Princess Kate only works Tuesday-Thursday, 9am-4pm, and takes summers off

Over the weekend, the Daily Express had a big story on how the Windsors haven’t been doing the same number of events this year, given the decreased number of “working royals.” The problem isn’t just that there are too few working royals, it’s that the two youngest working royals are incredibly lazy. Don’t forget that they’re stupid too – Prince William and Kate think they’re reinventing the wheel by creating schemes in which they… do f–k all and claim that their events are more important. Not only that, but the Windsors can’t travel anymore, because they’re mostly despised in other countries. All of which brings me to this Mail story about how the Princess of Wales basically only does events “close to home” and only Tuesday through Thursday. This is not the first time the close-to-home work has been noted by the Mail, but this piece is an attempt to put a positive spin on how little Kate does and how few hours she works.
Juggling a full-time job with being a hands-on parent isn’t easy for any of us. Meetings, work calls, drop-offs, pick-ups… the to-do list is endless, and that’s when everything goes without a hitch. Spare a thought, then, for the Princess of Wales, who is rising up the ranks as a senior royal, while simultaneously trying to raise three children under ten.
How does she do it? Well, aside from a rota of assistants and Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, her devoted Norland nanny, behind the scenes, it’s all down to careful planning, especially in terms of timing and location. In the past eight weeks, almost every single one of Kate’s engagements has been within a 30-mile radius of her home — Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, Berkshire. The family moved there from Kensington in September last year. What’s more, they have all taken place between the hours of 9am and 4pm, meaning she can be around both before and after school (all three children attend Lambrook prep school, near Ascot) and never miss her children’s bedtime.
Ingrid Seward, royal biographer and editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, says this clever timetabling is an example of Kate’s ‘extremely logical mind’.
‘Any mum will be wondering how on earth she does it,’ Ingrid adds. ‘From the very start, Kate has been organised and disciplined. She gets up very early in the morning, and she is able to have a say on which engagements she will and won’t do, and discuss in advance which days she wants to work. It’s extraordinary — somehow she also manages to fit in working out, getting her hair and make-up done, and still being there for the children. But don’t forget she can delegate, and she has a lot of help, which most women don’t.’
Kate rarely appears at a royal event on a Monday or a Friday, although she does seem happy to work weekends, when she’s free of the school run. Tuesdays to Thursdays, by contrast, are her busiest days when it comes to engagements — and the ones on which she’s willing to travel farthest from home.
She has only been abroad for work once this year, to attend the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein with William in Amman, Jordan, and has taken just three trips outside the 30-mile radius of her home (to Bath, Southampton and Nuneaton) since the start of last month. Her focus has shifted, too, to daytime openings, meetings and walkabouts: far more school-friendly than the glitzy dinners, galas and premieres she and William used to frequent.
And the working window is likely to get narrower still as the school holidays approach, with the Princess’s official diary currently showing nothing at all for July and August.
[From The Daily Mail]
“The Princess’s official diary currently showing nothing at all for July and August” – lmao. She’s going to Wimbledon next week and then after that, no one will see her until late September, maybe early October. Remember that summer when she completely disappeared for like eleven weeks? “It’s extraordinary — somehow she also manages to fit in working out, getting her hair and make-up done, and still being there for the children.” Is that meant to be shady? It feels like it, because Kate barely does two events a week (usually on a Tuesday or Thursday!) and the rest of the time, all she does is catch up on TV, hang out with her mother, pamper herself, play tennis and God knows what else.
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) speaks with members of the charity One Small Thing, while visiting the new facilities of "Hope Street", a residential community piloting a new approach to supporting women in the Justice System, in Southampton, southern England on June 27, 2023.
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) speaks with members of the charity One Small Thing, while visiting the new facilities of "Hope Street", a residential community piloting a new approach to supporting women in the Justice System, in Southampton, southern England on June 27, 2023.
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (R) arrives for a visit of "Hope Street", a residential community piloting a new approach to supporting women in the Justice System, in Southampton, southern England on June 27, 2023.
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the V&A, arrives to open the Young V&A in Bethnal Green, London, UK. 28 June 2023.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – British Royals are seen during Trooping the Colour 2023 ceremony, marking the monarch's official birthday in London.
Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since became King!
Pictured: Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Princess of Wales officially opens the Young V&A in Bethnal Green, London.
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Princess of Wales officially opens the Young V&A in Bethnal Green, London.
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Princess of Wales officially opens the Young V&A in Bethnal Green, London.
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Percy Community Centre in Bath, to meet some of the young people supported by the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust youth development charity.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Bath, United Kingdom
When: 16 May 2023
The Princess of Wales arrives at the Foundling Museum in London, to meet those with lived experience of the care system, as well as with foster carers and adoptive parents to hear about their experiences.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 25 May 2023
Catherine, Princess Of Wales during her visit to meet local and national male rugby players at Maidenhead Rugby Club, in Berkshire, where she also discussed the Shaping Us campaign, hear about their childhood experiences and speak about the role that community settings can play in supporting children and parents.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Maidenhead, United Kingdom
When: 07 Jun 2023
Lol, I guarantee she isn’t even working that much. She has nothing to show for it. Plus, we already know about her and Will putting in one appearance a month I. Their “offices”.
Yeah, it should really say she works for about 90 minutes total *between the hours of 9am and 4pm*. The way it’s written is incredibly misleading. Luckily most people reading it know that it’s nonsense!
Yea, as a working mom, I don’t wonder at all about how’s she’s doing ‘it’. The wheels of the slow moving train is being greased by privilege and low expectations.
Me neither. I think she pops in once a month to pick and choose what events she deigns to do.
Wow, must be nice !!! I want that schedule.
@erika, yep me too. This sort of article makes my blood boil, I had 3 young children 3 years apart, my pig of a first husband left emptying our bank account at the same time, luckily my military training of “don’t crumble, adapt”, kicked in, I found a job looked after my children, made sure they were in school every day and did their homework. School holidays I arranged child care so that I could carry on working. We were OK, not rich, not pampered but safe, fed and loved, without nannies, hairdressers, palaces, servants snc7 make up artists. Were there nights I cried myself to sleep, hell yes, were there mornings I had to drag myself out of bed, yes, but I did it. So PLEASE don’t try and portray this lazy diva as some bloody marvel
She is not, she is a coaster coasting through her life and letting others do the work that she claims credit for. But please Katie dear, could you ask your tame paps to tell us just how many 100s of thousands per hour thsg7 works out at for you, asking for some friends, they are called tax payers by the way
She works that much?
Or “works”.
I cannot believe people defend the monarchy. It’s beyond reprehensible these grifters are not held to account in 2023 for heavens sake!
Oh Kate, you got what you wished for, all attention on you and you’ll not gonna like it very soon.
Wow she sounds like a half in half out royal. Harry wasn’t allowed to do it and you can bet he would have put in more time than her. Duchess Dolittle certainly applies to her.
The whole thing reads as facetious. “Spare a thought” for Kate with her nannies, servants, chauffeurs, laziness, stalking hours, and endless stolen wealth. Oh, okay.
That story is so shady I had to turn on a light to read it.
😂
Oh my gawd what did I just read?! LOL
I cannot imagine any Brits reading that and believing she works hard? If anything I would think this would backfire as they try to say her Tues-Thurs schedule is sooooo taxing
Update: the DM’s comments are not going well lol so much so that they are no longer allowing comments on the article
Well, can’t William be there at 4 sometimes? It’s not like he’s any busier.
Remember, Bill enjoys chatting up the other mums when he does the school run! Priorities, etc.
I first read that as “catting up the other moms” and honestly that fits too.
People in London who complained about the cars delivering George and Charlotte blocking the way said Williams and Kate weren’t there with them.
This is one reason I don’t feel bad for her marrying a bum who cheats and ignores her. Firstly, she’s a racist mean woman who has NEVER worked. She is lazy and married a lazy man. Secondly, at this point I believe she may have a thing on the side too. Why take up time working when you don’t have to I guess?
I’m totally here for these observations and I think this “positive spin” is clearly shady. The DF sounds remarkably similar in tone to that “Catherine the Great” article in Tatler a few years ago. This is a good start to point out how little Kate the Grate works…now how about the rest of them?
I remember when a royal getting up early was a mortal sin and wasn’t the done thing they said. With a rota of assistants and nanny it means Kate has more free time to do her hair, makeup and to work out.
Wow, these recent articles about Kate are so shady, from Kate flirting with Roger Federer and now this article about her incredibly lacking work ethic and let’s not forget that Kate is set up to take the fall for “recollections may vary”, all of this makes me dying to know what’s going on behind the scenes, what is the British press trying to say without coming out and saying it?
There have been a lot of shady articles recently, it’s been great. They all purport to be positive, but there’s absolutely shade in them. One a couple of weeks ago was something like, “How Kate went from coed to glamorous!” but really it just seemed like an excuse to post old, unflattering photos, like the one of her in that bright green sequined getup with the yellow shorts from 2007 or whenever.
So what is she doing for the rest of the day when she leaves an engagement at midday? Trotting off to hair salons or to the gym isn’t work and will never be considered work. Drop this act, Kitty. You’re starting to sound like a rather sad little lady.
After her first visit to a childrens hospice where she acted “like she couldn’t get away fast enough” she was seen out shopping for hours.
After she was supposedly guest editing the huffington post but actually turned up late, for less than an hour, posed for photos in a business woman outfit, then left, she was out shopping.
So….shopping.
She could take disabled children out on a shopping trip, or do grocery shopping for housebound people, and encourage the public to sign up to do the same. But that would be work and she hates work.
Her job at jigsaw was shopping (she was an accessories buyer) and she couldn’t get away from that fast enough either. She left as soon as William dumped her.
‘Works’ is doing a lot of heavy lifting there. And I think that 9-4 thing is a stretch. I’m betting she strolls in at 9 and proceeds to have some tea and scroll through social media to see what people are saying about her. At 12 she probably breaks for a 2 hour lunch. At 2pm she probably takes a 15 minute zoom meeting. 45 minute tea break. 3-4pm, online shopping. Go back to her private rooms, 4pm. Sharp.
Visit her office every day and use the computer? Do a daily zoom call? I think you expect too much of her.
It’s like the folks in Emerald City – “We get up at twelve and go to work at one; take an hour for lunch and then at two we’re done.”
I think the 9 to 4 is when engagements can be booked. She’s not working like a regular person, or even as Anne and Charles do. She doesn’t even know how.
And the tabloid propaganda spin continues to convince the British subjects that they are getting value for their money from a family of grifters. Millions spent each year to have them parade in expensive clothes/costumes to smile and wave for the camera. 🤷♀️
All done while behind the scenes the tabloid barons wield their power to control government and laws and get richer and richer as most British subjects struggle to afford basic needs in a cost of living crisis following Brexit.
Ingrid says keen has an extremely logical mind . Ingrid has no clue. It is really offensive to women who have careers and need to bring money into the household to say Kate has to juggle career and family when she barely works and has lots of help. And the children are in school now.
Ingrid can’t possibly have written this with a straight face. She’s writing fake praise for Kate because that’s the British media party line, whilst privately thinking Kate’s a lazy mare who should get up off her ass and give them something real to write about, which is what British journalists have been doing to Kate for years.
Ingrid is usually a royal sycophant though, who constantly defends the monarchy and the RF, so if Ingrid is against Kate, that’s bad.
See Amanda Platells old column in 2011 falsely praising Kate whilst telling everyone Williams people had ordered her to stop criticising her. “I’m sorry Kate I got you so wrong”
After that, Amanda’s columns did mostly praise Kate but there were always hints of how she really felt, and lines baiting the public to mock Kate in the comments. Such as pointing out Kate only did 34 engagements in her first year vs Diana’s 170 and asking if you could really do better than the young woman who has the most difficult job in the world.
Why do they refuse to shut up?
We all know W&K are lazy as the day is long.
They are not going to change.
We don’t see or hear constant bs like this from any other European royalty.
The Firm is now a low rent reality show.
Just each PR team for every royal trying to spin all the non work they do into good PR.
It is only going to keep going on and on.
So tiresome.
“somehow she also manages to fit in working out, getting her hair and make-up done, and still being there for the children.”
HAHAHAHAHAAAAAAA
It might have been tough for her on the day she spent flirting with Federer for hours, but normally she’s left an engagement by an hour.
And it is rare that she shows up anywhere prior to noon. That’s half a work day for normal people.
No one is wondering how she does it.
Exactly. Not even a parent and I know she’s got it easy.
Literally no one.
any half in/out royal would probably still be working more than her, wow.
Tues-Thurs sounds very part time to me.
But never part time money though. They have played that game from day one. All the perks none of the work.
‘It’s extraordinary’
lmao
I said, KP should have let her be a SAHM from the beginning. Kate has no compassion or interest in charity. All she cares for is her social status and money.
But if she’s a SAHM, she doesn’t need/get all the fancy clothes or jewels!.
Being a clothes horse is all she’s “good” for (and she only does so-so at that)
Big backlash this week, people did not appreciate Waity flirting at Wimbledon or bottom grabbing her husband, so here comes the enbiggening. The nerve to start out with “Juggling a full-time job with being a hands-on parent isn’t easy for any of us. ” No one considers a few hours maybe 2 days per week a full-time job. Including watching tennis! But of course, Waity loves to take credit, doesn’t she? J
With all that time in hair and makeup, you’d think she’d look better.
How dare they not include the 15 minutes a week it takes to pick out new dowdy dresses from whatever forum she picks them? And trying them on, making sure the nipple buttons are properly positioned? The wiglets also require care and feeding. That all TAKES TIME, people!!
Sounds like a part time royal to me. Kate works for a few hours 3 days a week. Wasn’t her total engagements for the year average about 90 plus per year way below other royals including those in their 70’s to 90’s.
They sneak in meetings so her totals can be in the low 100s. She might crack 150 with enough of those phone meetings.
I can see the citizens of Britain scratching their heads, wondering how rich people can work and be there for their kids. It’s mind boggling. /s
Literally no one is asking how she manages to work 90 engagements per year. They just reported that W&K had a staff of 50 last year.