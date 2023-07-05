Princess Kate repeated a Catherine Walker coatdress for the ‘Scottish coronation’

Okay, so before just now, I honestly thought the “Scottish coronation” today was just the British media overhyping what amounted to a church service. I did not realize that King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Duke of Rothesay (Prince William) would be dressed up in the Order of the Thistle robes. I also didn’t know that there are specific “Scottish Crown Jewels” and those jewels are in play today! Wow, so this really is a big deal. Chuck is going to be crowned with the special Scottish crown, which is not the same crown as the Imperial State Crown, which he wore to his coronation in London. Which begs the question… if the May coronation was only for England, does that mean that Charles wasn’t really the king of Scotland until now? I know that’s not how it works, but still.

Kate – who is known as the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland now – decided to repeat a bright blue Catherine Walker coat for the occasion. She paired it with a loaner from the Royal Collection – that same diamond-and-pearl choker necklace she wore to QEII’s funeral and Prince Philip’s funeral. I guess that’s the only necklace Camilla will let Kate borrow these days. And no Scottish jewels for Kate!

Just going by the photos, there was a huge police presence on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, and there was a huge republican presence too – there were a lot of people holding up Republic’s bright yellow anti-monarchy “Not My King” signs. Surely, Charles expects those people to be dazzled by the Scottish Crown Jewels!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images