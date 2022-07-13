“Lady Gaga’s longtime dancers quit just before her new tour begins” links

Several of Lady Gaga’s longtime dancers quit her tour because of toxic drama with Gaga’s choreographer. Little Monsters are up in arms. [LaineyGossip]

Tom Hiddleston’s gross fans are attacking Zawe Ashton online. [Pajiba]

Emily Blunt’s bright, watercolor-esque Roksanda is meh/eh. [Go Fug Yourself]

More on the Emmy Award nomination snubs. [Gawker]

James Franco got a job. Gross. [Dlisted]

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse held hands in NYC. [Just Jared]

Neil deGrasse Tyson is excited over the James Webb telescope photos. [Seriously OMG]

Selena Gomez promotes her beauty line in Europe. [RCFA]

Martin Lawrence wants to make Bad Boys 4. [Buzzfeed]

Reality shows are out here faking positive drug tests?! [Starcasm]

Idris Elba has entered the skincare industry, wow. [Towleroad]

LOL, Dua Lipa’s Puma collection is spectacularly ugly. [Egotastic]

when lady gaga comes online a day before chromatica ball to say she has to cancel as she has no dancers pic.twitter.com/7fZL4lOAt3 — jack (@fkajxck) July 11, 2022