Prince William & Kate went to a 75th anniversary event for the NHS

The Prince and Princess of Wales are patrons of NHS Charities, and this week, William and Kate’s social media accounts posted videos from an anniversary celebration for NHS. While these videos were posted on Tuesday, the Fourth of July, this event was not held on Tuesday, I’m absolutely sure. Kate spent much of that day at Wimbledon – it was too quick of a turnaround to get these videos produced and uploaded in a matter of hours. So I can only imagine this event happened over the weekend or maybe Monday.
Hilariously, Kate repeated yet another dress which she originally wore to Wimbledon. That’s been her “thing” in recent weeks – repeating her Wimbledon dresses. She wore this blue-and-white polka-dotted Alessandra Rich dress last year, and I’m just recycling some of those photos in this post. This NHS event was for the 75th anniversary of the founding of the National Health Service, so “NHS cupcakes” were made and they tasked Peg and Buttons with adding piping to a cake. Considering Kate wouldn’t even pull back her hair as she was working on the food, this whole event looks like it probably caused some trips to the emergency room for food poisoning. You can read more about the event here.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, watching Novak Djokovic (SRB) playing his quarter finals men's singles match against Jannik Sinner (ITA) on Centre court at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, United Kingdom
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, watching Novak Djokovic (SRB) playing his quarter finals men's singles match against Jannik Sinner (ITA) on Centre court at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, United Kingdom
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, watching Novak Djokovic (SRB) playing his quarter finals men's singles match against Jannik Sinner (ITA) on Centre court at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, United Kingdom
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, watching Novak Djokovic (SRB) playing his quarter finals men's singles match against Jannik Sinner (ITA) on Centre court at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, United Kingdom
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and William, Duke of Cambridge watching Novak Djokovic (SRB) playing his quarter finals men's singles match against Jannik Sinner (ITA) on Centre court at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, United Kingdom
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and William, Duke of Cambridge watching Novak Djokovic (SRB) playing his quarter finals men's singles match against Jannik Sinner (ITA) on Centre court at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, United Kingdom
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate Middleton sit on the stands as they attend the Wimbledon Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate Middleton sit on the stands as they attend the Wimbledon Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate Middleton sit on the stands as they attend the Wimbledon Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
I actually thought they looked cute at this event. She laughed at his frosting attempt. But yes, I think hair up around food is obvious.
It’s seems like a totally normal event, the kind they should be doing every day. And I don’t have a problem with the hair down, either. It’s just a photo op – and the baker who was standing next to them had her hair down, too.
Hair up, gloves and masks are food.
why is she wearing the black ribbon in recent photos?
It’s not a black ribbon, It’s green and purple the colours of Wimbledon. She started wearing this when she became Patron of Wimbledon. I believe officials at Wimbledon wear it as well.
I think it’s purple 🟣 and I have no idea what it means.
@HeyKay The ribbon pin is the Wimbledon colors dark purple and green. Kate wears it because supposedly only AELTC members are allowed to wear it, though I don’t recall seeing anyone else wearing one… So It’s like star belly Sneetches but Kate is the only Sneetch
He really is making no effort at all huh? He couldn’t even wait for his wife to be seated before sitting himself? What a horrible duo. That dress Waity is wearing is a no go as well.
Whoop de doo they iced a cupcake and had their photos taken. Same old same different day. No gloves or hair put back because would ruin the photo op. Can’t have that.
She kept putting her hands in her hair and then touching the food. She really needs to blend her extensions with her hair better. That top picture is crazy. That one clump is floating away.
Too bad we can’t drag William for not pinning his hair back. 😆
I just hope the cupcake baker wasn’t there. The last time William was served cupcakes he insulted the woman who made them.
Mama Berenstain wore that dress better
OMG, that’s it! I KNEW I recognized that dress from somewhere! 🤣🤣🤣
😂😂😂
Someone told her to stop the Meghan cosplay, she is fully back to her stepford wife uniforms. She just couldnt pull the sleek modern look.
Yeah, they tried to past this event off as taking place yesterday but as Kaiser says Kate spent all her time at Wimbledon yesterday so there was no time for her to attend this tea party. I’m going to guess it happened last week. NHS Charities is an indictment on the Government’s determination to decimate the public health service.
I am curious why they released it today though bc isn’t this the first day of Charles’ Scottish Chubbly? Idk maybe there’s a real logistics reason that makes sense.
She’s letting Black people touch her now. 😆
The disparity between what WanK get paid for icing cupcakes and what NHS workers are fighting to get paid is just obscene.
Yeah, it’s quite unfair…NHS has a shortage of 100000 staff. And now under plans NHS staff will be limited to working additional shifts via less costly NHS staff banks.. but obviously that’s OK because the royals acknowledged its importance and celebrated with the staff…🙄🙄🙄
Interesting that even in their own posted clips Kate seems to be taking centre stage. She even walked in front of him.
This event is such a nothingbaker/let them eat cake (that I “decorated”) moment. The NHS deserved way more than this.
Looking at those old Wimbledon photos…why the long face, Kate? Where was your enthusiasm with Roger or are you finally able to concentrate on the game if someone isn’t polite enough to react to your “small talk”?
Good lord, she pretty much disappears when she turns sideways…
And could he possibly look more disengaged?
First, to Kaiser, I applaud your use of the first photo. HIALRIOUS. The way that Kate looks and Wills expression next to hers. Well done.
Second, she touched her hair and kept touching the food utensils. I don’t think she cooks. Maybe it’s me, but I was always taught to gather your hair when cleaning and cooking.
Lastly, I am always left a bit shocked when I see untouched photos of her. This skin is not the same as that masked photo at PP’s funeral.
The UK is fundamentally broken for even facilitating this nonsense. Hardworking NHS staff letting themselves be used in this way all for the sake of propping up two lazy dullards? It’s beyond comprehension. How can they even pretend to care about the NHS when they have luxury private healthcare at their very fingertips? They wouldn’t know how long the waiting times are in A&E departments or having important operations being cancelled at the very last minute. It’s this type of PR schtick that angers me. And it angers me how ordinary people put themselves out there to be used over and over again.
Why is it hilarious that she’s repeating her past Wimbledon dresses for other events? Isn’t that preferable to buying new for each occasion? I thought the color choice was apt
There’s just nothing left of her, is there? From side to side she’s just wasting away. This is very sad to watch in real time.