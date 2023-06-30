Kevin Costner: Christine’s plastic surgery expenses are not ‘child support’

Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce from Kevin Costner on May 1. The divorce war started off with a bang, and it’s been non-stop action since then. Costner claimed that when Christine filed for divorce, she triggered a clause in the prenup, in which she was required to move out of all of their family homes within 30 days. Christine didn’t do that – she stayed put in their enormous Carpinteria home with their three minor children. Christine has also informed the court that she will contest the prenup, and she wants $248K a month in child support. Well, there has been a negotiation behind the scenes, and apparently Christine has now agreed to leave the Carpinteria home… as long as he pays up.

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife says she will pack up and move out of their home under one condition … he’s got to pony up more dough. According to new legal docs, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Christine Baumgartner says she will move out of the beachfront home in Carpinteria, CA on August 31 … as long as Kevin provides financial support as determined by the court. Christine claims Kevin wants her to find a new place to live ASAP without a financial plan in place … and with three kids, she says it’s not in their best interests for her to move into a new place until she knows how much money she’s going to be getting from Kevin. Remember … Kevin says Christine has so far refused to move out of the home he insists he owns, and he says their prenuptial agreement makes it clear Christine had 30 days to vacate the home when she filed for divorce on May 1, a deadline she’s already missed. Kevin, as we’ve reported, already says he’s shelled out $1 million for Christine to find a new place to live … and he’s been asking the court to get her out of the home, claiming she’s using her position as leverage to make him agree to her financial demands.

I think Christine’s position is entirely reasonable – she shouldn’t have to rush out and grab the first rental she sees, nor should she rush to get a mortgage on a home she might not be able to afford long-term. Unfortunately, Costner is contesting the idea that she needs $248K a month in child support. He claims that figure is inflated because she’s including the cost of plastic surgery?

Kevin Costner says his estranged wife is living in outer space thinking she’s entitled to $248,000 a month in child support, because some of her alleged “expenses” include her own plastic surgery … according to court docs filed by Kevin. Kevin’s forensic accountant says in the new divorce docs, the expenses Christine Baumgartner uses to justify a quarter-mil a month are outrageous. One of the expenses Christine lists includes more than $100,000 in cosmetic surgery — her own. There’s also thousands of dollars in boutique shopping, huge ATM withdrawals and other expenses Kevin’s people say have nothing to do with child support. A lot of what Christine lists as expenses are on credit card bills … including her own attorney’s fees. And, Costner’s accountant says there are one-time expenses that have nothing to do with child support, such as construction loans. According to the docs, Kevin has been paying all the expenses for the kids, and will continue to do so. He says the reasonable amount — the amount he is currently paying … $51,940 a month. As we reported, Christine has now agreed to leave the family house and get a place of her own by the end of August. His lawyer, Laura Wasser, will appear in court on July 5 to make sure Christine is ordered out by the end of August, if not before. At that hearing, we’re told Christine will contest the validity of the prenup, and Wasser will argue it’s rock solid.

Live by the forensic accountant, die by the forensic accountant. I mean, from what I’ve seen, Christine’s request for $248K a month was based on Costner’s assets, income and the reasonable expectation that Christine has the right to raise the kids in a comparable situation. Christine’s lawyer has also made it abundantly clear that Costner has a lot of money going out every month. Now, I said at the beginning of this that I thought $248K was a negotiation tactic, and Christine will probably take half that. But I also hope she gets that stupid prenup thrown out entirely.