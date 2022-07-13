Ioan Gruffudd wants joint custody of his kids & wants the court to order therapy

Here are some photos of Ioan Gruffudd with girlfriend Bianca Wallace in Monte Carlo last month. Ioan began dating Bianca last year by his account, months after he separated from his wife Alice Evans. While Alice had already been firmly committed to making her divorce as toxic as possible, finding out that Ioan was dating someone else sent her into a huge tailspin. Alice has spent the better part of the past 18 months attacking Ioan online, lying about him in interviews, creating a massively toxic environment for their two children, and just being completely irresponsible, manipulative and unhinged. In February of this year, Ioan filed for a restraining order against Alice. She, in turn, filed for full legal custody of their children (the children she’s been lying to and manipulating for the past 18 months). Here’s an update.
‘Fantastic Four’ actor Ioan Gruffudd has filed for joint custody of his two daughters, months after his estranged wife, Alice Evans, filed for sole custody amid a bitter divorce. Gruffudd, 48, filed the request in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, asking for custody and visitation rights to see his children, Elsie, 8, and Ella, 12.
The ‘Titanic’ actor claimed in the filing that Evans had been purposely trying to cut communication between Gruffudd and the children. He also petitioned that the girls attend in-person therapy and reunification therapy via zoom with him pending court-ordered mediation about custody.
In the filing, Gruffudd reiterated allegations that Evans had been verbally abusing during their 14-year marriage, and ‘undermin[ing him] in front of the girls throughout their lives.’
‘Alice made fun of my appearance often, making hair-loss comments and telling me I had “saggy-vagina eyes,” ‘ court papers filed on Friday read. He went on to claim that Evans ‘has inflicted serious emotional harm on Ella and Elsie by her statements and by interfering in my relationship with them.’
In a video before the former couple’s separation in January 2021, which Gruffudd presented as evidence in the filing, Evans allegedly told Ella she would be ‘getting a new daddy.’
‘In a FaceTime I had with the girls on March 3, Ella said Alice falsely told her that I wanted Alice to commit suicide, and that Ella probably would not have a mummy anymore,’ Gruffudd wrote in the petition. ‘Ella told me, “Daddy, this is making me very sad,” and, “if I don’t agree with her, apparently I am a bad daughter.”
I believe HIM. I believe him because it’s not even like Alice has been doing any of this quietly! She’s verbally abused Ioan and Bianca openly and repeatedly, she’s lied to her daughters and tried to estrange them from Ioan. I genuinely wish Ioan was going for full legal custody here because I absolutely believe Alice would harm their children to “hurt” Ioan or to get back at them. She’s already harming them psychologically, and I am glad that Ioan is at least asking the court to order the kids into therapy. This is just the tip of the iceberg of how Alice has damaged those kids.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Oh god these poor kids.
@alice – just what I was going to say.
A lot of what was in those documents is horrible, but there were two notable standouts for me. One is where she started drinking at 11am and by the afternoon was drunk and being both mentally and physically abusive towards him in front of the kids. He finds her passed out on the kitchen floor later that night. The other was where the oldest returned after a visit with Ioan and Alice told her she didn’t want her home since she decided to “support him instead of her”. She is awful.
Exactly
yeah, this was my exact reaction, too. he SHOULD go for full custody, and supervised visits with their mom, IF they want to see her, and her, them.
on a more superficial note, this is the best I’ve seen him look in a while. as with Jolie, when you dump and separate yourself from the toxic and/or abusive spouse, your physical health improves as well as your mental health. I just wish Bianca wouldn’t slouch like she is. shoulders up and back!
Her posture could be like that because of her multiple sclerosis.
She could be leaning more on him for support.
Thank you, @Nanny. I’m sure no harm was intended, however, I get tired of the policing of women’s bodies and posture. It’s not always a choice, as you say. And in fact, there are many healthy variations in posture!
This reminds me so much of the behavior my former spouse engaged in around our children when I left him in 1990, and he did incalculable damage to our children, particularly our eldest, who was seven at the time. Ioan has way more resources that I did, and I hope he gets everything he’s asking for.
I’m so sorry, Amy.
So sorry you had to deal with that, Amy. It sounds like exactly the same thing we went through with my husband’s ex-wife. 22 years later and she’s still tries to abuse and manipulate him. The kids see her for what she is now, but the damage has been done. I hope Ioan is able to get those kids away from her.
Mr. Jaded and I went through this with his ex-wife after SHE left HIM. They’d had a long but difficult marriage – she suffers from BPD – and as soon as the ink was dry on the separation papers, she started harassing him to reconcile. When he didn’t things got real ugly real fast, and when she found out he was seeing me she went off the deep end, telling everyone we’d been having an affair during their marriage, that he was emotionally abusive, etc. etc. Their daughter almost had her committed, and I think she’s working on their 10 year old granddaughter as I’ve noticed a distinct cooling down of her affection for us lately. I sympathize with everyone here who has had to endure this utter madness. I admire how Ioan is handling the situation though, you have to take a hands off approach and just let Alice bury herself with this behaviour. Those poor little girls are going to need therapy for a lonnnggggg time.
@Jaded I’m so sorry you’re having to deal with such hell. None of this is yout fault.
None of this is your fault.
Once the grandkids are grown, they’ll question their narc mother’s behaviour. Don’t lose hope.
Rooting for you. xx
@Andrew’s_Nemesis — big hugs to you!
@ Amy T, my deepest sympathies to you. No one should use their children as pawns in regards to the marriage for their own benefit. It’s unacceptable and incredibly damaging for their today and their tomorrow’s that follow.
@ Emanym, that sounds horrific. Though I am glad that the children can see who she truly is, warts and all. The emotional impact is a life altering consequence.
One of the girls send Ioan videos, of Alice and their other daughter, where Alice is calling the daughter a b*tch and f*cking tedious, the court filing has transcripts of the tapes and it is rough.
She also tells the girls that if they don’t defend her they can f*ck off and she doesn’t want to see them again.
Those children need to be far away from her.
It also proves that the kids want away from her – they they want to be with their father. He should go for full custody as any time they have with her will damage them.
Am also betting that any child support money she is getting is going all on her – paying for all that sh!t she’s clearly putting in her face.
I take a tiny amount of hope away from the fact that at least one of the girls is gathering video evidence of the abuse they are enduring from their mother. First because I want any judge to realise just how terribly Alice is behaving and second because it signals that the poor kid is cognisant that evidence needs to be gathered and that her mother’s behaviour is not normal. Personally to me it looks like Alice should be prevented from having any custody. She’s horrifically toxic and damaging.
The tragic part of it is though they may in fact want to stay away from her, at those ages there’s probably also a huge impulse to want to be with her, be loved by her … or at least by their mother, or by a mother who loves them unconditionally and treats them well and kindly.
As the adult child of a habitually emotionally abusive and sometimes physically abusive father who also did that kind of tearing down of the other parent (my mother) the damage that does to a child is huge in many ways … 8 year olds should not have to feel – with their parents, caregivers- fear, conflicting allegiances, like their words and actions can be weaponized, shame, like they are supposed to console a parent or defend a parent or hide anything from a parent. Even an abusive parent can still be loved, and kids can have a strong attachment and longing for the relationship that Should be, even if it isn’t.
My heart breaks for those two girls. I hope a great therapist gets to see them, treat them and help them chart a way through the court system that helps them heal and keeps them safe from future abuse (even if that means severely limiting contact with Alice for years)
@North of Boston – first I’m so sorry that you had to endure such abuse as a child. And yes, the horror is that children love and want to be loved by the parents – even when those parents are wholly unfit and awful. My own mother had a lousy childhood as a result of two self-involved, selfish and neglectful parents who fought constantly. However, as a result, she was an absolutely amazing, incredible and supportive parent to me. If you have children, I’m sure you are an incredible parent too. Hugs to you.
As a child of a very toxic high conflict divorce, including threats of suicide, attempts at making me pick sides, and much screaming and bad-mouthing, and a whole pile of personality disorders like narcissism and mental health problems like depression, I know a child is quite capable of seeing through the BS. That doesn’t mean the situation won’t leave scars that affect later life.
I wonder if Ioan would have trouble claiming full custody off the bat because he has spent much of the past 18 mos in Australia filming Harrow while Alice had full custody. The courts might feel he’s not sufficiently committed, or that it’s a big adjustment for the girls. Once she messes up again though….he will be able to step in.
@ North of Boston, my gawd, how awful for you. And the points that you made are incredibly accurate. We ALL want our parents to love us, even those that are unfit. It’s a natural human emotion. Once the outwardly rejection sets in, children will seek acceptance wherever they can find it.
I hope that your life today is wonderful as well as healed from the trauma that you suffered. No child should be treated inhumanely solely due to a parents disfunction.
This is all giving me flashbacks to my childhood being raised by a mother with Borderline PD. There was a lot of the same sort of verbal and mental and psychological abuse that Alice is inflicting on her girls. My biggest dream as a child was that my dad would divorce my mom and take us kids to go live with him and then we’d never have to see mom again. But now, seeing the absolute destruction that happens between the filing for divorce and the eventual settled custody agreement, when the kids are stuck full time with mom and dad isn’t there anymore to take some of the abuse himself or to temper her behavior just by being present in the home….that would’ve been terrifying, too. Definitely an “it gets way, way worse before it gets better” sort of a situation and with no guarantee that it will get better and Dad will win full or majority custody. Sometimes I wonder if just having at least one safe home, even if I only went there every other weekend, and then one even worse home because mom is now the sole parent there, would be better than having one, constant, unsafe home that was slightly less unsafe than it could’ve been, and I honestly don’t know.
This is such a horrible situation for those kids and for Ioan and the way that divorces and court battles can be drawn out for sooooooooo long with everyone living in limbo, and kids stuck in one place even when they are being exponentially harmed with every passing day, really bothers me.
@Amy Too — I’m so sorry you had to go through that kind of childhood. I too had a BPD mother and a BPD/NPD older sister and between the two of them my childhood was no easy ride either. It took me a long time, probably well into my thirties, before I managed to shake the damage off and get my self-esteem back. My partner’s ex-wife is BPD and has caused us some Alice-like problems over the years too. Maybe now that Ioan isn’t on a tight filming schedule he can slow down and spend more time with the girls — show them what living with a normal, caring parent is like. I hope the girls get a REALLY top-notch therapist, they’re going to need it for many years to come.
@amy too. Our childhoods sound quite identical. It was awful and the trauma still follows me and I am 41 years old ! Lots of therapy lots of self help. Still pretty wounded. Anyways. Solidarity I guess. I feel bad for those kids
She is a horrible and disgusting person! Those kids deserve better. Poor babies.
I wonder if only asking for part custody is just a strategy.
I wondered this too. It’s fairly obvious she will keep breaching the TRO and any court orders for therapy. And I suppose once you’ve breached these a few times, the court might well support a step up to full custody?
He wants the girls to have a relationship with their mother if she’s well and can behave, but if she can’t get her act together, I imagine he and the judge will yank them out of that environment.
I thought also that it might be just the beginning of the custody case, one concern might be that if he goes full throttle with 100% legal custody that she’s so unstable it could be dangerous.
Yeah to me this is all about giving her enough rope to hang herself so to speak.
She’s always been like this but him finally leaving her pushed her over the cliff – narc’s never react well to not getting their way.
I think he doesn’t want her to freak all the way out and harm those girls. If he went for full custody, she might do that. If he goes for shared, the judge might propose awarding him full, based on the evidence of her abuse.
@ Merricat, agreed!! We have seen what happens when the supposed injured spouse will, for a lack of better term, go off the deep end. It could result in a tragedy in which the children become victim’s in an unforgivable consequence. People like Alice would not think twice about physically harming their daughters, as she has consistently proven with her emotional harm.
@Merricat, that’s exactly where my mind went. He might be frightened that as soon as he petitioned for full, she would freak the fck out and kill both of the girls and then herself. “If I can’t have them, then you can’t either!” or something along those lines. It sounds overly dramatic, but this woman has publicly proven how unhinged she is. And you know that Alice must not be able to stand the thought of her daughters spending any time with his girlfriend.
I hope a judge sees the urgency here and something is done to protect those children, because this is the *exact* time they’re in the most danger from their mother — when she fears she’s losing control over them, and she likely feels they’re “all she has left.” Add her substance abuse in, and there’s potential for some terrifying scenarios.
ITA with the other commenter who said it’s a good sign that at least one of the girls realizes this is not normal and is gathering photographic/video evidence, but that will likely enrage Alice further if she didn’t know until now that it was happening.
What a sad, awful mess. I sincerely hope there is some sort of guardian watching out for the girls because frankly, I’d be very nervous about leaving them alone with her for even a minute at this point; she’s going to be at her most desperate. Those poor little girls.
Yes – my thought, too
He must have seen something in her years ago when they married.
Is this alcoholism? Mental illness? Both? In seeking therapy, perhaps he hopes to get some sort of diagnosis for her to work from. And she’s running from therapy, for the same reasons.
If you look up videos of her as a young woman you can see the appeal although I think she has always been problematic. There are some of her on a French chat show speaking fluent French. She’s beautiful, articulate, apparently intelligent. Watching her then you can see why nobody would have thought this is where she would end up.
I’m no expert but I don’t think this is down to drinking – rather that she has a mental illness and alcohol takes the restraints off. In many of her SM videos she is clearly drunk and slurring badly and she references her consumption in posts. Either way, it’s an awful mess and she desperately needs help.
Not sure what the policy on here is any more with regard to posting links so if anyone wants to see early videos of Alice to contrast then googling ‘Alice Evans speaking French’ brings up the youtube videos.
@ Ravensdaughter, you can never expect how a potential partner will act once you are married. They are historically a sheep in wolves clothing. Marriage seems to release their true self as they see it as the bounds of matrimony will protect their inner demons.
I was thinking the same thing. Not just a Court strategy (which would be smart) but also a strategy of protecting the kids from her rage if he starts out going for full custody. He has more leverage to ask for them to stay with him while she gets help if she is violaythese Court orders.
@Elaine — That’s what I thought too. Give Alice enough rope to hang herself. I’m sure his lawyers are advising Ioan to do this methodically and fairly, and just let her sink her own ship.
Based on my vast experience (from a cousin who is a high conflict divorce attorney LOL) I think so. If you know the other person is certainly going to fail, it seems the best approach.
I understand he wants his kids to have access to both parents, but I think it’s dangerous for her to have any custody until she gets some help! Telling her daughter that Ian wants her mom to killl herself….that woman is completely off her rockers!😬🤯
And yet, she still find time from being manipulative and abusive to her girls to attack Meghan, DOS on twitter! Hating is clearly a full-time job for her.
No one around Alice is seeing this ? She’s not well she need therapy too. Those poor girls even the most amicable divorce takes it tools in the kids so this I can’t even imagine I wish them the best.
Please, let’s stop this stigmatization of divorce. I know you mean we’ll, and I’m not saying this as a criticism of you per say, but it’s not true that amicable divorce damages kids. Sometimes maybe, but most times kids who have been in troubled family dynamics actually thrive post-divorce when it’s done right. This idea that “all divorces will ruin your children lives” just guilts people into staying in very bad relationships because they think they’re protecting the kids, which is actually the opposite of what ends up happening.
@Dee I agree totally!
💯
Where did @DEE say that “all divorces ruin children’s lives”?? I think you’re projecting a little bit there. I think their point was just that even in a smooth divorce it can still be a difficult adjustment for the kids involved and I don’t see how there is anything wrong or offensive with that.
Oops my bad- I meant where did @Woke say that
Thank you @Dee. Many children are damaged simply because their parents stay married. Every situation is different. Divorce is not necessarily tantamount to trauma – it’s more and more common to see parents who can peacefully coparent and are determined to not traumatize their kids.
@ Deek well said!! The impact on their future relies heavily on their own “version” of a “normal” marriage. It’s a never ending cycle that you must stop.
Thank you! I hate the stigma of a ‘broken home’ and this idea that something is damaged in kids whose parents don’t stay married. Speaking for myself, no one has any idea how ‘broken’ my home was before we divorced.
Divorce, when amicable, is often easier on children rather than the parents staying in an unhappy marriage *for the kids’ sake*. Kids are VERY sensitive to their emotional environment and can detect tension and detachment quickly. They also tend to blame themselves for not being able to *fix* the situation or that they’re the ones causing the problems.
RE the when amicable part
My guess is that a couple who can’t manage an amicable divorce will likely not cause more harm to their kids by divorcing than the might by staying together in dis-amiable conflict.
Obviously every situation is unique and some couples can firewall their relationship conflicts fairly well or figure out a less disruptive way to stay “together”
The court papers can be read in full and the picture is so much worse even than the Daily Mail reports it. According to those papers: Alice yelled vile abuse at her young daughters as they try to reason with her – her daughters recorded some of this; she threatens to abandon them if they visit their father; at least one incident of physical violence by Alice on Ioan is reported. It’s hideous, and this woman has completely lost the plot.
Yes, it’s even more graphic than the restraining order legal docs with the frenzied messaging- I can’t believe the Faily Mail (typo but I’m keeping it) went so gently on her.
Is it possible to post a link or at least the google phrase to find it? I’ve been looking on line and all I come up with are online articles. Thanks
I’m not sure if posting links is allowed but if you Google ‘tattle Alice Evans wiki’ that takes you to Tattle Life’s Wiki which has links to the relevant file . They’re about halfway down the page in the Abuse Allegations and Court Proceedings section, under a spoiler cut labelled court docs. They have links to the Feb TRO and yesterday’s custody applications.
@Maeve
Thank you for the excellent instructions!
I’ve been following this case on another site where events have been meticulously documented, but even so I was shocked at the files. The full court submission from Ioan is horrific reading. It’s much worse than the Mail have made it sound. She was verbally and physically abusive to him in front of the children. Verbally abusive to the eldest on her birthday (the transcript is very difficult reading, so if you’re feeling fragile I’d avoid). The poor, poor kids. I don’t say this lightly, but based on what’s been shown she’s monstrous.
I’m interested in reading more about this. Which site is it?
Tattle Life – they’ve got ongoing threads on the traditional celebs board and a link to the wiki where they’ve collated all the information is at the top of each page (pink button).
Thanks – it was a very sad read. She is so abusive.
In regards to Alice. Is anyone surprised?
Also: i am here for that green dress!!!
yes, that dress is lovely and she wears it well.
I just wish she wasn’t slouching. (lol I sound like my grandmother)
She has MS and needs to use a walking stick a lot of the time ,but she did not have it with her she was holding on to him
She has MS. That can affect your posture among many other things. Give her a break.
oh, I had no idea!
and, as such, please give me a break since I didn’t know.
“Saggy vagina eyes”?
What?
Seriously, what?
Also, he is good looking, his eyes included.
I read through this last night. Horrifying, she’s completely unfit and cruel. I know that the request for 50/50 is strategic but I think he needs full custody for the foreseeable future until she does rehab and intensive therapy, at the very least!!
Interestingly the court documents also reveal that she was threatening the daughter that she is going to get a “2nd daddy” two months before Ioan “blind sided” her that he doesnt love her anymore. She was upset that Ioan didnt agreed with her SM behavior (it was when she was writing shit about Meghan, BLM, etc.), her daughter offered her to “change daddy” and she agreed that if she succeeds she will not get a new boyfriend.
WTH?! She actually sounds certifiable and is a danger to others, and perhaps herself. And bandwagoning on the Hate Meghan train helps solidify her inner loathing and outer monster. No one can be happier than her or she’ll make their lives miserable. Toxic malignant narc to the core.
“Saggy vagina eyes”? ?? I feel so bad for those kids.
Alice seems like a character from an Agatha Christie novel. Almost hard to believe that anyone could be that awful in real life.
I’ve been catching up on some of the 100s of texts she sent him that were logged. In one she says “”Everybody tells me I won’t be single for longer that 5 minutes and that all their male friends are asking about me..”
I’ll bet all those men are asking about your whereabouts so they can stay as far away from you as possible. The woman is clearly in need of psychiatric help and has lost touch with reality. The media outlets that have chosen to cover her as a ‘wronged woman’ – yes, looking at you Lorraine and the DM – are only making things worse. She is genuinely terrifying.
This is such an awful case, but your post did make me laugh Hench. You’re right! If any men are asking about her that is exactly why!
@ The Hench, thank you for bringing some laughter in this horrific situation.
Good lord, I am on page 43/71 in his custody filing and *I* needed to take a mental health break. Good grief, she is siiiiiiicccckkkkkkk.
1. OMG, he’s that good officer from Titanic.
2. “Saggy v*gina eyes.” I do not mean to make light of verbal abuse, but I’m putting “saggy v*gina eyes” in my pocket.
@k: same. this whole thing is horrific and terrible, but i do admit i laughed out loud at that and plan to use it repeatedly in future.
She is a horrific abuser but I also had to laugh at “your nuts in her veneers”.
I was trying to figure out who he was in Titanic! Today’s post was the first time I read that he’d been in it. He must have looked very different in 1997 so I might do a rewatch. If it’s the officer I’m thinking of, 😭😭
He was Officer Lightroller, the guy manning the Carpathian lifeboat that saved Rose.
omg, those poor children. I’m glad that their father is at least looking out for them. I mean just going by what we’ve seen from her on social media, I can’t imagine what she’s like behind closed doors.
I wish the kids had someone else they could stay with, because they shouldn’t be around her. She’s terrible. And I don’t trust that she won’t listen in on their therapy calls with Ioan or even barge in (she did that once already.)
Where are the #MenToo people who should be mobilizing to support Ioan in his legal battles against his abusive wife? Oh wait, apparently that campaign was all about tarnishing one woman and they don’t care about ACTUAL male celebrity victims of abuse.
Oh she definitely can’t afford Depp’s bot campaign if she can’t even get a lawyer .
Got to admit I’ve had a dark laugh when commenters on her page can’t get straight whether she or Ioan is “the Johnny Depp” in this situation (aka the abuser or the abused). Not the brightest bunch.
That’s true. This guy actually is a victim, even I’m convinced and I hate men and always assume they are to blame. BTW Depp settled yet another of his abuse cases out of court this week, the media buried it.
@Miss617 Absolutely. Such a sad, dangerous situation for him and his kids.
So knowing how abusive she is, he left, went overseas to work and left the kids with her? And now over a year later he’s asking for joint custody and therapy? If he is still living overseas what exactly does joint custody look like, fly the kids to him for three weeks twice a year?
This guy in his own way is as problematic as her. I don’t think either of them have the children’s best interest at heart. She mad because she stuck and he’s relieved that he got away. I feel bad for the kids because both parents are failing them.
Perhaps you should read the 71 pages of the new filing before making such pronouncements. You’ll soon see that victim blaming is not a good look.
@Rhea You think it’s that easy? She hasn’t been arrested for hundreds of breaches of her restraining order. She screamed so loudly about him ‘taking her babies away’ that a neighbour came out. She showed him and the girls a bare bottom and gave him the finger multiple times. She threatened him with arrest if he didn’t return the children on the dot and claimed ad infinitum that he was trying to abduct the girls. She refused to surrender the children on agreed holidays.
On and on and on. The absolute MALICE.
@Andrew’s Nemesis. You’re right I need to stop commenting on this Loan/Alice situation. I have not read the court filing, have never heard of either one until their story appeared here, so who am I to call him problematic. It’s just that there’s something about him which reminds me of my ex-husband and not in a good way, so I’m projecting. I can’t see what almost everyone else here sees in him. For my own mental well being, I’ll skip these stories going forward.
I have been following this story in real time, and neither of them is putting the children first. I guess his work is mostly in Europe? It seemed like in the beginning he was more interested in his new gf than his kids. Okay, maybe that isn’t fair, but he did not seem willing to take in the kids with a new gf. Maybe he should have established a home base in the UK and started them in school there. I also get that he does not earn Johnny Depp like money, so he does need to think in terms of what he can afford. It’s all so messy and the kids are suffering most of all. It also seems like there is no grandparent available to nanny for free, so they are really up the creek. It’s too bad he can’t put an ocean between those kids and their mother because she is toxic.
@ FHMom, did you forget that we are still in the clutches of a global pandemic? Did you forget that Ioan must travel to work, which many actors do consistently in order to support themselves. Did you forget that he was in AUS for filming where there are thousands of Australian nationals that had to endure 2 years before they could return home. They were in limbo for 2 years in which their loved ones, family as well as their lives in Australia came to a standstill? They missed incredible life experiences that they were forbidden to see first hand due to the countries extremely strict re-entry into their home country??
Please examine all of the outside influences before you categorize Ioan of NOT putting his children first. Many lives were upended due to the pandemic, events that have caused enormous grief and pain.
I agree with your take. I just read the custody filings and the mother is a horrible, toxic mess. My comment is in no way is a defense of her actions. Sadly, the father, who was clearly verbally abused during this marriage too, doesn’t seem equipped to handle this situation. He knew what was happening! He provided evidence that the kids have suffered for years, well before the separation/divorce. He hasn’t seen them in person for a year and needed to use every legal tool to protect those children LONG ago. They should have their own representation (for example a guardian ad litem) who looks out for their interests. They need a champion who will advocate for them.
He needs Alice’s approval to move the children to Britain. Does she seem reasonable enough to you to cooperate with him on such a huge issue? She doesn’t even want to leave the house, let alone the continent.
@Rhea
Victim blaming much .
FYI both parents need to sign off for the kids to have their own representation and Alice is not going to do that.
He seemingly lives very close to them and the girls were going to his house after school and staying overnights early in the separation. It seems to have all fallen apart when she’s essentially emotionally blackmailed them into no longer visiting him, and made every contact attempt by him into an emotional battleground for the girls. It’s a grim read.
If every other divorced celeb can make a custody arrangement that works with their absurd travel schedules I don’t see why it seems so out there for him to be asking the court for this.
He’s a working actor, every pay check he gets at least 5 people/ entities get a cut of it before he even sees it. He’s also the only one working. The kids need a home, their schools paid for, clothes , food etc. He also has to pay for lawyers, he doesn’t have the luxury of staying put and not working.
I get this. Maybe if his work is overseas, he needs to find a home base in Britain and give the kids a fresh start. It just seems like no amount of money he can earn is going to be enough to maintain multiple residences in California plus a base in the UK. Also, I’m sure Alice is going to try and take as much of his future earnings as possible. It’s really a mess and I feel for everybody involved, but mostly for the kids.
She published the pre-nup last year and she gets 20-30% of the house and thats it
he mentions that he is paying the nanny to stay overnights often.
in the court documents he also said that he tried to avoid as long as he could do bring this to court and instead tried to get the kids to therapy in order to co-parent properly
he had already filed 15 months ago for joint custody, but his ex-wife didnt play along and cut him off (I would read the filing, it’s very eye opening)
He is absolutely NOT as problematic as her.
He has to work to provide for his family and that means going where the work is. I get what your saying but he doesn’t have John Depp or Bradley Pitt money or resources.
I don’t think using Depp and Pitt in comparison is the best example .
Both Bitt and Depp are the abusers and Ioan is not.
@Coco I’m talking about money and resources in reference to Depp and Pitt.
Ioan is a terrific actor, but he never lucked out into a successful movie franchise, which is where the really big money is.
@girl_ninja
I know, but I still won’t but him in the same breath as the other two in any way.
He has to support his family — he can’t just drop contractual commitments or he’ll never work again. He was away during the worst of the first and second waves of covid and unable to fly home frequently. Ioan has done NOTHING wrong, his wife was mentally unstable and verbally/emotionally abusive before they filed for divorce. The big problem here is that people with untreated BPD/NPD like Alice do not think there’s anything wrong with them, and they will throw everyone around them under the bus in order to absolve themselves of any blame. They will lie, manipulate, gaslight, slander and threaten anyone who stands up to them.
So no, your argument that he just took off when the going got tough does not hold water. He’s doing everything he can to keep his family afloat while dealing with an unhinged terrorist.
I’m desperately sorry that this is so triggering for you, Athena. You are in my thoughts. x
Where are all the people that were defending Alice behavior and saying she can act how ever she wants because she getting a divorce.
Those poor girls. Ioan is right to ask for counseling. They have been subjected to too much from their mother, who needs counseling herself. A judge isn’t going to give her sole custody. She’s just setting herself up for defeat.
I truly feel this woman will critically harm her children before letting him have them. This is scary as hell.
I know what you mean. And in the court papers, she says multiple times that she wants Ioan to die (sometimes in front of the girls). I really hope I’m wrong but I do get some Betty Broderick vibes here.
It’s really scary, but there’s plenty of evidence the mother is a danger to her children. The courts will have to see that. (I know what reality do I live in? But her crazy is extremely public.)
Same. It’s very upsetting.
This is next level disturbing and my jaw dropped reading some of these documents. She is terrifying. Those children are in real danger and he is wise to tread carefully.
It’s interesting to me that she says all these racist things online while simultaneously denying White privilege exits because if she were a Black woman, DFACS would have taken those children away from her a long time ago.
The fact that one child has begun gathering video evidence signals to me the child is fully aware her mother is dangerous.
I try not to click on these stories of her because I have a haunting feeling this will not end well. But I always find myself clicking on them to see whether he finally got the children and whether the courts are going to get off their asses and finally DO something to step in and protect those kids.
@ SIde Eye, as little as I have read regarding their current divorce proceedings, the bit that I read is truly horrific on too many levels. Though the fact that the daughter is recording her sheds a direct light into how truly f#cked up she is and her daughter recognizes it.
I cannot bring myself to read the transcripts as they must be jarring as well as sickening.
All I want is for the daughters to be in a safe, loving as well as balanced home life.
@BothSidesNow omg I know exactly what you mean. I got about halfway through the transcripts and I had to stop reading them. Beyond disturbing. My heart breaks for those kids. Horrific is the perfect word for it – I cannot believe that has been allowed to continue for so long.
I honestly wonder if Alice Evans has menopausal schizophrenia?
It was the reason that Prince Philip’s mother was locked up in an asylum in Switzerland for a number of years. She suddenly experienced severe mental illness in her 40s/50s after previously having no history of it.
I understand the link between first onset schizophrenia and menopause, due to sudden decreases in key hormones, was only identified in the past twenty years. Which is in itself atrocious, and an indictment on the inherently misogynist structure of medicine.
You seem to be trying to come up with an excuse for her behavior.
She was exhibiting signs of this kind of personality for years. She is estranged from other family members because of it, I believe.
That is an interesting theory. Clearly there is something very badly wrong with Alice – and it’s true that, even now, the link between menopause and mental illness is not well known (people talk about hot flushes and becoming short-tempered etc., but menopause can trigger debilitating depression and other serious mental illnesses and people don’t really talk about that).
That said, with Alice – I’m not sure. She seems to have been like this for some time – she obviously has a huge anger management issue – she’s estranged from most of her family, always due to some sort of catastrophic fall-out, and then there’s those various YouTube videos where she’s yelling at strangers in car parks, etc. Not a healthy person to be around.
She’s got a long history of acting out when she doesn’t get what she wants. She’s stated herself that as a teenager she caused so much fuss when her parents wanted to move that they abandoned the plan. She gate crashed her stepsister’s funeral after being asked not to attend, posted details of her death (age 15) by suicide online, and posted vitriol about the stepmother’s behaviour at her own child’s wake. Shes nc with her father. She’s been nc with both brothers (is currently in contact with one whose own online behaviour is combative to say the least). This isn’t new.
Yes, and for extra context, she barely knew the step-sister (who was about 30 years younger), and they may not even have met, due to Alice’s estrangement with her father. So we can only guess what sort of message she was trying to send to her father and step-mother by attending the funeral when she had specifically been asked not to.
@ Mauve & @ Cinders, these stories are gut wrenching. Alice apparently has along history of her madness in which she will stop at nothing to destroy those who are in her sights.
Menopausal schizophrenia?? Great. A new thing to be worried about. That really sounds like an excuse to lock women away when they’re no longer fertile. But if it’s a real diagnosis hopefully that suggests the possibility of early detection and treatment. I’m not feeling thrilled with medical options for women just now.
She has what appears to be severe Borderline and Narcissistic Personality Disorders. A dangerous combination (my sister had them and committed suicide) and sufferers typically think there’s nothing wrong with them. She was showing symptoms long before menopause hit, and in fact BPD/NPD symptoms can get worse during and after the hormonal changes associated with menopause. Addiction is also a component of BPD/NPD as is shown by her excessive drinking. Those girls need to be taken away from her STAT.
@Jaded, I’m pretty certain my father has a borderline personality, but it’s definitely gotten worse with age. I feel like there’s nothing left of the joyful loving side of him that once existed (and even then only appeared periodically). It’s all anger now. So age does progress the disease, not necessarily menopause. Excessive drinking certainly doesn’t help.
Wow he looks SO much better now that he’s somewhat disentangled from her.
I feel so awful for these kids. The parental alienation on Alice’s part should give Ioan a ton of leverage for custody.
I just don’t get how so many ppl on here think Ioan is a good guy in this situation, like at all. What good person demands their kids get therapy bc of their living situation but doesn’t demand full removal from that situation when they have the means? Yes, Alice is clearly fucking up those kids, we know bc she’s doing it publicly. There has been nothing to show Ioan doing anything that’s not in his own self interests though either. I hope the two girls end up with a good third party and both parents only get supervised visits.
What else could he have done? From the court documents it sounds like he’s been trying very very hard to see his children.
That’s been answered several times above. There is likely a very legitimate concern that Alice could physically harm the children while awaiting the judicial response to a request to move them. A move away from Mad Mommie can’t happen overnight.
Yes, a move away from mommy CAN happen overnight. It happens everyday.
@tisme
No it doesn’t and not without legal consequences.
@tisme
No it doesn’t and not without legal consequences on his part.
@Steph
Your comment show how ignorant you are with these types of cases.
Alice is sitting on a knife edge of sanity/insanity right now. If Ioan pushes too hard to get full custody of the kids, she will tip over into complete insanity and harm the girls. One can’t just go rushing in with the cavalry and swoop them up, legal procedures MUST be followed to the T. It would be more of a danger to the kids if that were to happen than letting the courts decide. Ioan isn’t doing this out of self-interest, he’s doing it out of extreme care and concern for his children. You clearly have a very simplistic idea about how these things play out legally.
Something that’s going unaddressed in these comments is the sort of philosophy that family court takes when it comes to matters such as these.
Simply put, most family courts in the country operate on the idea that children have the right to know and be in contact with both of their parents. The only big caveat on this is if there is an imminent danger or threat to the child’s life, such as in the case of neglect, or if the parents are consuming drugs around the child, for example.
But outside of that, family courts do their utmost to ensure that children have contact with both parents. This is why Brad Pitt, for example, had to spend time with his kids, but with a counselor present at all times to supervise those interactions. In most cases, this works in the best interest of the child, in order to make sure that children aren’t paying a price for their parents’ divorce, which they otherwise would not have had to pay if their parents had maybe stayed together.
In light of that, Ioan Gruffudd (probably with the added advice of his divorce lawyer, who knows much better than most people would on how to handle these things) is handling this in the appropriate manner. He is not keeping his children from their mother, but he is demanding that his children attend therapy to heal from, and become more resilient against, the damage his ex-wife is causing them. He IS protecting them to the best of his ability, and with the resources that he, and the state, have at his disposal. Saying otherwise, let alone equating his behaviour with that of his wife, is just appalling.
+1000
Please!! Let’s not give people yet another excuse to deny women the promotions and positions they have earned. Menopause does not cause mental illness. Menopause and the subsequent decreasing hormone levels can exacerbate pre-existing mental illness.
I hope both girls have a bunch of good friends whose houses they can escape to often.
It’s difficult to piece together because Alice is an unreliable narrator at the best of times, but the littler one at least seems to be away with friends or staying with the nanny quite often.
I truly hope those kids get the resources from wherever they are needed. I can’t imagine being a child living in this type of toxicity…
If he wanted full custody, he would ask for full custody, full stop. He could also make a request to the judge for Alice to attend therapy in order to gain joint custody. Alice is obviously very unwell and he should be parenting 100 percent of the time.
Hi Alice
And have Alice go off the deep end and possibly hurt her kids? This isn’t about going in guns ablazing, legal procedures MUST be followed, as slow and tedious as they may seem, or it could compromise his visitations and jeopardize the ultimate goal which IS getting full custody. PLUS, you cannot MAKE someone get therapy if they don’t want to. My family tried to get my BPD/NPD sister into therapy and she refused to the point where she wouldn’t have contact with us.
This is such a sad situation for these poor girls. I just want to say that Ioan is following the proper course to eventually get full custody. His lawyers are giving him fantastic advice and he is clearly listening to them which is truly in his daughters best interests. It is ridiculously hard in America to fully take children away from either parent. The courts view that as an absolute last resort. It sucks but it absolutely has to happen in steps. I am not saying I agree with it but that is the reality. It is also brilliant that he is asking for therapy as well, because that gives the girls a free space to tell a neutral party exactly what is going on in the home with their mother. For a parent to lose custody everything has to be documented and that is what is happening here. It is a legal process. This may also force Alice into the therapy she so desperately needs too. He also needs to prove that his home is the more stable environment and not just on an emotional level. Being an actor who is on location regularly makes that difficult. He maybe trying to secure a job stateside or maybe trying to justify having them move to wherever he is filming permanently. Child custody is just a complicated and convoluted process. It appears he has very good legal advice and that he is listening and is active in the process. I am praying for these girls and for him that they may eventually find the peace and security they deserve. I am also going to pray that Alice gets herself together so that these girls can eventually have a loving and healthy relationship with their mother as well.
Love your comment, it says it all clearly and compassionately.
Bianca looks super-pretty in that green dress, and the rest of the story is so, so tragic.
I hope he gets full custody (and the court-ordered therapy; yikes, it will be needed), despite only asking for shared.