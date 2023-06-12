“Novak Djokovic tied Serena Williams for the most open-era Slam titles” links

Novak Djokovic – who is still unvaccinated – made history on Sunday as the first man to win 23 Slams. He ties Serena Williams for the open-era record. [Just Jared]

Ariana DeBose wore Prada to the Tonys. [RCFA]

Tory Lanez tried to ambush Megan Thee Stallion in 2021. [Dlisted]

Alexander Skarsgard was out and about in NYC, and I think he’s got a good shot at an Emmy for his work on Succession. [LaineyGossip]

What do the Ted Lasso shippers think about the finale? [Pajiba]

I also love wide-leg pants! Palazzo pants are my jam. [Go Fug Yourself]

The full trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things. [OMG Blog]

This photo of Lisa Rinna is crazy! [Seriously OMG]

This is the play which earned Jodie Comer a Tony Award. [Jezebel]

Irina Shayk pretends to be a Virgo for profit!! She’s really a Capricorn. [Egotastic]

These “terrifying home stories” are genuinely unsettling. [Buzzfeed]

Jane Fonda is taking a break to focus on the election. [Towleroad]