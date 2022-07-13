“Lady Gaga’s longtime dancers quit just before her new tour begins” links

Several of Lady Gaga’s longtime dancers quit her tour because of toxic drama with Gaga’s choreographer. Little Monsters are up in arms. [LaineyGossip]
Tom Hiddleston’s gross fans are attacking Zawe Ashton online. [Pajiba]
Emily Blunt’s bright, watercolor-esque Roksanda is meh/eh. [Go Fug Yourself]
More on the Emmy Award nomination snubs. [Gawker]
James Franco got a job. Gross. [Dlisted]
Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse held hands in NYC. [Just Jared]
Neil deGrasse Tyson is excited over the James Webb telescope photos. [Seriously OMG]
Selena Gomez promotes her beauty line in Europe. [RCFA]
Martin Lawrence wants to make Bad Boys 4. [Buzzfeed]
Reality shows are out here faking positive drug tests?! [Starcasm]
Idris Elba has entered the skincare industry, wow. [Towleroad]
LOL, Dua Lipa’s Puma collection is spectacularly ugly. [Egotastic]
when lady gaga comes online a day before chromatica ball to say she has to cancel as she has no dancers pic.twitter.com/7fZL4lOAt3
— jack (@fkajxck) July 11, 2022
Lady Gaga’s longtime dancer Montana Efew announced that she won’t be part of Lady Gaga’s World Tour due to creative differences with her current choreographer. pic.twitter.com/hMkG7VKMzc
— Lady Gaga Now 💓⚔️ (@ladygaganownet) July 11, 2022
The Hiddleston / Ashton piece is excellent. It’s important to note and to call out the unhinged racism that often gets focused on Black women in interracial relationships — often in the guise of supposedly “reasonable “ criticism.
“Unhinged Racism” sums it up . I’m just thinking about what Jodie Turner Smith, Jaz Sinclair,F.K. Twigs , Meghan Markle and a slew of others have gone through. It’s like these racist fans blow a fuse everyone their favorite actor is coupled with a black women especially. The comments on Lucky Blue Smiths instagram after he got married were stomach turning. On the other end Zazie Beetz had racist misogynistic abuse hearld at her from Black men online same with Jodie Turner Smith and Tamara Mowery.
Love is love. Jodie Turner Smith and Pacey are not just cute together (in their actions and words) but they are one of the hottest couples on the planet. I wish all the congrats in the world to Hiddleston, Ashton, and the Hiddlesbaby on the way.
Love Jodie Turner Smith. She is like a living Barbie doll she is so stunning. I hate the majority of the fashion / outfits she puts together but goodness she is gorgeous!!!!!
One of the things that has to be faced is that there is so much toxic behavior that goes on in all white spaces. Look at the people saying Cumberbatch and his wife faked her pregnancies and hired actors to play their children and she’s the head of a human trafficking ring (alternates between setting actresses as prostitutes and pedo-garbage). Plus the whole Outlander shipping thing. And any of half a dozen others. That Alexandra Grant is a witch who holds onto Keanu through black magic.
And then race gets added and it’s just another level. But we can’t pretend that this is just the racists. There is a whole swamp of white toxicity that needs to be drained and dealt with when it’s still white on white, so that the rest of the world doesn’t effen’ have to deal with it.
I’m ashamed in behalf of all Hiddles fans. I absolutely lust for him as Loki (but also in general love ginger dudes, especially with sexy accents). But honestly not interested in his personal life other than wishing him well. This craziness is awful. That poor woman.
Lady Gaga needs to address her toxic choreographer. Demand he treat the dancers better. Fire him if he doesn’t. Period.
Exactly… she’s the boss and the headliner… if she tolerates a toxic team member it’s on her.
Take with a big grain of salt. I have friends who are Gaga super-fans. Even as fans, they say she’s been known to have an entitled streak. Believes people around her should be “grateful.”
I don’t have skin in this game, but she looks bad in this story. Treat your workers right.
It is 100%, crystal clear that the ONLY move Gaga needs to make is to fire that nightmare choreographer and move mountains to re-hire those longtime dancers. There is NO other good choice here. I’ve noticed that her comments on Instagram are clean of this issue. Something is up with that tour.
I am a longtime Gaga fan and absolutely loved Chromatica, it came out during the deepest darkest holes of the pandemic, so it was a light in my life. I bought myself a single ticket to see her in a neighboring state. What a disappointment. There isn’t even any tour promo or previews or mention of that tour on social media, so the disaster seems like it has been quietly brewing for some time.
I’m surprised that her Instagram is free from this. From Reading the post this is trending on Twitter so people are talking about it.
Do you know if Gaga runs her Instagram account ? Because it sounds like someone is deleting any comments talking about it.
Firing the choreographer on the eve of the tour is such a consequential move. It would mean that you either couldn’t use their choreography, and would have to re-do the entire show…or you’d have to pay them to go away and still use their routines, which they might make incredibly expensive. Or, maybe because the termination would be related to HR issues, maybe there is a way around that. Sounds like a headache all around, but for her employees sake, I hope they find a way to take the choreographer off of the tour.
I am so f*cking disgusted with the particular strain of Tom Hiddleston “fans” who are outright trash racists. I knew this would happen because it almost always does with cis male actors fan base but it still angers me. I hope Zawe has a healthy pregnancy and safe labor and delivery. I hope that Tom is supportive in every way a partner/husband should be and that they live happily in love all of their days.
The James Webb telescope photos have been mind bending and damn amazing. I can’t believe how vast outer space is and how small earth is in it.
But he hasn’t done anything to court racist fans? I guess he dated Swifty when she was still in her “America’s sweetheart” stage and hadn’t yet told her white supremacist fans to eff off. I’m not blaming Swifty for this hate, just that I can’t think of anything else he did that put him in range of these nuts. Okay, actually, I guess being in the MCU (although a Jewish creation) is incel/white supremacy adjacent. So that actually really sucks. Can we take it back from them?
Him dating Taylor has nothing to do with it. He’s a white celebrity and that’s all that they need .
Taylor doesn’t have anything to do with Tom’s strain of racist fans. That’s all the doing of those horrible people.
Incels and bigots gonna incel and bigot whether courted or invited or what have you. They’ll swarm to dog whistles but try to occupy and control every airspace the way Republicans and theocratic SCJs try to occupy all women’s bodies whether invited or not.
It’s up to the rest of us to not stand for it … to call it out, not tolerate it in our presence, to stand up as allies and human beings, to care for fellow humans, love and support them (and ask them what they need, want from us).
I’m guessing in general it looks like being more ‘Chris Evans clapping back at THR that Sam Wilson IS Captain America’ and less ‘ JJ Abrams et al folding to gross bigotry and sidelining Finn and Rose because some nasty white fanboys screamed about characters in a sci-fi movie.’
Fandoms have a nasty dark side, including entitlement, racism and misogyny… with misogynoir being a particularly vile aspect of it.
Those photographs are blowing my mind. It’s so freaking exciting!
Those are not “fans,” except in the obsessive sense. If you’re a fan of an actor, a writer, a musician, whatever, why on earth would you attack the person he/she/they love? It’s disturbing, immature, and hateful, to say the least.
Yup the twee fans are lost in a fantasy world, they live in their own reality.
Right? Hey, racists, you can have Mel Gibson and Kid Rock.
Those fans of actors that go online to trash the SO of their celeb crushes are just over the top living in a dream world.
Honestly.
Millionaire, world famous actors i.e. Cumberbatch, Hiddels, Keanu, etc. are Out.Of.Your.League haters!
Stop with the all the hate. Racists are having a field day IRL and on the web.
Gaga has a real mess on her hands, this sounds like it’s going to be expensive to fix.
Who called Khloe having another kid with Tristan? Everyone? Great. My lord.