A third of Princess Kate’s ‘events’ this year are within a 12-mile radius of her house

Last week, royal commentator Jennie Bond shared some “new insight” about the Prince and Princess of Wales, and by that I mean, she repeated what had already been reported and widely insinuated following Queen Elizabeth II’s death last year. Bond claimed that William and Kate are going to step back from royal tours. Bond said:

“William and Catherine are really the stars of the royal family these days. They have youth on their side and a good dusting of glamour surrounds them. They are also extremely popular both here and abroad. So there is no doubt that the foreign office will be calling on them to carry out some high-profile royal tours. But I think the days of lengthy tours, leaving the children to be looked after by nannies, are over. Largely, I think the school holidays will be respected, and future tours will be short and extremely busy.”

LOL – William and Kate are just so dreadfully popular, that’s why they can’t go on royal tours anymore, they’re just too popular, you guys. Nevermind that their last big tour was to the Caribbean and it was an utter catastrophe of racism and colonialism, full of problematic imagery and Will and Kate staggering around, making asses of themselves. In the wake of the Caribbean Flop Tour, royal experts even said at the time “maybe we shouldn’t send any of these morons out into the world anymore.” All of which brings me to this story in the Mail – royal sources are pointing out that a third of Kate’s “events” nowadays are within a 12-mile radius of Adelaide Cottage.

As a mother of three young children, the Princess of Wales knows how hard it is to juggle the demands of family life with her duties as a senior Royal. So it is understandable that many of her public engagements since becoming Princess of Wales have been very close to her home in Windsor Castle. An analysis by The Mail on Sunday can reveal that almost a third of her working days – 18 out of 61 – since assuming her title in September were within 12 miles of Adelaide Cottage. Last week, for instance, Kate, 41, visited the Windsor Family Hub on Tuesday and Maidenhead Rugby Club, seven miles away, on Wednesday. One Royal watcher quipped: ‘Perhaps Kate ought to be retitled the Princess of Slough!’ Another source said: ‘It has been noted that there have been an awful lot of jobs for both Kate and William near their home. But they have always said that the kids come first so it stands to reason that they want one of them to be there for the school run.’ Dickie Arbiter, former press secretary to the Queen, said: ‘She is a working mother and the kids do come home. Like any mother she likes to be there for them. Diana did the same.’

Diana did not “do the same.” Diana worked constantly all over the UK and abroad. Diana was an incredibly popular royal and countries begged the Foreign Office for Diana to visit them. No one is begging Peg and Buttons to go anywhere. They’re not welcome abroad, and they’re too lazy to leave Windsor. It’s so funny, my god.