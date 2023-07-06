British media: Roger Federer & the Princess of Wales should totally be a couple!

As a royal gossip fan AND a tennis gossip fan, I’ve really enjoyed all of the commentary and jokes from both sides of this story. On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales made an appearance at Wimbledon, showing up at the Royal Box just in time for Wimbledon’s salute to Roger Federer. Roger won eight singles titles at Wimbledon, so Centre Court gave him a standing ovation and a seat next to his biggest fan, Kate. Of course, Roger’s wife Mirka was also there, as were Roger’s parents (they were in the second row).
Roger sat in-between Kate and Mirka in the first row of the Royal Box. Many photographers just focused on Roger and Kate, cutting Mirka out of the frame. Mirka and Roger have been together since 2000 – she’s literally seen it all, including all sorts of women fawning over her man. As Mirka watched Kate try to flirt with Roger, I’m sure Mirka thought “this again, jeez.” And Kate absolutely was trying to flirt with Rog and she was so pleased to be in his company yet again. Roger is something of a family friend to the Middletons, although who knows if he’ll bother with the rest of the broke-ass Middleton clan at this point. He attended Pippa’s wedding, and he’s gotten invitations to Kensington Palace and more. I know Mirka is tired.
Anyway, it was curious to watch the British media try to make this into a thing. Maybe it was because Roger was nice to Kate and he didn’t look like he openly loathes her, which is how Kate’s husband looks most of the time. Maybe it was because Roger is a handsome athlete and Kate’s husband… is not. Maybe Roger is the new Prince Harry: someone Kate can obsess over and flirt with and then she can Mean Girl his wife. Well, the articles have been fascinating. From the Telegraph: “Kate and Federer’s double act is stealing the show at Wimbledon. Laughing in the royal box, the pair looked like the hottest non-couple in town – but let’s not make a racket out of it.”
Leo and Kate. Fred and Ginger. Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour. History is peppered with examples of famous names that fans have wished, just wished could be real-life couples, but for various valid yet inconvenient reasons – they’re happily married to other people, their dating cap is firmly 25 years old, they don’t actually get on in real life, they’re simply too chic to ever confirm anything – will never be.
To that list we can now, tentatively, add “Catherine and Roger”. Or Kate and Fed, if you are on such terms. Last week, the Princess of Wales and the Swiss Maestro, who have been friends for a decade, filmed a video at Wimbledon to promote the work of the ball girls and boys at the tournament. They laughed, they quipped, they rallied, they… flirted? No, no, too far.
And, yesterday, they were back together, sitting side by side in the royal box on Centre Court, where Federer was being honoured by his loyal flock. She wore a light green and ivory Balmain jacket, like a beautiful cauliflower. He wore a superb taupe double-breasted suit – the kind of shade the Prince of Wales only dares choose if he’s within two hectares of an African elephant.
To the other side of Federer was Mirka, his wife and the mother of his two sets of twins, but that’s plenty about her, thank you very much. Catherine and Roger, the hottest non-couple in town, were back on show.
“Whenever the Princess of Wales is with Roger Federer, she is like a giggly teenager,” one observer noted on Twitter. “Roger and Kate standing alongside each other look beautiful together. They would make [a] perfect couple,” wrote another. “Sorry Mirka and Prince William but Roger and Kate look stunning together,” went a third. And those are the clean ones.
One newspaper this morning has noted, with some outrage, that Federer even broke royal protocol by touching Catherine on the waist as he greeted her. Well, she started it: the Princess, who took over the presidency of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club last year, kissed Federer three (three! So Swiss!) times when he won a record eighth men’s singles title in 2017. Love all.
It’s so weird to talk this way about two people who are married to other people. Mirka and Roger famously have a great marriage – Mirka was known as the gold-standard tennis WAG, and she’s truly spent the past 23 years of her life watching women throw themselves at Roger. Meanwhile, they’re starting to write about Kate like she’s already separated from William and on the prowl for a new man. It’s definitely odd. It also feels like the message is overwhelmingly: “Look, a man was nice to Kate, maybe this will make William jealous!” Silly goose, William is only jealous of Harry.
They really called her a beautiful cauliflower. I can’t.
“Heads Together”, whoops!! One of those heads is a cauliflower.
Like a beautiful cauliflower. SNORT!
FYI. – condyloma looks like cauliflower
Just saying 😂
I stopped reading at that point.
This is so disrespectful of Mirka.
Cauliflower… my goodness, so shady. In French, “mon chou” (my cabbage) is a term of endearment, so I was like “hang on, whaaaat?” :))
I died at this. Fully ☠️.
This has to be satire. If it’s not, it’s super disrespectful to his wife.
Trying to co-opt someone else’s man. So on brand for Pick-Me-Kate.
This is more of a hostage situation: Kate & Pippa forced that “friendship”onto Federer, Kate being aware that Mirka was part of the package.
I doubt Roger could turn down the first invitation from lusty Caty, due to her social prominence. And Lusty Caty successfully convinced herself that Rog’s initial yes meant he found her enticing and intellectually stimulating.
Federer is already a living legend and he knows he has absolutely NOTHING to gain from such an embarrassingly clingy acquaintance.
However, he is too much of a natural gentleman to send Catherine Middleton’s unavowable fantasies crashing onto the wall of her pathetic delusions.
#Free Federer#
This is inappropriate. And it’s definitely coming from Kate. She’s trying to make Willyboy jealous.
I bet her Notebook™ notebook has “Harry and Kate” and “I ❤️ Roger” all over it.
Oh Rapunzel! You forget to mention the “Ben4me” and the little sketch of a sailing dinghy?
I’m not sure she’s trying to make William feel anything. Kate loves male attention, in particular from athletes (sailors, tennis champions, whatever). She’s thoroughly enjoying herself here.
My mouth is hanging open. I refuse to believe this is meant to be read in a straightforward way, instead of a massive insinuation that Kate is a low class tramp. Unless the cultural differences between the UK and US are truly that deep.
Oh and if I were Mirka, I would absolutely be out for blood. But what do I know I’m just an unsophisticated, aggressive American.
Me too, Gruey. This article sounds unhinged. The perspective is ludicrous. Between this behaviour and the bum-grabbing, it’s as if Kate is having a nervous breakdown or something, and the RR are struggling to come up with a spin.
Agreed @Rapunzel. This is heavy slime Middleton narrative—making Kate seem fun, flirty and desirable and putting down Wills. It’s what Keen courted with Harry, as others pointed out, when she reveled in that “flirty” imagery.
You must be 100% tone-deaf to think this is press you want to court.
Side note: I like Federer but never thought he was “hot”—he looks like the nerdy financier you cousin brings to a wedding. Maybe because I was so busy drooling over Nadal when they played? Federer always seemed like the stable dad to Nadal’s wild child, and personally, I never fantasize about a stable dad…!
Yeah, the press wouldn’t be writing articles like this if William and Kate’s marriage was solid.
That’s what I was thinking. I am wondering if the press is “warming up” their readers/getting them used to the fact that there may be a split or that it will be more and more obvious that Kate & William plan to lead very separate lives.
What are they going for here? It’s good Can’t can flirt with other men because she soon will be needing one? Or are they trying to make Peg jealous ( that won’t work) ? What new game is this?
@susanCollins, Susan that, that is the. Moment I was talking about earlier, when he touched her waist, that’s when she leant forward for a kiss and he turned to his wife! It was wonderful to behold. Now I also wonder if Rogers beautiful wife said to him “if that crazy eyed witch tries it on with you again, I’m going to show her what a tennis ball can do to a cauliflower 🤣
@ Mary Pester. But shouldn’t they have condemned her for leaning in for a kiss that didn’t happen? What are they trying to do? It would have been a great moment to throw her under the bus.
@marypester seriously!! If I were Mirka I would make it my mission to bring Kate down lol. Like, how tf dare she.
@susanCollins, Susan I think they ignored that part just so that they could say that Kate “, quite rudley”, told Roger to sit down
It’s hard to know what angle is being played here. Is it “Look, William. Kate’s actually charismatic and sexy!”?
Or is this all satire? I love that Kate was dressed like a cauliflower and that Will couldn’t pull off wearing a suit like Roger’s.
I find every word of this to be utterly grotesque. We need someone British to decode this for us
I was cringing so hard as I read the excerpt — I would be so f–king embarrassed to be seen as that openly flirtatious with a married men, especially one who is apparently quite devoted to his wife. But then I got to “beautiful cauliflower” and snort-laughed. That was some much needed, if possibly unintentional, comic relief.
I would die of shame.
They’re shipping the mother of the future king with a happily married man? I guess this paper thrives on scandals but this ain’t it. And yeah it does look like she’s snubbing his wife. Who does that? His *wife*.
This article is clearly trying to pump up Kate’s desirability. Many of those male press people confessed to being attracted to Meghan on the low. Kate doesn’t elicit the same disgusting lust so they’re trying to make her sexy. As for her behavior on Sunday, she’s is absolutely disrespectful to not just Mirka but to Roger as well. I’m sure he wasn’t comfortable. Imagine acting that way with a friend of the family? She’s gross.
@girlninja, make keen sexy, 🤣🤣🤣. They would need a full personality transplantation, a melt down and remold on all the botox, a new top lip, fitted with an anti sneer device, some decent wiglets, a make up artist, some actual hips and a bustline, anti manic eyes device and, oh fell, nope sorry, never in a million years could she be sexy
I think if Kate really was as sexually desirable and she and the media want her to be, then all the Karen’s that support her would hate her guts. But they don’t, because she just doesn’t have it. She’s attractive but no matter how hard she tries be seen as ‘sexy’ she just doesn’t pull it off.
Are they preparing to throw Keen under the bus? Because this is how it started with Diana towards the end of the first Wales’s marriage. Bizarre times are ahead.
^^ This.
They’re essentially cataloguing her problematic behaviour and family so they can side with Willy.
This is gross. And if I was his wife I would be PISSED.
Mirka is such a class act. The most interesting part of that “article” was that she’s a mom to two sets of twins! I wonder how often that happens. Mirka is class and sophistication and Kkkate is a former party girl with no skills, style, presence or identity of her own. I feel bad for Roger for having to humor her.
His wife is doing her best to look “ happy” while her husband and Kate look like they really like each other!
Big Willy to Kate, we must try one more time, maybe the next child will look like my mother.
Sweet Baby Jesus, this woman is a MESS.
That drivel activated my gag reflex. I swear, only the beige British media thinks referring to a woman as a beautiful cauliflower is a compliment. Does she arrive with parsley sauce?
Nah, she’s British. She’ll just be boiled for hours until she turns to mush.
@barbara, no, just plenty of cheese lol
“To the other side of Federer was Mirka, his wife and the mother of his two sets of twins, but that’s plenty about her, thank you very much.”
There is so much wrong with this statement.
B—seriously. How dismissive and nasty.
One wonders if they’re trying to make an active enemy of Mirka tbh. She’s the wife of a big celebrity associated with a hobby and patronage of Kate. She probably has stories…
That’s why I think this is satire – they’re commenting on the other coverage.
“She wore a light green and ivory Balmain jacket, like a beautiful cauliflower.”
I am laughing and laughing omg. This whole article is gross and ridiculous, SO SHADY to William. But that made me laugh.
It’s perfect, though, because she’s so f—- bland. No offense to cauliflower, but it’s the perfect description for her.
The BM is yanking the Wales’ chains for sure. Agree with posters above that if the Wales marriage was all good they wouldn’t write articles like this.
And Mirka probably doesn’t care because she knows Kate is not a threat. Kate gives off zero vibes. Like a cauliflower. Kauliflower?
His wife is beautiful and looks younger than Kate. I loved her energy. As in, yeah shoot your shot, do what you’re gonna do. She did not look super worried and why should she? A cauliflower, no matter how beautiful, is just no competition.
If I were Roger, that would be the last time I’d let myself be seen in public with her.
He’d be even smarter not to be seen in private with her as well. Imagine the potential headlines. Public with his wife is acceptable. But if he was caught giving her private tennis lessons (something you know she’s probably trying to get)? Yikes.
Very good point! Neither public nor private. Surely he’ll do anything to spare his wife more of these insinuations.
This is a nasty little piece of garbage from the British press.
Talk about making things up out of thin air.
Disrespectful to RF, his wife and family.
Shawna makes a good point. That should be the last time RF is seen with Kate.
Loving the side eyes from Roger’s mom.
Me too! 💯
It’s pretty sad when platonic acquaintances are so much nicer to Kate, it makes headlines. William can’t even pretend to like her. I wish Kate would divorce his ass and be with someone who actually likes me. Maybe she’d stop being such a mean girl when she isn’t fighting tooth and nail for affection.
Look at the smirch and side eye the blonde woman with glasses behind her has in the header photo!
She’s Roger’s mom, with his dad. She absolutely has Kate’s number. I doubt Kate would find their dinner conversations about her flattering.
Kate may flirt up a storm but there is no way she’s going to remarry because she will lose that title. Just who will Kate be without the title and of course big blue?
Unless she pulls a Georgie aka Lady Colin Campbell and tries to hang on to something she’s not entitled to use anymore?
In the meantime she will continue to paw at Roger when the cameras are on her then she’ll be off sailing 😉
I think she probably feels a bit more secure now she’s princess of wales, because if she does divorce she will only lose the HRH but still walk around calling herself a princess.
I feel embarrassed for her. How awful and sad.
“their dating cap is firmly 25 years old” Leo out here catching strays. 😂 Anywho, this whole article is hilariously shady.
Is Kate going to dress like Mirka now.
“She wore a light green and ivory Balmain jacket, like a beautiful cauliflower.”
Omg. Are you sure they aren’t trolling her at this point?
Khate’s reverting to her pre marriage behavior. Trashy, inappropriate and totally insensitive, definitely not flirty and fun. An embarrassment to the BRF and to the Federers. Totally disrespectful to Roger and Mirka Federer. Khates arrogant disregard towards Mirka was nasty.
Whenever I read stuff like this I picture Rita Skeeter and her quick quotes quill
Does the press think this is some kind of flex? This is inappropriate and insulting to his wife and their marriage. What’s wrong with these people?
This is so disrespectful to Mirka Federer and Kate exploits this because her position as PoW. Kate is going to do this to the wrong wife one day and she may not like the outcome.
When your husband doesn’t love you and you have to bribe the press to make you seem desirable for attention. It’s pretty tacky to involve another woman’s husband in her sick, sad media plan.
“ Silly goose, William is only jealous of Harry.” 👏👏👏
Kate and royalists have this desperate need to validate Kate’s sexual desirability, whilst simultaneously slut shaming Meghan for existing. They are so desperate for Kate to be the ‘hot’ one.
Kate has literally walked a fashion show in her knickers, been photographed with her tits out, flashed her bare ass several times during royal engagements, and this week alone has been grabbing ass in church and flirting shamelessly with a married man in front of his wife. Not to mention the re-hashing of the story about how ‘all the boys at Kate’s school fancied her’ (I’m assuming kate is re-writing her own history there).
My guess is something has happened the last few weeks and kate is in need of an ego boost.
This was Roger’s day and after 23 years it was his wife day as well. Leave it to disparate Kate to make it ALL about herself. She wants attention from William. When Kate wants William’s attention she will do ANYTHING to get it including stripping down to the barest of clothes.
This narrative makes me sick. I do not believe for a second Roger would, nonetheless Mirka is seeing this trash all over. I feel bad for her. I’m sure he’s making her feel ok about it though 😉 I love the photo of his mom side eyeing the SHIT out of Kate 🤣
This is nauseating. They have spouses, whatever we think of William.
Kate and Roger both behaved badly; or K was alone in her behaviour; or he was the one being a fool; or not a jot went on and the press had a field day out of bugger all. Whatever, not pleasant.
Wondering whether Kate’s delighted with the resultant press coverage as an ego boost/warning shot to W.
Sometimes Roger looks exactly like Joaquin Phoenix to me.
Yes! Me too.
Kate Behavior is not cute it’s really disrespectful to roger and his wife kate is always in competition mode with woman . She literally shameless flirting with a married man in front of cameras and his wife and the British tabloids are really out here trying to make seem so funny and cute . Kate is blander than oatmeal there nothing special about her or she a average looking woman who used way to much Botox . I don’t know how Roger wife kept her cool while Kate made a absolutely fool over herself flirting with her husband.
Seems like the Willy and Keen split is such common knowledge behind the scenes that the Telegraph forgot that the public hasn’t officially been informed yet. Why else would a major newspaper be shipping their future Queen with another man? When they start publicly wondering who Kate’s second husband will be, it feels like it’s time for an official announcement.