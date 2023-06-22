Kevin Costner’s ex Christine Baumgartner is asking for $248K a month in child support

Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce from Kevin Costner in early May, and the divorce drama is giving me so much joy. I’m joyful because none of this seems to be about abuse or anything sad or problematic. From what I can tell, Christine was just sick of Costner and sick of him never being around because he was always off on location, shooting various westerns. Costner is showing another reason why Christine left him: he’s trying to evict her from the home in which she’s raised their three (minor) children. Christine signed a prenup 19 years ago, the terms of which included a clause about how she would have to vacate all of Costner’s properties within 30 days. She has not – she’s staying put in their giant mansion, seemingly on the advice of the divorce lawyer she charged to Costner’s credit card. She also hired a forensic accountant, which explains why she’s now asking for $248K a month in child support. ‘Atta girl.

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine is asking for $248,000 a month in child support, court documents reveal in the midst of their contentious divorce. The financial request is revealed in court documents recently filed by the former handbag designer’s attorneys, listed as “$248,000 total for all three children.” In the filing, Christine, 49, alleges the figure “is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle” and is requesting that Costner, 68, also pay 100% of private-school tuition, extracurricular activities/sports and health-care expenses for their three kids: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. No request for spousal support is noted in the request for order, which was filed on Friday in the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Barbara. In the documents, Kevin’s 2022 income was listed at $19,517,0641 and their family’s expenses, not including taxes, were listed at $6,645,285. The net income for the family, after all expenses and taxes, was $7,595,520. Some of the expenses listed include regular travel to the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Aspen, and regular entertaining of guests, requiring caterers or chefs. In addition, the upkeep of their several large properties costs about $2 million a year. Reps for both Costner and Christine did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment on Wednesday morning. In court documents previously filed by Costner’s attorneys, he alleged that per their prenuptial agreement, Christine had 30 days to leave the shared house owned by the Yellowstone actor — and worth an estimated $145 million — after filing for divorce. Since she filed on May 1, that deadline has passed and she is still at the property. In the docs, Costner agrees to pay $38,000 a month in child support in addition to “100% of certain child related costs, including private school tuition, books, fees and uniforms and school trips, children’s sports, camps and other agreed upon extracurricular activities,” as well as health insurance, unreimbursed medical expenses and therapy costs for their kids.

Well, I’m of the opinion that the child support figure is fine. It’s a negotiating tactic, and it’s also a signal to Costner that Christine’s forensic account knows exactly what money he has and what he’s bringing in annually. I suspect, giving the kids’ ages, she’ll probably get half that? She’s asking for roughly $3 million a year in child support, but it falls under the banner of “the children’s lifestyle and standard of living has to be maintained in both homes.” There’s a lot to be worked out before they get there, especially with the real estate stuff. One thing’s for sure, Christine isn’t about to get low-balled by some pre-nup she signed 19 years and three children ago.