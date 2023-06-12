A third of Princess Kate’s ‘events’ this year are within a 12-mile radius of her house

Last week, royal commentator Jennie Bond shared some “new insight” about the Prince and Princess of Wales, and by that I mean, she repeated what had already been reported and widely insinuated following Queen Elizabeth II’s death last year. Bond claimed that William and Kate are going to step back from royal tours. Bond said:
“William and Catherine are really the stars of the royal family these days. They have youth on their side and a good dusting of glamour surrounds them. They are also extremely popular both here and abroad. So there is no doubt that the foreign office will be calling on them to carry out some high-profile royal tours. But I think the days of lengthy tours, leaving the children to be looked after by nannies, are over. Largely, I think the school holidays will be respected, and future tours will be short and extremely busy.”
[From Sky News]
LOL – William and Kate are just so dreadfully popular, that’s why they can’t go on royal tours anymore, they’re just too popular, you guys. Nevermind that their last big tour was to the Caribbean and it was an utter catastrophe of racism and colonialism, full of problematic imagery and Will and Kate staggering around, making asses of themselves. In the wake of the Caribbean Flop Tour, royal experts even said at the time “maybe we shouldn’t send any of these morons out into the world anymore.” All of which brings me to this story in the Mail – royal sources are pointing out that a third of Kate’s “events” nowadays are within a 12-mile radius of Adelaide Cottage.
As a mother of three young children, the Princess of Wales knows how hard it is to juggle the demands of family life with her duties as a senior Royal. So it is understandable that many of her public engagements since becoming Princess of Wales have been very close to her home in Windsor Castle.
An analysis by The Mail on Sunday can reveal that almost a third of her working days – 18 out of 61 – since assuming her title in September were within 12 miles of Adelaide Cottage. Last week, for instance, Kate, 41, visited the Windsor Family Hub on Tuesday and Maidenhead Rugby Club, seven miles away, on Wednesday.
One Royal watcher quipped: ‘Perhaps Kate ought to be retitled the Princess of Slough!’
Another source said: ‘It has been noted that there have been an awful lot of jobs for both Kate and William near their home. But they have always said that the kids come first so it stands to reason that they want one of them to be there for the school run.’
Dickie Arbiter, former press secretary to the Queen, said: ‘She is a working mother and the kids do come home. Like any mother she likes to be there for them. Diana did the same.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Diana did not “do the same.” Diana worked constantly all over the UK and abroad. Diana was an incredibly popular royal and countries begged the Foreign Office for Diana to visit them. No one is begging Peg and Buttons to go anywhere. They’re not welcome abroad, and they’re too lazy to leave Windsor. It’s so funny, my god.
61 working days since September of last year? That is a slightly more absurd number than I would have guessed.
No. 61 EVENTS. Sometimes they do multiple events a day. So my guess is the number of working days may be half that.
Oh no sorry, you’re right! 61 working days. I was reading too fast on my phone LOL. So 61 days since September.
In this case though, the articles says “days” not engagements. Either way, it’s shameful.
Think of all the days Keen had to “work” for Betty’s funeral, which was most of September. And this is The Fail where accuracy in reporting is optional. There is a good chance this was 61 events/appearances not days as someone at the Fail had to count to come up with this number and might easily have written days instead of events. For instance, the funeral day had the car processions, service at Westminster, then they stood outside at attention at a separate place, then the Windsor service. There is four right there.
It’s insane. 61 “days” work in 9 months?!
Please send them on tour to another Commonwealth country so they can be fired live on camera again. That honestly kept me going for about a month. And I see the kid excuse once again being brought up. They’re in school all day! She’s doing nothing but updating her burn book and look book while Willy prunes various roses.
Yeah, spare us the “it’s about the kids!” crap. Something tells me that the kids, who are well-accustomed to being tended to by nannies anyway, would probably love for their parents to go on a tour so that they (the kids) can have some time off from the rows we all know are happening behind closed doors.
So keen has to juggle raising three children and work. Laugh of the day. The children are in school. She has lots of help and there is a full time nanny. She has low work numbers. How come will is not mentioned regarding the children. He vowed to do school runs. This glowing story of keen is patronizing to working parents who work to support the children and don’t have 4 mansions a d a huge bank account like will has now.
At this point, it is just insulting. She does not juggle anything. Parents with no grandparents or hired help and with full time jobs, cooking and cleaning themselves juggle work and taking care of children, not this lazy bum.
Interesting that this comes from the Daily Fail – would love to see the tide turn on this turd and for her to finally be seen as she is. I feel like the “she’s so popular” is obviously disengenuous but maybe that’s just because the rest of us know what can’t be spoken there.
Maybe even the DF is finally realising that you can’t actually polish a turd.
The whole article is making an excuse for why she’s only seen locally.
They aren’t coming for her. The one critically comment was mild af.
Again imagine if this was Meghan..when they start acting like she’s Meghan then we can talk. For now they are bored but are still not critical.
What I find weird is the way this article see saws back and forth between over the top sycophancy and cutting shade. Do they think the Wails are so stupid that they won’t realise that they are outing Kate’s laziness disguised in the old and tired SAHM narrative?
Yeah, an article talking about Kate’s 61 events since SEPTEMBER is not flattering. Theyre just using the lines about the kids to make it seem like it’s more sycophantic than it actually is. This article is all about pointing out Kate’s laziness.
Kate should stop the head tilting.
Another example of her imitating her late MIL.
All of these photos are hilarious. Who was she talking to when she did that crazy eyes clown face? I hope not a child.
It’s the same expression my dogs make when I shake their treat jar. I just assume that here, someone off to the side is dangling a little pouch of blood diamonds or something.
She ain’t balancing anything, especially the demands of family life with “her duties as a senior royal.” Seriously. Does anyone swallow this garbage? They sure do get a lot of mileage out of that “school run” bs.
What new fairy tale is this? Sprinkled with glamour? Surely they are are not speaking of Won’t and Can’t. She is a mother of three with nannies and all sorts of other help. What they really need to say is she is a useless. She can’t speak. She has no charm or charisma. She only knows how to get her picture taken and she doesn’t do that well either.
Lazy, greedy, useless. What a combination this duo is.
What does princess of slough mean? Is slough a place? Either way, this seems like shade. Knives out.
Slough is apparently near Heathrow airport. It also means “mud or mire”, ” a situation characterized by lack of progress or activity” or “swamp”.
Very much. Slough is where the UK version of The Office was based.
Thanks for the clarification, Sarah.
Previous Poet Laureate, Betjeman wrote, during WWII – “Come friendly bombs and fall on Slough”.
It is MAJOR shade. Slough is (slightly unfairly) seen as a dump.
So did the Fail use the quote because they knew that the public would understand the shade, or were they oblivious enough to mistake it for genuine admiration?
Ohhh dang. Yeah, that’s some shade then. Princess of Slough is a cut.
Diana did the same? Didn’t H&W go to a boarding school after a certain age? Where is all the outrage of doing nothing for Cambridge or Wales? The titles need to be taken away since they don’t do enough for those areas. That’s what all the whining about H&M’s titles included as a complaint.
Diana worked unlike keen. She was sent on tours and showed interest in charities. Kate has been excused by media for her laziness.
First thing Diana and Charles were sent to Wales in tour. Diana learned Welsh. Kate and will don’t bother much with wales.
Can Charles get the lazy ones to work.
I wonder how often the foreign office is trying to set up royal tours and the country says “no thanks”? Who wants to pay for the questionable honor of these yahoos using your citizens like a prop for the racists at home to feel superior to?
This is how the British do major shade. It’s wrapped up in praise, but is pretty damning if you look closely. Knives are being sharpened, hehe!
I remember when the bush fires were going on in Australia and they wanted to send the Wailes, but the Aussies said it’s not a good time to visit.
Now most countries are complaining that it’s too expansive for the royals to visit.
Can’t find anything wrong with a mother doing a third of her events near her home. As long as the work gets done, fine, no problem there. This story would be a non-starter of there wasn’t a longer conversation about the Wales’ work ethic.
In general terms, I wonder if it would be easier if Kate or her office had at some point defined what kind of part time model she subscribes to. Clearly, she neither does nor does she want to work full time. That’s okay, a lot of parents who can afford to don’t. But the expectation is that being that sort of royal in that sort of position is a full time job. Being honest and then sticking to a certain amount of hours would habe been so much better.
Kate’s hours even full time would still give her much down time. Real working.mothers need to earn money to help support or be some support for their families. Their hours could be 40 hours a week. Kate us workshy and always has been. I find kate the working mother spin odd. She never worked much and the familt will never have to worry about money or security.
Sole support
Her passport says that her occupation is “Princess of the United Kingdom” not “Princess of a 12 mile Radius from Her House”.
As we have said on here many times, Kate could do 2-3 engagements a day while the kids are in school and she would have really high numbers. If every school day she clocked in with 3 events? I don’t know about the UK calendar, but kids in the US go 180 days a year, so that would give her over 500 events a year. And she would still have her precious school breaks. Maybe she couldn’t make the school run every single day, but surely she and William could alternate.
Her not working is out of laziness and at this point everyone knows it. At first we were told she wasn’t working FT bc “Malta” (which was a lie), then we were told she wasn’t working FT bc of the kids, then they moved into KP and we’re going to be FT royals and look, she’s pregnant again. And then every year, late fall we get the Kate embiggening stories only for her to be her usual lazy self.
And now we’re hearing she won’t even leave Windsor for a third of her engagements.
They have “youth” on their side.!?!? 😂
This Jennie Bond sounds neither convinced nor convincing.
Kate is 41. Not 25.
On the rugby club story I commented that those not familiar with the local geography should check out the distance from Windsor the Maidenhead. I’m glad this is being noted even if it’s being done under the guise of ‘isn’t she a wonderful mother’.
The press can’t outright criticise Kate for doing most of her engagements in Windsor so they put out this piece about her being a mother. But how long will the press use this excuse?
The she’s a mother card was played for years Kate is lazy
On reflection, it’s also interesting to see these stories put together. The reference to ‘lengthy’ tours makes me think of the queen who went away for months when her kids were small so of course no-one is going to ask them to do that. But then there’s the pivot to but any mother wants to be there for her kids – not Liz!
The UK is not that big. I drive more than 12 miles to work every day! Ridiculous.
I do 80 miles a day and I live in a small State.
Shouldn’t the bigger story be that she’s only worked 61 days in NINE months?!? Was this whole thing a way to slip us that information? That’s an average of (less than) 7 days a month. How much has she spent in all that time? And if they are such hands on parents, why do they need 3 nannies? The absurdity of it all. Enjoy your royals, UK.
Oh they’ll go on tours but for now they’ll call it a working trip like what they did in Boston and what they’ll do in Singapore.
With inflation and cost of living they aren’t comfortable doing tours because they know people will be pissed both home and abroad.
There’s too much turmoil in the country and government. Plus they just spent hundreds of millions on ceremonies the last few years. They have to lay low.
Next year if the economy is better (especially in the UK) we’ll be back to calling it tours and “charm offensive” again.
61 ‘engagements’ since September 2022; that is well under 10 per month, and most of them local. I am quite outraged by that actually and I think she should be embarrassed. There are mothers like me in the UK (and fathers too) bringing up children while working full time throughout with very little of the support she gets. Yet are supposed to think that this is acceptable for a so-called ‘senior royal’. Anyone in a genuine job would just be expected to sort out their childcare to enable them to do it.
Stopped short of calling her duchess dolittle, but frankly that never bothered Cathy before. All the years she was roasted as the laziest royal she never attempted to improve, it just rolled off her back so long as she can swan around in expensive clothes and wear a tiara once in a while.