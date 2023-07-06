Princess Kate groped William’s backside yet again at the Scottish coronation

I ask this question constantly, but really: what is wrong with the Princess of Wales? Why is she so insistent on playing grab-ass with her husband when he clearly does not want her to touch him whatsoever? Why does she continue to create these awkward photo-ops where she’s leaning over and grabbing his ass at public events like the BAFTAs and Royal Ascot and the Scottish coronation? Even if you believe – as I do – that it must be a really miserable existence to be married to Prince William, a violent man with a hair-trigger temper, I actually feel bad for William in this narrow instance. Imagine trying to do a work event and your lunatic wife is constantly grabbing your ass in front of cameras.
So, yeah – it happened again. Kate groped her husband at St. Giles’ Catherdral in Edinburgh. She did it in the middle of the church service which was, in fact, the Scottish coronation. What kills me is that William is so visibly unsettled by Kate grabbing at him – you can see in the photos that he doesn’t appreciate Kate molesting him in church. What’s even weirder is that the British media is gaslighting William about his visible discomfort, with outlets like the Mail and the Independent falling all over themselves to call it “cute” and “playful” and “rare PDA.” It’s not even rare – this is like the fourth time she’s done it in public in the past six months.
It’s so strange. This behaviour seems to have come out of nowhere. She’s either trying to pretend they are affection and is doing it completely wrong or she’s trolling him. Either way, he clearly doesn’t welcome it and she needs to stop.
It’s a photo op. Or maybe she’s trying to force his hand, have him snap at her in public so the Poor Khate narrative can take off
The devious part is it’s a win-win. They look lovey? Win. He looks upset or reacts badly, causing folks to think he’s a bad husband to his loving wide? Win.
Maybe you’re right about her forcing his hand, Seaflower? And Rapunzel, to a certain extent it is a win-win for now, but if the tide turns against her, she must know that the RR will be writing about how inappropriate her behavior was. Or does she get paid each time she does it? I am gobsmacked that she doesn’t go for the small of his back in a church.
She’s definitely trolling him. It obvious they are all aware of the #PrinceofPegging hashtag and this is her feeding into it. She could touch him anywhere but doesn’t AND the press is writing about it which lets you know she and the press are getting malicious enjoyment out of it.
No wonder he looks so relaxed around Sophie but tense and pissed around his wife. Must suck to know your partner is undermining you every chance they get. It would hurt almost as much as a brother undermining you every chance he got, so karma. The only work these people do is be petty, consistently cross boundaries, brainstorm ways to make each other miserable, and collude with the press.
Awful family & work environment.
I mean, if my husband were getting pegged by the neighbor and I had no power to leave, I’d constantly be reminding him and the media about his bum.
She has the power to leave but that’s one Diana cosplay you’ll never see K re-enact.
Hmm, maybe she is trolling him. As if to say, “How’s your bum this morning, darling?”
Maybe she’s so bottled up that she just doesn’t care what anyone thinks of her acting out?
If that’s the case, there’ll be more fireworks to come.
Even if William loves it (which he clearly does not), this would not be appropriate behavior at a public event—in church! I thought Kate had a wonderful middle class upbringing.
@Brassy Rebel – I agree. We’ve heard/read so many articles about how Kate saw QEII as a role model. In all her years as monarch I cannot recall one single picture where QEII patted her husband on the bum, or went all gooey eyed at a celeb film star, tennis player or any of Prince Phillip’s relatives.
I don’t know who’s advising Kate but, she’s repeatedly showing that she’s not queen material. Her behaviour is giving William (and Camilla) the ammunition to get rid of her. Even the other queens in Europe don’t embarrass themselves (and their subjects) by acting like a “brazen hussey” when representing their countries.
Kate does have a habit of acting inappropriately in a church 🙄 just touching someone who’s uncomfortable with it is one thing but she just has to grab his ass for the cameras, not an elbow, his upper arm, but his ass. It’s really uncomfortable to see and passive aggressive and pretty much harassment.
The only thing I can think of is that she knows it will get her headlines. And for someone who years ago seemed to shy more away from the cameras, these days Kate seems to be hyper focused on cameras at all times. She’s either staring straight into it like a lioness on the hunt or she’s playing silly games–groping, cosplaying–that she knows will get people talking about her. It’s desperation.
Kate was always a look at me type even before the engagement. At wills passing out parade at sandhurst Kate wore bright red and mugged and played to the cameras. I never saw her as camera shy.
Kate and Will both had a very different attitude towards the press in general in the beginning. I’m not saying she never looked at a camera, but in the waity days there was a lot more RBF on Kate’s part. The mugging and preening that we see today is off the charts compared to the early years.
I can’t say I remember her shying away from the cameras but this burst of butt PDA as well the recent articles embiggening her backroom influence reminds me of the campaign she and CarolE waged before the Diana statue unveiling. That PR campaign was unsuccessful but it was clear what she wanted from W. Maybe this is her way of declaring that she wants to remain married. Should the marriage fail then her attempts at PDA will show that it wasn’t her fault. The stories about her “power” and “influence” help to cast her as an invaluable asset whom W can’t afford to discard. In the event that he does, K remains secure in her image as the unfairly treated wife.
😂😂 What is going on with these two?!?
I honestly think Kate is just really desperate now to hold onto whatever else is left in this marriage. She knows it’s over. And all this Diana cosplay lately makes herself think she IS like the Diana in her own marriage. It’s very odd.
I believe she is trying to be like Meg and Harry. Problem for her is they actually love one another and do touch a lot. Can’t and Peg are not in love and it is just so awkward and judging by Pegs expressions when it happens annoying to him. Can’t seems desperate.
ITA. Meg and Harry have chemistry. He reaches for her, she reaches back, they make eye contact and smile…it’s cute. William is looking straight down at Kate’s hand and clutching his program.
@susanCollins, possibly Susan, but I think it was the usual “stop worrying Billy, your peg doesn’t look big in this 😂😂, by the way my friends, I had a real laugh out loud moment last night watvhing a video of her at Wimbledon! I hope our Kaiser sees it, Roger came into the court, kissed his wife, turned to say hello to Katey kins and SHE leant into him expecting a kiss 😂😂😂, yep not a hope in hell. Now, something else that was picked up in the usually sycophantic press was and I quote “Kate rather rudely told Roger to sit down”! Sooooo big sulk move because of noooo kissy kissy there Kate 😂😊😂
@Mary Pester. Wow would love to have seen that!! Rejection from a man she fawns over whenever in his presence. She is a nasty piece that one.
She’s annoying and this looks like passive aggression. Whatever the cause i hope she stops this. Harry and Meghan were criticized for holding hands but this considered great by the media when Kate does this.
Yeah, you can tell they don’t do PDA at all with how awkward this looks. William clearly does NOT want Kate to touch him. Kate does not know how to act in public. She still comes across as new and not knowing what the rules are. Embarrassing.
I believe this is her new compulsive move! As a “perfect” princess she can’t afford anymore to show us too much with blowing dresses as she opts for long dresses and a rather conservative style. So, how else can she get the headlines? The girl has to do what a girl has to do 😏
These two are a mess but then the whole monarchy seems like its teetering on the edge. People wanted to rain down fire on Harry and Meghan for holding hands in a church but now I guess patting the butt in church is ok if you’re a white royal.
Whenever festive glances won’t do…
Seriously though, Duchess of Decorum aka ‘Kate Middlebum used to moon people’? In a church? Against her husband’s will?
If they truly lived together, they’d have talked about this, but as they don’t, they never got around to.
At least she’ll give the Derangers and the toxic British media something to write home about.
I hate to say it but if the roles were reversed we would be having a much different conversation about what the dynamics of this marriage were. I know Williams an ass but honestly this is kinda unfair to him. In addition to diversity training perhaps the palace needs to offer sexual harassment seminars to its Principals just to at least say they tried at the end of the day😔
She’s obviously trying to play happy marriage in public but girl, let’s try some heart eyes cause he obviously does not want you touching his butt….or maybe switch to his knee? they’ve never been the touchy-felt type. i wonder if they practice formality in their marriage too….
It’s almost like she’s just doing it to piss him off.
Unable is very aggressive, her latest was cutting off a woman telling them, first you put on the jelly then the cream, unable said she put on the cream then the jelly, Cain did a massive eye roll.
There is apparently sound food science reason why it’s right to put the jam on first, but it’s too hard for me! I can never get enough clotted cream when the jam goes on first, and then the little butter knife for the clotted cream gets smeared with jam. Plus, I like to spread the clotted cream in a really even layer before I put on the jam, which is easier to pile on top because it’s looser. Anyone else?
Yes!! The cream is the star of show and there should be a lot of it. It plays the role of butter on bread so should be between the scone and cream.
This is very confusing for me. As other CBers have commented, this has to be a calculated on her part – so that when he looks uncomfortable she can play the neglected wife. There is no other explanation for this. But is she that obtuse to think this will work? Is she that dimwitted to think these antics will go unpunished? During the Scottish coronation???
And they are not a dating couple in their 20s drinking and being kids. These are grown adults, fully aware that the future of the monarchy rests on their shoulders. She could certainly place her hands elsewhere. And if this is calculated on her part, then she is a bigger idiot than I thought. THIS is not the way to play with The Firm.
I’m sure Charles will be juste so so happy that the only thing people will talk about regarding the Scottish coronation will be the Boos and and ass groping.
Wonder if it was just the thing to push him over the edge and punish Kate, à la flower show
This is either a deliberate attempt to make them look loved up that he’s not participating in, or she’s passive aggressively reminding folks of the pegging rumors, knowing that he is stuck to accept her behavior.
No wonder he does as little as possible with her.
One of these days Baldy will give her a very stern telling off and it will be glorious to see it captured in public. He’s already slapped her hand away when they were at the BAFTAs, now he’s rolling his eyes at her insufferable ways. Baldy is far from perfect, I find him repugnant, but if he’s clearly uncomfortable with being groped like this constantly, then she needs to stop it.
Khate has to dominate as usual. It is very practised how she scans for the camera lens. Groping Will is totally inappropriate and designed to make her the centre of attention. Trashy and attention seeking is what she is doing. Bitchy mean girl behavior is definitely not royal or regal. Her lack of knowing how to behave is showing. Not a royalist, but Charles waited so long to become King, classless camera hog Kate is constantly trying to take over, let him enjoy his moments as King. The UK will be in more trouble, if and when Khate the classless, clueless, commoner takes over as Queen and Wills becomes King whilst being influenced by Khates grifter roots. Two sayings seem to apply, you cannot make a silk purse out of a sows ear and you either have class or you dont, you cannot buy it. Money and wealth have nothing to do with it, Khates lack of class is becoming more and more glaringly evidenced by her behavior, as is her extreme narcissim.. She really seems to believe her title makes her superior, that she does not have to do anything other than feed her every whim and spend money without any limits. She seems to have no empathy and no understanding of basic human kindness, its always only about her.
She does it to get his attention – to make it look like he’s talking to her for the pap shots. It’s VERY deliberate on her part. Its also a desperate ploy to make it look like they share the same bed.
She has no shame!!!!
He’s starting to look like his grandfather in these pics LMAO
I know she’s trying to play up the “happy couple” angle, but good lord, knock it off! Even the most PDA-inclined couples know there’s a time and a place, and church is not it.
Kate has watched a lot of Harry and Meghan videos and she thinks PDA will increase her popularity and get her attention. The thing is Meghan never grabbed Harry’s ass in public and what gets me is the same press that’s swooning over Kate’s PDA attacked Harry and Meghan every time they held hands.
Kate tries to cosplay the Sussexes PDA and fails spectacularly because William is so over her… at this point, she should just stop making this kind of moves because he barely keeps his contempt for her in front of the cameras.. i mean, just, yesterday, he was eye rolling her in the video for the NHS. He is rather rude because no matter what she’s the mother of his children and she’s ready to put up with everything as long as she remains the princess of Wales and the future queen…they, really, deserve each other 🙄🙄👆
The constant grabbing comes across as quite pathetic ..Whatever happen to modesty and public decorum.
There is one solo photo of Kate in the church spotlight looking angelic. Was that pre-designed?
Just an aside but I wonder if Chuck or PWT will ever let her into the various orders so she can wear the fancy robes. She’s so obviously not in the inner sanctum when she’s not wearing them (and would they ever trust her being a Councillor of state?).
This is very intentional. Kate does this not just in public but when they are front and center. Her hand could be on his mid back if she wanted to appear affectionate, but it’s always lower than his back. I checked the dm comments yesterday and they were 80% negative, same with her crazy flirting with Federer.. She has an odd history of repeatedly flashing her bottom and now she keeps grabbing her husbands when he cannot step away from her. She is really making the rf look low class.
Heart eyes for Roger Federer, looking stern & a butt grab for William.
I hate to say poor William, but he is clearly eyeing her hand, wondering when she’s going to take a hint! Most women have been through the same situation, and it sucks to not be able to do anything in the moment for fear of something…in this case, he can’t clearly tell her no because they are in a very public setting with all eyes on them.
I’m sure he has told her not to do this, but she will continue to play dumb and act like a “loving” wife who is continually crossing set boundaries when she didn’t bother setting any of her own in order to get the ring and the titles.