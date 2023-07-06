Prince Harry took Princess Lilibet to an Independence Day parade in Montecito

Prince Harry and Princess Lilibet went to a Fourth of July parade in Montecito! Some paparazzo got exclusive pics of Harry and Lili at the parade, with Lili being carried by her dad. She’s really a redhead, just like her big brother and her father. Harry’s redheaded Spencer genes really bodied those Ragland-Markle genes, my God. I mean, I do think Archie is going to take after his mother in the long run – I think Archie got Meghan’s eyes and nose, although I’m not 100% sure. Anyway, it’s lovely to see a soon-to-be American citizen with his adorable anchor baby!

Speaking of, the Mail’s coverage of these photos was hilariously unhinged. Just an FYI of how the sausage is made: these photos are very, very expensive. They are Backgrid exclusives, which means that only major sites like People Magazine, Page Six and the Daily Mail can even afford them. Meaning, the Mail spent thousands of dollars on these photos just to GASP about how Harry enjoyed an American holiday with his daughter “just hours” before his father’s dumb Scottish coronation. This was seriously the Mail’s headline: “It’s Prince Harry’s Independence Day: Duke underlines split from The Firm as he takes two-year-old daughter Lilibet (who hasn’t seen her grandfather Charles for a year) to a July 4th parade near their Montecito home hours before King’s Scottish Coronation.” The “(who hasn’t seen her grandfather Charles for a year)” is SENDING ME. Pretty sure Grandpa Charles evicted Lili from her British home right before Grandpa refused to invite her to his coronation. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Princess Lilibet has been pictured with Prince Harry at an Independence Day parade in Montecito just hours before her grandfather King Charles III attended his second Coronation ceremony in Edinburgh. The Duke of Sussex appeared to underline his retirement from The Firm as he took her to the California celebration on July 4, as the US marked its independence from British rule. But as he was showing two-year-old Lilibet the Montecito Association’s Village Road Show, his father King Charles was preparing for one of the most important moments of his rule: a second Coronation in the country his beloved second son once called home. Accompanied by family members including Prince Harry’s own brother Prince William, the King and Queen Camilla were honoured in a prestigious event at St Giles’ Cathedral, attended by senior royals. But the Duke himself was nowhere to be seen. Prince Harry did attend his father’s official Coronation, the first in the UK in 70 years, but was only on UK soil for a matter of hours before he returned to the US to celebrate his son Archie’s birthday, which fell on the same day. His American wife Meghan Markle and two children remained in the US at their Montecito home. Sources previously said the decision by Meghan to remain in California had come as a relief in some circles, following fears her presence could have heightened family tensions. The Duke of Sussex was pictured introducing his youngest child to the American holiday, which sees countless US flags, cheering crowds and parties across the nation. Carrying his precious daughter in his arms, Harry appeared to be trying to keep a low profile as he wore blue jeans, a green shirt, green cap pulled over his face and sunglasses. Princess Lilibet wore a blue dress, white socks and red shoes, and was seen peering out at the motorcade as it passed. The parade the royal attended featured vehicles decorated in Independence Day-themed memorabilia – but it came just a matter of hours before one of the biggest days in his father’s life.

[From The Daily Mail]

OH MY GOD. Prince Harry existed at a parade just hours before his father’s stupid coronation? Harry celebrated American independence from the British crown within the same 24 hours as his father getting booed in Edinburgh?? “The American holiday, which sees countless US flags, cheering crowds and parties across the nation.” Wait until they hear about fireworks stands in grocery store parking lots, hot-dog eating contests, smoke-outs, BBQs, and red-white-and-blue cupcakes.

PS… I saw some blurry pics which indicated to me that Meghan and Archie were also there. I wonder if Backgrid is sitting on those photos to drive the price up.

