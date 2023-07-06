There were big anti-monarchy protests during King Charles’s Scottish Chubbly

Here are more photos from the “Scottish coronation” on Wednesday, July 5th. King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay (William and Kate) went to a church service in Edinburgh and the Scottish Crown Jewels were dusted off. This was always scheduled to be part of Scotland’s Royal Week, aka Holyrood Week, although I think many people (myself included) sort of didn’t realize that this service counts as some kind of Scotland-specific coronation.
What’s fascinating is that the people of Scotland understood what Charles was trying to do yesterday and they protested his royal arse. Big time. Republic staged another massive protest, but this time, the cops didn’t shut it down, which is what happened at the Chubbly in May. As long as protesters were just chanting and holding signs, they weren’t arrested. Two people were arrested, but it was because they broke past the barriers. The “Not My King” chants were so loud, you could hear them over the band and bagpipes playing upon Charles and Camilla’s arrival at St. Giles’ Cathedral:
Yeah… Scotland is restless. I genuinely feel like there will be a Scexit in my lifetime. Scottish people are not fond of Charles or his wife or his heir. The photos are atrocious too – these four look completely miserable. Hahahahaha.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
EDITORS NOTE: OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE Protestors on The Royal Mile in Edinburgh, ahead of the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland.
National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland.
National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland.
National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland.
National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland.
King evil sausage fingers looks so angry. I wonder why so mad. He he he. Love to see the protesting.
I think being King – what he waited for all his life – isn’t turning out to be the good thing he thought it would be. Maybe he thought all the love for his mother would transfer automatically to him?
All I see is karma finally catching up to him.
I’m hoping one of our British fellow readers can enlighten me: Why are there not also separate coronations in Wales and Northern Ireland? Do they not have their own Crown Jewels to bestow or something?
Ginny, I am not sure, but I think it’s because Wales and Ireland (eventually Northern Ireland) were taken over by conquest and were co-opted earlier. Scotland is a bit different in that Henry VII’s daughter married a Scottish king, so years later, descendants were monarchs of both Scotland and England. And of course, Scotland was militarily conquered as well.
Hi, it’s that Scotland is/was a full Kingdom before the Crowns were joined. Wales is a Principality, NI is just a province. So the monarch is the king of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Thanks for the clarification, Gems2712!
Northern Ireland was only created a century ago. So unlikely to be anything ancient specific to them. I don’t know if there were any specific U.K. jewels in the previously single entity of Ireland, but if there were perhaps the ‘new’ Ireland kept them….I believe Wales is (offensively) classed as a ‘Principality’ and NI is a province. Scotland is a country which was allegedly ‘united’ with England. Here’s hoping it’s disunited soon.
After the death of queen Elizabeth I who died unmarried and without heirs, the crown passed to her cousin James who was the king of Scotland at the time. So he separately held the crown of both countries but they were separate nations at the time, becoming James IV of Scotland and James I of England in 1603. The Scottish Crown Jewels are older than the English Crown Jewels. It was passed down as two separate crowns until 1701 the parliaments of Scotland and England passed the Act of Union creating the county of Great Britain. Wales was incorporated fully into England in 1542 after a centuries long cycle of rebellion and conquest. Up until very recently, laws in wales were those of England..Scotland has pretty much always haw their own laws. Ultimately it’s the difference between conquest for wales and unification because of inheritance.
Thanks to everyone for all these helpful comments!
I don’t know. Seems like maybe they don’t want a king in Scotland. 🤔
This is probably what the coronation would have looked like in London without preventive detention.
Cute how clear the power of what the monarch wants is less powerful north of the border. Republic would have been far more audible and visible last May, but KC et al could quash that. They couldn’t here.
I bet Charles was throwing pens and whatnot left and right! Ha! I bet William is sweating bullets wondering what awaits him when its his turn. No wonder he’s trying to “end” homelessness and wanting to be loved like Diana was. Looks like it may be too little, too late for that.
Nah, William will have convinced himself that these people love him and just cannot wait to be subservient to him.
Exactly, they camped down hard to stop the protester in London even passing new laws to stop it, but Scotland said stuff that we will protest your laws don’t apply here, and I for one am glad! It’s a bit like when Williams affair was being written about, they stamped on it with an injunction. But, Alex Tiffin said “bring it on, I’m in Scotland and still wrote about it
It’s so bizarre to see the attendants in heraldic dress, carrying the stolen jewels, right next to a damn car. Like, pick a time period and stick to it. These things should not exist alongside each other.
In the 21st century, monarchy creates all kinds of cognitive dissonance.
I wouldn’t say the Scottish honours were made from stolen jewels – the sword and sceptre were made in Italy and were a papal gifts. The crown was made in Scotland with Scottish freshwater pearls but not sure of the providence of the gems. Maybe someone else knows more about them than I.
I also wouldn’t say that the Scottish honours were ‘stolen’ per se from Scotland – when the crowns merged when Jame 6th took the English throne each set of ‘crown jewels’ were kept separate with the English ones being used for the united kingdom.
Who would have thought that people resent being Lorded over by a cheating tampon and his Rottweiler?
The North remembers.
Fab Four, why so grumpy? Chuck looks mad like when W&K were late for the coronation. Did W&K have a fight in the car again?
These four seemed way more happier at the Queens funeral than now. I’m LOVING the backlash they are getting. Karma.
Funnily enough, if the first Scotland referendum had been successful, the plan was to keep the monarchy.
But lol, those people handing regalia to and from each other in front of the church sure looked nervous. I think they realized how flimsy the whole charade is, and how easy a French Revolution situation could occur.
Also, what was up with the weird thing with Camilla getting out of the car? Charles offered a hand, then as she reached to take it he withdrew it and turned away, leaving her flailing about. Looks difficult to move around with all those layers!
I think it was because some of the items are very old – the crown is fragile. The Scottish crown jewels are among the oldest in Europe as they date back to the 15th century so no pressure not to drop them.
If they weren’t such dreadful human beings I would almost feel sorry for them , they look absolutely pathetic the whole lot of them .
Not one redeeming feature about any one of them .
I hope they are feeling absolutely crappy because they deserve that .
Kate is 1000% stealing focus in the first photo and I’m curious what Chuck and Cam will punish her with for it. Although you’d think they’d have learned from stripping Harry of his right to wear a uniform, those without will stand out.
That was delicious to watch. Scotland you came through and delivered. I do not feel sorry for the quacks one bit. Lets see how the british rags tries to cover this up.
In seeing how miserable Chuck looks in that pic, I gather if one looks at the headlines this AM it’s easy to surmise why Chuck looks miserable:
– People do not want him as king and even more so in Scotland
– His daughter-in-law tried to grope his son in during this coronation to bring focus to her
– His more charismatic and hardworking son was with his family on July Fourth having fun
Chuck – are you seeing the writing on the crumbling wall?????? THIS will be your legacy. Karma is having fun with you. And it’s delicious to watch.
There was a great article in the National from a Scottish reporter who was invited into the ceremony. Apparently, during the quiet moments, everyone could still hear “Not my King” chants from inside the church! So during all those pics of the Fab Four looking dour and miserable in the church, they can still hear the protests. Which omg I love for them so much.
The picture of the 3 of them with robes and Kate as the plus 1 is hilarious. I read a comment on twitter that when they tried to do this type of visual exclusion to Harry during QE2’s funeral he looked like a King being escorted by toy soldiers. Which is true, Harry’s bearing made him look regal. Kate looks like some weird cross between a tourist from the past and a flight attendant who wandered into the pic. She clearly stands out and looks like she doesn’t belong.
On the plus side the 3 in robes look like weirdos so who cares about fitting into that? Which is their problem in a nutshell. The leaders of the cult/monarchy don’t look fun, glamorous, or regal and what we know of there character makes them seem like awful back stabbing people.
Whose dying to be used and betrayed? Who cares about being excluded/snubbed by this bunch?
Feel many people have had it with the BRF. The photos all present Khate as the most important person. She at 5’9″ tall, one inch shorter than Charles and only one inch taller than Camilla, she has to wear her 12 inch heels and a very bright blue to dominate over Charles 5’10” and Camilla 5′ 8″ and Wills 6’3″ all dressed in dark royal regalia. Here in the photos we have the self appointed Queen Khate and her minions. The BRF are imploding, bringing a trashy publicity grabbing family into their fold has backfired, whatever respect Queen Elizabeth received has been trashed by the grubby behavior of Wills and Khate, her grifter, very common family, and the irrational campaign to terrorize H and M.
I enjoy seeing Charles see that he can *experience* misery as well as *cause* it for others. That photo of his angry paranoid face sums it up for me. Doesn’t feel so good to be on the receiving end, does it Chuckles?
Aww. They brought the circus horse.