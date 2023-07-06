Princess Kate groped William’s backside yet again at the Scottish coronation

I ask this question constantly, but really: what is wrong with the Princess of Wales? Why is she so insistent on playing grab-ass with her husband when he clearly does not want her to touch him whatsoever? Why does she continue to create these awkward photo-ops where she’s leaning over and grabbing his ass at public events like the BAFTAs and Royal Ascot and the Scottish coronation? Even if you believe – as I do – that it must be a really miserable existence to be married to Prince William, a violent man with a hair-trigger temper, I actually feel bad for William in this narrow instance. Imagine trying to do a work event and your lunatic wife is constantly grabbing your ass in front of cameras.

So, yeah – it happened again. Kate groped her husband at St. Giles’ Catherdral in Edinburgh. She did it in the middle of the church service which was, in fact, the Scottish coronation. What kills me is that William is so visibly unsettled by Kate grabbing at him – you can see in the photos that he doesn’t appreciate Kate molesting him in church. What’s even weirder is that the British media is gaslighting William about his visible discomfort, with outlets like the Mail and the Independent falling all over themselves to call it “cute” and “playful” and “rare PDA.” It’s not even rare – this is like the fourth time she’s done it in public in the past six months.

