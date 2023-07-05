Prince William & Kate went to a 75th anniversary event for the NHS

The Prince and Princess of Wales are patrons of NHS Charities, and this week, William and Kate’s social media accounts posted videos from an anniversary celebration for NHS. While these videos were posted on Tuesday, the Fourth of July, this event was not held on Tuesday, I’m absolutely sure. Kate spent much of that day at Wimbledon – it was too quick of a turnaround to get these videos produced and uploaded in a matter of hours. So I can only imagine this event happened over the weekend or maybe Monday.

Hilariously, Kate repeated yet another dress which she originally wore to Wimbledon. That’s been her “thing” in recent weeks – repeating her Wimbledon dresses. She wore this blue-and-white polka-dotted Alessandra Rich dress last year, and I’m just recycling some of those photos in this post. This NHS event was for the 75th anniversary of the founding of the National Health Service, so “NHS cupcakes” were made and they tasked Peg and Buttons with adding piping to a cake. Considering Kate wouldn’t even pull back her hair as she was working on the food, this whole event looks like it probably caused some trips to the emergency room for food poisoning. You can read more about the event here.

Happy 75th Birthday @NHSuk! 🎂 A pleasure to join an extra special @NHSCharities tea party to celebrate just some of the many incredible people that make the NHS what it is! ▶️ Watch the full video: https://t.co/k7lBb4Evki pic.twitter.com/UWLqGg2qhc — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 4, 2023

💙 pic.twitter.com/3CdY4t01Ux — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 4, 2023