Brad Pitt looked especially youthful while filming his F1 movie in the UK

Here are some photos of Brad Pitt at the British F1 Grand Prix. He’s currently filming there, he’s making Apex, a film based on a fictional F1 driver. Pitt’s playing the driver, Sonny Hayes. Lewis Hamilton is producing it and it’s being directed by Joseph Kosinski, who directed Top Gun: Maverick. Pitt’s been getting into F1 for months now, trying to show off how cool he is, like he’s not an almost-60-year-old man with a recent history of alcohol abuse, financial abuse and physical abuse. I also have to say… I kind of wonder if they had to delay the filming schedule to allow Pitt’s plastic surgery to settle. That jawline was carved by a surgeon.
It feels like it’s been forever since Pitt’s team gave us an update on his relationship with Ines de Ramon, the jewelry designer who used to be married to Paul Wesley. Ines and Brad have a performative showmance happening and I’m pretty sure they can go weeks and months without seeing each other. Well, last week, she was seen wearing a “B” necklace. So we are supposed to believe that they are still happening.
The other stuff around Pitt has been relatively quiet, at least in the English-language media. French media and European media have been covering some of what’s happening at Chateau Miraval and all of the legal problems Pitt has now. Pitt’s cracked-out team messed with the wrong Russian when they began attacking Yuri Scheffler, the man who bought Angelina Jolie’s half of the Miraval estate. Scheffler is burying Pitt in lawsuits and legal actions in French courts, and reportedly, Scheffler is openly accusing Pitt of squandering something like 60 million Euros through mismanagement of Miraval. Pitt’s also in deep sh-t with the French water board because Miraval now has five pools, and there are drought conditions in the South of France. Oh, and there are some big tax issues for Pitt in France as well. It will be curious to see if any English-language media picks up on the French reporting.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Kinda unrelated but I watched the Wham documentary last night and they recorded some of their music at Miraval Castle. I thought that was kinda cool.
Brad definitely did some heavy cosmetic surgery. But if you look closer, his skin looks damaged.
Brad also did a smear campaign on Yuri through Dailymail. I hope Yuri destroys him completely.
How stupid do you have to be to take on a man who not only stood up to Putin but also succeeded?
Not sure why, but my last comment was deleted (maybe bc I was asking for links?). Anywho I found some info about Yuri vs Putin. Holy crap, Brad is going to be destroyed. He took on the Russian govt about the sale of the Stoli brand and won. A whole government. He has the lawyers with really specific experience for this fight. I hope Angie is sitting back laughing while enjoying a drink and some popcorn.
The French business culture involves a lot of corruption, but they stay within the law. The EU doesn’t play on this shite. American businesses seem to think they can just ignore the law, but the EU puts the necessary resources into fighting these cases.
There was an earlier post about the NXIVM case. The US system, with its innocent until proven guilty standard, has a very difficult time prosecuting people who act together to commit a crime. The rest of the world sees the problem and finds ways to solve it.