Ioan Gruffudd was given a three-year restraining order against Alice Evans

In February, Ioan Gruffudd asked the California court for a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife Alice Evans. At the time, Ioan’s filing came after thirteen months of Alice acting completely unhinged in public and online. Alice had been harassing him and his girlfriend Bianca Wallace for months. Alice’s behavior was and is beyond toxic. Even though her lawyers clearly advised her to stay offline and to stop harassing Ioan, she refused. Some armchair psychiatrists diagnosed her with narcissistic personality disorder and it would not surprise me at all, although we obviously don’t know what’s really happening here. In any case, Alice’s behavior was so disturbing that the court has been consistently siding with Ioan. His temporary restraining order has been upgraded to a three-year restraining order against Alice.

Ioan Gruffudd has successfully obtained a three-year restraining order against estranged wife Alice Evans, which also bans her from mentioning him on social media. The Welsh actor, 48, hopes the new restrictions will end the public falling out between the pair, whose acrimonious split in March 2021 and consequent slanging matches threatened to overshadow their respective careers.

Ioan had previously won a temporary restraining order against Alice, 54, the mother of his two daughters Ella, 12, and Elsie, eight, in February claiming he was inundated with messages and verbal threats from her. But on Tuesday, a US judge confirmed harsher restrictions had been put in place, including a ruling preventing Alice from leaking private text messages from their children.

A source said: ‘Ioan had no choice but to up his legal fight over Alice. She had become increasingly volatile and seemingly intent on destroying his career with her character assassination. He hopes this will put an end to it.’

Ioan was in attendance inside the LA court to witness the Domestic Violence Restraining Order granted, but Alice did not appear.

In new court documents, Ioan claimed Alice continued to cause him issues and wanted additional provisions added to the existing restraining order. He demanded Alice should not make any posts on any social media account, ‘including but not limited to Instagram and Twitter accounts, disparaging or harassing [Ioan] or the other protected person.’ The other person is listed as Ioan’s new girlfriend, Bianca Wallace, who he started dating shortly after their split.

Plus, he requested Alice not to post his text messages or any other communications to the parties’ children, or the children’s text messages or any other communications to Ioan, on any social media account. He also asked for the judge to order Alice not to contact his employer or make disparaging statements about him to his employers. Further in court documents, Ioan said since the restraining order was put in place, Alice ‘has used her social media accounts to continue to harass, threaten, and disturb the peace of both me and my girlfriend, Bianca Wallace.’