Zara Tindall wore Scanlan Theodore to Royal Ascot Day 3: a better look?

Here are some photos from Royal Ascot Day 3, Ladies Day. At first, it didn’t look like King Charles and Queen Camilla made it to Ascot today, but they did arrive finally, in the stupid carriage. It looks like Zara and Mike Tindall were the only royal-adjacents to make it to Ascot today. This is Zara’s best dress of the week, although that’s not saying much. Zara wore a lacy number from Scanlan Theodore – it looks nice on her, although I’m not sure this silhouette is the best for her figure.

Charles and Camilla:

Sabrina Dhowre Elba was also in attendance on Ladies Day – look at her! She looks amazing! Sabrina is proof that you don’t have to dress up like a frumpy doily or wear an ‘80s bedspread to look fashionable at Ascot.

Behold, random Ascot hats!!

