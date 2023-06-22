Carole Middleton is celebrating this week like her house of cards didn’t collapse

In May, Carole Middleton’s business Party Pieces was “sold” for £220K through some version of a bankruptcy court. PP was sold without its extensive debt, and it’s likely that Carole’s creditors are going to get screwed out of £2.6 million. As we learned this month, Carole left multiple small businesses and local craft suppliers on the hook for thousands of pounds, because they were supplying Party Pieces on credit, given Carole’s royal connections. Carole also owes various banks and the British taxpayers something like £800K. For several days, there were reports of how badly Carole personally screwed over small businesses and how much in debt she is. Party Pieces’ bankruptcy has left a trail of destruction and Carole just gets to walk away and live in her £5 million manor house in Bucklebury.
The story of Party Pieces’ demise should have been a months-long scandal, given the fact that the Middletons’ house of cards has utterly collapsed and their web of lies is starting to be untangled. Instead, the British media just completely stopped reporting on it. It’s been radio silence about Party Pieces for a week and a half. And now Hello Magazine is picking up the Middleton keenery like nothing ever happened:
The Princess of Wales’ family have a big week ahead of them – not only will they likely descend on the race grounds of Royal Ascot, but they are also set to celebrate several milestones behind closed doors.
Princess Kate’s parents Carole, 68, and Michael Middleton, 73, are marking 43 years of marriage on 21 June, which happens to be the same day as their son-in-law Prince William’s birthday and two days before Michael’s birthday.
Despite the fact that the party accessories business has been sold through a pre-pack administration, according to reports, the decorations will likely come in handy as they celebrate two birthdays this week. She added: “I do love a good party.”
[From Hello]
Oh, how cute, right? Carole and Mike’s anniversary! Mike’s birthday! Their son-in-law’s birthday! Ten bucks says that Carole and Mike turn up at Wimbledon in a few weeks and act like nothing’s happened. They’ll find a way to scam some good seats and no one will ask how they paid for their tickets or their new Wimbledon ensembles or anything else.
That house of cards is just the start of the end of her reign.
Her daughter is the future Queen consort. Her grandson is the future king. Her life is golden.
Good for her. Too bad about the people her business stiffed if their futures aren’t so golden.
Until her son-in-law decides otherwise. That family and Kkkhate hold no cards.
What extra power are the Spencer’s wielding at the moment? Or the Bowes Lyon family?
Right now Camilla is getting perks for her own children and relatives because Charles listens to her. William has already distanced himself from the Middletons. He made sure not to be seen at James Middleton’s wedding. A marked contrast from Pippa’s wedding.
Too funny – “Despite the fact that the party accessories business has been sold through a pre-pack administration, according to reports, the decorations will likely come in handy as they celebrate two birthdays this week.” What does this even mean? What reports? Has Carole got leftover paper plates stashed in her basement?
I do enjoy the mental image of William’s birthday tea featuring leftover Pikachu paper plates and Peppa Pig party hats. Throwing a tantrum when one of the servants hands George or Louis the piece of cake with the most frosting on it. Charlotte sighing and looking up at the ceiling, trying to figure out how many days until she turns 18 and can get out of there.
Lol, and the walls draped with leftover coronation banners. I’m sure Charlotte has a secret piggy bank where she stashes her escape money.
It truly makes no sense–they sold the business & all the stock–so there’s no leftover plates & hats for them to use, but when did logic ever get in the way of some good snark?
@equality, it means that the middletons have promised the media A LOT of gossip and nastiness
I think the Midds were behind the bad press to pressure Pippa’s husband into paying their debts.
Carole looks almost mummified in the 2nd and 3rd photos, the way she’s holding her mouth. At the very least, it looks like she’s wearing improperly-fitting dentures. Perhaps she couldn’t find a dentist who would fall for her “I’m the future king’s mother-in-law, you know I’m good for it!” routine.
NONE of these people seem to be able to find the right dentist…
Oh my goodness, I’ve been wondering for a long time what is wrong with CarolE’s mouth/teeth/jaw.
Someone in GB should do a remake of “The In Laws” featuring the Middletons. Carole is way scarier than Peter Falk in the original.
‘Serpentine, serpentine!’ Love that movie!
Just watched it again last week. Never gets old. 🤣
What I don’t understand is how they manage to fund their lifestyle. Maintaining a 5 million dollar mansion would cost a ton a year.. plus the fact they probably support James and his wife AND keeping up appearances..
where is that money coming from if William cut them off?
I don’t think William cut them off. I think they are getting hush money.
Alizee seems like the only person in the family with their own career, so my bet would be she’s supporting James.
Interesting that this has now gone away – wonder what deal Mumbles cut with Chuck and Peggy, I guess her agreeing to love living in ‘cramped’ Adelaide Cottage was what they gave in return for BP using the special relationship with the press to make it go away. This is all part of the Wails divorce agreements – I wonder if they have also asked for more money to cover the debt.
Will be interesting to see what happens with this in the future – if the creditors don’t get any money even thou Carole has promised they will get paid, will the press pick it up again.
They will def rock up to Wimbledon and park their arses in the royal box like nothing has happened. Grifters gotta keep grifting. Wonder what Ma’s next move is – is she going to start shadowing her daughter’s official engagements?
That was my first thought – that a deal was worked out with the Middletons and BP to call off the attack dogs in the press over this story.
But also, Hello is pretty Middleton friendly, so I can see them just trying to skate over the bigger issues and focus on “party time!” I mean the fact that they seem to imply the bankruptcy is a good thing bc now the Midds can use the leftover decorations is just….weird.
But I think you’re right and that this is the result of some sort of deal – Kate stops whining about wanting Royal Lodge, the press stops covering the Middletons bankruptcy. Or something else going on?
One of the royal accounts tweeted that W and K were spotted with George at Eton College a few days ago, but then Deleted the tweet. George is too young for the college but perhaps there is a prep school he might attend in that area?
This might all be related.
I think Michael checked out of this marriage long ago. The failure of PP may be his time to officially call it quits.
Still waiting for Camilla Tominey to write about Party Pieces and the Middletons…thinking it might be a while or never
She’s too busy stalking the Sussexes water use records or whatever to focus on this, lol.
Middleton spin. The aristos still think the family is trash.
Honest question – why is this criticism directed only at Carole? Is/was she the sole owner and we assume her husband made no business decisions?
I think its because Carole is the one who has put herself out there for years now as the face of Party Pieces, and she also seems to be the one desperate to use PP to move her family up the social ranks. Michael doesnt seem like he especially cares about that.
Now maybe that’s all an illusion and Michael has been the one pulling all the strings all along, but that’s not been the impression given in the press. Carole was given all the credit for PP’s success, so it kind of makes sense that she’s the face of its failure.
From day one Carole has promoted herself as the one who came up with the idea of Party Pieces and she worked in it when Michael was still at British Airways. She’s been the literal face of the company on all the ads and interviews whereas Michael has not been public at all.
And there was an article a while back where some of the staff complained about Carole but said that Michael was nice but also not really making the decisions.
That invisible contract is getting more and more visible each day. The Royal Family could easily bail out these creditors, but no, they just make their press friends make the story go away instead.
Maybe the Middletons sold their company to get ready for Peg’s reign. Peg has been acting very “kingly” lately.
The impression one gets from the financial details is that the company was absolutely forced by their mounting debts and loss of partners/investors to sell the company off.
They should have sold it 2019 when Carole decided to “step back” from the business. The fact that she did not says to me that Party Pieces was a money laundering scheme. Now that Pegs has the Cornwall money, there’s no need to hang on to that “business.” The peasants are on the hook for their debts, the Middletons got off Scott free. And that’s how it was intended to be. Why use their money, if they can get the peasants to use theirs. It’s how the RF operates.
While the Middletons may very well be being bankrolled by the RF and William, I also think that once Kate married William and certainly once she became Princess of Wales, the Tory elites they have always cozied up to, like Ben Eliot, Camilla’s nephew, have made sure they are taken care of with bailouts and no show board positions etc. The rich live off freebies. Everything they do is likely comped – Wimbledon, ascot, Eliot’s hedge fund invested in bailing out Boomf in order to use it as a tax writeoff.
Some of this comment string bothers me, as a business owner who very fortunately survived the pandemic without our market completely collapsing. Even if Party Pieces wasn’t in trouble before the pandemic, it is no surprise it is after two years of public health restrictions. If their creditors were naive enough to extend credit simply because the Midds daughter is a royal, that is bad business. It is also bad business to sell off or mortgage personal assets to keep your business afloat. So I am not going to shame anyone for having to claim bankruptcy, providing they are following the appropriate laws. If the business truly was laundering money, that is a whole other thing, and the press should absolutely be covering that. However, as a private corporation, the business isn’t required open its books to anyone but the government.
I can’t for the life of me understand how this “business” survived this long?! They had overprice China sourced flimsy plastic party plates, balloons..et nothing special all while people could’ve gotten it way cheaper from Poundland or amazon! For this I get the feeling that willy was supporting them financially and got despite that their mismanagement made untenable and they had to sell/file bankruptcy. I don’t think drunk irratic uncle Gary has enough to help them at this point, he’s probably in need of financial assistance after that weed farm got discovered!