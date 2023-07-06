British media: Roger Federer & the Princess of Wales should totally be a couple!

As a royal gossip fan AND a tennis gossip fan, I’ve really enjoyed all of the commentary and jokes from both sides of this story. On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales made an appearance at Wimbledon, showing up at the Royal Box just in time for Wimbledon’s salute to Roger Federer. Roger won eight singles titles at Wimbledon, so Centre Court gave him a standing ovation and a seat next to his biggest fan, Kate. Of course, Roger’s wife Mirka was also there, as were Roger’s parents (they were in the second row).

Roger sat in-between Kate and Mirka in the first row of the Royal Box. Many photographers just focused on Roger and Kate, cutting Mirka out of the frame. Mirka and Roger have been together since 2000 – she’s literally seen it all, including all sorts of women fawning over her man. As Mirka watched Kate try to flirt with Roger, I’m sure Mirka thought “this again, jeez.” And Kate absolutely was trying to flirt with Rog and she was so pleased to be in his company yet again. Roger is something of a family friend to the Middletons, although who knows if he’ll bother with the rest of the broke-ass Middleton clan at this point. He attended Pippa’s wedding, and he’s gotten invitations to Kensington Palace and more. I know Mirka is tired.

Anyway, it was curious to watch the British media try to make this into a thing. Maybe it was because Roger was nice to Kate and he didn’t look like he openly loathes her, which is how Kate’s husband looks most of the time. Maybe it was because Roger is a handsome athlete and Kate’s husband… is not. Maybe Roger is the new Prince Harry: someone Kate can obsess over and flirt with and then she can Mean Girl his wife. Well, the articles have been fascinating. From the Telegraph: “Kate and Federer’s double act is stealing the show at Wimbledon. Laughing in the royal box, the pair looked like the hottest non-couple in town – but let’s not make a racket out of it.”

Leo and Kate. Fred and Ginger. Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour. History is peppered with examples of famous names that fans have wished, just wished could be real-life couples, but for various valid yet inconvenient reasons – they’re happily married to other people, their dating cap is firmly 25 years old, they don’t actually get on in real life, they’re simply too chic to ever confirm anything – will never be.

To that list we can now, tentatively, add “Catherine and Roger”. Or Kate and Fed, if you are on such terms. Last week, the Princess of Wales and the Swiss Maestro, who have been friends for a decade, filmed a video at Wimbledon to promote the work of the ball girls and boys at the tournament. They laughed, they quipped, they rallied, they… flirted? No, no, too far.

And, yesterday, they were back together, sitting side by side in the royal box on Centre Court, where Federer was being honoured by his loyal flock. She wore a light green and ivory Balmain jacket, like a beautiful cauliflower. He wore a superb taupe double-breasted suit – the kind of shade the Prince of Wales only dares choose if he’s within two hectares of an African elephant.
To the other side of Federer was Mirka, his wife and the mother of his two sets of twins, but that’s plenty about her, thank you very much. Catherine and Roger, the hottest non-couple in town, were back on show.

“Whenever the Princess of Wales is with Roger Federer, she is like a giggly teenager,” one observer noted on Twitter. “Roger and Kate standing alongside each other look beautiful together. They would make [a] perfect couple,” wrote another. “Sorry Mirka and Prince William but Roger and Kate look stunning together,” went a third. And those are the clean ones.

One newspaper this morning has noted, with some outrage, that Federer even broke royal protocol by touching Catherine on the waist as he greeted her. Well, she started it: the Princess, who took over the presidency of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club last year, kissed Federer three (three! So Swiss!) times when he won a record eighth men’s singles title in 2017. Love all.

[From The Telegraph]

It’s so weird to talk this way about two people who are married to other people. Mirka and Roger famously have a great marriage – Mirka was known as the gold-standard tennis WAG, and she’s truly spent the past 23 years of her life watching women throw themselves at Roger. Meanwhile, they’re starting to write about Kate like she’s already separated from William and on the prowl for a new man. It’s definitely odd. It also feels like the message is overwhelmingly: “Look, a man was nice to Kate, maybe this will make William jealous!” Silly goose, William is only jealous of Harry.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

76 Responses to "British media: Roger Federer & the Princess of Wales should totally be a couple!"

  1. Sasha says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:05 am

    They really called her a beautiful cauliflower. I can’t.

    Reply
  2. ThatsNotOkay says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:07 am

    Trying to co-opt someone else’s man. So on brand for Pick-Me-Kate.

    Reply
    • Sugarhere says:
      July 6, 2023 at 10:57 am

      This is more of a hostage situation: Kate & Pippa forced that “friendship”onto Federer, Kate being aware that Mirka was part of the package.

      I doubt Roger could turn down the first invitation from lusty Caty, due to her social prominence. And Lusty Caty successfully convinced herself that Rog’s initial yes meant he found her enticing and intellectually stimulating.

      Federer is already a living legend and he knows he has absolutely NOTHING to gain from such an embarrassingly clingy acquaintance.

      However, he is too much of a natural gentleman to send Catherine Middleton’s unavowable fantasies crashing onto the wall of her pathetic delusions.

      #Free Federer#

      Reply
  3. Rapunzel says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:09 am

    This is inappropriate. And it’s definitely coming from Kate. She’s trying to make Willyboy jealous.

    I bet her Notebook™ notebook has “Harry and Kate” and “I ❤️ Roger” all over it.

    Reply
    • Cathy says:
      July 6, 2023 at 9:33 am

      Oh Rapunzel! You forget to mention the “Ben4me” and the little sketch of a sailing dinghy?

      Reply
      • LeaTheFrench says:
        July 6, 2023 at 10:07 am

        I’m not sure she’s trying to make William feel anything. Kate loves male attention, in particular from athletes (sailors, tennis champions, whatever). She’s thoroughly enjoying herself here.

    • Gruey says:
      July 6, 2023 at 10:42 am

      My mouth is hanging open. I refuse to believe this is meant to be read in a straightforward way, instead of a massive insinuation that Kate is a low class tramp. Unless the cultural differences between the UK and US are truly that deep.

      Oh and if I were Mirka, I would absolutely be out for blood. But what do I know I’m just an unsophisticated, aggressive American.

      Reply
      • Nick G says:
        July 6, 2023 at 11:19 am

        Me too, Gruey. This article sounds unhinged. The perspective is ludicrous. Between this behaviour and the bum-grabbing, it’s as if Kate is having a nervous breakdown or something, and the RR are struggling to come up with a spin.

    • Lux says:
      July 6, 2023 at 11:31 am

      Agreed @Rapunzel. This is heavy slime Middleton narrative—making Kate seem fun, flirty and desirable and putting down Wills. It’s what Keen courted with Harry, as others pointed out, when she reveled in that “flirty” imagery.

      You must be 100% tone-deaf to think this is press you want to court.

      Side note: I like Federer but never thought he was “hot”—he looks like the nerdy financier you cousin brings to a wedding. Maybe because I was so busy drooling over Nadal when they played? Federer always seemed like the stable dad to Nadal’s wild child, and personally, I never fantasize about a stable dad…!

      Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:09 am

    Yeah, the press wouldn’t be writing articles like this if William and Kate’s marriage was solid.

    Reply
    • Mustang Sally says:
      July 6, 2023 at 10:31 am

      That’s what I was thinking. I am wondering if the press is “warming up” their readers/getting them used to the fact that there may be a split or that it will be more and more obvious that Kate & William plan to lead very separate lives.

      Reply
  5. Susan Collins says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:09 am

    What are they going for here? It’s good Can’t can flirt with other men because she soon will be needing one? Or are they trying to make Peg jealous ( that won’t work) ? What new game is this?

    Reply
    • Mary Pester says:
      July 6, 2023 at 9:35 am

      @susanCollins, Susan that, that is the. Moment I was talking about earlier, when he touched her waist, that’s when she leant forward for a kiss and he turned to his wife! It was wonderful to behold. Now I also wonder if Rogers beautiful wife said to him “if that crazy eyed witch tries it on with you again, I’m going to show her what a tennis ball can do to a cauliflower 🤣

      Reply
      • Susan Collins says:
        July 6, 2023 at 9:41 am

        @ Mary Pester. But shouldn’t they have condemned her for leaning in for a kiss that didn’t happen? What are they trying to do? It would have been a great moment to throw her under the bus.

      • Gruey says:
        July 6, 2023 at 10:45 am

        @marypester seriously!! If I were Mirka I would make it my mission to bring Kate down lol. Like, how tf dare she.

    • Mary Pester says:
      July 6, 2023 at 9:48 am

      @susanCollins, Susan I think they ignored that part just so that they could say that Kate “, quite rudley”, told Roger to sit down

      Reply
  6. Eurydice says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:10 am

    It’s hard to know what angle is being played here. Is it “Look, William. Kate’s actually charismatic and sexy!”?

    Or is this all satire? I love that Kate was dressed like a cauliflower and that Will couldn’t pull off wearing a suit like Roger’s.

    Reply
  7. Miranda says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:10 am

    I was cringing so hard as I read the excerpt — I would be so f–king embarrassed to be seen as that openly flirtatious with a married men, especially one who is apparently quite devoted to his wife. But then I got to “beautiful cauliflower” and snort-laughed. That was some much needed, if possibly unintentional, comic relief.

    Reply
  8. Bettyrose says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:12 am

    They’re shipping the mother of the future king with a happily married man? I guess this paper thrives on scandals but this ain’t it. And yeah it does look like she’s snubbing his wife. Who does that? His *wife*.

    Reply
  9. girl_ninja says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:12 am

    This article is clearly trying to pump up Kate’s desirability. Many of those male press people confessed to being attracted to Meghan on the low. Kate doesn’t elicit the same disgusting lust so they’re trying to make her sexy. As for her behavior on Sunday, she’s is absolutely disrespectful to not just Mirka but to Roger as well. I’m sure he wasn’t comfortable. Imagine acting that way with a friend of the family? She’s gross.

    Reply
    • Mary Pester says:
      July 6, 2023 at 9:41 am

      @girlninja, make keen sexy, 🤣🤣🤣. They would need a full personality transplantation, a melt down and remold on all the botox, a new top lip, fitted with an anti sneer device, some decent wiglets, a make up artist, some actual hips and a bustline, anti manic eyes device and, oh fell, nope sorry, never in a million years could she be sexy

      Reply
    • February Pisces says:
      July 6, 2023 at 10:57 am

      I think if Kate really was as sexually desirable and she and the media want her to be, then all the Karen’s that support her would hate her guts. But they don’t, because she just doesn’t have it. She’s attractive but no matter how hard she tries be seen as ‘sexy’ she just doesn’t pull it off.

      Reply
  10. The Duchess says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:15 am

    Are they preparing to throw Keen under the bus? Because this is how it started with Diana towards the end of the first Wales’s marriage. Bizarre times are ahead.

    Reply
    • Flower says:
      July 6, 2023 at 10:18 am

      ^^ This.
      They’re essentially cataloguing her problematic behaviour and family so they can side with Willy.

      Reply
  11. MaryContrary says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:19 am

    This is gross. And if I was his wife I would be PISSED.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      July 6, 2023 at 11:05 am

      Mirka is such a class act. The most interesting part of that “article” was that she’s a mom to two sets of twins! I wonder how often that happens. Mirka is class and sophistication and Kkkate is a former party girl with no skills, style, presence or identity of her own. I feel bad for Roger for having to humor her.

      Reply
  12. Mar says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:20 am

    His wife is doing her best to look “ happy” while her husband and Kate look like they really like each other!

    Reply
  13. Jan says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:21 am

    Big Willy to Kate, we must try one more time, maybe the next child will look like my mother.

    Reply
  14. GoldenMom says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:23 am

    Sweet Baby Jesus, this woman is a MESS.

    Reply
  15. Barbara says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:25 am

    That drivel activated my gag reflex. I swear, only the beige British media thinks referring to a woman as a beautiful cauliflower is a compliment. Does she arrive with parsley sauce?

    Reply
  16. B says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:25 am

    “To the other side of Federer was Mirka, his wife and the mother of his two sets of twins, but that’s plenty about her, thank you very much.”

    There is so much wrong with this statement.

    Reply
    • Deering24 says:
      July 6, 2023 at 9:32 am

      B—seriously. How dismissive and nasty.

      Reply
    • Gruey says:
      July 6, 2023 at 10:52 am

      One wonders if they’re trying to make an active enemy of Mirka tbh. She’s the wife of a big celebrity associated with a hobby and patronage of Kate. She probably has stories…

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      July 6, 2023 at 11:17 am

      That’s why I think this is satire – they’re commenting on the other coverage.

      Reply
  17. Abby says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:26 am

    “She wore a light green and ivory Balmain jacket, like a beautiful cauliflower.”

    I am laughing and laughing omg. This whole article is gross and ridiculous, SO SHADY to William. But that made me laugh.

    Reply
    • Startup Spouse says:
      July 6, 2023 at 9:40 am

      It’s perfect, though, because she’s so f—- bland. No offense to cauliflower, but it’s the perfect description for her.

      The BM is yanking the Wales’ chains for sure. Agree with posters above that if the Wales marriage was all good they wouldn’t write articles like this.

      And Mirka probably doesn’t care because she knows Kate is not a threat. Kate gives off zero vibes. Like a cauliflower. Kauliflower?

      Reply
  18. Jais says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:26 am

    His wife is beautiful and looks younger than Kate. I loved her energy. As in, yeah shoot your shot, do what you’re gonna do. She did not look super worried and why should she? A cauliflower, no matter how beautiful, is just no competition.

    Reply
  19. Shawna says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:26 am

    If I were Roger, that would be the last time I’d let myself be seen in public with her.

    Reply
    • Rapunzel says:
      July 6, 2023 at 10:05 am

      He’d be even smarter not to be seen in private with her as well. Imagine the potential headlines. Public with his wife is acceptable. But if he was caught giving her private tennis lessons (something you know she’s probably trying to get)? Yikes.

      Reply
      • Shawna says:
        July 6, 2023 at 11:14 am

        Very good point! Neither public nor private. Surely he’ll do anything to spare his wife more of these insinuations.

  20. HeyKay says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:28 am

    This is a nasty little piece of garbage from the British press.
    Talk about making things up out of thin air.
    Disrespectful to RF, his wife and family.

    Shawna makes a good point. That should be the last time RF is seen with Kate.

    Reply
  21. Sophie says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:28 am

    Loving the side eyes from Roger’s mom.

    Reply
  22. Emily says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:32 am

    It’s pretty sad when platonic acquaintances are so much nicer to Kate, it makes headlines. William can’t even pretend to like her. I wish Kate would divorce his ass and be with someone who actually likes me. Maybe she’d stop being such a mean girl when she isn’t fighting tooth and nail for affection.

    Reply
  23. samipup says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:34 am

    Look at the smirch and side eye the blonde woman with glasses behind her has in the header photo!

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      July 6, 2023 at 10:17 am

      She’s Roger’s mom, with his dad. She absolutely has Kate’s number. I doubt Kate would find their dinner conversations about her flattering.

      Reply
  24. Cathy says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:39 am

    Kate may flirt up a storm but there is no way she’s going to remarry because she will lose that title. Just who will Kate be without the title and of course big blue?

    Unless she pulls a Georgie aka Lady Colin Campbell and tries to hang on to something she’s not entitled to use anymore?

    In the meantime she will continue to paw at Roger when the cameras are on her then she’ll be off sailing 😉

    Reply
    • February Pisces says:
      July 6, 2023 at 10:34 am

      I think she probably feels a bit more secure now she’s princess of wales, because if she does divorce she will only lose the HRH but still walk around calling herself a princess.

      Reply
  25. Chichi says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:41 am

    I feel embarrassed for her. How awful and sad.

    Reply
  26. Steph says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:46 am

    “their dating cap is firmly 25 years old” Leo out here catching strays. 😂 Anywho, this whole article is hilariously shady.

    Reply
  27. Tessa says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:47 am

    Is Kate going to dress like Mirka now.

    Reply
  28. Inge says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:52 am

    “She wore a light green and ivory Balmain jacket, like a beautiful cauliflower.”

    Omg. Are you sure they aren’t trolling her at this point?

    Reply
  29. ales says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:55 am

    Khate’s reverting to her pre marriage behavior. Trashy, inappropriate and totally insensitive, definitely not flirty and fun. An embarrassment to the BRF and to the Federers. Totally disrespectful to Roger and Mirka Federer. Khates arrogant disregard towards Mirka was nasty.

    Reply
  30. Shannon says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:59 am

    Whenever I read stuff like this I picture Rita Skeeter and her quick quotes quill

    Reply
  31. Mel says:
    July 6, 2023 at 10:08 am

    Does the press think this is some kind of flex? This is inappropriate and insulting to his wife and their marriage. What’s wrong with these people?

    Reply
  32. aquarius64 says:
    July 6, 2023 at 10:16 am

    This is so disrespectful to Mirka Federer and Kate exploits this because her position as PoW. Kate is going to do this to the wrong wife one day and she may not like the outcome.

    Reply
  33. Haylie says:
    July 6, 2023 at 10:24 am

    When your husband doesn’t love you and you have to bribe the press to make you seem desirable for attention. It’s pretty tacky to involve another woman’s husband in her sick, sad media plan.

    Reply
  34. Nicki says:
    July 6, 2023 at 10:37 am

    “ Silly goose, William is only jealous of Harry.” 👏👏👏

    Reply
  35. February Pisces says:
    July 6, 2023 at 10:44 am

    Kate and royalists have this desperate need to validate Kate’s sexual desirability, whilst simultaneously slut shaming Meghan for existing. They are so desperate for Kate to be the ‘hot’ one.

    Kate has literally walked a fashion show in her knickers, been photographed with her tits out, flashed her bare ass several times during royal engagements, and this week alone has been grabbing ass in church and flirting shamelessly with a married man in front of his wife. Not to mention the re-hashing of the story about how ‘all the boys at Kate’s school fancied her’ (I’m assuming kate is re-writing her own history there).

    My guess is something has happened the last few weeks and kate is in need of an ego boost.

    Reply
  36. LoveGossip says:
    July 6, 2023 at 10:55 am

    This was Roger’s day and after 23 years it was his wife day as well. Leave it to disparate Kate to make it ALL about herself. She wants attention from William. When Kate wants William’s attention she will do ANYTHING to get it including stripping down to the barest of clothes.

    Reply
  37. Sass says:
    July 6, 2023 at 11:17 am

    This narrative makes me sick. I do not believe for a second Roger would, nonetheless Mirka is seeing this trash all over. I feel bad for her. I’m sure he’s making her feel ok about it though 😉 I love the photo of his mom side eyeing the SHIT out of Kate 🤣

    Reply
  38. sparrow says:
    July 6, 2023 at 11:21 am

    This is nauseating. They have spouses, whatever we think of William.

    Kate and Roger both behaved badly; or K was alone in her behaviour; or he was the one being a fool; or not a jot went on and the press had a field day out of bugger all. Whatever, not pleasant.

    Wondering whether Kate’s delighted with the resultant press coverage as an ego boost/warning shot to W.

    Reply
  39. Alaina says:
    July 6, 2023 at 11:26 am

    Sometimes Roger looks exactly like Joaquin Phoenix to me.

    Reply
  40. Vanessa says:
    July 6, 2023 at 11:48 am

    Kate Behavior is not cute it’s really disrespectful to roger and his wife kate is always in competition mode with woman . She literally shameless flirting with a married man in front of cameras and his wife and the British tabloids are really out here trying to make seem so funny and cute . Kate is blander than oatmeal there nothing special about her or she a average looking woman who used way to much Botox . I don’t know how Roger wife kept her cool while Kate made a absolutely fool over herself flirting with her husband.

    Reply
  41. Harper says:
    July 6, 2023 at 11:56 am

    Seems like the Willy and Keen split is such common knowledge behind the scenes that the Telegraph forgot that the public hasn’t officially been informed yet. Why else would a major newspaper be shipping their future Queen with another man? When they start publicly wondering who Kate’s second husband will be, it feels like it’s time for an official announcement.

    Reply

