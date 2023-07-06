Keke Palmer’s partner Darius Jackson shamed Keke for what she wore to Usher’s show

Keke Palmer is everything – a quadruple threat (actress/TV hostess/singer/catch-all entertainer) and the breadwinner of her family. She welcomed her son Leodis “Leo” Andrelton Jackson back in February, not even five full months ago. Keke went back to work quickly, and she decided to enjoy a night out at Usher’s Las Vegas show a few days ago. Keke was actually invited on stage with Usher and Usher serenaded her. It was cute and Keke enjoyed herself.

Which is when Keke’s partner Darius Jackson decided to chime in. I don’t know how long they’ve been together, but she hasn’t married him and she supports him financially. So it’s weird that Darius thinks he owns Keke’s body, or that it’s his “right” as her partner to “slut-shame” her for what she wore to the Usher show??

“Man of the family” – because this broke douche can’t say “head of the household” or “breadwinner.” And again, Keke didn’t marry him. She’s not his “wife.” It’s also clear that he was mostly mad about Keke being friendly with Usher, but he couldn’t say that, so he attacked Keke’s clothes. Well, I haven’t seen a Black Twitter pile-on since Zoe Kravitz said sh-t about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. It was glorious – they went through that man’s entire online history. They found his old pro-police tweets where he said Alton Sterling should have just “complied.” They found all of his “likes” on misogynistic tweets.

  1. manda says:
    July 6, 2023 at 8:46 am

    it makes me so sad that he said that about her, because he probably is nasty at home. the older I get, the more I truly feel that women just really don’t need men (except for that one thing)

    at the same time, eww, did they not really date too long before having a baby? did she not know about his views? yikes, I can’t imagine having sex with someone who is pro-trump, so maybe she isn’t as wonderful as I thought? I just don’t know

  2. Susan Collins says:
    July 6, 2023 at 8:48 am

    Time to take the trash to the curb Keke. You deserve better.

    • Barbie1 says:
      July 6, 2023 at 10:03 am

      I’m so sad for her omg. She must be so miserable. I hope she has the strength to leave him.

    • rawiya says:
      July 6, 2023 at 10:46 am

      Does she? He had a pregnant girlfriend when they got together. He then asked said girlfriend to have an abortion, only to step out with a pregnant Kiki a short while later. Recently, she said that if someone told her that her man was cheating, she’d turn into Stevie Wonder.

  3. Jais says:
    July 6, 2023 at 8:48 am

    I really like Keke Palmer and she looks gorgeous and I hate that this guy just shamed her clothes in front of everyone. Wtf why’d he have to do that? He shouldn’t do it in private either but to do it publicly and then get upset when you get called out. Dude, you said it online for all to see so what’d you think was gonna happen? A few hours later, she posted more picture of herself in that outfit so clearly she didn’t agree. Good for her.

    • HelloDolly! says:
      July 6, 2023 at 9:03 am

      Just his tone and word choice, too, makes him sound like such a pompous, misogynistic dick! Totally not into it.

  4. Laalaa says:
    July 6, 2023 at 8:48 am

    As Greta put it, #smallddckenergy

  5. Not a Swiftie says:
    July 6, 2023 at 8:49 am

    Damn, these kept men are really out here not knowing their place. What is he bringing to the relationship? She looked gorgeous!

    • Snuffles says:
      July 6, 2023 at 8:55 am

      “What is he bringing to the relationship?”

      Sperm and light skin. I think Keke just wanted a baby. Hopefully she is not financially entangled with him and can easily kick him to the curb.

  6. Nlopez says:
    July 6, 2023 at 8:49 am

    She’s a beautiful grown ass woman who can wear whatever she wants! He sounds like a lazy pretty boy that got lucky finding a woman like Keke. He needs to marry her before he can call her wife. If I was Keke, I wouldn’t marry his broke narrow minded ass!!

  7. Jan says:
    July 6, 2023 at 8:50 am

    Keke posted pictures wearing the the outfit.
    So many funny Tweets, but the best one was, man of the house should not get children out of wedlock.

  8. A says:
    July 6, 2023 at 8:53 am

    It’s depressing to see someone as vibrant as Keke Palmer fall for a dingus like this guy

    • Erin says:
      July 6, 2023 at 10:20 am

      It’s so sad. I know people say that dating right now is a shit show but geez, I hope she has a support system and leaves this loser who clearly has major issues and toxic masculinity.

  9. Amy Bee says:
    July 6, 2023 at 8:54 am

    Even if she was his wife, it’s not his place to tell her how to dress. He didn’t like how Keke “behaved” with Usher (there was nothing with that either btw.)

    • CommentingBunny says:
      July 6, 2023 at 9:17 am

      100%
      And even if he was the breadwinner he has no right to try to control her this way. What an asshat.

  10. girl_ninja says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:00 am

    Watching this all unfold last night was something to experience. Because he was really jealous of Usher showering attention on Keke he took it out on his partner and mother of his child. What an embarrassment to his family. I hope that Keke is all right when this is all said and done.

  11. Coco says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:18 am

    Did he forget that Keke is the black internet little cousin and has her back.

    I wonder if they broke up or had a fight that’s why he lashed out like a child on the Internet. If they are still together Keke needs to leave him ASAP.

  12. Valar Dohaeris says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:18 am

    Sir…talking about wife….when did you marry her? Talking about standards and morals like he doesn’t stay posted up on the gram in his underwear?
    ugh. He probably calls women “females” too.

  13. s808 says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:19 am

    Twitter let him have it and rightfully so! Keke, sister, let’s get you a Stedman. Someone with their own career and money happy to see you out and flourishing while being a supportive force behind you!

    • ML says:
      July 6, 2023 at 10:19 am

      Keke is a national treasure: thank you to Black twitter for protecting her against her baby father’s comments. S808, I love your comment on finding Keke a Stedman; I hope this comes true for her!

  14. Tursitops says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:31 am

    This is inappropriate commentary, full-stop.

    It doesn’t matter whether he made it publicly; he shouldn’t have said it, even just to her.

    It doesn’t matter that she is a mother. It wouldn’t have been okay had he done it six months ago.

    It doesn’t matter whether they are married; it wouldn’t become appropriate because their legal relationship to each other was more formal.

    It doesn’t matter how much he earns, whether he was jealous or what his internet history reveals. None of those factors justify his attack.

    Let’s not pretend that different circumstances would make this acceptable. What he did was wrong, and he should be apologizing unreservedly and vowing to do better.

  15. Veronica S. says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:41 am

    This would be break up territory for me lol. The layers to it…the virgin/whore/mother dichotomy, the sense of ownership, the public shaming. For somebody who portrays herself as tough and successful, this is just sad and embarrassing if she’s willing to tolerate it in her personal life.

    • Coco says:
      July 6, 2023 at 9:49 am

      Why is it embarrassing?

      That’s like saying of your tough woman you should be embarrassed if you got into a physical or mental, abusive relationship. There’s nothing embarrassing about it at least to me.

      As someone said above hours after he post his comments Keke posted more picture of herself in the outfit .

  16. Laura says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:43 am

    Keke’s son is the only precious thing she has in this “relationship”. But mark my words, that bum will be an EXPENSIVE mistake for the next 18 years.

    I can totally see this bum dragging her through the California court system and labeling her as an “absent parent” while he “raises” the baby, if she tries to leave his unemployed, broke behind.

  17. Meredith says:
    July 6, 2023 at 10:06 am

    https://media.tenor.com/zuOBv4FDv2oAAAAC/i-dont-like-him-emerald-haywood.gif

  18. Steph says:
    July 6, 2023 at 10:09 am

    I said on Twitter last night and I’ll say again, I don’t think they’re together anymore. He’s her bd. That being said, the dragging was absolutely glorious. Usually, when it’s an attack on a woman, it’s women that stick up for them, but even men went to bat for Keke. She really is Black Twitter’s favorite little cousin. There was a meme where JayZ was him, Beyonce was Keke, and the rest of us were Solange in the elevator. They even pulled his brother into it. His brother turned into the Fifty gif “but what he saying f me for?”
    Keke posting even more of herself in that beautiful dress after his mess was a very proud moment. Love that for her.

    • aquarius64 says:
      July 6, 2023 at 10:32 am

      A cautionary tale about who you make babies with. Just like women who have out of wedlock children with famous men, this jerk would take Keke to the cleaners in court. He’ll claim Keke didn’t want marriage, he’s the primary caregiver, Keke got him accustomed to an affluent lifestyle therefore he needs x amount of money a month. He’ll Kevin Federline her with a quickness.

      • Steph says:
        July 6, 2023 at 11:34 am

        Hello, my fellow Aquarius. “Accustomed to an affluent lifestyle.” Are you talking about the bd or their son? If bd: can he claim that if they’ve only been together for two years and they aren’t married? If their son: can he claim accustomed if their baby is only five months?
        Got my fingers crossed that she doesn’t end up like Britney or Hayden (he ex straight up took her daughter to the Ukraine with sole custody.)

  19. Tanguerita says:
    July 6, 2023 at 10:20 am

    yeah, but she knew. she has known all along about what his shitty views, his politics, whatnot. and yet she decided to procreate with him. maybe she even likes it. how very disappointing.
    PS. By the way, he deleted his twitter account. Couldn’t take the heat.

  20. Naomi says:
    July 6, 2023 at 10:26 am

    What I learned from Black Twitter is that it is strange for someone like Keke who is openly bisexual, pro-BLM, etc to date let alone have a baby with someone who basically has MAGA misogynist politics. Like what was she doing with him anyway? I have big doubts his misogyny was a deep dark secret he kept from her. So was she indifferent to that? You know what they say about the company you keep…
    “The gap between your personal life and your politics usually shows up the most in your love life because desire tells the truth. It’s hard to perform for long in this area.” https://twitter.com/Fiyasohollywood/status/1676788307290898432

    • Steph says:
      July 6, 2023 at 11:27 am

      @naomi. This might be wishful thinking on my part bc I live Keke. They’ve only been dating for two years (since sometime in 2021). Everything that has surfaced was from at least two years before they got together. I’m hoping she really didn’t know. He knew he was punching above his pay grade and might have catered to get very public views.

  21. HK9 says:
    July 6, 2023 at 10:32 am

    So Mr. “ Man of the house” doesn’t know the first phukin rule-don’t trash the mother of your children online, they will see it someday soon.This man isn’t even thinking about his own children. Idiot.

  22. Haylie says:
    July 6, 2023 at 10:34 am

    Ladies, this is why you should never get pregnant by a bum. The best thing that could happen to her is him being a deadbeat bum who goes out for a pack of cigarettes and never returns, like the deadbeat dads of the 80s.

    Sadly for her, she is his come-up. I see custody battles in her future, a La Halle Berry.

  23. rawiya says:
    July 6, 2023 at 10:50 am

    Shocking that the man who asked his pregnant girlfriend to have an abortion so that he could go public with his other more famous pregnant girlfriend turns out to be an *ss. Shocking. What’s funny is that there are photos of Kiki topless (hands covering breasts) and in pantyhose on the internet that *HE* took. It’s not the clothing or lack thereof that’s the problem; it’s her getting attention fro someone else.

  24. ME says:
    July 6, 2023 at 11:08 am

    Why is she with him? Why did she have a baby with him? If he’s so into his “morals” he sure had no problem have a child out of wedlock. Also, if he really is a Trump supporter, I now have lost some respect for Keke. She can do wayyyyyyyyyyyyyy better.

