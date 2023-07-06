A judge ordered Christine Baumgartner to move out of Kevin Costner’s house

Kevin Costner had to pay his first wife $80 million in their divorce. That was back in 1994, and it was one of the costliest celebrity divorces of all time. After that, Costner slowly rebuilt his career and his finances, and he basically only married Christine Baumgartner after years of stringing her along and after she gave him an ultimatum about wanting to get married. So, he had time to protect his assets this time around, and he made Baumgartner sign a pretty strict and kind of insane prenup. Part of the prenup was that, in the case of divorce, she would have to move out of all of Costner’s homes, which are solely in his name. Not only that, but he only gave her 30 days to move out! Well, I thought Christine had a good plan in place – she refused to move out of the Carpenteria mansion, she brought in the forensic accountant, she lawyered up. But things are not going her way.
Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner will have to move out of their shared $145 million compound by the end of the month, a judge has ordered. The couple, who are going through divorce proceedings, was scheduled for a conference management hearing on Wednesday where Judge Thomas Anderele denied Baumgartner’s request to move out of the home in August, according to Fox News and Yahoo.
Baumgartner, 49, who arrived by limo at the Santa Barbara courthouse, was photographed ahead of the proceedings. Costner attended the hearing via Zoom, remaining on mute, according to Entertainment Tonight.
The meeting comes after PEOPLE obtained court documents filed on June 30, in which Costner’s legal team claimed that Baumgartner allegedly “grasps at straws with one baseless argument after another,” as to why she should be allowed to stay in his Santa Barbara home.
Costner, 68, “respectfully requests that Christine be ordered to vacate his separate property residence forthwith and no later than July 13, 2023,” the document states.
These latest documents from Costner, who purchased the property in 1988 before he wed Baumgartner, come in response to his estranged wife’s own June 28 filing, in which she stated his claims that she will not vacate the home are “simply not true” and that she will move out of their beachfront property by Aug. 31 if a child support agreement has been made.
The exes share three children together — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 — who has lived in the Santa Barbara compound their whole lives. In order to set up a “suitable separate household” for them, she has reportedly requested $248,000 per month in child support, a number Costner has rejected as “inflated.”
Yeah, I have a bad feeling about this for Christine’s sake. Maybe she’s not going to be able to nullify that bonkers prenup. Maybe Costner really will kick her out of all of his properties and she’ll be forced to raise their three minor children in some beach shack rental. I thought Christine’s position was perfectly reasonable, by the way – she argued that she would move out as soon as they came to an agreement about child support. Plus, I honestly didn’t think the court would force a mother (of three minor children) out of the home she shared with her husband for 19 years before they had even come to any kind of financial agreement.
Wow making a mother and children move from their home when the father of the children has many homes he could go to? This is absolutely disgusting.
Are all of the children to vacate as well?? Interpreted the orders for Christine to vacate, but there is no mention of the children as well.
Either way, Costner looks like the a bigger douche-bag as he seeks to punish Christine. Bitter, angry and cruel Costner seeking to cause as much pain as possible to Christine, added by proxy to his children as well. Does Costner intend on become a SAHD now that he had Christine evicted??
I know this won’t go over well, but I have a hard time clawing together sympathy for someone who needs $248K per month … ESH.
Yeah, but you’re not rich, and neither am I. ($248k is more than I make in 6 years as a social worker.) However, more than likely a lot of that money is private schools for the children, after school activities, therapy that they’re going to need now, etc.
I still think Kevin Costner is a cheating, lying bum and I will never watch anything he’s ever in again. He’s forcing out his three minor children out of the only home they’ve ever known near their friends and schools. $1 million (pre-nup housing amount) won’t even get a condo in that area and Christine is the primary caregiver. His large beachfront property has multiple houses and you’re telling me the ex-wife and the kids can’t be in one house and him in another?
He’s vile. Now, I’ve got to convince my mother of that since she watches him in Yellowstone.
He’s already paying for all their expenses as far as tuition, health insurance, etc. It’s on top of that.
I’m with you Molly. I still think it’s petty and ugly of Costner to do this to the mother of his children and he’s definitely making all of this worse on his children, but this woman will have more money in a month from child support than most people see in a year or maybe in their life. This is not a case of a mother of three being kicked out of their house with nothing. Also, she signed that insane prenup. I think of Kaley Cuoco and her divorces if she hadn’t had prenups or what happened to Kelly Clarkson who had to deal with that scumbag ex. Sometimes that prenup is important.
I think it is all relative. To most people that’s an obscene amount, but for her, it probably just allows her to maintain the lifestyle that the kids are used to, and that’s a reasonable request. The purpose of support is to allow the kids to live more-or-less the same with each parent. It’s probably also a drop in the bucket for him. And don’t forget that the kids are teens so it’s not even for that long.
I do suspect that she’s asking for that much to make up for the fact that she won’t receive much in spousal support, but I think she’s entitled to the money. She raised those kids when he was off working and she earned every bit of the small amount of the fortune he’s amassed over the 19 years of marriage.
It’s crazy money, but wasn’t it revealed he made $19 million last year? That would be like 15% of his income, which doesn’t seem excessive.
Maybe he’s using Brad’s judge, or a reasonable facsimile since I believe the dirty judge was forced to retire.
I just looked up the judge: he graduated with his BA in 1956, married in 1960 (I believe?), and was appointed by Pete Wilson (R) in the late nineties. The man is an ancient white dude, and on the robing room (insecure site) his reviews are poor. Apparently he is often accused of ruling for the plaintiff, makes up his mind before hearing all evidence, and cannot admit to having made a mistake. “Too old” is also one of the criticisms. Christine Baumgartner has an unfair, uphill battle ahead, and I’m afraid that Kevin does not.
He could possibly be in his ,80’s, or late ‘70’s, right?? I am surprised that he is still on the bench. I find it hard to believe that a man of his age, his generation involves his “image” of an equitable marriage between a man and wife. He probably has a very limited understanding or foresight to understand today’s marriages and their relationship structure.
Kevin paid his ex-wife 80 million, so I’m sure he got his lawyer to cross all the Ts and dot all the I(s).
Was this the woman he was cheating on her with?
He has more than one home that he owns. This man is hurt that his wife is sick of shit and wants to end their one sided partnership and he wants her to pay. What at a terrible man. I hope the rest of this divorce proceedings and decisions go more in her favor.
I know no one wants to hear this, but she signed a legal document agreeing to this. Her lawyers failed her when they told her that it was okay to sign that pre-nup and failed her again when they didn’t try to re-negotiate or add a sunset clause after the birth of her kids. I know marriage is supposed to be all romance and love but if you’re handed a pre-nup don’t just sign it because you’re in love or let the other person say it’s ok. Get your own lawyer and have them review it and let them negotiate things that are objectionable. If the other party refuses, take that as a hint and break up, they are showing you who they are, believe them.
We don’t know what Cosner told her if she tried to negotiate a sunset clause in that prenup. It sounds like it was a very one-sided relationship and he controlled all the finances/homes.
I’m so happy I convinced my best friend from childhood to get a post nup from her cheating spouse.
Like Christine, my friend had been married for about 16 years (stay at home spouse) when her husband started cheating on her. The first time she forgave him and they went to counseling. The second time, I told her to get the post nup and she did, and since there’s an infidelity cause in there, he’s got to pay up in any future situations. She also gets half of his 401k, their house and a few other things. Never let yourself be taking advantage of by a man who has money and influence, ladies. Make sure you get it in writing with a very good attorney. I wish Christine luck.
We may not know what he told her, but that’s exactly why she needed her own counsel. I am surprised that she didn’t renegotiate after kids. She seems to be making decent moves now but she slept on her rights for too many years.
I said the same thing on a previous article, it sucks for her, but it’s a legally binding document, and shame on her attorneys if they didn’t have other clauses for length of marriage or children.
Ultimately she’s going to end up getting a lot of money from him, alimony and child support, as she should, but she’s not getting to stay in or have any ownership of that house. It’s a pre-marital asset he and his lawyers protected.
@Mel you are right that anyone who is considering a prenup should get their own independent legal advice (indeed, that is required for a financial agreement to be valid here in Australia). But I don’t think we can assume that Christine’s lawyers told her it was okay to sign the pre-nup. Sometimes a client acts against legal advice and, as several posters have pointed out, there could have been many reasons why Christine wanted to (or felt she had to) sign that pre-nup.
I agree. He demanded the prenup because he was still bitter about his first divorce years later, which should have been a huge red flag. He had nearly 20 good years and three kids with his first wife, but that didn’t soften his feelings at all when it ended. Why would he behave any differently this time around?
She knew who she was married to and what the prenup says. I’d have thought she’d have been more organized before she filed.
I still do not understand the situation with the house.
Kevin owned each of 3 homes before they were married.
The prenup insists they were solely owned before the marriage and she agreed to move out in 30 days.
Now the courts have agreed.
Kevin repeatedly filed court papers stating
#1. The kids and all the stuff, nannies, household staff are welcome to stay in the house as it is their primary house. It is not about making the kids move out. He/prenup wants Her out of his house.
#2. He has offered money and staff to move her out while the divorce goes on. He is paying for everything for the house bills and the kids costs.
#3. They are each filing for joint custody.
So, the kids are staying in the house. And he plans to stay there with them on his custody days. But? Who is going to be in the house overnight/weekends when Christine has custody?
Is she supposed to move out to a rental or high end hotel nearby and come over in the early AM to wake the kids?
And Kevin has already claimed he has work commitments with deadlines and he needs to editing studio next to the main house for his work on Horizon.
School starts in early Sept. they both need to get their acts together for the kids.
Presumably they’d stay with her in a house she’s rented or purchased when it’s her time. He will probably wind up needing to give her money for that house as well.
I know nobody agrees with me and is on her side – and I am too, to be honest. But a prenup is a legally binding contract. Unfortunately, she agreed that if they divorced, she would move out of HIS home that he bought and paid for with money he earned long before he ever met her – as opposed to if it had been purchased while they were together with money earned during the relationship, then I would agree she would have a right to it. Yes, as the mother of the children who gave nearly two decades of her life to this bum, she deserves better. But sadly, she signed a crazy prenup that only protects him. That being said, I do hope she manages to negotiate a fair child support payment and finds a suitable home for her and her children. And to those that will come after me and call me a misogynist, I would feel the exact same way about the prenup if the genders were reversed.
THIS. All day this!! Came here to say the exact same thing. He did exactly what anyone should do to protect their premarital assets, especially in a high value estate.
I agree with you Val, and I also hope she gets a generous settlement.
Hard agree. It’s not misogyny, it’s a signed legal contract. Plus, if she was that concerned that her kids would need large amounts of financial security in the event of separation, why would she not get it updated after the birth of each of the children? It’s nothing to do with her, it’s for them. However much acrimony may be between the people getting divorced, a prenup is a binding document.
WTH did she not insist on updating the prenup after the birth of each kid?
Prenup or not, she is going to get a huge settlement when it all plays out.
No sympathy for either of them honestly. Divorce is brutal and many of us never recover.
Each of these 2 will go on and still be living a 1%er lifestyle.
Yeah, she’ll probably have a claim for income earned after marriage. I don’t know why she’d try to hold on the house; she has no claim and it’ll just make things more acrimonious.
Between marriages he had a son from a brief relationship. Fidelity is not part his nature.
He had two long marriages. The relationship that resulted in a son but not a marriage was not an affair. While I would not be surprised that he was unfaithful, as so many men are, I think it’s more that he’s a severe workaholic and intense and stubborn and probably not a giving person. I wonder what his relationship to his adult kids is like.
I really, really hate this for her. But it reminds me of the Brandon Blackstock situation and in that situation, I was rooting for the iron-clad prenup to be upheld. She did sign a legally binding agreement and her current situation doesn’t change that.
The divorce is now all about settlement money.
Costner had his team draw up the prenup and she signed it.
Fact. I would do the same as any wealthy person would.
It was her responsibility to protect her own interests in getting the prenup updated.
Now? The lawyers will make a fortune. CB and KC will both still be multi-millionaires.
Let’s see how the Ricky Martin divorce details play out next.
The amount of money in these situations is an unreal.
Hold up. Now you have my attention. Ricky Martin is getting a divorce??
I remember his first divorce. It was ugly. I believe his older children have nothing to do with him for the way he treated their mother. She only got the 80 million because there was no prenuptial.
This latest wife probably should’ve done a little more homework on Mr Costner’s previous divorce and other Hollywood divorces before she signed that agreement.
I read that she gets $14 million and about $150k per month child support under the pre nup. Her attorneys are probably telling her she can get more and they are supposed to have a hearing on the pre nup in the fall. But its no guarantees and this judge sounds like a hardass. Might be better to take the money and run.