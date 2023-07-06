Keke Palmer’s partner Darius Jackson shamed Keke for what she wore to Usher’s show

Embed from Getty Images

Keke Palmer is everything – a quadruple threat (actress/TV hostess/singer/catch-all entertainer) and the breadwinner of her family. She welcomed her son Leodis “Leo” Andrelton Jackson back in February, not even five full months ago. Keke went back to work quickly, and she decided to enjoy a night out at Usher’s Las Vegas show a few days ago. Keke was actually invited on stage with Usher and Usher serenaded her. It was cute and Keke enjoyed herself.

Usher serenades Keke Palmer 😍✨ pic.twitter.com/xbMFlXu7FF — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) July 5, 2023

Which is when Keke’s partner Darius Jackson decided to chime in. I don’t know how long they’ve been together, but she hasn’t married him and she supports him financially. So it’s weird that Darius thinks he owns Keke’s body, or that it’s his “right” as her partner to “slut-shame” her for what she wore to the Usher show??

It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom. https://t.co/qaQH6zWpkA — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case. — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

“Man of the family” – because this broke douche can’t say “head of the household” or “breadwinner.” And again, Keke didn’t marry him. She’s not his “wife.” It’s also clear that he was mostly mad about Keke being friendly with Usher, but he couldn’t say that, so he attacked Keke’s clothes. Well, I haven’t seen a Black Twitter pile-on since Zoe Kravitz said sh-t about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. It was glorious – they went through that man’s entire online history. They found his old pro-police tweets where he said Alton Sterling should have just “complied.” They found all of his “likes” on misogynistic tweets.

Keke Palmer’s man stepped out there and made the mistake of putting an in-house dialogue out there on social media and #TwitterCSI done pulled every receipt but that man’s immunization records. Tough scene. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 6, 2023

You really should’ve deleted your account and started over when you got with Keke. Now everyone knows you’re a Trump supporter & a police apologist on top of an embarrassing boyfriend smh. https://t.co/oNCu0mbxpT — Reid (@RVAReid) July 6, 2023

Like I know you ain't on Keke Palmer's phone plan on Keke Palmer's wifi in Keke Palmer's home watching Keke Palmer's son telling Keke Palmer what Keke Palmer should be wearing as a mother.. BABY, THIS IS KEKE PALMER! pic.twitter.com/01Oij4CLTl — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) July 6, 2023

