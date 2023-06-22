Zara Tindall wore Scanlan Theodore to Royal Ascot Day 3: a better look?

Here are some photos from Royal Ascot Day 3, Ladies Day. At first, it didn’t look like King Charles and Queen Camilla made it to Ascot today, but they did arrive finally, in the stupid carriage. It looks like Zara and Mike Tindall were the only royal-adjacents to make it to Ascot today. This is Zara’s best dress of the week, although that’s not saying much. Zara wore a lacy number from Scanlan Theodore – it looks nice on her, although I’m not sure this silhouette is the best for her figure.

Charles and Camilla:

Sabrina Dhowre Elba was also in attendance on Ladies Day – look at her! She looks amazing! Sabrina is proof that you don’t have to dress up like a frumpy doily or wear an ‘80s bedspread to look fashionable at Ascot.

Behold, random Ascot hats!!

Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images.

38 Responses to “Zara Tindall wore Scanlan Theodore to Royal Ascot Day 3: a better look?”

  1. Beverley says:
    June 22, 2023 at 11:13 am

    LOVE the sunflower hat!

  2. BayTampaBay says:
    June 22, 2023 at 11:14 am

    I really do not like Zara’s Scanlan Theodore dress, however it is the the perfect “Ascot” frumpy dress.

    Sabrina Dhowre Elba looks amazing.

    • lamejudie says:
      June 22, 2023 at 11:18 am

      She looks…like a doily.

      Adapted from Reality Bites, circa 1994.

    • Shawna says:
      June 22, 2023 at 11:45 am

      Did you see that Elba’s dress was Self-Portrait? 100% outshone Kate’s Self-Portrait from the other day.

    • Cara says:
      June 22, 2023 at 1:47 pm

      I don’t care for most of Zara’s fashion choices. She looks cheap. She’s probably shopping whilst intoxicated just as she always is when out with that big goon husband of hers.

  3. girl_ninja says:
    June 22, 2023 at 11:15 am

    Sabrina Dhowre Elba looked fabulous. Full stop.

    I LOVE that fabulous white and black fascinator the woman with the thick silver hoop earrings is wearing. **chefs kiss** perfect.

    • Emme says:
      June 22, 2023 at 12:32 pm

      💯 My very fave hat!

    • Mary says:
      June 22, 2023 at 1:59 pm

      @girl ninja, agree on both points and I will also add that Elba’s look is a white version of the fabulous black Amelia Wickstead outfit that Meghan wore early on in her marriage. The one where there is a photo of William next to her in church side-eyeing her.

  4. Glamarazzi says:
    June 22, 2023 at 11:17 am

    Love the extreme hats! The sunflower hat really brought a smile.

  5. HeyKay says:
    June 22, 2023 at 11:18 am

    Now we are talking! Hats, hats it’s ascot bring out ya hats. 👍
    I like everything in all these pictures, even Mike the thug looks OK.
    The yellow is so summery.
    The white outfit is lovely. Classic.
    I wonder how hot it gets for Ascot?
    Like all the flowing, summer dresses. So pretty.
    The hat show at Ascot is always fun.
    The floofy poofy puffball hat makes me smile.

    • WHAT says:
      June 22, 2023 at 11:50 am

      Catherine needs to take notes that’s what the monstrosity that was worn to the art 🎭 gallery should’ve looked like.

      You can wear something heavy for the summer 🌞 if it’s styled and accessorized correctly. That’s why Catherine needs a 🆕 stylist. This is a great look on Mrs. Elba

  6. aang says:
    June 22, 2023 at 11:20 am

    The sunflower hat is kind of amazing. How many Truffula Trees were cut down to make that puff ball thing?

  7. Becks1 says:
    June 22, 2023 at 11:22 am

    oh man, I love the sunflower hat.

    I think Zara looks fine, the silhouette is actually okay to me? I’m not usually a fan of doily dresses but I think the neckline of this one saves it.

  8. amadabasura says:
    June 22, 2023 at 11:23 am

    You know how you should remove one accessory before you leave for the day? Zara should have left that giant bell end off. It really overshadows what otherwise would be a lovely aesthetic.

  9. Tulipworthy says:
    June 22, 2023 at 11:30 am

    That sunflower hat is fabulous.

  10. Eurydice says:
    June 22, 2023 at 11:38 am

    Sabrina looks fabulous – that’s how you wear buttons and a Chanel-type jacket.

  11. Mei says:
    June 22, 2023 at 11:46 am

    Kate is wishing she found that dress of Zara’s first, it’s very her. It actually would look better on Kate if I’m honest.

    The sunflower hat is wild, I’m loving it so much. But what a weird event Ascot is with all the focus on hats lmaoo.

  12. Amy Bee says:
    June 22, 2023 at 11:52 am

    Sophie is also there today with her father. She just didn’t ride in the carriage. Zara’s look today is decent but Sabrina Elba is the best dressed.

  13. ann says:
    June 22, 2023 at 11:57 am

    Sabrina looks great. The sunflower hat! Zara zzzz! I don’t hate it enough to care and I definitely don’t like it.

  14. Roo says:
    June 22, 2023 at 1:30 pm

    Wow! Sabrina Elba looks fabulous, but she’s so beautiful that I think she could wear anything and look fabulous. And the sunflower hat just makes me happy.

  15. Jen says:
    June 22, 2023 at 2:12 pm

    Personally, I think this dress is much better on Zara than the pastel Day 1 dress. That one, having no waist band and shaped with vertical princess seaming, felt as frumpy as Camilla’s typical dress style to me. From what I saw, the navy dress she wore Day 2 was pretty good, though I didn’t see any full height shots.

  16. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    June 22, 2023 at 2:26 pm

    All these women, with the sole exception of Elba, look ridiculous.

  17. Lovely says:
    June 22, 2023 at 3:16 pm

    Sabrina’s dress is custom Self Portrait, and her stylist, thekimbino on IG, was inspired by princess Diana, she wore something similar at Ascot. She posted the original photos and story on her insta, I loved the whole story and ensemble! Such a nice way to show how stylish and original Diana was and still is! Eat that, Cowmilla.

