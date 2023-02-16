“Lori Harvey & Damson Idris made their red-carpet couple debut” links

Damson Idris & Lori Harvey made their red-carpet couple debut. [JustJared]
Here’s the new trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. I’ll watch it? I binge all of the Bridgerton seasons. [LaineyGossip]
Rest in peace, Raquel Welch. [Dlisted]
It’s not that weird to have a pet duck? [OMG Blog]
Jonathan Majors likes to carry a little cup with him at all times. [Jezebel]
TikTokers are reporting the news from the Ohio disaster better than the media. [Pajiba]
Elizabeth Banks wore a cute Jason Wu dress. [RCFA]
Jana Duggar is vacationing in Italy with a gal pal. [Starcasm]
Unpopular opinion: I think Thom Browne’s stuff is fug. [GFY]
Ladies, y’all really ignore some big red flags. [Buzzfeed]
So… mpox is different than monkeypox, but WHO is worried about mpox right now, and they’re issuing an emergency alert. [Towleroad]
Kylie Jenner spent V-Day with a female friend. [Egotastic]
LOL kind of an awkward (yet sorta sweet?) pose but they’re both so freaking HOT. Damn.
It’s like a prom pose with extraordinarily beautiful people.
They do make a gorgeous couple!!
EB looks fabulous in her Jason Wu!
Gorgeous couple.
You need your eyes examined. There’s Nothing attractive about that Man!
@Fawzeya how exceptionally rude. Unless he has some kind of severe character flaws (that don’t show up on a quick google) that make him an unattractive person generally, don’t refute people’s personal assessments. How hard is it to say “I don’t find him attractive but wish them well” if you so desperately need the world to know you’re not into him.
He’s tall with a nice build, lovely skin and eyes and full lips with a nice smile (seen in other pics) and a British accent to boot. He’s gorgeous!
Gorgeous couple, dreamy looks.
You too FF
I can’t believe that the “I like to look like I stuffed myself into my eight year old nephew’s suit” demographic was large enough that Thom Browne could still be in the clothes business.
He has also made an absurd decision with those outlandish shoulder pads that look like he took to football gear instead. This entire collection is dreadful and should ALL be burned…..
RIP Raquel Welch 😢😢😢
Such a badass she was.
There are some items in the center of the slideshow that should transition well into ready to wear but most of that is horrible. Pretty sure they just tossed everything on the rack onto the last 10 or so (was that an extra long *sleeve* hanging out of suit jacket in the front???) but the last slide I actually like. I can see it on the red carpet and wouldn’t be appalled. The remainder of the collection was viewed with what I imagine is the same expression as someone who has a huge bin of goodwill clothing to sort through rolled in front of them 5 minutes before it’s time to go home.
The finger hold is pretty cute
Tik Tok reports better than the news on all current affairs.
I’m a Twitter fiend and it functions as a very accurate on the ground news source before the trolls take over. Mainstream media likes to pick and choose wayyyyyy too much.
@ Peachy, I am sickened that TikTok is reporting matters that the mainstream media should be reporting. It’s sickening that we are being fed lies by mainstream news outlets who have chosen to allow these conglomerates to skirt their responsibilities as well as facing the consequences.
But I would like to give a huge thanks for those on Tiktok taking the time, veracity and the resourcefulness to expose the lies!!!!
I am sick to my stomach. One thing I would like to mention is that the OH train that derailed, listed 5 cars in which the contents were labeled as “unknown”. How is it possible or RESPONSIBLE to allow five train cars to travel in which the contents are “unknown”?????
No mpox is money pox. They just changed the name. It’s the SAME virus.
I don’t recall why they changed it, but they did.
And why has mpox been allowed to continue unabated in Africa?? This has been decimating the country since 7/22 and no more urgency has come into play??
I’m sorry that I am being so aggressive but the lack of urgency towards Africa always burns the bee in my bonnet.
@BothSidesNow which country exactly are you talking about? Africa is not a country.
I love all of Majors cups!!! I have a wide collection of mugs, depending on what I am drinking, but I want to know where he bought that magnificent blue mug!!!! Please tell us Major so we can get one too!!
Nothing against her, she may be nice enough, but is Lori Harvey famous for anything other than being pretty and who she dates? Like, I get why men would want to date her, but why does it make news? Does she have a skill?
I know nothing of LH but apparently having a father by the name of Steve Harvey opens all doors for you. She modeled, dropped out of college and started her own beauty line. So she is apparently another nepo baby all while creating another beauty line.
Lori is living the dream of our 20’s – be a nepo baby with no discernable talent except beauty, then date all the finest fellow nepo baby men who are equally handsome and untalented!
I suppose beauty, pose, and grace are old school skills we can appreciate. She does have great style and a timeless class. Too bad her dad is a hypocrite who trades wives like trading cards, then publishes books about being a real man, and how women should learn to think like men. Not a Steve Harvey fan, he’s gross!
100 times a better life than being some old dude’s 5th wife.
Stef I came here to say what you said! Steve Harvey is a misogynist, and I hate his gd book even though I have never read it. A really smart friend was reading it and I had the same despair as when I first heard about the book the rules or whatever it’s called.
Steve Harvey is misogynist scum. I try to ignore his existence completely. But I’m not automatically going to hold his grotesquery against his daughter. I just don’t understand what Lori Harvey *does*. It’s a sincere question. “Nepo baby” usually means that you’re being granted favorable access into some line of work. Does she even have a line of work? Anything?
That’s Marjorie’s daughter (his 3d? Wife). She had her kids change their names to Harvey when she married Steve (presumably for the nepo benefits).
Lori Harvey is famous for being a beautiful socialite and Steve Harvey’s daughter. Why does she have to be anything else? I’m sure she makes a lot of money by just being Lori.
Thom Browne is not my personal look, but I think TB is interesting and has been doing engaging, experimental plays on gender and kitch for awhile that usually make for interesting fashion.
I also don’t know if the writers and editors of this site realize it, but the takes on fashion tend to be pretty basic. Doing something off the wall? playing with gender? silhouette? femininity? anything coming out of alternative queer fashion? It’s almost sure to get marked as fug. Which is not a good look.
Jonathan Majors is the gift that keeps on giving.
Lord, she’s beautiful
That buzzfeed article on red flags should be required reading for everyone getting married. All good advice such as: Especially pay attention to how they treat women they’re not attracted to. And to people they consider ‘inferior’ (for example, waitstaff and retail workers). And of course, pay attention to who they consider inferior in the first place!” Along with lots of other stuff you might overlook when ‘in love’ such as never changing their sheets.
RIP Raquel 🙁