Vanderpump Rules plans to hire new cast members for season 11



Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules has already started filming. There were some pap shots and bystander videos of the cast out and about and filming recently. All of the main cast is returning and Raquel Leviss was the only holdout until her team finally began negotiations. But apparently Bravo is still working on the cast list and plans to introduce some new faces. Lala Kent and Katie Maloney have some friends who might join the show. Hm.

Bravo is shaking up the cast of Vanderpump Rules! At least according to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, saying that the show “is looking to bring in some new cast members” for season 11 and “have started having outbound conversations.” Before you panic that a bunch of total randoms are about to show up at Sur, the source explained that Lala Kent and Katie Maloney “are looking in their external friend groups to see who might be a good fit for the show.” So, this is a friends-of-cast situation!!! This content is imported from poll. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Vanderpump Rules’ upcoming season will cover the aftermath of Scandoval—aka Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss—but as of now it doesn’t look like either Tom or Raquel are filming. While Tom has signed on to do the show, he’s been MIA due to working on another reality show. According to TMZ, “multiple sources with direct knowledge” say Tom’s filming season two of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test in New Zealand, but he’s “expected to start shooting” VPR when he’s back in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Raquel still hasn’t signed a contract, but TMZ recently reported that she’s in negotiations and that production wants to start filming soon since “the longer VPR rolls cameras, the harder it’s gonna be to integrate Raquel into the storylines.” That said, no one wants to “pressure” Raquel, who’s been in a mental health treatment facility since April.

[From Cosmopolitan]

Hiring from the cast’s wider friend group is a good move and I think the cast does need some new faces at this point. I know, it’s already a huge cast, but they didn’t really hire replacements after firing all those racists in 2020. So even without Scandoval, I think the show was due for some new faces and who better to add than friends who have been on the periphery this whole time. At least they’ll know how the whole deal works. And Lala in particular is a great reality star so any friends of hers will likely bring it. I am a little skeptical about the vibes of Katie’s friends though. And I wonder if the folks they ultimately bring in will be faces we’ve seen on the sidelines before. I do expect Jax and Brittany to pop up at some point. Also, I didn’t realize Tom Sandoval hadn’t started filming yet. He’s probably glad to start late and make an entrance now that he’s in his villain season. It’s nice that Ariana is getting time to be in her house, film, and hang out with her new bae without the threat of a run-in hanging over her head.