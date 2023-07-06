A judge ordered Christine Baumgartner to move out of Kevin Costner’s house

Kevin Costner had to pay his first wife $80 million in their divorce. That was back in 1994, and it was one of the costliest celebrity divorces of all time. After that, Costner slowly rebuilt his career and his finances, and he basically only married Christine Baumgartner after years of stringing her along and after she gave him an ultimatum about wanting to get married. So, he had time to protect his assets this time around, and he made Baumgartner sign a pretty strict and kind of insane prenup. Part of the prenup was that, in the case of divorce, she would have to move out of all of Costner’s homes, which are solely in his name. Not only that, but he only gave her 30 days to move out! Well, I thought Christine had a good plan in place – she refused to move out of the Carpenteria mansion, she brought in the forensic accountant, she lawyered up. But things are not going her way.

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner will have to move out of their shared $145 million compound by the end of the month, a judge has ordered. The couple, who are going through divorce proceedings, was scheduled for a conference management hearing on Wednesday where Judge Thomas Anderele denied Baumgartner’s request to move out of the home in August, according to Fox News and Yahoo. Baumgartner, 49, who arrived by limo at the Santa Barbara courthouse, was photographed ahead of the proceedings. Costner attended the hearing via Zoom, remaining on mute, according to Entertainment Tonight. The meeting comes after PEOPLE obtained court documents filed on June 30, in which Costner’s legal team claimed that Baumgartner allegedly “grasps at straws with one baseless argument after another,” as to why she should be allowed to stay in his Santa Barbara home. Costner, 68, “respectfully requests that Christine be ordered to vacate his separate property residence forthwith and no later than July 13, 2023,” the document states. These latest documents from Costner, who purchased the property in 1988 before he wed Baumgartner, come in response to his estranged wife’s own June 28 filing, in which she stated his claims that she will not vacate the home are “simply not true” and that she will move out of their beachfront property by Aug. 31 if a child support agreement has been made. The exes share three children together — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 — who has lived in the Santa Barbara compound their whole lives. In order to set up a “suitable separate household” for them, she has reportedly requested $248,000 per month in child support, a number Costner has rejected as “inflated.”

[From People]

Yeah, I have a bad feeling about this for Christine’s sake. Maybe she’s not going to be able to nullify that bonkers prenup. Maybe Costner really will kick her out of all of his properties and she’ll be forced to raise their three minor children in some beach shack rental. I thought Christine’s position was perfectly reasonable, by the way – she argued that she would move out as soon as they came to an agreement about child support. Plus, I honestly didn’t think the court would force a mother (of three minor children) out of the home she shared with her husband for 19 years before they had even come to any kind of financial agreement.