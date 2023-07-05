Princess Kate wore a 16-button Balmain to honor Roger Federer at Wimbledon

The Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon on Tuesday, Independence Day here in America. While she skipped last year’s Wimbledon Centenary event last year – in which Roger Federer participated – she didn’t skip this year’s Wimbledon salute to Federer, who only retired from tennis about nine months ago. Kate and Roger are “friends” and of course Kate wanted to hang out with a handsome athlete, even if Roger’s wife Mirka was there too. Sidenote: in case you’re wondering, Wimbledon originally planned to do a salute to Federer and Serena Williams, two of their biggest champions, but Serena’s pregnancy is so far along, she couldn’t travel to the All-England Club. The Federer salute ended up being a brief video and a standing ovation as he entered the Royal Box and that’s about it. What was especially nice was that Federer hung around and watched the matches on Centre Court. I half expected him to send some coaching signals to Andy Murray from the Royal Box.
Before Kate turned up on Centre Court, she went out to one of the smaller outdoor courts to watch British player Katie Boulter. Boulter’s match – and all of the matches on the uncovered courts – were suspended because of all the rain in England this week. Still, it’s nice that Kate has made a point of going to matches on some of the smaller courts at Wimbledon. This isn’t the first time.
As for Kate’s outfit, it was so bad, omg. She did an “homage” to one of Princess Diana’s ‘80s suits – a £1,950 mint-green Balmain blazer with large white buttons and white lapels, paired with a white pleated skirt and white heels. Her purse was Mulberry (in white). The Wimbledon Wiglet™ was slapped on too. I count 16 buttons on that tragic blazer. It’s so sad – while Kate’s Wimbledon style was never my jam, she used to wear relatively simple summer dresses. Now she feels the need to wear button-slathered ‘80s homages to Diana. Sigh.
A lot of people were trying to make “Roger and Kate were flirting with each other” into a thing. Even the Daily Mail was like “Kate was THRILLED to catch up with Roger, but his wife doesn’t look quite as happy.” It’s like… Kate always has to be in conflict with whichever woman is around. From what I saw during the cutaways, Kate was talking (mumbling) a lot to Roger and Mirka. Roger was mostly focused on the tennis. Roger also adores his wife Mirka.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Catherine, Princess of Wales taking her seat in the Royal box at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships Day Two at the All England Club, London, United Kingdom
Roger Federer and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Roger Federer was presented to the fans as he took his seat in the Royal box at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships Day Two at the All England Club, London, United Kingdom
Roger Federer and wife Mirka and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Roger Federer was presented to the fans as he took his seat in the Royal box at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships Day Two at the All England Club, London, United Kingdom
Roger Federer and wife Mirka and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Roger Federer was presented to the fans as he took his seat in the Royal box at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships Day Two at the All England Club, London, United Kingdom
Roger Federer and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Roger Federer was presented to the fans as he took his seat in the Royal box at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships Day Two at the All England Club, London, United Kingdom
Catherine, Princess of Wales taking her seat in the Royal box at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships Day Two at the All England Club, London, United Kingdom
Roger Federer and wife Mirka. Roger was presented to the fans as he took his seat in the Royal box at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships Day Two at the All England Club, London, United Kingdom
Great Britain, London, All England Lawn Tennis Club, The Championships Wimbledon 2023 – DAY 1- 04/07/2023 Former player Swiss Roger Federer honoured in the Royal Box for his career during a ceremony with The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, his wife Mirka Federer and his parents Robert and Linette Federer
Great Britain, London, All England Lawn Tennis Club, The Championships Wimbledon 2023 – DAY 1- 04/07/2023 Former player Swiss Roger Federer honoured in the Royal Box for his career during a ceremony with The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, his wife Mirka Federer and his parents Robert and Linette Federer
Great Britain, London, All England Lawn Tennis Club, The Championships Wimbledon 2023 – DAY 1- 04/07/2023 Former player Swiss Roger Federer honoured in the Royal Box for his career during a ceremony with The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, his wife Mirka Federer and his parents Robert and Linette Federer
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, arrives for day two of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon.

Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales

Where: London, United Kingdom

When: 04 Jul 2023
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, arrives for day two of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon.

Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales

Where: London, United Kingdom

When: 04 Jul 2023
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The top buttons are places right where her nipples would be and I can’t unsee it. The whole look is terrible
She’s so consistent in that way, nipple buttons and nipple darts. I can never unsee it and it makes every look horrendous. I believe it’s her one regret, she’s dieted her breasts away.
I can’t unsee anything from this terrible outfit.
She’s either incredibly desperate, embarrassing, clueless or just a mixture of all 3.
Imagine any other Royal woman behaving the way Kate did yesterday, it’s insane to call this work and the optics smack of elitism.
I hope she honours other equally deserving players in the Royal box.
She flirts with every man she meets to encourage them to be attracted to her (as most men are flattered by a pretty woman flirting with them, and start to return the interest) because she wants every man to find her irresistible. She wants to be the most desirable woman in the room. Because that’s the only thing that gives her status (or was until she got the title, and she only got that by being sexually attractive).
She wasn’t popular at school, wasn’t exceptional in any way, until she had plastic surgery to change her entire face at 16. People still complain about her personality or lack of and her inability to do her job. She’s still not popular. Her looks/physical attraction/sex appeal are all she’s got.
However she probably does genuinely have the hots for Roger Federer. He looks like her ex Rupert Finch and she was always a Tennis fan girl from being a child. He’s tennis royalty, the prince of tennis. I don’t think he liked her flirting with him. He had his arms crossed over his chest in some photos.
Yeah – he looked at times a bit uncomfortable with her constant attention, his wife was polite but seemed to ignore her as well. She is always inserting herself into other people’s moments – she was just making sure she was in shot for the paps.
Wonder if they are fed up with her and her family’s grifting.
I’ve never heard that Kate had plastic surgery on her face at age 16 or any age
Yeah, roger and his wife were both polite and kind. There were pics where Kate was talking to Mirka so the idea that she was completely ignoring his wife is not true. That said, was Kate talking to Roger way more? Absolutely. It’s embarrassing to see her preen so hard with a married man while his wife is right next to him. No shame Kate strikes again. Agree about her going for the pho-ops as usual. Likely, Kate was giving of her signature awkward look at me energy and freeze posing mid- sentence and Mirka was like yeah I’m watching the game.
@ Cairidh, I never knew that Keen had plastic surgery though I wouldn’t be surprised with Ma Meddling ensuring her ability to catch the “perfect” husband with no redeeming qualities whatsoever.
Keen seeking validation from every man that enters her orbit, creating extremely uncomfortable situations and eliminating any friendships with the men and/or their wives. Keen is exposes how little self esteem and worthiness that she has stemming from 3 decades.
@ DU, yup. Keen is making her life around herself that much more insulated and labeled with “enter at your own peril” type of aura. I would feel a tinge bit of empathy for her but she burned any chance of empathy or compassion due to her own actions.
I’ve heard the story of Kate asking Carole to help her overhaul her appearance over a summer while she was at school. That story was around before she and William were engaged, I think. I don’t think plastic surgery was mentioned though, so I always assumed that meant things like diet, wardrobe, make-up, hair etc.
She knew it will look like she’s flirting hardcore with Roger, and with his wife sanding there not interacting (at least on photos) it just looks embarrassing. If another woman was behaving like that around my husband, mostly ignoring my presence, I’d also focus on tennis and let her embarrass herself further. Kate has nothing more than being a young and attractive woman and she has no idea how to talk to people outside that box. She’ll be very unhappy very soon when looks start fading (they do for everyone, no 45 yo will look like she’s still 28) and she still has nothing else going on in her life. I said it a couple of times, I really pity Kate. I know mothers like Carole, they give their daughters no room to breathe and don’t allow any mental independence, daughter has to think just like mother. I know that many manage to break free and not become like Kate, but Kate willingly went from one control freak to another. And her life is as it is now. She’s still vicious mean girl but probably deeply miserable. No more youthful attractiveness, no more babies, and we clearly see that when kids start to grow up she starts loosing the connection with them (Eg Louis).
My first thought was, “Someone is going to be incandescent with rage and it’s not because he cares about her.”
Her openly fawning over him is major cringe/second-hand embarrassment. But you gotta give her credit—she worked very hard for these headlines, you guys. And Chucky was so worried about her holding a tennis racket…
Sure it’s nice that she goes to watch stuff on the smaller courts, while being funded by millions of our money to do this ‘work’. Meanwhile my boyfriend (who played competitively as a teen) has never managed to go to Wimbledon and would give anything to get a chance to be there. I can’t with these grifters.
If she did a Diana homage just once, or just once a year, it would have so much more effect. Now, she’s just missing opportunities to promote up-and-coming British designers. And it reminds me of some unwanted Princess Di parallels….
Kate should stop just stop paying tribute to Diana. If she wanted to pay tribute she should
Have been nice to meghan. Diana was called paranoid by kates husband
It’s very sad to me that now she’s the princess of wales she wants to mirror princess Di instead of give her own stamp to the role. The lack of personality is really coming through here.
And this is and awful look. On her and it was on Diana as well. I always preferred Di’s 90’s style over her 80’s style. It was so much more sleek.
90s Diana fashion forever!
This woman has no… personality. Nothing. She dresses to mimic others. She does what others like because they like it. There’s no ‘there’ there, as it were.
Everyone makes up what she’s thinking or doing or why she’s doing and … there’s nothing there.
I remember an article around the time of her wedding for which the journalist had interviewed people who knew her in real life. They said journalists had tried in vain to find people who would say she was mean and nasty. Everyone said she was nice, docile, benign, harmless. But she had no personality “there was nothing there”.
They did not interview the women she thought got in her way when she was pursuing William
I can’t remember if it was in that specific article but didn’t one of her former teachers say she was a “cold, dull girl”?
A cousin said she has interest in anything outside herself and her family.
Others have described her as a ‘cold fish’.
Former staff have had plenty to say about what a b!tch Kate is.
Really??? Oh please @ notasugarhere, do tell!!!! Please!!
Both her and Will have looked extremely tan at recent appearances.
I cannot believe this dowdy mess of an outfit costs somewhere in the region of $5000. Obscene.
It’s quite vomit inducing as you look at it longer than 2 seconds otherwise your breakfast is toast. 🤢🤢
It was a thing because the Fail changed the headline from wife not happy to wife focused on the game in under 2 hours.
Typical. But to be honest, she doesn’t look happy at the slightest by the photos chosen by Kaiser. I truly wish that they had allowed Roger and his beautiful wife Mika, their own special box. 🙁
I said this yesterday and I will say again today. Buttons and pleats and wiglets. Wishing for a man like Roger instead of the putz she chased .
Don’t forget the spackled-on make-up. Holy heck she’s wearing so much make-up lately.
Mirka looks beautiful and appropriate for the event. Kkkate once again got her outfit for a JC Penney outlet in the 1980s. Sheneeds to stop the over-the-top showmanship and gestures wherever she goes. She looks so desperate.
Kate has actually worn a lot of foundation for a while now. I started to really notice it when covid restrictions started to lift a bit and they could do socially distanced engagements again.
@josephine; I bought this blazer in 1990′ s from JC Penney. Wore it with white linen pencil skirt and thought I looked like a million bucks. Obviously I was mistaken.
@susanCollins, oh how I missed my Celebitchy friends yesterday, I sat up in my hospital bed (yes, back in this bloomin place for a couple of days), but, I glanced at the television my room, saw the pictures and burst out laughing!,,, I’m positive now that when Diana died, William kept all of her clothes and now Kate trawls through them to wear, along with using Harry’s old clothes for Louis, I can’t get the link up, but there is a picture of Diana in this blazer (minus the million buttons, and one of her sat with Harry on her lap in an identical outfit that keen had dressed Louis in!! This is really creepy and not a good look! And as for keen stood next to Roger she looks asif she wants to eat him whole.!?
I saw from a clip that she leaned over to talk to him during his standing ovation. Quite rude, let the man enjoy his honoring moment.
And miss the photo op?
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
NEVER!!!!
Imagine preening like a peacock in that ugly green jacket.
It is so effing bad, SO BAD! I’m her age and if you said I had to wear this hideous outfit that looked like it came out of my mothers closet when she was a receptionist in 1985 in public I would call in sick. I would absolutely be red in the face wearing something like this at an event with hundreds of people looking at me. I can’t get over that we are the same age and she dresses this way. It’s like she thinks she has to dress more modest now for some reason and it always ends up looking like eighties business woman, Diana, Victorian, school marm, prairie, or toddler cosplay, I don’t get it. You can dress modest in 2023 and not look this bad.
This whole outfit is baffling. It should be a joke. She can’t cosplay 1986 Diana forever and expect it to look fresh. Or good. Jeebus.
Does she own a full length mirror?
Kate is nothing like Diana. Nor dresses anywhere near ad well. The outfit was like a business suit from the eighties.
When Diana wore these type of outfits there was always something cheeky to them, most often her smile or humour or something whimsical like her butterfly earrings, or a jaunty sailors cap, so it took away from the stiffness if them. Khate just lacks any ounce of humour or personality.
16 buttons you say? So, 2 for every Roger Federer’s Wimbledon win?!
diana’s style was timeless cause i actually don’t hate this look.
Diana was stylish Kate isn’t
@Tessa, YES and Diana also had the body and confidence to carry it off along with style. Kate is rail thin with no curves and I think that detracts from what she wears – then add she lacks confidence and has no understanding of style. When she was younger and dating Wills she looked healthier and better.
Will Kate bring George to try to channel Diana and will at Wimbledon or will she allow Charlotte to go
George was at the Ashes (Cricket) in the Royal Box with Billy the basher and Stephen Fry.
The outfit is atrocious, and her feet are the color of glazed ham. Mirka was definitely giving Kate the stink eye in some of the pics I saw.
Kate’s ability to to make something eye-wateringly expensive and brand new look cheap and dated is truly unrivaled.
^^ This 100%
Her new stylist is trying to make her look like a slightly edgy aristocrat and there lies the problem.
If she actually understood what suited her and liked herself enough she’d go back to Kate crica 2015. She looked comfortable back then.
Ok, this is something I have genuinely wanted to know — Do we know who her current stylist is? I haven’t seen or heard of Natasha Archer Jackson in ages so I don’t know if she’s still working with Kate, or if someone else has quietly slipped into the role…or if Kate is doing it without a stylist? Does anyone have intel that I missed?
The outfit was terrible. It was too dated and Diana cosplay. But she seemed to really enjoy sitting next to Roger, perhaps a little too much. It was giving Kate fawning over Harry vibes.
I think this outfit might top the Diana cosplay out of all her attempts. It’s the most obvious one in my opinion anyway. The second I saw it my eyes rolled back so hard I think I saw my own brain. I can’t believe she wastes so much duchy money on ugly 80’s throwbacks instead of cultivating a modern, chic, and professional wardrobe.
As for Mirka, not only does she get to be married to Roger Federer while Kate is stuck with Mr. Burns, but she also could kick Kate’s butt on a tennis court.
To be honest Mirka is always pretty serious at tennis games ,she is not a bubbly person .The headline was a bit mischievous really .
Kate however was stoked to be spending time with Roger ,she looked as proud as could be ,bless her heart .
When I saw the original headlines and pictures I thought “here we go again.” The Mail may have changed the headlines but, the content remained the same. IMHO they’re giving her the “Diana” treatment. The implications and subtle misinformation were there for everyone to read, it was an added bonus that they could get lots of pictures of Mirka looking unhappy.
The screws are very subtly being turned. On Twitter there were lots of posts showing how her look(s) to Roger were very similar to how she used to look at Harry. Kate has been in the job long enough to know how to behave around the world’s press but, she just can’t help herself. She has to be the centre of attention to every good looking man who comes into contact with her (married or not.)
Kate needs to be very, very careful. First there was the “recollections may vary” article and now there is wall to wall coverage of her “flirting” with a tennis superstar in front of his wife. Neither are probably true but, the narrative for Kate is changing and not in a good way.
I agree. Kate’s coverage is getting subtly harsher. And nothing is being done by the palace PR to counter it, which is a more important sign.
As much as I hate to admit it, I like this blazer. I don’t usually like double breasted blazers but the variation on this i like. I actually also like the colour in a retro bridesmaid kind of way. But what I don’t like is women, like Kate here, who make a point of only speaking to the men in a group, ignoring the women. The women, then rightfully, get annoyed by the rudeness, and she gets to preen and think that everyone is jealous when in fact, it’s just an annoyance at her bad manners. of course, Roger has the responsibility to not play into it and to include his wife in the conversation.
I like the blazer too, but think it needs a sharp counterpart. Slim white pants, preferably ankle lenght (even though slightly ripped jeans would be best). And different shoes.
I wonder how it was styled for the runway.
Not only she ignored Roger’s wife but also Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe who sat behind her at Murray’s invitation. Shouldn’t she at least, acknowledged her and talked to her? Hers Is quite a poignant story… or did she and I didn’t see posted somewhere?
That outfit is atrocious and even the Golden Girls would have rejected it as outdated. Why can’t this woman, who has vast resources at her disposal and even more free time, dress for herself and not in tribute to a MIL she never met?
The issue with Middleton is that she lacks a distinct sense of style, which is a reflection of her lack of a well-defined personality. She mimics clothes in the same way she mimics grins and gestures, all as part of a PR team-organized plan, to serve occasional strategic objectives.
Waity looked bad, she acted bad. She’s just bad news all around.
Roger Federer ‘s parents were sitting directly behind him and his mother was giving Kate some very harsh looks.
My eyes! There’s not enough bleach to redeem them.
That jacket, those white buttons, the pleated skirt, the fugly white shoes. Saints preserve us! Kkkhate’s stylist is trolling her hard. What a train wreck!
Roger, maybe you can explain to me because it’s all so mysterious … the tennis balls. Are they this big? (Folds crab claws together).
And not a word for the folks that her parents bankrupt business left owing huge sums of money while Kate swans around in a continuous parade of expensive clothes, most of which will never be seen again.
She’s at Wimbledon, so obviously she is wearing the blazer to cosplay the grass court
OMG. She’s so simple-minded.
Wiglets, and White shoes, and buttons, OH MY!
She looks dated and to me the outfit is frumpy on her and heels are not quite right. They must not have had the usual photoshop …as it looks like her real face.
If the buttons on the torso of the blazer were self-covered (fabric) and smaller, I could almost see this as an acceptable outfit. It would be possible to ignore the Bataan death march of buttons on the cuffs.
Mint green is NOT her color.
It certainly is not. And paired with the white – this outfit is a complete waste of money IMO.
I don’t think mint green is really anyone’s colour. It is vile and draining. Sorry to people who love it!
This outfit ages her by two decades at least. And that’s on top of her already looking like a dried up prune. As for the flirting, what’s new there? This is textbook mean girl behaviour being displayed yet again from Keen. I find it interesting how the Daily Fail emphasised so much on Mirka being evidently uncomfortable. Are they setting up the groundwork to finally turn on Keen, as other recent articles have indicated, or is this just them continuing to enforce their allegiance to the stepford wife who can do no wrong? Time will tell.
Balmain, the rich woman’s Next.
I’m surprised she could for fit through the front door at Wimbledon given the size of those shoulder pads. It’s a very frumpy outfit and those white shoes need binned. She’s worn them a lot recently so I assume they are comfortable for the bunions.
Her behaviour around attractive men is infantile and attention seeking. Diana was often flirty too but she had the personality to carry it off, Kate does not.
The blazer is so minty and ugly and par for the course for Kate, but it’s those white pumps that I can’t believe she keeps wearing. So fuddy-duddy!! Adelaide must have very limited closet space and most of her wardrobe must be stashed away in KP’s abandoned Apartment 1A, which is why the white pumps are constantly in the rotation.
As for the Federer flirting, I think it’s very hard to talk over someone in those stadium seats hence Kate and Mirka weren’t going to be connecting during the match. But Kate was touching him on the arm in a very friendly manner and guffawing which all seemed way too over the top to me decorum-wise.
IMHO, those shoes belong on a bride wearing white, no one else.
She is being very rude in the way she is carrying on here.
Her role in this should have been to be polite only.
And always chatting to the husband while ignoring the wife is very rude.
The attention should have been on the game and honoring RF career.
Who pays that kind of money for these clothes?! The color is awful on her. I think the blazer could work in a Retro fun way with the right combination of items and accessories, but it still would be a Nope for Kate because Mint Green just looks BAD on her. And the rest is just horrible 80s Prissy with a touch of Halloween Nurse Costume (and not the sexy kind).
Come to think of it, I wore that color as a bridesmaid in the 90s.