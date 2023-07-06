“Fashionista Cardi B always has the best time at Paris Fashion Week” links
  • July 06, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Cardi B loooooves Paris Fashion Week. [Go Fug Yourself]
Did Indiana Jones & the Dial of Destiny really “flop”? [LaineyGossip]
Jack Schlossberg’s rant about restaurants is so… weird. [Jezebel]
July horoscopes! [OMG Blog]
David Zaslav is such a 2023 Villain. [Pajiba]
Jeremy Allen White looks attractive in LA. [Just Jared]
Charisma Carpenter gets some sun in Miami. [Seriously OMG]
Sofia Richie celebrates Independence Day in the British Virgin Islands. [Egotastic]
The worst of men on Reddit’s AITA. [Buzzfeed]
Bud Light has lost the war for America’s soul??? [Towleroad]
Dakota Johnson wore Versace for a Martini event. [RCFA]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to ““Fashionista Cardi B always has the best time at Paris Fashion Week” links”

  1. Nicegirl says:
    July 6, 2023 at 12:36 pm

    💕 oooh I love it too! Have fun in Paris 👗 Cardi

    Reply
  2. liz says:
    July 6, 2023 at 12:44 pm

    The photos of Cardi B and Tracee Ellis Ross at the Schiaparelli show were fantastic! It looked like they were having so much fun together. To have been a fly on the wall for THAT conversation!

    Reply
  3. HeyKay says:
    July 6, 2023 at 12:45 pm

    Outfit #2 is cute and she looks so happy.
    #3. Is a little too much for a daytime look, no?
    Her boobs look smushed and painful!
    Let the boobs be comfy, fgs.

    So, seriously natural breasts hurt if stuffed into an outfit like that. If you have implants do you not feel the same amount of pain. Honestly I’m old and have no idea.

    Why is she still with that nasty Hubby? Leave him at home.

    Reply
  4. ME says:
    July 6, 2023 at 1:11 pm

    Holding hands with the man who publicly accused her of cheating just a week ago? These two need to make up their damn minds. Makes me really think it really is all a pr stunt. Does she or he have something new to promote?

    Reply
    • shanaynay says:
      July 6, 2023 at 2:19 pm

      There is something about her that just rubs me the wrong way. Still waiting for her 15 minutes to be up.

      Reply
  5. otaku fairy says:
    July 6, 2023 at 1:13 pm

    I like #3. All of these outfits just look a little too hot for this time of year though.

    Reply
  6. Cecil says:
    July 6, 2023 at 1:26 pm

    Oh, come on, Jack Schlossberg’s rant was clearly tongue in cheek! He’s a little blazed and ranting to his friends, who are obviously not taking him seriously, and he titled the instagram stories Restyrant. He’s joking and part of the joke is that it’s insane to be against restaurants. He comes off as one of those guys who would rather eat a protein bar for dinner than an actual meal, but it seems like he’s playing it up for his friends’ amusement.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      July 6, 2023 at 4:35 pm

      I certainly hope it was tongue in cheek – because of all the valid criticisms one can make about restaurants, having the waitstaff ask you what you want isn’t one of them. But he also seems to have something against dinner at home or maybe it’s food, in general. I guess it’s good that none of his friends like to eat, either.

      Reply
  7. Truthiness says:
    July 6, 2023 at 1:44 pm

    “If I wanted an asshole’s opinion I would’ve farted” is the best comment from the reddit list.💀

    Reply
  8. Concern Fae says:
    July 6, 2023 at 1:58 pm

    Cardi B is looking very cute. I’m impressed by how impeccably everything fits. That takes a lot of work and for the designers to trust that you will put in the work to make the moment. Glad for her.

    Is anybody going to talk about the totally weird rollout for season 3 of The Witcher, with everyone else talking about how great he is. And his mouth absolutely zipped. He smiled on the red carpet and that’s it. Would love to know the story there.

    Reply
  9. Libra says:
    July 6, 2023 at 2:35 pm

    Dakota Johnson looks better as she gets older. Was not at all impressed with her when she first hit the scene but maturity has given her a nice confidence and classiness. Love that black dress on her.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      July 6, 2023 at 2:45 pm

      I love the black dress as well – fits beautifully. She still hasn’t quite figured out her hair, though. But I agree that she’s really come into her own.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment