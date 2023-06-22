Zara Tindall wore Scanlan Theodore to Royal Ascot Day 3: a better look?

Here are some photos from Royal Ascot Day 3, Ladies Day. At first, it didn’t look like King Charles and Queen Camilla made it to Ascot today, but they did arrive finally, in the stupid carriage. It looks like Zara and Mike Tindall were the only royal-adjacents to make it to Ascot today. This is Zara’s best dress of the week, although that’s not saying much. Zara wore a lacy number from Scanlan Theodore – it looks nice on her, although I’m not sure this silhouette is the best for her figure.
Charles and Camilla:
Sabrina Dhowre Elba was also in attendance on Ladies Day – look at her! She looks amazing! Sabrina is proof that you don’t have to dress up like a frumpy doily or wear an ‘80s bedspread to look fashionable at Ascot.
Behold, random Ascot hats!!
LOVE the sunflower hat!
WHAT DID ROSE WEAR TO ASCOT
Good question
Was rose there the 1st day when williewoodpegger was there and gone to celebrate his birthday the next day?
Also
This is ascot fashion. How do the Royal women get it so mind bogglingly wrong?!?
https://www.hellomagazine.com/hfm/495909/the-best-dressed-guests-at-royal-ascot-2023/?viewas=amp
I’ve always considered Ascot fashion to be proof that there is a god and s/he definitely endorses schadenfreud humor.
Some of those hats look like a Michaels craft store vomited.
I think Zara looks lovely and spot on for Royal Ascot.
That was wild! I also loved that pastel tribbles hat. IYKYK.
I really do not like Zara’s Scanlan Theodore dress, however it is the the perfect “Ascot” frumpy dress.
Sabrina Dhowre Elba looks amazing.
She looks…like a doily.
Adapted from Reality Bites, circa 1994.
Did you see that Elba’s dress was Self-Portrait? 100% outshone Kate’s Self-Portrait from the other day.
I don’t care for most of Zara’s fashion choices. She looks cheap. She’s probably shopping whilst intoxicated just as she always is when out with that big goon husband of hers.
Sabrina Dhowre Elba looked fabulous. Full stop.
I LOVE that fabulous white and black fascinator the woman with the thick silver hoop earrings is wearing. **chefs kiss** perfect.
💯 My very fave hat!
@girl ninja, agree on both points and I will also add that Elba’s look is a white version of the fabulous black Amelia Wickstead outfit that Meghan wore early on in her marriage. The one where there is a photo of William next to her in church side-eyeing her.
Love the extreme hats! The sunflower hat really brought a smile.
Now we are talking! Hats, hats it’s ascot bring out ya hats. 👍
I like everything in all these pictures, even Mike the thug looks OK.
The yellow is so summery.
The white outfit is lovely. Classic.
I wonder how hot it gets for Ascot?
Like all the flowing, summer dresses. So pretty.
The hat show at Ascot is always fun.
The floofy poofy puffball hat makes me smile.
Catherine needs to take notes that’s what the monstrosity that was worn to the art 🎭 gallery should’ve looked like.
You can wear something heavy for the summer 🌞 if it’s styled and accessorized correctly. That’s why Catherine needs a 🆕 stylist. This is a great look on Mrs. Elba
The sunflower hat is kind of amazing. How many Truffula Trees were cut down to make that puff ball thing?
Ha! I was thinking they were Tribbles. And I wanted one.
That’s what I thought! Shoulda scrolled down a bit more before commenting. Pastel Tribbles!
oh man, I love the sunflower hat.
I think Zara looks fine, the silhouette is actually okay to me? I’m not usually a fan of doily dresses but I think the neckline of this one saves it.
You know how you should remove one accessory before you leave for the day? Zara should have left that giant bell end off. It really overshadows what otherwise would be a lovely aesthetic.
@amadabasura…I went back to look. Do you mean her handbag? “giant bell end” I’m not clear.
Also Anyone:
Who is Sabrina wearing. Cause she (and what she’s wearing) are both gorgeous!
She means Zara’s escort. And I agree. Leave him at home. He adds nothing of value.
It’s a genital-based insult that he lobbed at Harry.
😂
Thanks for my morning laugh!
He looks like a circus bear in morning clothes.
That sunflower hat is fabulous.
Sabrina looks fabulous – that’s how you wear buttons and a Chanel-type jacket.
Kate is wishing she found that dress of Zara’s first, it’s very her. It actually would look better on Kate if I’m honest.
The sunflower hat is wild, I’m loving it so much. But what a weird event Ascot is with all the focus on hats lmaoo.
It is very Kate and somewhat similar to what she wore in the Solomons.
Sophie is also there today with her father. She just didn’t ride in the carriage. Zara’s look today is decent but Sabrina Elba is the best dressed.
Sabrina looks great. The sunflower hat! Zara zzzz! I don’t hate it enough to care and I definitely don’t like it.
Wow! Sabrina Elba looks fabulous, but she’s so beautiful that I think she could wear anything and look fabulous. And the sunflower hat just makes me happy.
Personally, I think this dress is much better on Zara than the pastel Day 1 dress. That one, having no waist band and shaped with vertical princess seaming, felt as frumpy as Camilla’s typical dress style to me. From what I saw, the navy dress she wore Day 2 was pretty good, though I didn’t see any full height shots.
All these women, with the sole exception of Elba, look ridiculous.
Sabrina’s dress is custom Self Portrait, and her stylist, thekimbino on IG, was inspired by princess Diana, she wore something similar at Ascot. She posted the original photos and story on her insta, I loved the whole story and ensemble! Such a nice way to show how stylish and original Diana was and still is! Eat that, Cowmilla.