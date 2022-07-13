Sykes: The Sussexes will ‘relaunch’ themselves after Jubbly ‘humiliations’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be headed to New York soon, probably this weekend. They will appear at the United Nations next Monday, where Harry will give a keynote speech in honor of International Nelson Mandela Day. I sincerely hope that the Sussexes use the visit to do some additional events, like stopping in at some charities or what have you. The last time they were in New York, they traveled to New Jersey to spend time with Afghan refugees and highlight the refugees’ Amazon wish lists, which I’m sure led to thousands in donations (even I donated). Since then, the Sussexes have been part of the Invictus Games in the Hague (which Harry founded) and done charitable visits, helped fund the World Central Kitchen’s operations and highlighted dozens of charities and interesting projects. My point is that Harry and Meghan are already seen as global humanitarians. But not according to Salty Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast. This piece was dripping with contempt.
Prince Harry will relaunch his career as a global humanitarian with a keynote address to the United Nations in New York next week to mark Nelson Mandela day. The livestream of the event Monday is likely to attract huge attention, and Harry’s presence will inject a dose of glamor into usually dry U.N. proceedings.
Appearing with his wife Meghan alongside him, the event will mark a carefully curated return to public life for the couple as they flirt with increasingly political causes.
It will turn a page on the humiliations they suffered during their visit to England for the Platinum Jubilee, where snubs by the royals, which included being seated behind the Duke of Gloucester in a church service and being banned from appearing with the queen, apparently prompted them to fly home hours before the end of the festivities in a private jet.
Harry’s address to the U.N. will recall memories of a bizarre engagement the couple undertook in September 2021. On that occasion the couple, in one of their first post-royal engagements, made a well-publicized appearance in front of the cameras at the rooftop viewing lobby of the U.N. during the organization’s General Assembly, but said nothing to gathered reporters and didn’t make a speech.
The Deputy Secretary-General of the U.N, Amina J Mohammed, later tweeted that she had a “conversation” with the couple about various issues, however many observers were left wondering what the purpose of their appearance was.
Their first New York trip was their version of a royal tour, and they literally met with the then-mayor of New York AND the governor of New York. They took meetings at the United Nations and they visited Harlem. Oh, and they appeared at the Vax Live concert and got a huge ovation, I forgot that. It was a lovely little “royal tour.” Their second trip to New York last fall was specifically to attend a military event, and they built in public appearances (like Meghan appearing at a NYT Dealbook discussion) and humanitarian appearances (visiting refugees). Next Monday’s trip to the UN isn’t a “relaunch” – it’s a continuation of what they’ve already been doing for the past two years.
As for the “humiliations” during the Jubbly… none of the royal reporters or royal commentators can even decide if Harry and Meghan were “snubbed” or if they were invited everywhere and chose not to go. All of these people think it makes the royals look amazing when they describe how the Windsors ignored Archie and Lili though. Yes, that’s it – let’s make sure the world knows that the royals snubbed and “humiliated” a prince of the realm, his Black wife and their two mixed race babies. Well done, everyone.
PS… My theory about this new New York trip is that Meghan will do some press for her Archetypes podcast.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, Instar and Getty.
is this man still talking? he should sit there and eat his food.
The Brits really overrate the Jubbly. It was a British event that the majority of the world didn’t CARE about. I know it’s hard for them to believe this, but the British Royal Family brand is garbage.
Genuinely don’t think it’s the ‘brits’ that overrate the lubbly jubbly so much as the BM. I can assure you that around 93% of us were mainly excited about an extra day off.
I guess it’s hard to downplay something as amazing as giving a keynote at the UN, but don’t let that stop you from trying RRs.
So this means a senior royal will never ever do anything with the UN again, right? LOL
It’s undignified. Everyone knows the UN is just about publicity.
But were they snubbed? Charles certainly made a point of deflecting his own bad press with news that he finally met baby Lili and was overcome.
And why make a speech about something you are not yet well versed in? That’s the difference between the Sussexes and they-who-shall-not-be-Camed. Know your stuff before you pipe in. If you’re going on a listening tour, go and just listen so that when you return, you can—and DO—speak knowledgeably about it. Show up with a purpose and perspective!
I do hope we start hearing more from Meghan solo, though. She is a force for good right now. If she wants to be out there more, please come, we’d love to have you!
No, they weren’t snubbed. Every royal is invited to all of the jubilee events. Lilli’s birthday was on that Saturday so of course they would want to spend the whole day with their daughter, I don’t know why that is hard for the rota to understand. It’s clear they only wanted to do 1 public event and that’s it. The rota are mad they can’t use the “overshadowing the Queen” narrative they had pre written.
The Rota understands way too well. Didn’t some actress just twitted that she was quitting some broadway show after she was fired😁these Royal Rotas aren’t fooling me.
@Ginger Rhiannon Mills on Sky said that all immediate and extended royal family members were invited to all of the Jubbly events. It was up to the family members to accept or decline the invitations. I guess Tom had a valid reason for not mentioning the “snub” H&M received at the service of thanksgiving where they were given their own procession up the aisle and when they reached their seats Edward, Sophie and their children stood up for them even though the family were in the row in front of H&M. Yep, definitely “snubbed”!
Ed and Sophie stood? Not surprised by Edward being friendly. Sophie doing it is shocking.
@Sure……Are you sure the Wessexes stood up for them? I didn’t notice that.
The Wessexes would stand for and curtsy/bow to the Sussexes as the Wessexes are lower in rank. It would be the norm for the Wessexes and everyone else lower than the Wessexes to stand for, curtsy and/or bow to the Sussexes the first time they meet them on that day. Its just that the Sussexes don’t care for that kind of “you are beneath me so you should bow down to me” crap.
I thought some of the royals stood to allow the Sussexes to get to their seats, Eugenie, Beatrice and their husbands too. I don’t think they bow or curtsy to each other upon first sight, that’s only for the queen and maybe Charles now.
Edit to add: l just saw a comment below that the Wessexes were in the row before Harry, so if they stood for him and Meghan it was a nice gesture. As far as ranking, l do believe Edward outranks Harry as the son of the monarch, whereas Harry is a grandson.
Edward is a blood prince, he doesn’t bow to Harry. The blood royals don’t bow/curtesy to each other. Only to a reigning monarch. Ie Princess Anne curtsying to king Felipe when he visited.
@Sure The Sussexes were supposed to arrive at the cathedral by bus and walk in with the other non-working royals. They purposely missed the bus by going to Charles’s. They rode to the Cathedralin a separate car from Charles. They were not supposed to walk in on their own. They were booed walking into the cathedral.
Harry was surprised at their seats in the 2nd row on the opposite side from the Senior royals. The palace cleverly seated them in the middle of the row to prevent them from rushing across the aisle to walk behind W&K.
The Sussexes were then booed loudly exiting the cathedral. Harry looked upset.
Snarky but if that was satire I apologise. It’s been a horrendously long day
“where snubs by the royals, which included being seated behind the Duke of Gloucester in a church service”
Is this a snub????? The Duke of Gloucester is/was (retired????) a full time working British Royal. By choice the Sussexes are not full time working British Royal. Where is the snub??? I do not see a snub. Am I missing something???
I know, they are saying it like it’s a bad thing to sit behind the Duke just because he is lower down the line. It’s not like he has cooties or anything.
The Duke of Gloucester is probably wondering why he’s being dragged into it and why he’s suddenly a pariah. This is hilarious. Oh noes, they sat down in a seat and seemed fine with it ( far away from the Cambridges who they had zero contact with). These people seem stupid.
Everyone is forgetting Dan whoop there it is Wooten put out an article on the daily fail that the rota was PROMISED and was 😡 when California never showed up to any of the after events particularly the one after the service where will was walking way ahead of Kate. This article is a continuous 🎯 of the loss of money the rota didn’t make having just the lambridges to work with. Mind you even with the Cambridge kids the rota makes no 💰
What planet do these people even live on? The jubbly was a resounding success and all anyone was interested in talking about was this adorable family. The only humiliation I remember from the royal family came entirely from the U.K. Division 🙄
To be fair, the Prince Louis tantrum-on-the-balcony event also got a lot of press.
Sykes must have pissed off the Burger King with something he wrote, KP isn’t returning his calls, and this is his “trash the Sussexes” mea culpa to regain favor. This sounds so Wooten.
I’m presuming it was his burn re the Venn diagram in his last article about George at the tennis….
I.E. Sykes’ Venn diagram comment and faux Sussex praise in his George sweltering in a suit at Wimbledon post.
If so, that was head-spinningly quick. It’s only Wed and the article on George came out on what, Mon? What a wimp Sykes is.
@Harper I wonder if he had this one ready to go. Like he wrote that article about George and then was like, but look! I still hate the Sussexes!
@Harper – it is quick but then I have no trouble believing Sykes knocks this nonsense out in five minutes then goes for an early lunch. It’s not like this is carefully researched or anything 😉
Ding ding ding!!! My EXACT thoughts.
it’s the Cambridges who are trying to recover from “humiliations” after their overseas disaster. I feel Sykes chose that word on purpose to deflect.
At worst, the Sussexes experienced frostiness. As expected.
I don’t even think they got frostiness much as the BM and rota would love it. Maybe from the Cambridges but that was well reciprocated. We saw them chat with Beatrice, Eugenie and their husbands, Zara, the Duke of Kent and numerous little cousins and they met with the queen and apparently Charles. Anyone frosty to them it was probably reciprocated and/or the don’t care.
It’s funny how with these Royal reporters they always equate no one has leaked anything to us, to well that clearly means that nothing of importance happened. One they absolutely hate that they don’t have any sources so that they can speculate endlessly on what the Sussexes are doing, but they’re so used to fluff from the Cambridges that the idea that someone wouldn’t want to do endless announcements with no actual work to show that’s beneficial at the end is completely foreign to them. That’s why they got in such a tizzy about ” service is universal”they know that they come out lacking in the comparison.
My goodness! Sykes seems bitter about something. Maybe his snark reveals what that might be … the Sussexes denied them all the Jubbly appearances they were all counting on so they could milk all the comparisons to the Lamebridges; they didn’t get a single photo of Archie, let alone an appearance by the wee Mountbatten Windsors, and only carefully curated birthday pics of Lili. They’re desperate, and the Sussexes keeping them at bay is costing them £££.
Exactly this!They were hoping for lots of pics, and gossip hoping the Sussexes in the same rooms as the Rota. Instead the Sussexes gave them space. This is the same press that was gloating about them being “banned” from the balcony and were screaming about overshadowing before they arrived there. Instead they got some grainy shots and the church service, which was all eyes on the Sussexes, and they were cheered by the crowds. They didn’t get what they wanted out of that weekend, so it’s rehash and regurgitate with “alternative facts” and a massive dose of sour grapes.
The only ones who looked great during the Jubbly were Harry and Meghan. This sad man is so miserable like the rest of those harpies on Salt Island.
Sykes is absolutely pathetic. He is a KP plant that writes for The Daily Beast, if anyone needs a crash course in who this person is. He’s not particularly good at his job, he’s always going to absurd lengths to cover and flatter the cambridges. The other day he went to the most insane lengths to justify writing an article about George at the tennis match. His story wouldn’t have gotten good placement on its own, so he weirdly decided to make it about the Sussexes (for attention) and then suddenly pivoted to keenery buffoonery. I don’t read any stories from him anymore, and I would advise any CB readers to do same.
LOL we discussed that tennis article at great length yesterday.
I don’t think he’s a KP plant. he has been plenty of critical of the Cambridges at times. I just think he knows he needs to roughly stay in their good graces. But if he was a plant, he would haven’t come out and talked about how he heard about William’s affair.
Good Lord, these people are so horrible. I am so happy that ridiculous Jubby nonsense is over and gone because H&M need to stay far, far away from those clowns for a long while. I’m so looking forward to H&M really getting to work now and seeing them out and about. Very exciting times ahead for them!
Spare a thought for Sykes and his ilk.
They ran around telling us that the Sussexes were second row Royals and the second row Royals have been invited to address the UN whilst the 1st Row Royals are looking dated and out of touch in between accepting bags of cash from ME dictators!
You hate to see it 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Word. These attempts at making the Salty Isle royals relevant to current times is…something else.
I’m so tired of this relentless nonsense from the media re the Sussexes. So tired. However, I trust that H&M themselves have people to keep an eye on stories to call out anything libellous or particularly egregious and that they do not sully their day reading any of this sh*t.
As an aside – can you imagine actually working for H&M and seeing what they do day in day out up close and THEN having to be the person who does the media check and sees how everything gets twisted? I can’t even imagine…
Harry specifically addressed that particular job. He said the lies have to be viewed by a person who knows what they’re doing. Harry also said they watch and give counseling. It’s very important to the Sussex to keep all employed safe and mentally fit. Much love for Sussex family.
I thought Sykes would have waited until next week to be snide about Harry and Meghan but I guess he couldn’t wait. Whatever, he like the rest of the Royal rota sounds increasingly delusional when talking about Harry and Meghan. If you decline invitations to events and purposely keep a distance from family members how are you the one being humiliated? The press is bitter that Harry and Meghan didn’t play the game.
The lames and Chuck and cams were the only people humiliated at the Jubbly. The jubbly was terrible. Like it was tone deaf, very much racist in it’sall whiteness, and boring. Hell petty Betty barely appeared. The rota lost millions when M&H released the pic of Lilli. They also lost millions when they received no leaks and no candids. Hes mad that M&H showed how irrelevant the BRF are.
Yea it’s a little bizarre to read they were humiliated at the Jubbly. I didn’t get that impression at all. Also that Harry’s relaunching anything. It’s like they’re trying to claim he failed to launch last time so bless him, he’s trying again. They’re so scared and angry of the Sussex success.
They are certainly afraid attention will be turned to the heir who actually failed to launch, as a human being.
I think I feel safe to say the Sussexes ignored most of the events happening around the Jubilee and attended what they agreed to attend with the Queen. The saltiness is coming from the UK because the Sussexes avoided any drama and maintained a dignified presence while briefly on that island. The Sussexes did not try to engage and appeared aloof throughout their short visit. From what I have observed from the Sussexes, the seating arrangement would not have been a problem because they would have not wanted to be seated close to the Windsors and they no longer represent the Crown. The saltiness belongs entirely to the gutter gossipers and royals because of how aloof the Sussexes were and how quickly they left. Their appearance and disappearance signaled we came and did what was asked by the Queen and we leaving. Always hilarious how these gutter gossipers twist themselves into knots to try to embiggen those Windsor clowns. The Sussexes owned the Windsor’s when they visited and left them in the dust.
????????? Humiliation where…?
????? Relaunch WHAT, pre tell???
Try harder Sykes, you are beginning to look more pathetic with each passing day, IF that could be humanly possible.
The only thing I hope they relaunch in an social media account. Trying to keep up with them from pap pics on Twitter or their website or other orgs websites or social medias is not the smoothest way to go about things. I know they have their reasons for not having a social media account but a Instagram account for archewell with no public comments wouldn’t hurt. Not every supporter of them is a Sussex squad tweeter. HM have done a lot of good since they left the family and to have to list and explain what they’ve done to people who aren’t on sussexsquad Twitter because anyone outside of that can’t keep up with the sources that are telling the truth or lying is… getting a little tiring. Kaiser I think you make a great point about Meghan doing promo for her podcast. We all know they will do multiple visits and I honestly can’t wait for the outfits!!!
they are just writing delusions they wish were real. no one cared about the silly jubilee thing and certainly, no one thought they were humiliated – they came, looked good, and left. the rest stayed around and watched as their own government imploded.
Lol, Tom who, now?
The royal experts love to claim that Harry & Meghan exploit their royal connections but it’s the press (and sometimes the other royals themselves that clout chase of H&M) that love to tie anything H&M do to the others. I mean who is still talking about the jubbly? Only the royal press. So why would H&M need a reset for what was a bit of a damp squib celebration (after all the hype) especially when the sovereign grant palace briefing to the rota made clear that H&M were invited to all events & chose to be low key. The royal press are just mad they didn’t get more H&M gossip from the event as they barely engaged, to use their body language experts & especially didn’t get the Elizabeth meets Lili photo.
H&M had specific events in New York the last two times they visited & their meetings at the UN were part of their vaccine equity advocacy so wasn’t the mere photo ops that Bower seems to be suggesting.
Nelson Mandela day at the UN involves idea of volunteering so sure they might do that/ do some other charity work like the last time they visited. And who knows maybe Meghan will do press for her podcast too as kaiser suggests.
These people can never keep their stories straight. First, the Sussexes were the evil jerks who snubbed the royals, especially the young ones, and didn’t attend the little luncheon thingy. They didn’t even bother attend the concert. They’re jerks. Nooooow, it’s that *they* were the snubbed, not snubbers.
I commented something like that yesterday. The press can’t keep it straight, whether the Sussexes were the snubbers or the snubbees. Cracks me up.
The only ones who who were humiliated were the RRs speculating (borderline begging really) every day of the Jubbly whether H&M would attend an event, and the Cambridges who trotted out their unhappy set of children numerous times for optics.
LOL, I think this is the talking point the RRs have decided to go with re: the Jubbly – that H&M were SNUBBED and they were intentionally not invited to things and not allowed at events, when we all know if that was actually the case, the RRs would have made sure to tell us beforehand, like they did with the balcony appearances (although we have discussed the theories behind that decision and I’m on team “Harry said no to the balcony.”) We all know that if H&M wanted to attend the concert on Friday night (Saturday night?) or the event on Sunday night (the one with Louis), they would have. They attended the events that meant the most to the Queen and to Harry, Trooping and the thanksgiving service. My guess is that those were always the only things they were going to attend.
Anyway, tom sykes is trying to hard to paint their UN appearances as something pathetic and nefarious, but it just seems so obvious that he got a call from KP after the venn diagram comments, lol. “make the sussexes look bad!”
I’m not surprised though, even when he says something on point (like the comments about George at Wimbledon), I never forget that he really dislikes the Sussexes. It’s just that sometimes he’s willing to poke the Cambridge bear more than some of the other RRs.
Ok, first of all Sykes is a liar. Second, he’s a stupid liar. Because the Sussexes NY trip wasn’t a secret, it made global headlines and everybody knew why they were in NYC, including The Daily Beast, which had several articles about it. It’s stupid to lie about something when the truth is a matter of record.
And third, he’s just plain stupid. What does the Jubbly have to do with H&M’s humanitarian work? Not being seated behind W&K at St. Paul’s won’t stop them from continuing their projects. Whatever happened at the Jubbly, they don’t need the RF’s approval to do good work.
Unless there was another picture at the UN, the place where the Sussexes posed for a picture was at the observatory at One World Trade Center as part of their visit to the 9/11 site. A picture, by the way, with the mayor, and the governor. Yes, that’s pretty bizarre.
Harry was also seated behind the Wessexes (James actually). Presumably Sykes – British, yes? and author of a royal blog – knows the only thing unusual about the church seating was that normally Harry would have been on the other side behind Charles. The first row is for the children of the monarch (and the heir). Their children were in the second row on each side, including Zara, Peter, Bea, Eugenie, and Harry. All non-working, just like him. Also, the Duke of Gloucester is TQ’s cousin, as well as a working royal. No disgrace to be behind him! Under other circumstances, the person in that seat would have been Andrew.
Always interesting when people reveal themselves like this. A different opinion is one thing; twisting the facts to fit the narrative is where any credibility goes right out the window.
Bea and Eugenie were in the same row. Were they humiliated? I imagine, they are the ones that H chose to sit with.
Ok, first of all Sykes is a liar. Second, he’s a stupid liar.
Lol. Ditto.
There is nothing worse than being seated behind the Duke of Gloucester when at church, according to Tom Sykes. I wonder if he had trouble keeping a straight face when typing this nonsense.
That line made me laugh, too. Oh, the humilitation! Being seated being the Duke of Gloucester! However will I recover from this? I can never show my face in public again.
Lol – I can see this becoming a CB shorthand for being snubbed and humiliated. “Yes but were they/he/she seated behind the Duke of Gloucester? Had things got THAT bad??”
ETA Comically The Duke of Gloucester once snubbed me. I said ‘Good morning’ to him once when passing him in Windsor Park. He blanked me!!
@Hench!! I’m howling! Snubbed by the duke of gloucester!! You are right up there with Harry and Meghan lolol
I have a fondness for the Duke of Gloucester. He gives the appearance of a mellow guy and was an architect before his brother died and he had to assume the title. He also comes across as the absentminded professor so maybe he didn’t intend to snub you, Hench! He’s also patron of the Richard III Society, who was also Duke of Gloucester before he became king. So there are worse people the Sussexes could have been sitting behind, like the Rent-a-Kents.
Haha – I shall take comfort then that he was merely thinking high faluting architectural and/or historical king thoughts and didn’t hear me rather than he looked RIGHT at my sorry, common, pedestrian carcass in horror that I should address him at all!
(BTW – it was the latter…;) )
The Hench, he was probably multitasking and in the midst of formulating his speech to the Society as to why Richard the Third didn’t murder the princes in the tower and most likely mentally redesigning a better sepulcher for the last Plantagenet king. So have pity on the poor guy lol!
It could absolutely have been worse: they could’ve been sat behind the Duke of Cambridge 😉
Talk about trying to make insults happen out of thin air; clearly, he is under KP’s thumb and stuck with that alliance. The bitterness and bitchiness of that silly wannabe hit piece is ridiculous, and I’m glad he has no Sussex access.
This is too funny!! He’s trying so hard to stir controversy over something so simple.
This is what happens when you have no content. You create a whole imaginary world from a single sentence UN press release.
What a miserable life these royal reporters live.
Geez. The attempts to gaslight everyone and rewrite the past grow more and more absurd.
There was nothing bizarre about their trip to the UN last year!! They met with the UN Secretary-General!! That ain’t nothing!! That meeting left y’all wondering, huh, Tom? How about Willy-Boy’s meeting with Gordon Brown in Scotland last summer? What was that all about? No wondering about that?
I know. He tries to make it sound like somebody can just show up at the UN or invite themselves and just walk on in and pose. Tell him to try getting in the door.
If someone is invited to an event and declines, that is not snubbing them. The Sussexes decided which events they felt comfortable going to and that was it. Jeez. It’s been over a month. Move on! Oh, you say you can’t move on, Tom Skyes? Why is that? Because you have no sources for new stories? Oh well. There’s a whole family living in the UK with plenty of skeletons in their closet for you to story mine. Harry & Meghan are flourishing. They don’t need the like of Tom Skyes to embiggen them. Their actions do that for them.
I know people like Tom need to keep the drama going because that’s what brings the clicks but really? Do they really think that claiming the Sussexes were snubbed makes Harry and Meghan look bad? lol.
The royal family is literally dragging out every black person they can find to take a picture with so that they don’t look racist and their media friends are destroying that by saying the black/biracial family members were snubbed…Haha.
The are truly trapped in a toxic cycle that will eventually lead to the RFs downfall.
Meanwhile Harry and Meghan are just minding their business..continuing their projects and living their life.
Truly. Cannot and Willnot are furiously trying to find out which wax museum has a Nelson Mandela they can pose their kids with.
Tom Skyes writes to satisfy his royalists base, but don’t forget the world is also watching how the royals claimed to have humiliated the Queen’s invited guests, Prince Harry and Meghan.
Also only the British media thinks Prince Harry earlier New York trip was “bizzare”. The world watchers think the trip was splendidly done unlike William and Kate Caribbean tour
The Caribbean tours by William and Edward were “humiliations” for the royal family. But it makes them feel better to trash Harry and project their own humiliation onto him. Whatever, I’m sure Harry doesn’t give them a second thought while they are obsessed with him.
Whoever is keeping the “let’s destroy Harry and Meghan” story alive with your clicks and your cash, please take some time to ask yourself, “does this bring joy to my life? Or am I getting high off the rage that makes me feel safe from the fears i have regarding what Meghan represents as a Black American woman who married into the royal family?” That rage won’t numb your white fragility. That type of rage only begets hatred and hatred will have you suffering from the inside out. Take a breath. Try some mindfulness meditation. Find a therapist. Get in touch with your humanity. Find something that brings you joy and stop obsessing about piling on a person for the rest of your life.
WTF? Was he watching another version of the Jubbly in an alternate universe somewhere?
The big news here is that The Daily Beast employs a man who doesn’t know what the words snubbed, humiliation, or bizarre mean.
I had to Google what ‘Mandela Day’ is here is some more info https://www.un.org/en/events/mandeladay/ I’ve made a donation to Mayhew on behalf of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex, Archie & Lili Diana Mountbatten-Windsor & will be volunteering at my local cat shelter sterilisation day on Monday 18 July in honour of Mandela Day. That’s the power of The D&DofSussex – people from every corner of the world, from all walks of life are inspired by them to help one another and to help in their own communities. Show me just 1 other member of the BRF with that much global influence
The Daily Beast used to be one of my regular news sources— until I read a few of Tom Sykes’s pieces, and realized that what I had taken for news was really “news”: heavily biased opinions, that were not often openly acknowledged as such. Even for entertainment topics, I was turned off. What truly sucks, IMO, is that writers and their editors know that few people have the time or the inclination to check multiple sources and evaluate critically as we scan the headlines that give them clicks.
Ok, rant over. As a former New Yorker, I was thrilled to see Meghan and Harry visit neighborhoods where I used to work and play. It was a total treat to see the pictures of them
hanging out at Melba’s! I wish them an enjoyable and successful visit.
A couple CBers predicted this – since Sykes was SLIGHTLY shady about George being forced to endure a boiled suit in sweltering Wimbledon heat, this is his way of pretending to be evenhanded. But it’s pretty sparse – perhaps there are Sussex haters who still relish that Meghan and Harry were “snubbed” and taken down a peg, but honestly it’s not becoming to be STILL gloating about excluding visiting members of your family visiting from an ocean away. I say it a lot, but who exactly is so proud of shunning their infant niece’s first birthday party? Is that really a good look? But I digress.
I get the sense that the rota were really hoping Harry and Meghan would bring some drama to the jubbly, and the fact that they rose above it all so gracefully, and did not suddenly act like Kardashians was a disappointment, so they’re trying their level best to stir up trouble.
I don’t understand why they’re still trying to use the Jubilee to attack the Sussexes. The two most talked about events were them at the church service and a glimpse of them through a window. The UK press were denied the media frenzy they expected in their backyard, the Sussexes did the one thing they were confirmed to do and didn’t linger. Now they’re pissed that they are back at work and doing something that will garner more global attention than some bloated spectacle did. Harry was invited to speak at this UN event because he has a connection to Mandela and his organization, built up over the years. He’s has connections to organizations and charities in Southern Africa, and as we’ve heard, Harry and Meghan know people, they put in the work and this is definitely in their wheelhouse and aligns with their mission and philanthropic goals. So many of the press like this Sykes tool and the haters are upset because it once again blows up the false narrative they keep failing to gain traction with. The Jubilee was weeks ago, no one cares who was snubbed or not, except for those who have nothing better to do. Harry and Meghan have scratched the Jubbly off their calendar and are currently preparing for what is next on their schedules.
I think it’s more like the rota are stuck desperately trying to mine the months old jubbly for stories because the UK- based royals basically aren’t doing much of anything. QEII is in Scotland and increasingly out of the spotlight, others are on holiday, and attendance at Wimbledon was pretty lackluster, even with poor George sweltering in his suit. And they might be due for another dry spell if the Cambridges take their usual summer vacay.
I get the feeling that they had banked on the Sussexes giving them reams of jubbly drama that they could use to churn out content all summer. I’d be pissed off, too, if I had to rely on the Cambridges dubious work ethic for my bread and butter! Meanwhile, the more interesting Sussexes continue doing stuff, but won’t give the rota a crumb. What’s a poor scribbler to do but desperately try to tie in whatever H and M do to the Windsors, however tenuous and ridiculous?
This is hysterical. Unlike Kate and Will, the Sussexes have no need to continually regroup and relaunch themselves as people who do meaningful work. And I thought their trip to the Jubbly was borderline triumphant. To me they came across like they were indifferent to the petty bullshit that was going on around them. They were there as family members of the queen, nothing more, nothing less.
If this man actually believes what he’s writing, he’s a fool. If he knows that what he’s writing is twisted revisionist history nonsense then he’s just plain evil. Either way, all the sycophantic blathering in the world can’t erase the real-world impact that the Sussexes have had since leaving the royal fold.
It’s actually an insult to the UN and Mandela himself to suggest that they would denigrate his memory by turning this commemoration into a tacky pr op. Anyone who considers themselves a journalist should be able to complete a basic Google search, which would show that Harry has been incredibly involved with Mandela’s foundation and was the ONLY ROYAL — read that again: THE ONLY ROYAL — to attend the London memorial for Mandela. That is such a disgrace and since the royals apparently can’t *feel* shame, they should at least *be* shamed publicly for it.
Anyway, Tom Sykes is a hateful prat and I look forward to the Sussexes making him eat his words once again. On a lighter note, I hope Kaiser is right and Meghan does press or, dare I say, a launch event for Archetypes! Spotify does have an office in NYC, just saying…
Well said.
This is a public display of bitterness from the media that is specific to coverage about royalty in the UK.
The context of this piece is dripping with ire and frustration. How dare they not give in like Charles and Camilla with their new hire, former deputy editor of the Fail.
It is as if Harry and Meghan seem unaffected by the btm’s ability to “make or break” careers in terms of reputation.
The problem with the revised version of events surrounding the Jubilee is that many people beyond the UK get to access the media feed of said events independently. There was no compelling need for biased opinions of said events.
There was no snub, despite whining about the seating arrangement. The seating did not allow for a side by side comparison with the competitive couple. Far from a snub it was a relief not unlike not attending the event after the church service. Princess Anne opted to feed the pigeons at the Edinburgh Zoo.
This is sour grapes; a tantrum that parts of the globe are not interested in the btm take on the Sussexes.
The dude did not have to call the affair ‘’dry’ just sayin.
They were never humiliated at the Jubbly. They acted with honor, dignity and class. OTHER people humiliated themselves with their tacky “snubbing,” name-calling, muttering under their breath, being unable and unwilling to deal with an out-of-control child who should never have been there in the first place, etc. A lot of humiliation, but none for Meghan and Harry.
This coordinated smear campaign has worked so well I am astounded. First, I am glad to have this little corner of the internet to have commentary with like minded people on this subject. But away from here I can’t believe all the random places that hate is slung at these two. It is everywhere and completely unconnected to the topics at hand. I see mud slung on convos about Jan 6 hearings, lawsuits, Supreme Court rulings, Scandinavian news items, and – often – on a thread discussing the death of Chris Cornell FFS – just to name a few. Pick a random topic and don’t be surprised to find someone bringing her up. None of this crap have anything to do with them and aren’t even in the same species of topic (such as a discussion of royals or whatever).
It is INSANE to me how much people hate her especially but them collectively. I can’t find any legitimate reason for this. Some of the people they compare her to have legit factual reasons for the vitriol they get.
The treatment of the Sussexes by the royals themselves, the royal rats, MSM, etc… has really been eye opening and sad
Sorry, I just had to vent I guess
FYI, those are bots. No point in getting your BP up about that. These are not real “people”. So no there isn’t an ” insane ” amount of hatred for the Sussexes.
I’m surprised that he’s trying to sell the humiliation story. In the US we saw the separate procession for H&M, and we know to call it a procession because the BBC newscaster told us so. He also said that it happened only because TQ wanted it that way. We saw H&M sitting next to Eugenie and Jack and laughing, so it looked like they were sitting exactly where they wanted to be sitting.
Does Sykes understand that he’s looking foolish to those of us in the US who even bothered to see any of the Jubbly–trust me, this was not something most people here even had on their radar let alone made a point of watching. If he doesn’t want to be considered a tabloid writer here, he needs to tone down the crap.
Oh dear. Whatever happens to the Cambridges, the Clowns reverse it and put it on the Sussexes. E,g, When Kate made Meghan cry, they turned it around and said Meghan made Kate cry. So when they say the Sussexes were humiliated during the Jubbly, they mean Kate was humiliated during the Jubbly when Louis told her to speak to the hand. They are so transparent.
“Louis told her to speak to the hand.” 😂😂😂
LMAO!!!
why do the RRs continue to voluntarily act so stupid? that’s it.
Tom Sykes is not a very good fan fic writer.
Maybe he should stop by and tell them how to get over their humiliation while Harry is giving his speech to the UN. I’m sure they would welcome his input (insert eye roll).