A solar power bank, mosquito repellent bands and beach coasters



From CB: I bought this six pack of vegan soap by Bali Soap about a week ago. The set is under $18 making them about $3 each. You get six different scents, they smell natural and not too perfumey, and they have a rich, luxurious feel that leaves your skin clean and soft. These soaps would make a great gift for yourself or for a friend. Here are some more things Rosie and I are looking at on Amazon.

Mosquito bands for easy all day protection



From CB: Mosquito bands are an easy, safe way to keep mosquitos off, especially for children and people who don’t like bug spray on their skin. These Buggy Bands brand mosquito repellent bracelets can also be used as anklets or hair ties. These are all natural and DEET free. They have 2,300 ratings, 4.2 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say they really work to deter mosquitos. “They are great for all ages. You can wear them on your wrist or even ankle. I keep a few in the car for unplanned hikes.” “Was skeptical, but did not get 1 mosquito bite and I saw them around me.”

Flattering leggings you’ll want in several colors



From CB: I’m always looking for new leggings. These cute compression leggings by Aoxjox come in sizes xx-small to 3x and in 50 different prints and colors, all under $30 and some around $21. They have over 3,800 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. They’re said to be just as good as more expensive brands and to be comfortable, flattering and squat proof. “I never write a review but this leggings got me on a chokehold I bought 1 pair and literally went back and bought 4 more in different colors. Best workout and basically every day leggings for me.” “These are great. Really flattering, comfortable, stay in place, no camel toe, and hair/lint doesn’t stick to them.”

An affordable solar power bank for more outdoor fun



From CB: This solar power bank by Yeomin is currently on sale for under $19. It has two USB ports and is compatible with both iPhone and Android. It’s also waterproof and can be recharged with sunlight or electricity. This listing has almost 3,500 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say the battery works well and is especially handy for camping. “I needed a charger that would recharge quickly and this does. It’s great for camping, hiking, power outages. Charges my phone quickly.” “I’ve used this during storms, deep freezes, camping, and just running errands. It’s got a great battery life and a handy built in flashlight. It will automatically charge itself with solar power whenever it senses sunlight. it even charges itself using the sunlight that filters in through my tote bag when I’m on the move.”

An accurate digital smart scale



From Rosie: I bought this scale five years ago when I was looking for one that broke down your body metrics. Even if I don’t always like what it says, I love it as a scale, haha. The app is easy to set up and use, and you can have multiple users. The Renpho Smart Scale is an affordable $20, has almost 280,000 reviews and 4.7 stars on ReviewMeta. Reviewers also appreciate how neat it is to have a scale that tracks your metrics. “I like the ability to track your body metrics and weight over time using the app (the line graphs in particular).” “Over [my] lifetime I’ve had plenty of different scales that claim to do different things but this scale offers more useful health information about yourself at this price point then any other comparison.”

A kids’ full face snorkel mask for more summer fun



From Rosie: This one’s another recommendation from my sister. She said it’s the “best pool toy ever” and reviewers agree. This snorkel comes in six different colors and lets kids play under water with ease. It has more than a 4.8 star rating, 1,600 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Parents are raving about how great this product is. “These were great for our recent beach vacation. They kept the rough waves & salt water out of my kiddos eyes & mouth.” “My 4 year old son absolutely loves this mask! … It’s super easy to use and water does not get through.” “I assumed that this product couldn’t possibly work as perfectly as it claims, but it does!!! My 6yo and 9yo sons are enchanted with it. This is seriously the most miraculous thing I have ever bought on Amazon.”

A wall-mounted toothbrush dispenser to streamline your bathroom counter



From Rosie: I came across this while searching for Father’s Day presents for my husband, but I think I need to pick this up for my kids because they are messy teeth-brushers. This mounted toothbrush holder comes with magnetic cups and provides extra storage space. It has a 4.5 star rating, almost 200 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers find it a helpful addition to their bathroom. “It’s so nice on my wall and gives me so much counter space! It is very simple to take apart and clean.” “This is great for organization. It adhered to [the] wall easily. Toothpaste dispenser works like a charm.” “Love this! Saves space on our small counter, keeps it organized!”

Beach coasters that keep sand out of your drinks



From Rosie: I love the beach but I hate how sandy everything gets! These super cute coasters are only $13 for a set-of-4 and have a 4.7 star rating, more than 1,400 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers agree that they are incredibly convenient to have and work really well to keep sand out of your drinks. “I was able to use each to hold the drink, lotion, and other things I brought to the beach, and nothing got sandy! They stayed put in the sand so nothing moved or fell over.” “If you are going to the beach these are a must have. Keeps sand off your drinks, easy to clean and travels easily in a beach bag.” “I bought these for my bachelorette weekend down the beach and LOVED them. They fit skinny cans, skinny cans with coasters and bigger cans and water bottles.”

