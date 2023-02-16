‘South Park’ devotes an episode to Prince Harry and ‘his bitch wife’

Over the weekend, when I should have been watching one of the Oscar-nominated movies, I ended up watching Half Time, the Jennifer Lopez documentary about her life/work in 2019-2020, when she was promoting Hustlers and preparing for the Super Bowl Halftime show. They used archival clips of talk shows and media around the original “Bennifer” relationship, and I was actually kind of appalled at just how f–king racist everyone was circa 2003-04. Talk show hosts were really calling her “the cleaning lady” and the South Park clips were especially nasty, misogynistic and racist.
Well, South Park is still a thing. In 2021, Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed a $900 million deal with ViacomCBS for six more seasons of South Park, plus original films for Paramount. Following that very rich deal, there were conversations about whether South Park was worth all that, and whether the show has declined in popularity and quality. There’s a ratings slump, for sure. So… after all that build-up, here’s the story: South Park satirized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in an episode which aired last night.
Harry and Meghan were branded "dumb and stupid" as they were taken apart in the latest episode of South Parkpic.twitter.com/VrmmuR9h2k
— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 16, 2023
I cringed. God, I haven’t watched South Park in a long time, I guess I didn’t realize that Parker and Stone were still like this?? Obviously, the British media is salivating at the chance to claim that this South Park sh-t means “Americans hate Harry and Meghan!!” Y’all.
The British media views America as a monolith in which every American shares the same opinion about the Windsors or the Sussexes. I don’t doubt that South Park still does pretty well for a cable comedy – after all, ViacomCBS isn’t paying them $900 million for nothing. But it’s also true that the Sussexes are popular and people are interested in their story – the Netflix docuseries had amazing ratings, and Harry’s memoir is one of the biggest bestsellers of the past three years. Both things can be true – some people agree with the South Park send-up and many people are interested in the Sussexes’ story.
So the makers of South Park have lampooned Harry and Meghan mercilessly, much more so than the teaser hinted. A sign the Sussexes have really made it in the US or further evidence of a loss of support? https://t.co/RO1qbVOgoohttps://t.co/6a2vDsMpcf
— Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) February 16, 2023
South Park is still around?
The idea that South Park is a good measure of what even a large number of Americans think is actually fully delusional. I am not using that word as an exaggeration or a metaphor.
Yeah I’m American and completely forgot about South Park! It’s not relevant in pop culture anymore.
I didn’t even know they did an episode on Harry and Meghan. As fans the worse thing you could do is amplify this on social media.
The British media with jump on anything negative about Harry and Meghan and fans end up making it a bigger deal than it needs to be.
The fact that they go an episode means Harry and Meghan are relevant to pop culture. That’s all it means.
South Park lampoons everything. (Scientology, Mormons, Mohammed, time-shares, even Will & Kate’s wedding where she was cooked in a pudding, as per tradition). It’s satire & they have always said we will get around to offending you just give us time. Some are silly, some are offensive but some is great satire (the Mormon episode comes to mind & it spurred the Book of Mormon on Broadway which was brilliant)
To take anything they do seriously is at your own peril. As George Clooney said “I knew I made it when South Park came after me”
Snappyfish, it’s quite possible to do satire without being racist and misogynistic. It happens all the time. The satirist’s job is to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable. While SP sometimes afflicts the comfortable, they are more comfortable afflicting the afflicted.
I actually don’t mind that they made fun of H&M, they’re public figures and its going to happen. I mind the way they seem to have done it, which seems to have been by parroting RR lines about their desire for privacy and to live a normal life without ever being in the spotlight again but then they’re hypocrites for giving interviews etc. I feel like they could have parodied them better with doing more research and not just reading headlines in the british press.
but I imagine that’s not their MO.
I agree with @Becks1. It could have been funny, but the bit is just stupid. Even the accents suck.
@Snappyfish, I’m with you on this. Being on Southpark is a sign that you have “made it” in American media. It means that you are ubiquitous enough that people know the basics (they live here now and royals in general are viewed as entitled by Americans). This show isn’t about accuracy: it’s satire.
It’s also racist and sexist because it is written to say more about how awful Americans can be than about the subject.
I don’t watch Southpark, but they made a movie with puppets that made Matt Damon so stupid that the only thing the Matt Damon puppet said was “I’m Matt Damon”. When they insult with racism, it is to show how racist Americans think.
@Snappyfish, thank you for the Clooney quote! Will use it on Twitter crazies if necessary.
@Christina I’m laughing so hard at that Matt Damon detail
I mean these Royal Reporters can bash all they want but Twitter is savage right now with their comebacks lol.
There’s a post going around that shows a South Park clip of Will & Kate’s wedding. It also features Will’s pegging 🤣🤣🤣
I’m am American and have always found South Park to be annoying and a total waste of time. I consider Parker and Stone a waste of perfectly good DNA. But then again that could also be possibly true about some of the BRF.
Only the British media would take them seriously. Probably because they’re all cut from the same cloth. Harry and Meghan have nothing to worry about. They are very popular on this side of the pond.
I agree with Becks. There was a way to do this that would be subversive (which is what they are going for), without the talking points of the royals and media on Salty Isle.
They went this route because it’s easy, for them.
I am an American who has never watched South Park, so take my comment for what it is worth. It’s a thing, that I know is out there, but I just don’t give one fcuk.
Agree @sappyfish and @christina. This is what I got from the clip.
@Emily C, I completely agree. This country has been dumbed-down beyond belief
Viacom really wants to keep Comedy Central as a viable brand, but hasn’t had much luck launching new shows. The Daily Show has been a constant, but now Trevor Noah is gone. So spending outrageous money on new episodes of South Park makes sense.
This is what happens when your channel is male-centric. God forbid that they hire a woman to replace Trevor. But I would watch that.
I don’t think anyone watches South Park to be informed on what their opinion on something should be.
Case in point- some of their Mormon stuff has been funny. In real life, all of the Mormons I’ve met have been lovely. Also they were really prepared in a smart way during the early pandemic when the grocery stores were empty and they all had their year of food in the back of their house.
To be fair, Comedy Central isn’t really a male-centric network. There’s more to it than The Daily Show. Inside Amy Schumer was a Comedy Central show. Broad City and Nora from Queens as well.
Wow, that clip is so much more offensive that I thought it would be. In college we binged watched South Park. I wonder how much misogyny I absorbed. This clip wasn’t even funny or clever. The writers are stuck in perpetual adolescence.
Its South Park….made for juvenile males(?). It Flogs darn near everything…there are no sacred cows.
The episode could have been so much worse considering South Park’s history. I actually agree with Clooney: being parodied means they have *made it*. (You actually need to be fairly well-known to make the grade).
Looking forward to SNL doing a few skits on Chucks big party with his NEW golden Chuck-wagon.
I haven’t watched South Park for years and I used to watch it every week. I got tired of the extreme approach they took to their comedy. The whole no sacred cows spirit that embues their shows. Some of them are really good and sometimes they go THERE and it’s just egregious and self-indulgent.
Not surprised the creators would work this into an episode. Nothing is sacred. They even came for Jesus! 😅
I honestly don’t know anyone who watches South Park anymore. We were watching up until maybe 2-3 years ago, and now we’ve basically completely stopped. I can’t remember the last time we watched (and when I say “we were watching” I mean we might turn on reruns, we didn’t go out of our way for new episodes or anything.)
I think this says less about the popularity of the Sussexes in the US and more about South Park’s attempt to stay relevant and part of the water cooler talk. They’ve gotten more headlines out of this episode based on what I ‘ve seen so far than they have in a while.
And LOL, the British press is so obsessed….imagining devoting headlines to an episode of a show in another country bc they make fun of someone you don’t like. They should talk about the Windsors on Netflix more.
And yes, the JLo stuff on South Park was awful. I didn’t watch it at the time, but in reruns, and I just remember she was a hand puppet or something who would give him “taco flavored” kisses.” Gross.
Teens watch that now it seems. It’s the new generation viewers
Your excellent point about South Park choosing to send up the Sussexes as an attempt to stay relevant is the crux of this whole thing. It doesn’t take genius to observe that every smear of the Sussexes garners a lot of attention. The remarkable bit is that South Park is so late to this game.
I’ve actually never watched South Park, and now, based on this discussion, never will. I’ve got way better things to do with my time, like folding laundry (which I loathe).
I also hate folding laundry. Its weird. I will time myself – i can fold one or two loads in less than 10 minutes, sometimes less than 5 – but I hate it. Same with emptying the dishwasher. I put it off as much as I can.
@C-Shell, you just said everything I was thinking.
They did this to grab themselves a news cycle (in their minds, becoming “relevant” again 🙄) , and unfortunately I think will likely be a lot more of this type of sh*t in varying forms because it works.
As Becks said, SP is getting more attention than they have in decades. Others will follow suit. People look at the Sussexes and think $$$$$
C-SHELL, I find it equally sad that the writers can’t come up with any original ideas and just trawl the British rags for something to write about. But hey, Harry and Megan are in the spotlight again, wonder if William is in a catatonic rage because HE wasn’t the first Royal on this series, after all, he is the heir you know 😂😂😂😂cue screams and curses from Windsor
C-Shell – Yeah, don’t bother watching SP unless you’re up for tired, gratuitous potty humor and sexual innuendo that lampoons public figures. I’ve watched a few here and there with gay Lucifer and his boyfriend Saddam Hussein, etc. They spent years mocking Al Gore’s fight against climate change with the ManBearPig character, then half-axxed apologized with an episode sorta acknowledging seriousness and reality of climate change.
There’s a pretty good synopsis of the show and creators in totality, and climate change in particular, in Vox (Emily St James, 11/14/18). Their repeat of a linked Reddit comment bears repeating here: “It’s a show that teaches its audience to become lazy and self-satisfied, that praises them for being uncritically accepting of their own biases, and that provides them with an endless buffet of thought-terminating cliches suitable for shutting down all manner of challenges to their comfort zones.”
I hate putting laundry it away! it either stays on top of the dryer or corner of couch 🤣
@ Becks1. I also hate unloading the dishwasher, but last weekend I hit upon a goldmine. My 9 yo grandson spent the night and asked if I had any chores he could do to earn money. I said he could unload the dishwasher and he hopped right on that. So I told him every time he comes over I’ll pay him a couple bucks to unload my dishwasher and he thought that was a great idea, and now I don’t have to unload my dishwasher very often for the next ten years lol.
Family Guy will be next if they haven’t already made fun of them. This is the path shows like that take to stay relevant after they know their best years of writing and being socially relevant and topical are behind them. I’m sure they do still have an audience, and maybe it’s my age range but I don’t know anyone that still watches or discusses that show. Just like Family Guy, and (sadly to me) The Simpsons.
We watch Family Guy a lot in my house (well my husband does) but all reruns at like 9 at night when we’re just sort of vegging and unwinding before bed. (I’m usually reading or on my phone.) I can’t think of any H&M references but I’m sure they’re coming.
Whatever. It’s funny satire. Ever heard of the Book ofMormon? Really, all this says is that H and M are popular enough here to get an episode. See George Clooney.🤷♀️🙄
I’m familiar with South Park, and no, often, its not that funny.
and its possible to be “satire” and still be misogynistic and racist, as in the case of Jennifer Lopez. The first does not excuse the second in my opinion.
@Jessica
Just because it’s satire doesn’t mean it’s good. Their humour is lazy frat humour at best. I’d love to hear what exactly you find so funny about calling Meghan Harry’s “bitch wife”.
[“Ever heard of the Book of Mormon?”]
Aside from the fact that plenty about Book of Mormon is quite racist, Parker and Stone have talked about the fact that they weren’t going out of their way to shit on Mormons. Their “jokes” about JLo, for example, however, are just mean. They’re racist, they’re misogynistic. They’re not making fun of the spectacle that was Bennifer at the time, but instead are going out of their way to shit on the people themselves.
True, @Becks, that this about about bringing a current topic to a cartoon that isn’t discussed anymore, but that is what they do. When Tom Cruise was at his sort of “crazy” zenith, they made him look insane. And JLo was ubiquitous for a while, and racist people DID make those jokes. I’m a white looking Mexican with mixed blood, and people DID talk about her that way. It’s a reflection of our messed up culture, and that’s the point.
I think you’re giving South Park too much credit in your comments. They are racist because they think its funny, not because they’re trying to shine a light on US racism or anything.
@Becks1; I think you’re correct in that they are racist because they think it’s funny, same goes for any outrageous topic. But we also need to remember that it’s written for 18 year olds, and the show has to compete with video games, phones, etc.Therefore the outrageous, formerly untouchable subjects.
So by essentially repeating tabloid lines about Harry and Meghan in this episode, South Park is really doing some kind of commentary about the evils of tabloid culture in the BM? Like it’s a whole cultural piece meant to really stick it to
Murdoch and Lord Rothemere and all the people that read their papers? Yeah no. I don’t think that’s what they’re doing.
I’ve watched one full episode of South Park in my life. The November 2005 Trapped in a Closet ep. Yes, the Tom Cruise/Scientology episode. I’ve watched clips of other episodes. Do agree that there is a theme of simply repeating tabloid culture in a mocking way. I don’t have to like it to recognize it.
No clue what Matt & Trey’s intentions were/are. That this episode came out when H&M (especially Meghan) haven’t been in the public eye for weeks(in Meghan’s case months)-gives pause for thought because it IS the BM that keep H&M out there when they’re just minding their own business.
I remember when SP had it in for Angelina Jolie there for awhile. Don’t know why, but they didn’t like her.
Wow I haven’t watched South Park since 2000. I had no idea it was still on the air.
Let them convince themselves. We know our faves.
White men past their relevance dunking on a WOC… how original.
This! Thank you Girl Ninja. God save us from mediocre white men
Hm. Did the Rota devote tweets and pages to that HBO series Prince George that lampooned the whole Windsor Klan? Did they use that as a measure of how much hate America has for those Nazis?
They sure didn’t!
Why yes indeed they did not! I remember how some members of the BM and derangers were eagerly anticipating the Prince George series to come out based on Janetti’s nasty Instagram stuff. They were salivating like Cujo. Then the series came out and Wootton/his ilk and derangers were big p*ssed. H&M weren’t lampooned as much as they expected/hoped. While the Others were. Not a lot of coverage in the BM.
I haven’t seen South Park in YYYYEEEARS and no one I know besides my 19yo nephew has seen a recent episode and his was a couple years ago. Brits Media is very weird and obsessed with US.
@Jeanette, the last time I even gave SP a passing thought was in 1997, and I only remember it because I got in trouble for letting the kid I was babysitting for watch it, lol.
He’d told me his mother allowed him to watch it, and it turned out that she had most certainly not.
Other than that, I vaguely remember it being on in the background if I was at a frat party or some nonsense, and a bunch of the guys would be crowded around the tv screen.
To imply that this show reflects all Americans’ opinions is literally insane
I didn’t know South Park was still on the air. I guess the whole of the UK will watch this episode. I’d like to remind everybody that Richard Palmer thought Harry’s book had flopped because there weren’t huge crowds at Waterstones on the first day.
This is misogamy on a global scale and someone is driving it and shame on them.
Imagine disliking one woman so much because she upset your chocolate box view of the world.
This is why I get upset when fellow black people pile on and attack Meghan for not being black enough, because for someone who is not black enough she sure takes a few punches for the team.
In any case my Meghan Markle litmus test is yet to fail and I am yet to meet a person who hasn’t crapped on Meghan and turned out to be a complete disappointment.
@Flower you are throwing down the wisdom today.
“for someone who is not black enough she sure takes a few punches for the team.” <– STANDING OVATION
"I am yet to meet a person who hasn’t crapped on Meghan and turned out to be a complete disappointment." <– While I am still giving people some grace for being deluded by disinformation, this is largely very true
Sorry but “quality”? To me South Park NEVER had “quality”.
South Park has always been a trash show. My kids watched it for a few seasons two decades ago but they grew out of that sick trash humor a long time ago. Where is it aired through because I plan to cancel my subscription if it’s a streaming app I use. I’m done supporting anyone who platforms racist hate especially when it targets Meghan. I am just sick of it, enough is enough!
Just looked it up. Apparently it’s on Comedy Central.
Well since Trevor Noah left the Daily Show Comedy Central holds nothing of interest I want to watch. Going to cancel the YouTube subscription I pay for that my son uses. He’s just going to have to switch back to a service that doesn’t platform Comedy Central.
Yes, it is absolutely trash humor. It’s gross.
I only got through 15 seconds before clicking out. It wasn’t even witty. It was like a RR wrote it.
They are appealing to the derange r s to get ratings so disgusting
Harry and Meghan are being mocked by a couple of overpaid, middle-aged, contrarian, try-hard provocateurs whose show hasn’t really been relevant in over a decade? Oh no, whatever will they do?! 😒😒😒
Bring out the Christmas poo.
MABS, next week we will have cartman screaming “you killed Katy, you bastards” 😱
Tell it! They say it’s all in jest but they aren’t the butt of their jokes. It was a half decent show until they started taking digs at groups that they aren’t part of. Just a cartoon that celebrates white male privilege at this point.
No no no no absolutely not and no!
Also wasn’t Richard Palmer the one who was upset by how much Camilla was being lampooned and here he is salivating over a cartoon show.
What an embarrassment my adopted country has become. Imagine being this excited about a fictional cartoon.
Exactly. And I don’t think he would like how they did the Queens death. It was pretty gruesome.
This is what South Park is. They have been disgusting and vile since the mid 90’s. I’m not socked they went after Harry and Meghan. I’m just shocked they are still on.
And yet, who were the ones smiling and posing for photos right after TQ’s funeral? That was my thought when they claimed H&M were the ones not sad about her death. They didn’t gain anything by her death.
I liked the early episodes that weren’t just topical pop-culture grabs, like the one with Stan and Cartman having clubhouses. It wasn’t a completely bad show until Parker and Stone became convinced that anyone gave a shit about what they think politically, which sadly was too soon.
the JLo docu was really good. worth a watch.
Trey and Matt are what the queer community refers to as “bitter old queens.” they sometimes get it right but a lot of the time they seem to be snarking just to snark. that said, the one where they basically lay out scientology beliefs without making anything up (they just animated it) is still one of the best introductions for the curious.
not that they get a pass for this. it’s like kicking puppies, with bonus misogynoir.
“they sometimes get it right but a lot of the time they seem to be snarking just to snark ”
I feel like that’s South Park in a nutshell. At times they’ve featured really witty and informative takes on certain subjects or events. However, a lot of the time they’re also just mean spirited for the sake of it.
I haven’t seen the episode about H&M and I haven’t been able to watch the clip yet. Has anyone watched the full episode yet? SP has rightfully called out BS in the past. I wonder if the full episode lampoons H&M while also criticizing their unfair treatment.
I’m kinda curious to see exactly what they said.
The clip was awful. I don’t think I could stomach an entire episode. Then again, I never watched SP.
I watched a fair amount of the show when I was kid, and as I got older I generally settled on the fact that, while capable of making the occasionally penetrating, biting social commentary, these two were a great lesson in why wealth and comedy sometimes struggle to work hand and hand. The wealthier you are, the more disconnected you become from reality, the less meaningful your social commentary ultimately becomes.
I don’t think social minorities should be given a pass on satire and criticism because those communities can have plenty of their own issues that should be highlighted, but I do think you need to be very thoughtful when you’re taking aim at vulnerable people. And you definitely can’t be lazy, which is what I feel about most of South Park past a certain point.
Two rich white dudes should not be the ones criticizing or satirizing marginalized folks.
Wow. South Park was huge like, 15-20 years ago? I had no idea it was still being made. I remember a couple of episodes being oddly insightful, but from that clip, they seem to have chosen the absolute dumbest take on H&M. No thought put into it whatsoever. What hacks.
Isn’t tasteless humor, crapping on everyone and everything, and seeing how low they can set the bar their brand? These are the guys behind that infamous puppet scene in Team America.
I had no idea Trey Stone & Matt Parker were butt kissing royalists.
No, They just hate black and brown women and try to pass it off as “humor”
I don’t they are. They have gone after the RF before (and did a gruesome take on the Queens death) they go after everyone.
To quote @ Girl_Ninja further upthread:
“White men past their relevance dunking on a WOC… how original.”
That’s literally everything about this SP episode that needs to be said
They just hate everyone. Not saying they aren’t sexist and racist, because they are, but this isn’t being royalists. It’s being edgelords. Incredibly tiresome.
Agreed. Not a big win for Brit tabloids. Latest high #s for SP relevance from Variety – their hour long pandemic special in September 2020 delivered “7-year ratings high” of 2.3M on Comedy Central, 178% jump in average viewership. They added 2.2M viewers by simulcasting across lots of other Viacom brands (VH1, MTV, TVLand, Paramount, etc.) Clout chasing with H-M.
They are of that “devil’s advocate both sides” libertarian community of fedora douchebags that absolutely nobody likes. South Park hasn’t been relevant since the early 2000’s.
I think they’ll get more interest on social media for the episode than they will on cable for the season. H&M are popular so the episode will get attention and it’ll cover their advertising but not boost their ratings for the entire season. Will be interesting to see how many people become interested in South Park for and entire season because of them lampooning H&M for one episode.
Lordy, this episode must be like Christmas for the BM. They’re obsessed with idea of the Sussexes being unpopular. However, devoting a whole episode to a couple would suggest otherwise. Also, “the cleaning lady” seems to still be doing alright for herself all these years later. Misogyny is gross.
That’s the other thing, they are so obsessed with the idea that people don’t like them, which why? Ok you hate them and think they are the worse people ever. They live on another continent and never try to appear in your media, why are you pissed other people may like them? The British Media operates like a bunch of children, I don’t like you an everyone else thinks you suck too so nyah! It’s really sinister how much they want these people to fail. Takes if I can’t have you no one can to another level.
You’re so right. @DEE(2)
This is the bit I really struggle to understand. I don’t especially like quite a few tv programmes/celebrities etc. So my (clearly novel) way to deal with my disinterest is to not watch the programmes, and simply ignore media content about the celebrities. Using up any of my personal time or effort to get others to dislike them too wouldn’t even occur to me as a sane thing to do.
All the derangers trying to dunk on H&M have only to watch Harry on Stephen Colbert and hear the audience chanting at top volume, “Har-RY! Har-RY!” Or consider the fact that Meghan had the number one podcast on Spotify for weeks. They’re popular. Sucks to be you, derangers. Stay mad.
Well the BM should get their full experience of South Park and air out the episode of the Queen of England with America’s favorite party favor, a gun. If you want to truly delve into South Park try all the royal stories rather than selective hits.
South Park was always a reliably “libertarian” nightmare which means it was reliably right wing, racist, and misogynistic. Its edginess and occasional skewering of some Republicans fooled a lot of libs and progressives when it was at its highest popularity. This same critique can be applied to Bill Maher and often Jon Stewart. White male “comedy” tends to be deeply problematic.
This is the kind of humor that is right up Prince William’s alley. And Louis’. South Park is stupid on purpose. Next.
Is there an episode where a prince tells a lovely women that her cupcakes aren’t very good in front of her son’s classmates?
And don’t forget the “prince” crapping on a ginger, because they remind him of how much he hates his brother as well. 🤢
Then William would not be unhappy with their satire about pegging episode as part of his wedding.
They are equal opportunity offenders.
Honestly not shocked, this is just the kind of humour that fits South Park. If they’re not making fun of you as a public persona then you haven’t made it. I’m just shocked it took this long.
Having watched a few episodes involving them making light of quarantine, weed legislation and revealing that the only black kid’s name was “Tolkien” rather than “Token” is hysterical. I think it just depends on the audience, no one I know who actually watches South Park takes any of their jokes seriously, it’s part of its “charm”.
To be fair south park should do a send up of bills cupcake episode and Kate going in for hugging
But the bill would get incandescent
Right? Just commented above that William’s whole cupcake conversation feels like his humor is on par with south park.
When you are at the pinnacle of the zeitgesit everyone talks, makes jokes and uses you as a reference point. The Sussexes can simultaneously be lampooned on South Park while pictures of them together at their wedding and Jubbly are used as the definition of love during a super bowl commercial. They are the moment and I’m just happy we have progressed to the point that the racist coverage of Meghan is being addressed by people like Al Sharpton, the Sussexes themselves and many others. I had no idea the Bennifer relationship commentary was so awful and went unchecked thank God for progress.
I echo everyone when I say I had no idea South Park was still around. Its odd, the Simpsons is another a long running cartoon I don’t watch but that show feels like its part of our national collective consciousness. I genuinely never hear about South Park and this is probably their bid to reach a larger audience just like the Megan Kellys of the world.
@B, were H&M in a Super Bowl commercial? Clearly I’m out of the loop!
Stills of their wedding and them at the jubbly were in an ad (I can’t remember which one)
Picture of them in wedding carriage flashes by in montage of shots available in the ‘rabbit hole’ of Tubi, Fox’s new OTT streamer.
What does he mean further evidence? What other evidence is there?
He’s probably referring to those asinine, meaningless polls that the RRs are always going on about
I’m sure the Sussexes are both so devastated their popularity is declining with the demographic of 40 year old men who still enjoy a show that features a talking piece of poop
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Circa 1997 my roommates and I had a weekly ritual of watching South Park. Some of them now have grown children. How in the world is that show still on??
I’ve only ever seen a few random clips of this cartoon and have never watched a full episode, it’s just not the kind of thing I find particularly funny. I am aware of their MO though because of previous ‘shock/horror’ episodes being widely publicised in the past.
I know literally nothing about Trey Stone & Matt Parker (in fact the post mentioning them above is the first time I’ve heard their names – yes, I’m that old & that out of touch 🤣). However, they are obviously ‘attention-seeking’ & ‘bandwagoning’, just like many, many others are currently doing. It’s clear that hate piling on H&M is paying the bills for quite a few morally challenged opportunists at the moment.
I’m sure H&M’s reaction to this latest bit of gratuitous nastiness (if they even bother watching it) will be the same as that of most other intelligent adults namely…meh!
I haven’t watched South Park in years but they did an episode making fun of Will and Kate at the wedding so if any Brit thinks they are royalists they are sorely mistaken.
@Nic, they did? Now I’m torn between not wanting to give their show even one more measly view, and running off to find the one about William and Kate immediately 😣
Don’t bother. It’s like a quasi-Mario-esque lampoon of “Canadian royals” but doesn’t actually refer to them at all. There’s certainly no “bitch wife” dialogue to be found in it even if it’s supposed to refer to William and Kate. Their references to Harry and Meghan are much more pointed and specific and insulting.
They may not be royalists but they’re racist as hell.
Someone posted a clip where the William character rips off the arm of the bride and then proceeds to shove it in a pegging like way.
I mean do the royalists really want to go there. It’s pretty obvious they are referring to Will and Kate.
Even a stopped clock is right twice a day. The SP episode aired in 2011 and no one was talking about William and pegging then. It was just a coincidence then, and a spectacular own goal now.
They had an episode portraying the Obamas as people in a fake marriage and “hope” diamond thieves. South Park is trash and punch down humour
Well here’s a list of all celebrities who have been mocked on South Park, for all the British isht tabloids – it includes QE2. So I guess Americans also hated her based on their faulty reasoning…
https://www.vulture.com/2013/02/every-celebrity-ever-mocked-on-south-park-over-16-seasons.html
It’s true, they do make fun of everyone. It’s pretty tiresome lol
Harry and Meghan are cultural icons.
The British media will try to make something out of it but it’s not that deep. Political leaders, sports star, celebrities all lampooned.
Not defending SP, this clip was hard to watch, they just do that to everyone. Like, no one comes out a winner on their show. I feel like their whole schtick is everyone is terrible. Idk, I really didn’t like this and it feels on brand for SP.
Uncool South Park, uncool
Yet Stone is married to a black woman and Parker’s two ex-wives are
women of color 🙃
I hope this isn’t a my kids are biracial so I can’t be racist defense. Because, just no.
I literally had a white man ask me on a date, and tell me it’s cool he has a ” half-colored” kid.
@Dee: JFC
That poor child 😢
This week Slate published an advice letter that sounded like it was from William. Pretty funny. I’m sure much funnier than South Park.
I was just coming here to comment on that!!!! The advice column is paywalled; don’t ask me how i read it, but damn it was pretty on the nose.
I doubt it was Willy or anyone near him who sent that in. Some enterprising person cobbled the story together and sent it in for an answer. I’m just shocked no one caught on over at Slate? The response was also deeply lackluster. Definitely not worth the Slate Plus subscription tbh.
I see the british media hasn’t learned anything from the Gary Janetti HBO situation. Do they realize that people not liking the Sussexes doesn’t automatically mean they love the BRF. Harry and Meghan are private citizens, popularity is not a factor in their lives here. Also, I wonder what their rationale was for SP having Elizabeth II die by suicide in an episode and Peggy and his stepford wife being mocked after their wedding?
I had no idea South Park is around so to me it makes no impact. The biggest demographic who watches cable tv are boomers and elder gen x so I guess that’s who it’s catered to? One thing ppl have to keep in mind is the only thing that led to Princess Diana’s universal adoration was her tragic passing. Prior to that she was viewed “controversial”. The Sussexes have popularity in the US but not universal popularity and that’s fine. South Park is a very white bro-y culture so this doesn’t surprise me.
Yeah…. Wow is all I can say. That they feel so comfortable calling her a bitch… literally for WHAT?!? Instagram loving?! Like… the derangers are in full mood here. I hated SP before, didn’t even know it was still on. Just more pathetic, fading brands clinging to relevance by attacking H&M. Get an effing life already!
Lmfao this show is really tryna to be “Simpsons but edgier” including infinite seasons, huh?
I’m in Colorado, what an embarrassment. Trey and Matt should stick to trying to revitalize an actual ironic/iconic Colorado classic, Casa Bonita, and admit their show jumped the shark after the movie.
The fact that these people are using this shock value tv cartoon series about little kids as serious commentary about H&M shows how desperate they are. I don’t know anyone with maturity who actually watches this show and that includes people who don’t like Meghan.
I am 50. So i watched the first few seasons of south park, and i thought the movie was gd brilliant- a muscial- with saddam hussein and satan and a song about brian boytano—- It was great. Then i grew up.
Then the creators became like bernie bros- like- well trump,clinton – either is bad.
Because for ultra rich white men- trump isn’t a tragedy. He did not actively harm then. And they are, like most americans, sexist as hell.
And – now they just seem old and gross.
Who watches south park now?
I agree with you that the movie was actually good satire. But I stopped watching not long after the Scientology stuff, which was pointed and one of the few places where they were discussing what was believed in that cult.
That said they should have ended the show years ago because now it’s just nasty and no real relevance. And I agree they really lost the plot when they tried to both sides Hillary and the actual criminal.
You all know South Park, Family Guy, The Simpsons are satire right?
I don’t know what The Simpsons is now or has been past about season 8, but it didn’t used to be satire. There was satire in it, but it was also often deeply earnest and had a heart. It stopped being that and I stopped watching, and now it’s just some kind of zombie thing.
And “satire!” isn’t a get out of jail free card for being noxious. I never found South Park funny, and Family Guy’s always been just plain bad. Being offensive simply to be offensive isn’t funny. It’s boring.
@NG_76 Tell that to the anti-H&M crowd.
No, all they know is H&M got mocked. If W&K or Charles got mocked, they would think it was comedy gold. I liked this site more when it wasn’t so badly biased.
My understanding is that the show still does very well for whatever streaming service has the rights to it. I mean, the show has always been misogynistic so this shouldn’t really be that shocking. It’s also not surprising that they took aim at the Sussex’s this season. I don’t see it as a desperate attempt to stay relevant. This has always been the show.
Nothing creative stays good for 2+ decades. Once you get comfortable and successful you lose your edge and start reaching for the same reaction over and over.
That clip was silly and sexist but that’s Southpark. Haven’t watched that show in forever. I think the Sussexes will be fine.
Agree they’ll be fine and satire is whatever. Maybe I’m just triggered by the word bitch in the context they used it. Back to my tea and breathing.
They call every woman a bitch or whore on that show. It’s always been misogynistic. No one’s gonna lose sleep over Southpark.
Great…teaching the young generation that it’s OK, even fun, to be racist, misogynistic assholes. SMH…
It’s not even funny. The privacy thing is low hanging fruit. Go to any comment section about Meghan and Harry and there’s gonna be someone cracking the same tired joke about privacy while patting themselves on the back for being so clever.
And they never even mentioned privacy. They talked about wanting to share what they choose to like EVERYONE else does. They wanted to work with publications that they choose to, rather than the royal rota that prints lies.
If SP wants to satire Harry and Megan, for claiming to want their privacy, but writing a book, OK I guess I see why they could make fun of that, even though I don’t agree with it and I think it’s been pretty well established that Harry is just trying to get his side of the story out there and then retreat into private life AND is donating all of the money for the book. The problem is that SP could’ve made the same point without calling Meghan a dumb bitch at all. Especially since *ahem* isn’t the word on the street that HARRY isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed? They went after something they knew their lame audience hates about Meghan and Harry, which is to disparage the highly educated, intelligent, and powerful WOC in the relationship.
Also I agree with all the posts commenting that SP did all of this to stay relevant.
Yeah but that privacy thing is made up as they never said that was why they were leaving royal duties & they specifically said they would work with what they regard as credible media when they left. So idea that Harry writing a book is hypocritical is silly.
Sounds like the tabloids could have written this episode so no wonder they are hyping it up.
Did Harry say he was donating all the proceeds from his book? I know he mentioned donating a portion of the proceeds.
Harry is not stupid. he’s been painted that way in the brit trash media for decades but like most of what they’re said about him, it’s simply untrue. Harry is a former Apache helicopter pilot. it’s a very complicated job and he was good at it. he is not dumb. stop promoting old-azz tabloid lies.
What exactly makes her highly educated? A college degree? Doesn’t take much to get one in the US. Just saying. Let’s stop acting like she is a part of Mensa.
It doesn’t take much to get a college degree in the US you say, but what percentage of the population have one? Meghan is highly educated, both formally and informally. She’s book smart and street smart as well.
Doesn’t take much to get a degree in the UK either, especially at a non Oxford or Cambridge school.
Book sales are a better barometer that those awful misleading polls that the english tabloids in the UK uses as a metaphorically stick to beat the Sussexes.
The aggregate of purchases for the book ‘Spare’ in the UK is twice as the US.
The size of their populations and acreage are widely disparate in proportion.
The interest in the Sussexes is twice as much in the UK, based on the amount of book purchased.
It is/was on top of three different lists in Germany.
The list goes on.
One show on American media is not the deciding factor, it is the response to the docu-series and book that matters.
Not everyone has to like Harry and Meghan in order for them to be confident.
That comes from within, self love. In the right frame of mind/environment away from toxicity,
Even the little boy who loves corn knows this.
The absurdity of the Palmer and the fail tabloid.
Honestly a lot of Americans (outside of this site at least) seem to think they are just two rich, whiny people who complain about their rich people problems. I’ve heard some late night hosts take some digs at them here and there. If I didn’t read this site and have more background I would probably lean that way too. I don’t think most Americans actively hate them but many just don’t really care and all they hear are clips about how hard their life is in a super rich community with Oprah as a neighbor and roll their eyes.
And yet Harry’s book is a record-breaking best seller.
I have noticed most Americans who are of that opinion are cis straight white men who don’t like to read and think their unsolicited, uninformed opinion is fact. I have friends who have at least read the memoir who are married to men like this, who have literally criticized their wives for reading the book, but not bothering to pick it up for themselves. It’s a thing people do when they are afraid of having their worldview challenged. Intentional ignorance. Thinking hurts! Lol
It’s deliberate stupidity. They’re too lazy to read up on all the good works the Sussexes are doing and the life-threatening problems they faced while still living in England. They’re too pig-headed to understand that the Sussexes work hard for their money, that they are smart, compassionate and charitable people who are doing a lot of good for society. It’s easy for these people to diss Meghan and Harry from their comfort zone of willful ignorance.
Nobody polled Americans to see how we feel about Harry and Meghan. Honestly, it’s exhausting to keep up with all the feelings we’re supposed to have. I seriously doubt many of us see them as whiney and entitled (the Daily Mail talking points, which could equally apply to Will and Kate). The book sales, podcast numbers and TV ratings tell you the truth.
I can’t speak for an entire nation of 333,287,557 people, but Harry’s book resonates for me because it’s a family saga on a grand sale. Succession, Yellowstone. on steroids. He experiences grief, loss, divorce, betrayal, kindness, pettiness, abandonment, in-law tension, lost babies, sibling rivalry, racism, sexism, ageism, the endless search to find your true self,
Rich or not, we all have to deal with those things in our own lives. That’s the lesson of Spare
A lot of Americans and Canadians also think the royals are corrupt and protect criminals. Outside of racists, few place the rest of Harry’s family as better than him, especially outside of the UK.
Plenty of people do feel that way, but there are also a lot who didn’t know much about them and enjoyed their docuseries etc a lot.
Idk, I can say I’ve spoken to a lot of people who are just like “Oh yeah, that prince, aren’t they mad because he gave up his title or something?” Obviously we know that’s not what happened but I feel like the more common reaction is that they’re indifferent and don’t follow it enough to have an opinion. And that the ones who are positive are usually more than negative. But that’s not South Park’s MO, lol.
Did things like the suicide of Robin Williams not teach people that being rich, famous, living a privileged life does NOT equal peace, happiness, good mental health? So you can only complain if the media savagely attacks you if you are poor?
Hmm i see the point you’re making, but Robin williams killed himself bc he had lewy body dementia and was losing aspects of his life that he valued and loved. he couldn’t work anymore, he was forgetting his wife, he was very emotional and it was a horrible path for someone so intelligent and eloquent.
I agree. being rich does not mean happiness. in the same respect, i think we should be kinder to everyone in the public eye. bc we will truly never know what their life is like.
Someone pulled up the W&K episode of their wedding and they predicted William loves being pegged. I love that they tagged Palmer in the tweet. I wonder if he thinks the US has turned on W&K?
There is also an episode where the Queen shoots herself in the head after a failed attempted at a British Invasion. South Park isn’t a measure of anything, not in the way Palmolive wants it to be.
Had no idea South Park was still a thing. Does their “humor” still hit the same in 2023? The most traction this episode will get is with the Salty Island media. Harry’s book sold too well and their Netflix and podcast streaming numbers were too high for the “humor” of a show that jumped the shark over a decade ago to really matter. The chatter on this will pass in a day or two.
Have you seen episode about Kate and Willy? About Prince of Pegging? It’s on Twitter now and it’s from 2011, I suppose. So, his sexual preferencies were known fact even more the 10 years ago? LOL.
Honestly, if this is called humor, I’m out. Even for Can’t and Won’t this is ugly.
“A sign the Sussexes have really made it in the US or further evidence of a loss of support? ”
Yes to the first, though “South Park” sucks. Nope to the second. Try harder, Ricky Palm.
South Park, #1. Episode of all time has to be “Tom Cruise won’t come out of the closet.”
It opens with an explanation of CoS beliefs. It literally says on screen
“This is actually what Scientologists believe” and it gives a fast explanation that is funny and accurate. I recall watching it and thinking “Who the hell would believe that garbage?”
Brilliant.
South Park has been on so long, surely they must have done an episode about The BRF or TQ?
SP tears everybody apart, it’s their trade.
South park satires everything. Honestly it is not a big deal. I didn’t know that they produced shows during COVID years because I thought they took a break because I didn’t see this episode. They insult and mock everything and it is in good fun if you have a sense of humor. You should go see Book of Mormon that they wrote. If you are shocked and insulted then they have achieved their goal. Its satire.
South Park has fallen so low to be the Bethany Frankel of “satire” late-night cartoons. Please. They’re looking for clicks by using the Sussex name. They didn’t even try to make it funny. They’re just checking off boxes and threw in calling Meghan the b-word for click-bait insurance. Pathetic.
I have never been able to or wanted to sit through an episode of South Park. The voices are annoying and so grating and the animation is so dumb. I know that’s probably the point and they make fun of everyone and everything. So the fact they made fun of Meghan and Harry, I’m not surprised. Didn’t Meghan talk about the b word on her podcast? Maybe she can use it as material for next season. The clip isn’t very long and given that so many parodies have been done about the royal family over the years, I doubt this will register too much on Harry and Meghan’s radar. They are bigger than South Park at this point.
I’ve never watched it. It sounds like they want a bigger audience in the UK.
Here’s what I don’t understand about the BP: so what if the American public supposedly doesn’t like Harry and Meghan? It’s a bit too late. They’ve already made their money! Harry’s book was Guinness Record holder. He’s been #1 on the NYT for the past month. He made his publisher their money back. Meghan’s podcast was a #1 hit. Their documentary was #1. If they wanted to, they could give away the last of Archewell’s revenue, shut down it down, downsize from Montecito, and ever have to worry about money again. They’d be fine if no one ever bought another copy of Spare or listened to the podcast.
I just checked the NYTimes Books section. Spare is no. 1 in hardback nonfiction and no. 1 in combined print and e-book nonfiction. AFTER FIVE WEEKS. The book is selling like hotcakes. But yeah, do tell us all about how H&M are deeply unpopular as proven by a single episode on a basic cable show that’s declining in ratings and has been for some time.
So then H&M is the only part that matters about the RBF to the US it seems 😉 W+K who?
Eh. South Park has made fun of almost everything in a crude way. I would argue the opposite in that H&M must be popular enough that the creators even care to do something with them.
Well, I think Palmer trying to rub this in the Sussex face and it blew up in his face when the 2012 episode shows Peggington getting pegged. Looks like they knew about his pegging even back then haha.
Ok, now South Park has generated far more ink and social media than it ever earned or deserved. End of discussion.
The narrative that H&M just wants “their truth” to be told in their words – rather than just general privacy – is being ignored.
Maybe that’s a too-complicated concept? But mostly I think it’s because people just don’t believe them.
I’m not arguing that South Park is relevant and incisive commentary. But this hurts them. Don’t be in denial about it.
When everyone has a problem with you, sometimes you’re the problem.
@k
Why ? did J.Lo stop being successful, did Hillary, did anyone ever lose anything due to SP? They are satire around pop culture. If anything it adds to the fact that they are part of pop culture and people watching the episode will know who they are and what they are making fun of or whatever. They are actually super behind on this. BM and RR have been so sad that they only have W+K borings photo ops to say anything about so this will give them some weeks of whatever but they don’t speak for the U.S.A. My little brother is old enough to watch them could care less about the royal family and thought it was more about making fun of a black woman so there ya go. Good job SP lol.. They have also made fun of Charles and the Queen.
Hillary Clinton and Jennifer Lopez have earned respect through decades of substantial, significant, and unimpeachable accomplishments.
@K so helping veterans for years, building schools in Africa, funding relief efforts in Ukraine, refugees and raising funds and donating thousands of their down money for covid vaccinations and food banks isn’t as high on your list as the movie Gigli ? *i love Jlo but that movie lol* Got it some just don’t like H&M and think SP is the bar to which we should set all of our morals/values of good and evil in society.
@K — So if they went after a normal women without massive accomplishments that would be perfectly okay then. Since we have to set ourselves on fire to keep other people warm to deserve to live at all. Gotcha.
I see someone is loving their own confirmation bias. Its what happens when you live in an echo chamber…….it feeds your conspiracies right backatchya. Its like getting high on your own supply. You know…… like smelling your own f@rts.
Um………”The narrative that H&M just want “their truth” to be told in their words……..[has reached a global audience; and little ol’ england and its hate-filled cabal are self-righteously p!ssed!]” 🙂
Derangers should make no mistake and not get it twisted, for want of alleviating their pain and self-deluded disbelief: H&M’s record-breaking “look-back” projects which contextualized, for their global well-wishers, their experiences in that hell-hole known as the british royal institution, have been immensely successful and that could only be because literally hundreds of millions of “people just …… believe them.”
And just what are these record-breaking “look-back” projects, you ask? Well: (1) The H&M Love Story documentary; and (2) H’s Guinness World-Record breaking, never-happened-before, fastest-selling nonfiction in history, SPARE.
Global. Record-Breaking. Projects.
I repeat: no one else in the world has achieved this record. Only H&M.
So tell us again how “everyone has a problem with [H&M.]”
Like I said, one should beware of smelling one’s own f@rts.
PS: south park has long lost any appeal it might have had in its heyday; and today, just like every other clout-chasing has-been, theyve jumped on the H&M wagon-to-the-stars. Ho-hum.
Y-A-A-A-A-W-W-W-W-N
PPS: back when southpark mighta, coulda, perhaps been said to be funny, circa early-2000s, (I wouldnt know….hv only ever seen snippets after-the-fact) they lampooned the pegging royal. You know who that is, right? And long before betty died they lampooned her shooting herself in the mouth with her own gun. In fact, I hear theyve lampooned all the brit royals. You might want to catch-up on today’s hilarity. Just check twitter’s trending topics.
Its a hoot!
Go back to the DM and such for ur own echo chamber. Like why come to a place where u know a lot of commenters are not derangers. Is it for sport/fun like u enjoy being dunked on? If so pls proceed
I have loved some South Park episodes but have hated others with all my heart. The one they did about Hillary Clinton was so vile, so misogynistic and hate-filled, it disgusted me. They have so many garbage “takes” on famous women. I used to laugh at the way they depicted Paris Hilton but now I can see that it was just more dumping on a prominent woman in the spotlight. They really seem to have problems with women who are front and center in the culture.
The Paris Hilton episode was VILE. The misogyny and homophobia were disgusting. I was never a Pari.s fan, and indeed, I’ve laughed at a few of the jokes made about her. But seeing a cartoon version of her getting stuffed up a gay man’s anus (really!) was just vomit-inducing. That’s about when I tuned out permanently.
Oh, South Park. They were funny in the 90s, right?
Its SP, its satire and if they were ignored what would we all have to talk about.
It’s been on for 25 YEARS. They’ve literally run out of things to make fun of. And they’re desperate to maintain the “edgy” quality they USED to have, but what was edgy in 2002 is just dumb in 2023.
Plus, who knows what requirements have come with that 900 million contract, or what controls Stone and Parker might have had to relinquish. Remember Dave Chappelle was given a 100 million contract by comedy central (CRAZY money esp for a black comedian back then) and he ended up rejecting it because he didn’t want to lose control of his show and his comedy, which apparently would have come with the money
these adolescent men will be adolescent teens until the day they die-this thing about privacy-have few questions-is it invading one’s privacy to come upon one’s property without permission using cameras to stake one’s home, job, or events-I will fight to the death for people to have privacy in their own home spaces-they were invaded at Frogmore, at their country rental after their wedding. and constant UK media discussions or articles since they left the UK-to print something using sources or palace courtiers is lazy journalism-Harry and Meghan have said they will communicate when they have something to say otherwise no comments-South Park is not my cup of tea-my husband says having children cussing in cartoons is not a good thing to allow-satire is satire-making fun of someone who never said they wanted complete privacy from all media just the royal rota in the UK-why do people of means have to move in neighborhoods with guarded gates and security personnel because their privacy is invaded constantly-I wonder what area the creators of this show live in-do their children go public schools-everybody no matter the material means deserve privacy in their living spaces-the Uk media has been over here trying their level best to invade Harry and Meghan’s.
Lame and immature is one thing but the b word should never be used towards women of color due to its roots in slavery . It’s not okay.