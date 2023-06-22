Carole Middleton is celebrating this week like her house of cards didn’t collapse

In May, Carole Middleton’s business Party Pieces was “sold” for £220K through some version of a bankruptcy court. PP was sold without its extensive debt, and it’s likely that Carole’s creditors are going to get screwed out of £2.6 million. As we learned this month, Carole left multiple small businesses and local craft suppliers on the hook for thousands of pounds, because they were supplying Party Pieces on credit, given Carole’s royal connections. Carole also owes various banks and the British taxpayers something like £800K. For several days, there were reports of how badly Carole personally screwed over small businesses and how much in debt she is. Party Pieces’ bankruptcy has left a trail of destruction and Carole just gets to walk away and live in her £5 million manor house in Bucklebury.

The story of Party Pieces’ demise should have been a months-long scandal, given the fact that the Middletons’ house of cards has utterly collapsed and their web of lies is starting to be untangled. Instead, the British media just completely stopped reporting on it. It’s been radio silence about Party Pieces for a week and a half. And now Hello Magazine is picking up the Middleton keenery like nothing ever happened:

The Princess of Wales’ family have a big week ahead of them – not only will they likely descend on the race grounds of Royal Ascot, but they are also set to celebrate several milestones behind closed doors. Princess Kate’s parents Carole, 68, and Michael Middleton, 73, are marking 43 years of marriage on 21 June, which happens to be the same day as their son-in-law Prince William’s birthday and two days before Michael’s birthday. Despite the fact that the party accessories business has been sold through a pre-pack administration, according to reports, the decorations will likely come in handy as they celebrate two birthdays this week. She added: “I do love a good party.”

[From Hello]

Oh, how cute, right? Carole and Mike’s anniversary! Mike’s birthday! Their son-in-law’s birthday! Ten bucks says that Carole and Mike turn up at Wimbledon in a few weeks and act like nothing’s happened. They’ll find a way to scam some good seats and no one will ask how they paid for their tickets or their new Wimbledon ensembles or anything else.

Note by CB: Get the Top 10 stories about the Middletons’ shady finances when you sign up for our mailing list! I only send one email a day on weekdays after lunch.