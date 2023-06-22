Ioan Gruffudd claims Alice Evans threatened him & violated the restraining order

This saga about Ioan Gruffudd leaving Alice Evans has gotten worse and worse. Ioan clearly left Alice because she was and is an awful person, and Alice set out to make their divorce as soul-crushing as possible. She’s spent the past two and a half years harassing and stalking Ioan and Ioan’s girlfriend Bianca Wallace. Last year, Ioan sought and received a restraining order against Alice. The problem is, Alice and Ioan have two daughters and they still have to manage joint custody. After a visit with Ioan and Bianca two weeks ago, one of the daughters alleged that Bianca assaulted her and the kid is now seeking a restraining order. Imagine dealing with Alice and all of her psychodrama as your mom for years – it’s not some stretch to think that this isn’t some open and shut case, that there’s much more to the story. Well, Ioan has filed new legal documents to update the court on how awful everything still is:
Actor Ioan Gruffudd has put his ex-wife Alice Evans on blast in new legal documents … claiming she set up fake Twitter accounts to bash his new relationship, and allegedly threatened him with a “Johnny Depp and Amber Heard” ending.
According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Ioan says his time with Alice was nothing short of a nightmare — starting with the claim that “a number of anonymous social media accounts” on the bird app would label Ioan and his girlfriend Bianca Wallace as “child abusers.”
Ioan says Alice has “slipped up a number of times on these accounts,” allegedly making it clear she’s the one behind the harsh tweets.
BTW, their 13-year-old daughter Ella filed for a restraining order against Bianca earlier this month … claiming she slammed a car door on her head and arm — something Ioan’s denying.
It doesn’t stop at social media taunts, though … Alice allegedly would scream at the actor — even in front of Ella — calling him an “abusive c***” and a “f***ing abuser.” He says she even dumped milk on his and Bianca’s bed — writing “f***” over it with mustard.
Ioan even claims she threatened him by saying, “I’m going to tell my lawyer that you punched me last week. It’s going to be like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. It’s not going to end well for you!”
For those unaware, Ioan filed for divorce from Alice in 2021 after the couple tied the knot back in 2007 … although Alice later claimed he had a 3-year affair with Bianca while they were together. Ioan went on to get a restraining order against Alice in 2022, claiming she was threatening to spread lies about him and destroy his career if he ever left her. The new docs say Alice has repeatedly broken the restraining order, however.
[From TMZ]
“It’s going to be like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. It’s not going to end well for you” – meaning… what, exactly? Is Alice casting herself as Johnny Depp in this situation? Because Depp was and is an abusive monster and so is Alice Evans. I absolutely believe that she’s been living on social media for years, operating multiple sole-purpose hate accounts to smear and attack Ioan and Bianca. She was doing that quite openly in 2021 and 2022 as well. Anyway, I’ve hoped for some time that Ioan would ask for and receive sole custody of his daughters but it hasn’t happened yet and so here we are: a horrible situation with two minor children stuck in the middle.
I watched 102 Dalmatians recently and was surprised to see them in it as the romantic leads. I wonder if it’s where their romance started. If so, the movie so wasn’t worth it.
ugh, this is so triggering when I was a kid my Mom weaponized us against our Father to bring him to heel. When he dipped out.
I can only imagine the eggshells the girls are walking on trying to keep Alice happy and calm. If they don’t hate Bianca as much as she does there will be hell to pay.
And Alice would happily be homeless if that meant destroying Ioan’s career and future support/income. I don’t even think he is even in a position to ask for custody since they have been turned so against him.
I don’t know if this will end up like Betty Broderick but it’s not looking good.
And what does it tell you about the situation being so bad when he has to pick up his girls from the police station when it is his time with them? Then he returns them to the police station and leaves them there, after which Alice comes and picks them up from the police station.
A few years ago, I read Ioan’s history as I didn’t know much about him. He seems like a very decent person. Alice has demonstrated just what a complete Nutter she is. If she lived where I live, she would have been arrested after the first breach of the restraining order. That would have been another court appearance, where it would be explained to her what would happen if she did it again. The second breach means, arrest, charge, and straight to jail until the next court appearance. What Alice is doing to her girls is criminal and absolutely despicable. She needs locking up.
Your last two sentences should be newspaper headlines, AnnaKist.
I really wonder if a court would give custody to a male parent if all this was required for the transfer of kids. Going to the police station? That is wild.
TMZ have got it a bit wrong – it wasn’t Alice that threw milk on his bed and wrote “fuck” in mustard on the counters, it was his older daughter. (I’ve read the court papers.)
The whole thing is just horrendous. Alice is deranged and she is destroying her children. Ioan is trying to play it by the book legally, but it’s hard when you’re up against someone like Alice who doesn’t respect the law or fear the consequences. She’s breached the restraining order multiple times and just doesn’t care.
The court papers are so disturbing. Awful to read that Ella hasn’t been to school this year, so she’s been with Alice 24-7 having vitriol poured into her ear under the guise of “homeschooling” – no wonder she’s showing worrying behaviour. The impact it’s going to have when she’s adult is heartbreaking, in terms of relationships and career. I’m just so sad for both girls, and Ioan. No matter how aggrieved Alice feels what she’s done in response is irredeemable.
That girl needs serious help and should not be alone with her father and his girlfriend again, at least not for a very long time. I do not believe that she didn’t realize that the girlfriend would be there. It’s her apartment. It’s like it was a setup to be able to lob complaints of abuse at them. As though she was thinking, I’ll just throw a fit and call them abusive and then I won’t have to deal with that woman anymore. It’s sad to say but he needs to protect both himself and his girlfriend not just from Alice but from the older daughter as well.
Oh man, yeah the poor kids but I feel so sorry for the girlfriend in all this. I followed her Insta for a little while and she has been seriously, seriously ill with her MS. I honestly can’t believe she’s stuck around for this whole mess.
She seems like a sweetheart, plus is physically tiny and can have significant motor impairment at times so it’s a pretty bizarre accusation. It seems more like an immature attempt to get rid of her dad’s girlfriend?
Is it Alice or the daughter dumping milk and mustard in their bed? I thought he had a restraining order against Alice.
It was not Alice it was the girls they threw milk on the bed and wrote the F word in mustard in the kitchen. Honestly, it felt like the girls were under order to create havoc. Maybe they thought if they were ‘bad’ enough Bianca would leave Ioan and he would go back to Alice.
These girls are going to need so much therapy to unpack the mind games their Mother is playing on them being pawns in her war on Ioan.
It seems like the girls have become mommy’s little surrogates to harass the girlfriend. This is so sad.
Kaiser missed the part when the Judge as well as not punishing Alice from breaking the RO alo put back the custody hearing from Feb to the first week in July when this mess hopefully comes to and end
Also this meeting of the home visit was at Alice’s choice ( by her laywer ) 3 week out from bifurtcation and 5 weeks before the final decree – lawyer has since been sacked AGAIN
With the way she is behaving I wouldn’t be surprised he has filed for sole custody and she isn’t relenting . Also she must have lied to those kids so much that they don’t like or want to live with daddy .
I hope he has. Those poor kids.
I think it’s too late, at least with respect to the older daughter. If you haven’t, read the entire accounts, presented at court by both the daughter and the father. That daughter sounds like a little mini Alice who went freaking berserk (which I personally think was planned). She also seemed pleased with herself in that she seemed proud of what she did and had absolutely no remorse – because she did not feel that what she did was wrong in any way. He and his girlfriend are not safe with her in the house.
Bianca must really love him to put up with all of this mess. I don’t know if many people would have the stamina.
I hope that Alice realizes one day that the people she’s hurting most are her children. This isn’t fair to them and they should be sheltered from her drama.
She is a narcissist and will sadly never realize what she’s doing to her children or that she has any responsibility at all in this situation.
Being a malevolent narcissist that Alice is, she most definitely won’t.
This is also triggering for me as well – I grew up with someone like this as my mom. Alice needs to lose custody and should have supervised visits with her children only. She is extremely dangerous. When you go through the court documents you seen a very alarming pattern of abusive behavior that is escalating and also directed towards the children. I am terrified for those kids. My dad tried so hard to get custody of us but back in the early 80s but courts just didn’t give fathers custody back then. He got visitation but the judge got that wrong. My dad should have had full custody and my mom supervised visits.
My dad had no chance, and my mom knew how to manipulate everyone, her kids, the judges, the entire system. I hope loan has better luck than my dad did today in 2023. When Alice’s daughters grow up and are old enough to process some of this, they will want nothing to do with her. She will never love her kids more than she hates loan.
Alice can be an abusive narcissist and Ioan can be a deadbeat narcissist — both things can be true. Just because the girlfriend has MS doesn’t mean she could not have assaulted the daughter.
I really do think the most likely scenario here is that ALL of the adults in this situation are awful and the kids are acting out to try to get some attention/affection. The kids might be brats but that would be due to the neglect of BOTH of their parents. The biggest tell for me is that Alice and Ioan were married for so long. She’s been publicly terrible for decades and he co-signed it with his silence. It’s only when he left her and his kids for a younger woman that she turned her vitriol on him and now he’s pretending to be shocked. If he truly wanted sole custody, he would have filed for it by now. It’s been years, and he hasn’t. He does not care about his children, he only wants to look like he does. This is Johnny Depp (Alice) divorcing Brad Pitt (Ioan).
I think that while it is true that two terrible people can be in a relationship, there’s been no indication of that from his side. It seems possible that he stayed in the marriage for as long as he did because he knew something like this would be the outcome. Narcissists are also very good at convincing you that you’re the problem, and he may have been the victim of that here.
Custody petitions can also be amended, and since he’s done everything by the book so far, it’s quite possible his lawyers are telling him to file for joint custody and that the longer Alice keeps behaving like this, the easier it will be for him to get a better custody arrangement in a ruling.
I haven’t seen anything to indicate that he’s a narcissist. However, I do wonder why he hasn’t filed for sole custody given how unhinged his ex is. I’m not familiar with divorce and child custody laws in CA. It could be that there is a good reason for it, but idk.
He and Bianca live together – it could be the property is hers or just not big enough for his 2 daughters. Could be that he can’t afford a bigger place and given her needs with her MS, maybe having his kids around a lot is too much as she will need support esp with her mobility.
The stress WILL be making her MS worse.
Nothing has shown Ioan is a deadbeat or narcissist let alone like Pitt .
If anything she is both Pitt and Depp.
@ AnneL
I would think for the same reason Kim K hasn’t filed for full custody.
Agreed Teecee – nobody is putting kids first
I am also cautious about assuming everything is on her. It may well be, but what does it say about him that he was with her for so long and his claims of poverty are far-fetched to me. His priority needs to be the kids and he has to pick them over the girlfriend if that is what is needed in the short-term. Those kids sounds in desperate shape and his energy and resources needs to be directed at them.
This language of, “he was with her for so long,” is victim blaming. It can be very difficult to extract yourself from a problematic relationship, especially when children are involved.
It also may seem to an outsider like he’s not doing enough where the children are concerned, but he appears to be doing everything by the books, and the legal process of sorting out custody in a divorce can be very slow, particularly when one spouse is contesting it.
Ioan Gruffud doesn’t seem a narcissist. His past indicates he’s more of a naive choir boy who got sucked in by a (at the time) highly educated, popular, crazy model/actress who hung out with the likes of Picasso Jr. Jr. She was way out of his league socially and I think before he realized crazy is only fun at the beginning, and not so great for a serious relationship, they already had a mortgage and two kids.
Alice clearly swallowed the misogynist lie that amber heard made up abuse allegations against JD in some attempt to hurt him, which just makes my blood boil. On top of all this, she’s sexist too! Ugh.
A UK court found that Johnny Depp is, in fact, a wife beater.
Twice, wasn’t it?
Given all the evidence of parental alienation am surprised he hasn’t been given full custody but it depends if he has asked for it. Either way those kids need to be taken away from her – she’s dangerous and won’t stop till she has destroyed everything.
Its also telling that the younger girl called her friends parents for help in defusing the situation – those girls are clearly in a situation where they are behaving in a way to please mommy dearest, I can only imagine what its like for them when they don’t do things that please her.
Lord, I feel so badly for those children.
I am not familiar with divorce or child custody law or practice in CA. Anyone who is, do you know what reason IG would have for not trying to get sole custody, given how unhinged his ex wife has been acting for so long? Can’t he argue that it is in the girls’ best interest to stay with him? Alice has provided plenty of evidence against herself.
Milk in a mattress is gonna sour and be impossible to clean. Mustard can permanently stain countertops. I just can’t picture my kids being that calculated if they were acting out.
B W cited recent article done by Alison Bogoff of the Fail including details NOT in public domain in her court case statement. Alice is friendly with Bogoff but RO means no discussion of IG and BW so both parties can face legal action? Or does restraining order only apply in US and online ?
I side eye both of them, I don’t think she’s the only problem. Just look at how when he had his first overnight w kids after all that drama he did it with the girlfriend there. It was a complete slap in the face to his daughters. And a provocation. He clearly isn’t putting his kids first. He has long out girlfriend first. And Alice I don’t know, she was a loose cannon for sure.
Only victim is the kids in this case. Adults are both all over the place and selfish
Doesn’t his girlfriend live with him.
I think he lives with her. Poor choice of living situation to have kids first stay with girlfriend in house before things calmed down as I understand it this was first overnight w the girls and he knew their feelings on the woman he got with before he divorced Alice. He definitely is a provoker too
Life is complicated and there can be a million factors in decision-making. How much you center your children in your living arrangements can depend heavily on how often you see them. If you rarely see them, are you supposed to put your entire relationship on hold in anticipation of that day you finally get to have your kids over? As a parent, too, you might not know what the other parent said you told the kids…meaning the kids might not always have an accurate understanding of the situation and what to expect.
It is Bianca’s property and the Judge kept delaying the custody hearing from Feb to the day after there final court date . So should he should have slept in his car for 2-3 years or in Alice’s garage hoping that the judge finally gets round to doing their actual job and pray he is not murdered or his wife kills all 4 of them
Would we ask this of a woman who has had to take out a Permanent RO or a DVRO to stay with their abuser and keep their fingers crossed
Of course we would not as CB skated over the 113 pages of evidence and the oher 200 page of stuff that the Judge passed into evidence but would not allow his brieifs to show and the facts she was breaking the DVRO for 14 months
I feel so badly for the girls. I have no sympathy for Alice. None. She doesn’t deserve to be a mom. I can’t imagine spending all my time with someone filled with hate & spite.
Maybe it’s only because I remember Betty Broderick from growing up in San Diego when she murdered her ex and his new wife, but I see shades of that story in this. Ioan may be no saint, but if I were him I’d have my home security beefed up to the nines :/
EDIT: Just saw that someone else referenced Betty Broderick earlier so I’m not the only one!
Two random thoughts–
1. That man is really so good looking. Genetic lottery.
2. I do wonder why he hasn’t filed for full custody. Maybe he thinks this will trigger Alice even more and with nothing to lose, she will get even more sinister. I do think children’s protective services needs to step in and figure out what is going on with the girls on a day-to-day level and get them help. I doubt the story the girlfriend purposefully and maliciously slammed the girl’s arm in a door. Perhaps there was an accident (they happen) that is being twisted. Someone needs to figure out what is going with them when they’re all alone with Alice for sure.
I wonder how the gf is handling this, just yikes.
Even just moving someone in to my space is a lot, but moving in a new person AND their kids, while they are all in the midst of a terrible and mentally draining custody battle? That sounds like a lot of emotional labor.
And then after all of that, being accused of harming one of the kids? Just – nope. couldn’t be me.
In the first picture for a moment I thought that was Elizabeth Holmes with her manic eyes. Definitely something is wrong with Alice.
I’ve followed this story (a lot more closely than anyone should) since Alice announced the news on Twitter back in 2020. She is terrible — abusive, manipulative, unhinged. Good for Ian for breaking away from her. For the sake of his kids, though, I wish he could have been more strategic about his post-breakup moves. His ex seems so unstable that I wonder about his daughters’ safety sometimes, and it’s shocking that he wasn’t more proactive about providing a safe and stable home for them in all of this. He should have gotten his household together and acclimated his girls to it BEFORE bringing his new (live-in!) partner into the fold. He has every right to find happiness and love, but he’s got to think about the well-being of his kids. His priorities are a mess imo.