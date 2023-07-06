“Fashionista Cardi B always has the best time at Paris Fashion Week” links

Cardi B loooooves Paris Fashion Week. [Go Fug Yourself]
Did Indiana Jones & the Dial of Destiny really “flop”? [LaineyGossip]
Jack Schlossberg’s rant about restaurants is so… weird. [Jezebel]
July horoscopes! [OMG Blog]
David Zaslav is such a 2023 Villain. [Pajiba]
Jeremy Allen White looks attractive in LA. [Just Jared]
Charisma Carpenter gets some sun in Miami. [Seriously OMG]
Sofia Richie celebrates Independence Day in the British Virgin Islands. [Egotastic]
The worst of men on Reddit’s AITA. [Buzzfeed]
Bud Light has lost the war for America’s soul??? [Towleroad]
Dakota Johnson wore Versace for a Martini event. [RCFA]
💕 oooh I love it too! Have fun in Paris 👗 Cardi
The photos of Cardi B and Tracee Ellis Ross at the Schiaparelli show were fantastic! It looked like they were having so much fun together. To have been a fly on the wall for THAT conversation!
Outfit #2 is cute and she looks so happy.
#3. Is a little too much for a daytime look, no?
Her boobs look smushed and painful!
Let the boobs be comfy, fgs.
So, seriously natural breasts hurt if stuffed into an outfit like that. If you have implants do you not feel the same amount of pain. Honestly I’m old and have no idea.
Why is she still with that nasty Hubby? Leave him at home.
Holding hands with the man who publicly accused her of cheating just a week ago? These two need to make up their damn minds. Makes me really think it really is all a pr stunt. Does she or he have something new to promote?
There is something about her that just rubs me the wrong way. Still waiting for her 15 minutes to be up.
I like #3. All of these outfits just look a little too hot for this time of year though.
Oh, come on, Jack Schlossberg’s rant was clearly tongue in cheek! He’s a little blazed and ranting to his friends, who are obviously not taking him seriously, and he titled the instagram stories Restyrant. He’s joking and part of the joke is that it’s insane to be against restaurants. He comes off as one of those guys who would rather eat a protein bar for dinner than an actual meal, but it seems like he’s playing it up for his friends’ amusement.
I certainly hope it was tongue in cheek – because of all the valid criticisms one can make about restaurants, having the waitstaff ask you what you want isn’t one of them. But he also seems to have something against dinner at home or maybe it’s food, in general. I guess it’s good that none of his friends like to eat, either.
“If I wanted an asshole’s opinion I would’ve farted” is the best comment from the reddit list.💀
Cardi B is looking very cute. I’m impressed by how impeccably everything fits. That takes a lot of work and for the designers to trust that you will put in the work to make the moment. Glad for her.
Is anybody going to talk about the totally weird rollout for season 3 of The Witcher, with everyone else talking about how great he is. And his mouth absolutely zipped. He smiled on the red carpet and that’s it. Would love to know the story there.
Dakota Johnson looks better as she gets older. Was not at all impressed with her when she first hit the scene but maturity has given her a nice confidence and classiness. Love that black dress on her.
I love the black dress as well – fits beautifully. She still hasn’t quite figured out her hair, though. But I agree that she’s really come into her own.