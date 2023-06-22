Kim Kardashian covers Time: ‘I still have, like, impostor syndrome or whatever’

Kim Kardashian covers Time Magazine’s “Most Influential Companies” issue. I know many people like to rip Kim to shreds over everything and anything, but can I just say? She caught lightning in a bottle with Skims, which is the “most influential company” she’s highlighting here. She turned shapewear and beige underwear into a literal three-billion-dollar business. Skims reportedly brought in $500 million last year, and it will probably keep growing. While Skims is definitely Kim’s most successful business, it’s far from her only successful business – she’s also got a self-branded skincare line, perfume line, beauty line, and she’s expanding Skims in many different directions. Some highlights from Kim’s interview:
All of her businesses before Skims: “At the beginning, when I didn’t really understand where my career was going because I was just kind of winging it, I would do licensing deals with a lot of different companies that would contradict themselves, like a cupcake brand with a weight-loss pill at the same time,” she says. With Skims, “I feel like, OK, I did it.”
Skims keeps growing and growing: “Obviously you have big hopes, but this definitely exceeded everything that I ever imagined,” says Kardashian, who began to sense the brand would be a hit when she walked into “some Hollywood party” and was greeted by a guest raising her top to flash her Skims. “I still have, like, impostor syndrome or whatever. But I think that’s part of what keeps me going.”
How Kim started Skims: “It started off with simply finding shapewear that was a skin tone that would match my color. I used to take my shapewear and dye it with tea bags and coffee in the bathtub.” It was an imperfect method; she had to wear soaking-wet shapewear under her clothes at Cannes after one last-minute dye job. A fan of dramatic slits, she would cut one leg off her Spanx and then tape the cut edge to her thigh so it didn’t roll up. Skims isn’t the first to offer 10 skin tones (from “sand” to “onyx”), and sizes from XXS to 4X, but some of the unusual shapes, such as one-legged or the low-back version, were new even to fashion cognoscenti.
She put her own money into Skims: Kardashian has put her own money into Skims and is the biggest shareholder. She’s also usually the fit model, which can mean hours of trying on tight underwear every week. She estimates she has tried on north of 7,000 items. “I always like to see it on myself,” she says. “I can absolutely tell when I miss a few drops.” On top of that, she’s Skims’ creative director, choosing the fabrics, the cuts, and the campaign concepts, photographers, and models, when they’re not her.
Allowing North West to have a TikTok account, despite Kanye’s complaints: “As soon as I saw the words, I was like, ‘Oh no, we’re taking this down,’” says Kardashian, who sees TikTok as an important outlet for the oldest of her four children. “I saw on the internet, [people saying] ‘Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance. But she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative.”
Paying a $1.26 million settlement with the SEC for not disclosing she was paid to promote a crypto product. “What I learned was to not really trust everyone in spaces that you don’t really know about. I try to not make the same mistakes twice.”
She may have a “time stamp.” “I understand that maybe in my 50s, I’m not going to be wanting to pose in my underwear,” she says. She hopes to cut back her appearances and pose in slightly fewer campaigns each year. But she’s also not giving up on what made her famous without a fight. “We’ll do anything we can to look as young as we can. We’re not going to go out not trying.”
Yeah, Kim has managed to be the face and model for Skims, while also expanding the vision of Skims to add other faces and models at the spur of the moment. Kim’s business partner in Skims remarks that Kim is one of the best “creatives” he’s ever worked with, that she’s got great instincts on everything from packaging to advertising to social media footprint. Which I believe. It’s also a little bit funny to me that she’s still trying to do other businesses but nothing has caught fire like Skims.
I quit on Vogue when they put her on the cover with Kanye. And we all know that she started Skims while with Kanye, he gave her the connections in fashion and for fabrics, he taught her style, as documented even on camera on their show. These are facts that she conveniently keeps quiet on. So tired of her lies, and of her body of lies. What ever happened to celebrating natural beauty and actual talent?
What has Kanye ever designed that was useful? You can hate Kim for whatever reason, but Skims is pretty fantastic and useful. As for celebrating natural beauty… when was that ever a thing? Makeup has been around forever and not everyone is a natural beauty. How about we celebrate whatever makes each individual person feel beautiful?
I’m talking about her, and she’s not celebrating beauty, she’s making money by being fake. What Kanye created, good or bad, gave her the connections she needed. It’s not about makeup, it’s about a product that you can’t make if you don’t know where to buy the materials from. It’s about the colors, that Kanye kept dressing her in. It’s about getting the Vogue cover with him. Those are all him, not her.
Celebrating natural is always a thing. I’ll be in awe of natural Naomi or any other 90s model over Bella Hadid’s nose. And I can be in awe of what genes accidentally combined to birth such beauty, while admiring other qualities or je ne sais quoi’s of others, or of me.
My point is girls see fakeness and xxx tape money making being celebrated. Why read a book, I can be like Kim?!
So yeah, I’m tired of her, nothing to appreciate there.
I don’t see Kanye anywhere in Skims. I’m no Kim K fan but that’s her success, not his.
Kim seems like a hustler – meaning she maximizes every opportunity given to her, but let’s not pretend that she and her sisters weren’t handed everything they have. That’s why she’s trying to start other businesses still. Because she’s not the one really running Skims (I’m sure she contributes). I feel like if we’re being honest, Kris should be on the cover. She created an empire out of literally nothing, although even that was due to a large helping of luck since she was never able to replicate that with anyone outside the family as much as she tried.
My point is really that Kim is in no position to give advice to anyone else about anything. If she had been born a normal person with no advantages, theres’ no way she, nor any of her sisters, would be where she is today. Not even close.
If you look over the comments on this article – no wonder women can’t get ahead. Kim K is who she is, but she is a woman of ethnic minority who has made a success of herself – not without controversy, but how else was she going to get there? It’s not like doors opened for her because of her business savvy. And all we do is criticize her for the size of her lips. We can and need to do better. She’s not my favourite person in the world, but the size of her lips have nothing to do with what the Time article is about.
The size of her lips is the key to everything. Note where she says they’ll do anything to stay young as long as they can (I assume she means all of her sisters & her mom). That’s what made her famous (the sex tape & sex bomb image) & that’s what she’s clinging to. Skims was a happy fluke.
MANY women have found success by banking on their looks—Kim is no trailblazer. Likewise, she is someone who started her career with immense wealth, privilege, and connections. She is no Dolly Parton–a woman who grew up in extreme poverty and climbed her way to the top through sheer grit, charisma, and undeniable talent.
And she may be an ethnic minority but she had no problem appropriating cultures that were not hers for the sake of profit. She also relentlessly pushed and upheld an impossible beauty standard only achievable through cosmetic surgery.
So if you want to applaud her for her success, that’s your right, but please stop with the feminist spin. There are PLENTY of women we can admire for achieving success who didn’t sell their souls in the process.
Creative? Kim couldn’t even come up with the damn name of her business ! A fan came up with “Skims”. Kim initially wanted it to be a lingerie line but her mom Kris told her shapewear would be a better idea. Kanye came up with initial designs and color scheme. What did Kim do? Oh yeah, she took the credit. Not to mention she’s not even the CEO of the company. She owns 35% stake in it. Others do the work, she gets the credit. Typical of this family. She did the same thing with her Dash store. She was never there but claimed she was the one doing all the work from opening to closing. Khloe later confessed they allowed Kim to take the credit because Kim convinced them it was better for their family brand.
This and it’s the same with all the Kardashian. First, they never own these companies only, one of many and they never create/come up with the idea of these products. They slap their name on it and take credit.
