Prince Harry took Princess Lilibet to an Independence Day parade in Montecito

Prince Harry and Princess Lilibet went to a Fourth of July parade in Montecito! Some paparazzo got exclusive pics of Harry and Lili at the parade, with Lili being carried by her dad. She’s really a redhead, just like her big brother and her father. Harry’s redheaded Spencer genes really bodied those Ragland-Markle genes, my God. I mean, I do think Archie is going to take after his mother in the long run – I think Archie got Meghan’s eyes and nose, although I’m not 100% sure. Anyway, it’s lovely to see a soon-to-be American citizen with his adorable anchor baby!
Speaking of, the Mail’s coverage of these photos was hilariously unhinged. Just an FYI of how the sausage is made: these photos are very, very expensive. They are Backgrid exclusives, which means that only major sites like People Magazine, Page Six and the Daily Mail can even afford them. Meaning, the Mail spent thousands of dollars on these photos just to GASP about how Harry enjoyed an American holiday with his daughter “just hours” before his father’s dumb Scottish coronation. This was seriously the Mail’s headline: “It’s Prince Harry’s Independence Day: Duke underlines split from The Firm as he takes two-year-old daughter Lilibet (who hasn’t seen her grandfather Charles for a year) to a July 4th parade near their Montecito home hours before King’s Scottish Coronation.” The “(who hasn’t seen her grandfather Charles for a year)” is SENDING ME. Pretty sure Grandpa Charles evicted Lili from her British home right before Grandpa refused to invite her to his coronation. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Princess Lilibet has been pictured with Prince Harry at an Independence Day parade in Montecito just hours before her grandfather King Charles III attended his second Coronation ceremony in Edinburgh. The Duke of Sussex appeared to underline his retirement from The Firm as he took her to the California celebration on July 4, as the US marked its independence from British rule.
But as he was showing two-year-old Lilibet the Montecito Association’s Village Road Show, his father King Charles was preparing for one of the most important moments of his rule: a second Coronation in the country his beloved second son once called home.
Accompanied by family members including Prince Harry’s own brother Prince William, the King and Queen Camilla were honoured in a prestigious event at St Giles’ Cathedral, attended by senior royals. But the Duke himself was nowhere to be seen. Prince Harry did attend his father’s official Coronation, the first in the UK in 70 years, but was only on UK soil for a matter of hours before he returned to the US to celebrate his son Archie’s birthday, which fell on the same day. His American wife Meghan Markle and two children remained in the US at their Montecito home.
Sources previously said the decision by Meghan to remain in California had come as a relief in some circles, following fears her presence could have heightened family tensions.
The Duke of Sussex was pictured introducing his youngest child to the American holiday, which sees countless US flags, cheering crowds and parties across the nation.
Carrying his precious daughter in his arms, Harry appeared to be trying to keep a low profile as he wore blue jeans, a green shirt, green cap pulled over his face and sunglasses. Princess Lilibet wore a blue dress, white socks and red shoes, and was seen peering out at the motorcade as it passed.
The parade the royal attended featured vehicles decorated in Independence Day-themed memorabilia – but it came just a matter of hours before one of the biggest days in his father’s life.
OH MY GOD. Prince Harry existed at a parade just hours before his father’s stupid coronation? Harry celebrated American independence from the British crown within the same 24 hours as his father getting booed in Edinburgh?? “The American holiday, which sees countless US flags, cheering crowds and parties across the nation.” Wait until they hear about fireworks stands in grocery store parking lots, hot-dog eating contests, smoke-outs, BBQs, and red-white-and-blue cupcakes.
PS… I saw some blurry pics which indicated to me that Meghan and Archie were also there. I wonder if Backgrid is sitting on those photos to drive the price up.
Prince Harry cradles Princess Lilibet during Fourth of July outing with Meghan Markle https://t.co/rJJHRqv80r pic.twitter.com/XJWUyokiZl
— Page Six (@PageSix) July 5, 2023
Prince Harry takes two-year-old Lilibet to July 4th parade hours before King's Scottish Coronation https://t.co/OlLYIqhNYX pic.twitter.com/jLJKXe3dRR
— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) July 5, 2023
Photos courtesy of Netflix, Misan Harriman for the Sussexes.
My god, they shouldn’t be publishing Lilibet’s photos! At all. At least the DF blurred her face, but PageSix printing her in Harry’s arms… I hope the Sussexes stay safe!
Wow!! Did they say things like this when Meg was in Britain with Harry doing things for the crown. Was she giving the finger to America by doing those duties? Harry lives in America now and is doing things we do here with his children who are American too.
Did anyone in the uk even care about that scottish coronation?
The Spencer genes are very strong in Lili. Adorable little tot just like her brother. Hope they all had fun at the parade!
She’s adorable and from the side profile she looks just like archie!
This is so funny. The DM is hurting. And yes, I think Backgrid or DM are sitting on those pictures of Meghan and Archie. William and Kate are supposed to have a polo match today maybe they will be released later today.
The BM is completely unhinged, good grief.
Also, as someone who also has dark hair, a ginger husband, and all redheaded kids, the kids wouldn’t be redheads if Meghan didn’t also have the gene. It’s recessive. She’s also why her kids are ginger. Can’t tell you the amount of times people said I’ve just basically incubated his clones despite the fact that they also have my facial features – all because they’re redheaded and pale like him.
I think Meghan’s dogsh*t dad was a redhead when younger. It has to come from both parents.
That sounds infuriating! One of the times I’ve been most pissed off is hearing people say the clone thing two days after giving birth, still barely hanging on and visibly suffering with all the post-partum stuff. It’s really insulting.
I saw disgusting twitter comments about how she isn’t a real child and now at least they’re showing her legs. There are a LOT of horrible people who will say anything about H&M and their babies. And the British press just gin up their disgusting behavior and chatter. I hope and pray for safety for Harry, Meg and their babies.
These same people get angry when Harry and Meghan don’t pictures of their children for their birthdays or Christmas. They’re just unhinged.
Those sad little derangers make multiple accounts to make it seem like a lot of people think this way. They are horrible and very pathetic. They are in desperate need of attention since they get none in their real life.
Anyway, I’m glad they enjoyed the parade. Lilli is adorable.
She hasn’t seen her grandfather in a year because her grandfather refuses to visit her and has failed to invite her to see him. Not to mention the eviction from the only secure home she would have if her parents brought her to GB. Ffs.
We don’t even know if she’s ever actually seen her grandfather? Didn’t they all make a big deal last year about being “too busy”?
Charles’s people leaked that he met the kids before the Jubilee church service and how “emotional” it was for him. I actually doubt it happened. If he was so desperate to see his grandkids he can get on flight and go to California, he loves to fly.
Yep @ginger is right. Charles leaked that he met them during the Jubbly but the Sussexes never confirmed this. I could believe he’s literally never met her.
From what can be seen of her, Lili is a Spencer through and through. She & Archie are cuties.
Let freedom ring! In more ways than one!
All I could think of when I saw the pictures were headlining the Daily Fail site was: “That’s payback for holding the conanation on Archie’s birthday.” The “fab four” were reduced to a mid page position when pictures of the little girl appeared with her daddy.
I love how the Fail are desperate to make Charles look the poor ignored grandfather when the whole world knows that he agreed with TOB not to allow Lili to be christened at Windsor and then declined an invite to her christening in “overseas.”
#Payback’sabiatch! 😉
As we all recognize by now, Harry and Meghan rule the British royals, because without Sussex news who really cares what the other folks there are doing? Happy to see Harry, Meghan and their kids participating in a U.S. tradition. Saw many folks squabbling about the photos but this is the Sussexes reality and for me as long as full frontal photos of the kids faces are not shown illegally, I am fine with viewing the photos. The royalist are mighty angry and hungry over a family they supposedly do not want as part of that family. Happy the Sussexes are thriving while integrating within their community.
I’m just loving that Harry is celebrating America’s independence from
His ancestors while his father is getting crowned amid a sea of protests.
There’s a wider and blurry shot of all 4 of them that was on Twitter so yes Meghan was there. A few accounts were posting but most were not. I really hate the stalking and pictures being taken while
Meghan and Harry and their kids are trying to enjoy the holiday in their community. And the very Idea of Charles not having seen Lilibet when he’s the one that evicted her family. No shame. Charles is an absolute shit grandfather. Scotland came for him though.