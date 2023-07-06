There were big anti-monarchy protests during King Charles’s Scottish Chubbly

Here are more photos from the “Scottish coronation” on Wednesday, July 5th. King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay (William and Kate) went to a church service in Edinburgh and the Scottish Crown Jewels were dusted off. This was always scheduled to be part of Scotland’s Royal Week, aka Holyrood Week, although I think many people (myself included) sort of didn’t realize that this service counts as some kind of Scotland-specific coronation.

What’s fascinating is that the people of Scotland understood what Charles was trying to do yesterday and they protested his royal arse. Big time. Republic staged another massive protest, but this time, the cops didn’t shut it down, which is what happened at the Chubbly in May. As long as protesters were just chanting and holding signs, they weren’t arrested. Two people were arrested, but it was because they broke past the barriers. The “Not My King” chants were so loud, you could hear them over the band and bagpipes playing upon Charles and Camilla’s arrival at St. Giles’ Cathedral:

Yeah… Scotland is restless. I genuinely feel like there will be a Scexit in my lifetime. Scottish people are not fond of Charles or his wife or his heir. The photos are atrocious too – these four look completely miserable. Hahahahaha.