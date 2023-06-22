Ioan Gruffudd claims Alice Evans threatened him & violated the restraining order

This saga about Ioan Gruffudd leaving Alice Evans has gotten worse and worse. Ioan clearly left Alice because she was and is an awful person, and Alice set out to make their divorce as soul-crushing as possible. She’s spent the past two and a half years harassing and stalking Ioan and Ioan’s girlfriend Bianca Wallace. Last year, Ioan sought and received a restraining order against Alice. The problem is, Alice and Ioan have two daughters and they still have to manage joint custody. After a visit with Ioan and Bianca two weeks ago, one of the daughters alleged that Bianca assaulted her and the kid is now seeking a restraining order. Imagine dealing with Alice and all of her psychodrama as your mom for years – it’s not some stretch to think that this isn’t some open and shut case, that there’s much more to the story. Well, Ioan has filed new legal documents to update the court on how awful everything still is:

Actor Ioan Gruffudd has put his ex-wife Alice Evans on blast in new legal documents … claiming she set up fake Twitter accounts to bash his new relationship, and allegedly threatened him with a “Johnny Depp and Amber Heard” ending. According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Ioan says his time with Alice was nothing short of a nightmare — starting with the claim that “a number of anonymous social media accounts” on the bird app would label Ioan and his girlfriend Bianca Wallace as “child abusers.” Ioan says Alice has “slipped up a number of times on these accounts,” allegedly making it clear she’s the one behind the harsh tweets. BTW, their 13-year-old daughter Ella filed for a restraining order against Bianca earlier this month … claiming she slammed a car door on her head and arm — something Ioan’s denying. It doesn’t stop at social media taunts, though … Alice allegedly would scream at the actor — even in front of Ella — calling him an “abusive c***” and a “f***ing abuser.” He says she even dumped milk on his and Bianca’s bed — writing “f***” over it with mustard. Ioan even claims she threatened him by saying, “I’m going to tell my lawyer that you punched me last week. It’s going to be like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. It’s not going to end well for you!” For those unaware, Ioan filed for divorce from Alice in 2021 after the couple tied the knot back in 2007 … although Alice later claimed he had a 3-year affair with Bianca while they were together. Ioan went on to get a restraining order against Alice in 2022, claiming she was threatening to spread lies about him and destroy his career if he ever left her. The new docs say Alice has repeatedly broken the restraining order, however.

“It’s going to be like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. It’s not going to end well for you” – meaning… what, exactly? Is Alice casting herself as Johnny Depp in this situation? Because Depp was and is an abusive monster and so is Alice Evans. I absolutely believe that she’s been living on social media for years, operating multiple sole-purpose hate accounts to smear and attack Ioan and Bianca. She was doing that quite openly in 2021 and 2022 as well. Anyway, I’ve hoped for some time that Ioan would ask for and receive sole custody of his daughters but it hasn’t happened yet and so here we are: a horrible situation with two minor children stuck in the middle.