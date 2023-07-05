“Elon Musk thinks childless people should lose the right to vote” links

Elon Musk suggests that childless people should lose the right to vote. It’s true, we should! But only if we also get to stop paying taxes, boo boo. [Jezebel]

Dior’s Fall collection is so beautiful!!! [RCFA]

Was The Idol the worst-ever series on HBO? [Pajiba]

I’m so excited for the Barbie promotional fashion. [LaineyGossip]

The Iris Van Herpen show was full of superhero gear, basically. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Robyn had a secret baby?? [JustJared]

Pom Klementieff is enjoying her promotional tour. [GFY]

Is a Before the 90 Days star faking her accent? [Starcasm]

What are some “girly” things which many men enjoy? [Buzzfeed]

Will the Church of England bless same-sex unions? [Towleroad]

This Taylor Swift fan is so funny. [Seriously OMG]