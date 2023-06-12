“Novak Djokovic tied Serena Williams for the most open-era Slam titles” links

Novak Djokovic – who is still unvaccinated – made history on Sunday as the first man to win 23 Slams. He ties Serena Williams for the open-era record. [Just Jared]
Ariana DeBose wore Prada to the Tonys. [RCFA]
Tory Lanez tried to ambush Megan Thee Stallion in 2021. [Dlisted]
Alexander Skarsgard was out and about in NYC, and I think he’s got a good shot at an Emmy for his work on Succession. [LaineyGossip]
What do the Ted Lasso shippers think about the finale? [Pajiba]
I also love wide-leg pants! Palazzo pants are my jam. [Go Fug Yourself]
The full trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things. [OMG Blog]
This photo of Lisa Rinna is crazy! [Seriously OMG]
This is the play which earned Jodie Comer a Tony Award. [Jezebel]
Irina Shayk pretends to be a Virgo for profit!! She’s really a Capricorn. [Egotastic]
These “terrifying home stories” are genuinely unsettling. [Buzzfeed]
Jane Fonda is taking a break to focus on the election. [Towleroad]
Novak sucks. I cannot with his sexist, anti-vax ass. Serena is the GOAT. Period.
Ariana DeBose is a force. She really makes everything she’s apart of better.
Anti-vax dude.
Don’t care about his career at all. Mens tennis has no one I can root for these days.
Serena is the GOAT in tennis.
Class, talent, smart. 👍
Novak can win 100 Grand Slam titles, in my opinion he will always be a poor example of Sportsmanship.
Same. No question he’s a great tennis player, but I can’t help but contrast the way he talks about himself with someone like Roger Federer (who, when he retired, said he was just really lucky to be able to do this and play tennis with his friends for so long).
It also drives me nuts that ND can’t seem to figure out why people dislike him.
False modesty is the meanest species of pride.
@Matilda. Completely agree. And it doesn’t matter if he retires with the most GSs for a man or overall. He will never have the love, admiration and respect that Nadal and Federer receive, which he so desperately wants.
I think that’s what eats him up, too. He knows that no matter how many slams he wins, everyone will always place Roger and Rafa above him.
I used to work in a professional sports pressbox, not to mention just working in society at large, and I cannot tell you how hard I shipped anyone but Ted & Rebecca. It’s WAY beyond time we see appropriate work behaviors & respect on shows.
It was so much fun having Alex Skarsgard on Succession, but I wouldn’t put his performance even in the top 5 of the show, although I suppose he’s probably in a different Emmy category than the stars. I think it’s crazy that the stars are all up against each other, though. They were all brilliant and vibed off one another’s brilliance, so how can one of them be the winner? I guess if I really had to pick one, it would be Jeremy. I loathed Kendall so much, but he changes personas constantly throughout the series, while the others more perfected their singular persona.
Novak is a great tennis player, even with all his weird health regiments and anti-vax stances BUT he’s only tied with Serena in Singles slams. She also has 14 women’s doubles slams titles, 2 mixed doubles slam titles and 4 olympic gold medals. I don’t even remember how many year end titles she has, so yeah, Novak has some catching up to do 🙂
I also find it weird that they only want to compare (pretend he’s surpassed) him to a female tennis player when it’s Serena 🙁 Stick to comparing him to Nadal and Federer and leave Serena out of it.
It is very strange to compare the 2. Especially when men need to win 3 sets for a grand slam. So if you are truly comparing the two, you could start there.
Casper Rud – No Vax’s opponent -performed so well that I was thinking it would take magic and a biblical miracle to beat him.
Djokovic emerged the victor: the man is hot as hell and a modern-day gladiator🔥😍.
Djokovic will never hold a candle to true greats like Roger, Rafa, Serena. Congrats to him on his tennis accomplishments, but his biggest claim to fame is being an antivax douche.