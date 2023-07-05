Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ is the top nonfiction bestseller of 2023

Many industries do mid-year assessments, and at the end of June, the publishing world did the same. As it turns out, Prince Harry’s Spare is still the biggest nonfiction book of the year, and likely the biggest books of the year. Per Forbes: “Prince Harry And Self-Help Books Dominate The 2023 Non-Fiction Bestseller List.” What I like about Forbes’ piece is they list the number of print copies sold for all books, so you can see how Spare is way ahead of the nonfiction pack. And again, this is just for print copies, hardbacks sold in the US. Spare was and is a huge bestseller abroad, it’s been translated into like fifty languages AND people bought a lot of copies of the audiobook.
Prince Harry owns the No. 1 bestselling nonfiction title so far this year, with more than 1 million print copies of his 400-page memoir Spare sold in the U.S.
THE TOP FIVE BOOKS:
1: Spare by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex (1,174,137 print copies sold). Published in 2023.
2: Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear (587,718 copies sold in 2023). Published in 2018.
3: The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma by Bessel Van Der Kolk (289,701 copies sold). Published in 2015.
4: The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (277,966 copies sold). Published in 2000.
5: The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom by Don Miguel Ruiz (247,211 copies sold). Published in 1997.
Adult nonfiction sales got off to a slow start this year, lagging behind the growing adult and young adult fiction sectors, Bookscan reported. But “Spare” changed all that when it became one of the fastest-selling nonfiction books for adults since 2004, and one of the top three bestsellers in week-one sales. Only Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” (2020) and Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” (2018) outsold “Spare” in week one. Prince Harry’s read is the only new release at the top of the bestselling nonfiction book list so far this year, which is padded out by self-help books. The self-help industry exploded between 2013 and 2019, rising from 30,897 published titles to 85,253. Motivational and inspirational books have been the most popular subject in the self-help category, Bookscan reported, followed by books that focus on creativity.
Spare sold almost twice the number of copies as the next best-selling nonfiction book. That’s insane. Part of me wonders if Spare’s enormous success is part of the reason why the media douchebags are being so extra about how and why they criticize the Sussexes these days.
Speaking of, every royal reporter and culture/media reporter is still singlemindedly focused on the end of the Sussexes’ Spotify deal. It definitely feels like there were a lot of people sharpening their knives for the past three years, just waiting for the moment when there was one “bad” piece of news about the Sussexes’ business. The wall-to-wall obsession from American and British media is starting to remind me of the UK coverage of South Park’s mockery – like, you would have thought that was the first time South Park ever mocked a celebrity from the way it was being covered. So too with this Spotify thing – you would think the Sussexes were the first people to ever end a deal with a podcast company. The Daily Beast did a piece this week about just how many celebrities’ podcasts “failed” – Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, Bruce Springsteen & Barack Obama, Alicia Silverstone, Lena Dunham, Amy Schumer, etc. All are failed podcasters. I’d just like to point out that despite the gleefully mean-spirited commentary on the Sussexes… like, Archetypes WAS successful. And I’m interested in a second season, which will hopefully be housed somewhere else.
No surprise there.
I wonder how Chuckles feels knowing that no gone GAF about his book and yet his son has literally set the world on fire with this one regardless of whether the reader is for, against or indifferent to the BRF.
The problem with Charles is that despite being on the right side of the UK RW press, it will be Diana, Harry and Meghan who define his tenure as a Prince then King in the history books.
Very well said. Even William himself, or side chick Camila, none of these people will ever escape the larger than life shadows of prince ss Diana and of the D’n’Dss of Sussex. It’s a dark cloud always above them, they shall never shine, never.
They have been waiting with the nasty stories. They nit pick everything to death to bring the negativity. They wanted him gone and he is gone but he is thriving and that is just too much for them to take.
@susanCollins , Susan they wanted him gone and silent, but, they believed their own crap for far to long!, despite Harry’s charities, his two tours of Afghanistan, and the fact that even in his late teens he started sentebale with prince Seeiso they kept claiming he was thick and slow!, now here we are, archetypes and especially Spare Along with everything else he has done over the last few years prove, the only thick and slow ones are left behind in their palaces and working on fleet street, oh we should also remember their are a few cowards there as well, aren’t there Mr pus Morgan, to afraid to repeat their slander and lies under oath?? Harry called you all out didn’t he, so we see ALL of you now, for exactly what you really are. Win or lose the court case, Harry has WON, because that failure to face him will haunt you, just like it haunts Charlie
Will they ever release the complete numbers? Print, digital, audio, international numbers?
Yes where are the global numbers??? I’m guessing they are waiting to release it once it is out of the best seller list but the numbers must be massive.
I think that is hard to do. Let’s say forbes would be interested in doing so, i think digital and audio would be doable but for the total of international numbers you would have to contact every single small and big bookstore that sold spare and ask them for the amount sold. Seems like an impossible task.
Yah I have no clue how any of this works lol but I would think at least in some countries there is at least major bookseller which would give a number for hard copies. But yes even the audio and digital numbers would be nice! It must be the best selling autobiography of all time by now.
Yeah I would be really interested in this. Everyone–EVERYONE–I know listened to Spare on audiobook because Harry narrated. Including me.
What can I say? Bought it, read it, loved it. I can’t say whether I’m biased or not – I follow Harry and Meghan’s story since their wedding, so I had “preliminary” knowledge and formed opinion about a lot of things. Though more than million copies sold confirm my opinion. Great respect for Harry.
I bought it and read it and loved it too. And everybody was talking about it at the time (those for and those against).
I still remember Richard Palmer saying that the book was a flop because there were no long lines on publishing day. If there was ever a sign of how backwards and unintelligent the British press is it was that instance. I’m so happy for Harry. Anytime he decides to drop part 2, I’m here for it.
With the WME signing pretty sure there is much more deliciousness to come from the Sussex camp. . The gleeful nastiness re the mutual parting of the ways from Spotify gave the gutter rats a way to denigrate a very successful couple. Looking forward to what is coming next from team Sussex
I believe all the noise is to get a response. I hope the Sussex treat the BRF n press like they treat the Markles🤐🤐🤐🤐. They’re trying so hard to rattle the cage. Some woman along with Diana’s former are bitching about suing. I really feel bad for them. I’m sure they have their moments.
@Connie like you I do not know the inner workings of team Sussex, but if their lack of response to the noise from the UK is any indication of how they operate or feel, I think they are far beyond giving a rats ass about the noise. As Harry has indicated on multiple occasions including his book, they are looking forward. They expected the vilification and appear to be “protecting their peace,” by ignoring it, which in my opinion is the best possible strategy for living your best most authentic life. And one which the gutter UK press has difficulty with. They want engagement and a defensive posture from the Sussexes which they will not get. You are defensive when you have cause and the gutter press does not even merit cause or a response.
Yes, one of their goals is to rattle their cages and goad them into a response, a lawsuit, or to even just come outside so they can photograph them and have something to talk about.
@Snuffles from what I have observed from afar, pretty sure the Sussexes are out and about. The paparazzi catches them on occasions but if they do not want to be seen, pretty sure they will not be. It is probably a cat and mouse game with those paparazzi buzzards but Harry has been dealing with them the entirety of his life. I would like to believe the Sussexes are moving about as best they can under their circumstances and are not being forced into reclusiveness.
It’s a beautifully written book and deserves all the success it is getting.
Proud of Harry and his ghost writer .
The toxicity in the reportings on Harry and Meghan just continued breathlessly unabated. The intensity increased with each passing year amongst old players and attracting new critics. I wonder why . They are predicting divorce and failures why none of which is happening.
So much of it is projection and a hint of what’s going on the in Wales marriage. Living apart and on the brink of divorce? That’s Peggy and Keen. Failed projects? *coughEarlyYearscough*
But, yes, I totally agree that the negativity and misogynoir toward Meghan is relentless and disgusting.
Interesting that all the other books listed are several (to almost 2 decades) old. I wonder what Spare numbers will be in 5 years time.
Also? Get that money, Sussexes! 💰 I wonder what kind of contract he had and hope it came with lots of bonuses for reaching different sales milestones. I’m loving that Suits is in the top 10 on Netflix and gleeful that Meghan will be getting a residuals check with every viewing. Those who hate watch are putting money straight in her pockets!
Right. Harry has to be making more from the book as it continues to sell.
Harry will be collecting checks for the rest of his life.
Me thinks it was Meghan who cancelled her contract with Spotify. Hence the bitterness from Spotify. I will sign up to whichever platform Archetypes goes. I loved the series.
This has been my suspicion as well.
Agreed. And happily left money on the table to get away from them. That’s got to hurt Spotify’s ego.
I think also, Spotify’s anti-vaccine podcaster joe rogan contributed to their leaving. They even released their public stance against his views before dropping the first season. I think they just couldn’t leave at the time because of their contract.
I agree. If WME is going to make money from Meghan it will be with new deals , not the old ones. If Spotify is tight on cash, they probably weren’t in a position to negotiate anything. So the Sussexes walked. Not to mention how difficult they were to work with.
Yup, I agree with this too. Spotify’s reaction has been way too weirdly salty and personal for this to have been their own decision, or even a mutual decision for that matter. Also, it was obvious at the very least that whoever is in charge of Spotify’s Twitter handle was not aware of the decision, as they were continuously name dropping and gushing about Archetypes all the way up until the announcement.
Spare is just so good. I really enjoyed it and will give it another read with a trip to the beach this weekend. I am so glad he wrote this book and knowing that there is more that he could have shared is amazing. I want more pleaseHarry!
I knew when Audible basically crashed and I couldn’t listen to Spare till midday despite pre-ordering months in advance that the book was gonna be huge. I bought the hardback cover as well. It was a fantastic book and i’m also interested in knowing to total number.
On Amazon the hardcover is the top seller in 2023 so far in any category, not just non-fiction. Love it for him personally, but happy so many people are getting an idea about what’s really been going on for so long behind the public facade of the RF and monarchy.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/bestsellers/2023/books
I put Spare on hold at my library the first day it was on the shelves and remained at 26 til last Sunday, yay me. I don’t have a Kindle or do audio so I suppose I could have gotten it sooner. A month or so ago I saw it in paperback at HellMart but it was in Spanish. I wonder if it was legit. I’m almost finished!
I preordered my copy from my local independent bookstore. When I picked it up, the lady at the register commented people were in to get Spare more than any book she could remember.
Am I the only person with negative interest in any podcast? People coming at me recommending podcasts always sound like someone trying to get me to attend their weird church. No thank you.
That said I bought the book in hardcover and enjoyed reading it on a long trip.