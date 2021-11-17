Alice Evans refers to Ioan Gruffudd’s girlfriend as ‘stealer of my husband’

Here we are, at yet another episode of Alice Evans Has Lost the Plot. Alice Evans is still extremely online about Ioan Gruffudd leaving her, filing for divorce and moving on with a younger woman named Bianca Wallace. Even by Alice’s own muddled timeline, Ioan was deeply unhappy and trying to leave Alice last year during the pandemic. He didn’t come home one day in January of this year and, out of the blue, tell her he wanted a divorce. She knew he was unhappy and done with the marriage for months beforehand. For most of this year, she’s been focused on how Ioan has destroyed her life and her children’s lives. Then he became Instagram Official with Bianca, and now most of Alice’s ire is being directed at Bianca. As it turns out – who knows – Bianca was “liking” Instagram pics of Ioan on Alice’s IG for years. And then Alice wrote this on her IG earlier this morning:
Hey Bianca Mae Wallace, stealer of my husband, ruined of the life I’d worked so hard to achieve and also person who makes my kid cry -aperson I will never forget ever.
Anyway somebody alerted me tonight that whenever I posted a relatively cute pic of myself on ivstagram, within about 19 minutes emergered a sock account pretending to be on ‘Biava’s side { although how one could be on the side side if a total bitch who manifested a father away from two lyrics girls who ducking ADORED him then I do not know, except to say that this person is completely devoid of human empathy.
Good luck, Ioan.
And oh, let’s see what this pic brings out. I was tempted to out a picture of Bianca next to one of mine ( after all the ‘youre 50! Give up! You’re so fat!).
But I didn’t. Because that’s not my way.
How do you like THIS one, BB?
How has Alice’s divorce lawyer not dumped her by now? This is so bad. This energy is so toxic. As many have said, whatever sympathy Alice and her situation may have engendered is being destroyed. I’m also confused by why she’s now following Bianca’s Instagram, and why she’s doing these deeper dives on what posts Bianca was liking in 2018.
apparently he is done with his TV show in France this week, so this will probably blow up this weekend/next week when he returns, especially if he takes his girlfriend with him
If I were him or the new gif, I would be terrified to go back. Someone pointed out here last week, that this is Betty Broderick 2.0 and they couldn’t have been more accurate.
AE has been tweeting non stop since she learnt about BW. She admits to lying in bed, drinking heavily and is always display ing her every feeling online , not hiding anything from her young daughters. She is tormenting herself and others. She needs an intervention to get the help that she urgently needs. I worry about her and the children.
Toxic energy is right. I actually get a little nauseous reading her posts. And tabloids in England are always praising her!
She is a post away from getting herself a restraining order.
She might already have one since every time she interrupts the kids facetime calls he goes straight to his lawyers. He’s not talking and she wouldn’t admit if he has a restraining order against her.
Those poor girls.
Did she actually steal him if he made it known he wasn’t happy and was leaving her and then filed for divorce? Yes he’s technically still married but he’s allowed to move on.
Please don’t cover this woman anymore. She’s demanding attention in a nonproductive, unhealthy way, which is not good for her, her kids, her former husband, etc. I promise not to read any more, but I just wanted to beg you not to give her any more clicks.
When keeping it real goes wrong.
Classic 😂
I hope his lawyers are paying attention. The girls are allowed to still adore their father even if he’s not with you Alice. He’s allowed to have a relationship with his children without you. I hope these children are already in therapy to help process this toxic stew.
You can’t “steal” a person from a marriage. Lol.
Alice has conflated Ioan leaving her with Ioan leaving their children, which is weird and harmful to the children. That’s what makes me nervous about her, and sorry for those little girls.
She’s the type who would set herself on fire if she thought her ex-husband would get the blame for it.
Exactly. These posts are all about him leaving his children but he hasn’t left his children, he’s left his wife. If Alice ACTUALLY really cared about her children not being traumatised she would do everything she could to preserve the relationship they have with their father separate from her own rejection.
Instead she is blatantly using them as weapons. Worse, she is probably telling them that they have been rejected by their father. What a mess.
Was she drunk when she typed that out? So many typos and mis-used words: “manifested a father away”, “two lyrics girls”. Hard to read and understand. I’m feeling scared for the girls and Bianca and Ioan now.
Manifested is correct, she’s making fun of Bianca’s love for The Secret.
I make fun of The Secret too, so that’s the one and only thing Alice and I agree on.
Lyrics is probably autocorrect.
But yeah, she’s mixing booze and pills and was convinced yesterday he totally wants her back but Bianca is preventing him.
I still think that the marriage was over long ago and she was refusing to acknowledge it until he started divorce proceedings. I would not be surprised he’d told her it was over and wanted out before he filed, it would also not surprise me if she is stalling proceedings in an act of revenge and attention seeking.
Ioan needs to go for full custody, she is damaging their daughters.
Yep, I do so hope he goes for and gets full custody. I can’t imagine being “cared for” by a mother like her.
Poor girls. Child protection services might do well to remove them from her care, at least temporarily, if she’s so publicly drunk and unstable. Even acknowledging she’s in pain, children need to come first.
I think there have been talks about custody cos in her latest tweets she was talking about that , not in the exact words but her tweet pointed at that https://twitter.com/AliceEvansGruff/status/1460471581776351233?t=R6ns3cSPBrVuoCxiOrdVZQ&s=19
“ I’m being set up as a parental alienator by my husband’s lawyers. “
Yes, Alice. I’m sure you are.
It’s not a set-up if it’s true.
Yes, I totally agree. I took “set up “in this context not to mean “framed” but positioned – because it is exactly what she’s doing.
What does she hope to gain by stalking her husband’s new girlfriend? Why doesn’t she just block her on Instagram?
Hell hath no fury, as they say.
Good grief, someone take her phone away.
As for stealing her husband, you cannot steal someone. People are not property and he has made it clear he doesn’t want to be with her and moved on. She needs to stop.
Someone needs to take *her* away, to a mental institution. She’s bonkers.
This woman is unhinged. I hope that Ioan is speaking with lawyers about obtaining custody because this woman should NOT be the one raising these children. I understand he has to work but Alice needs serious help.
What is her freaking endgame here???? Does she think this’ll bring him back????
And that facetune pic makes her look like an extra in Bird Box.
Darrius Rucker has a song which basically says “If I’m drunk enough for you to take my keys…for God’s sake take my Phone.”
Seriously though, this woman needs an intervention…she is harming those kids so much.
This woman needs help STAT! It appears she’s shifted the entire blame to Bianca and looks as though a vendetta is brewing. ( thank god for the pandemic , Oy! never thought I’d say that!)
What’s most heartbreaking is her referring to
Bianca as making her daughter cry daily, no YOU are making her cry, rather than protecting your children you’re weaponizing them.
I went thru a similar situation and while I wasn’t perfect, I’m most proud that I killed myself to make certain my daughter never blamed her Dad and maintained a good & healthy relationship w/him.
Look, she’s obviously not handling this well but why is no one commenting on the possible betrayal? I know plenty of women who “befriend” married men, waiting for their chance. It’s a thing. And men do have emotional affairs before the physical affair begins. Why are we so quick to jump on her dysfunction without so much as a side eye at this new relationship and its origins?
That’s the thing, if she had kept her children out of it, a lot more people would be on her side, or neutral. What she’s doing to her children, in public, is so worrisome we’re all (at least here on CB) just focusing on the most serious part of this, and not on the gossip. And this is a gossip site.
Because shes involving her kids into her public meltdown. I don’t care if she caught Ioan and Bianca going at it in the marital bed, you don’t pull your kids into it as some sort of punishment against the ex or soon to be ex. You don’t announce you told your kids ‘Dad is leaving US.’ As soon as she did that all her passes were revoked.
Yes, agreed. I am completely neutral on this guy – I don’t know anything about him, other than what I’ve read here. He can be a saint, he can be a jackass – I don’t know and I don’t care. What Alice Evans is doing to her children is inexcusable, full stop.
People are allowed to end marriages.
Those of us who’ve gone through infidelity and divorce with children have said we understand the immense pain Alice Evans would be in…we also say she needs therapy to deal with it before she further damages her kids. As in any divorce situation, the kids are blameless and the real victims here.
I… don’t understand what Alice is trying to get at. Why is liking Alice’s posts on instagram proof of whatever it is she’s accusing Bianca of doing? I know that the timeline is confused as to whether or not Ioan was cheating on Alice, but if that’s the best Alice can do in terms of “evidence,” I have to say it’s really weak. At this point, I feel like if there were stronger, more damning indications of cheating, she would have blasted it everywhere.
Maybe I don’t understand IG as well (I am almost 50), but if Bianca liked the post more recently, wouldn’t that still show up? It doesn’t mean she liked it back when it was posted, does it?
Either way, Alice Evans is so off the rails.
If Bianca did like the post back in 2018 that would mean that Alice has been trawling through every single Instagram post for at least the last three years and reading who has liked it. Given her profile, that’s thousands of likes over I don’t know how many posts. That is obsessive and scary behaviour.
They way she is going after the woman is pathetic, she has now channelled her anger to her. She is going about making lies about her so her gang can go after her .
She is now saying the husband she claimed has ghosted her, who hates fat women , who she has to lean on her kids chat to talk with him came home, and told her he is having doubt when he see her and her face and thinks he wants her back . She is spiraling and I would have felt bad for her if she wasn’t awful.
Also she should stop doing the duck lips , it makes her look foolish
All I can say is I really hope someone is taking care of those kids, this is a horribly unhealthy thing for these kids to be going through.
She needs to drink some water, her lips look so dry.
My my …. She is handling this terribly. Poor kids!
All a bit Betty Broderick, innit?
You have to love your kids more than you hate their father… Instead shes turned them into weapons. He will always be their dad, God knows i bit my tongue till it bled with my ex, because my son should be able to love his only father, without having to deal with our crappy couple baggage. I wouldn’t allow Bianca to have the satisfaction of knowing she lives rent free in my head. Why give her that power?
Living well is best revenge.
Interesting how you supported Brandi Granville to do the same stuff for years. No wonder this woman thinks it’s okay.
Who supported Brandi Granville? Not me.
But sure, it’s her fault that Alice Evans is a terrifying mother.
Not sure what her end game is other than misery loves company. Even if things don’t work out with the new girlfriend, I doubt he would go back to Alice after this. I hope she gets help, she must not have anyone in her life who can say “Look girl, you are teetering on the edge, dial it back and get help, stat!”
She’s wallowing in her fury because a narcissist can’t believe that anyone would leave her/him unless someone “made” them. And because she’s a narcissist who’s been rejected, she both hates and loves him, and wants him back, even if she has to scorch the earth to get him.
Alice is addicted to twitter. She lets the fans rile her up and she thinks they are her “friends”. She really needs help and someone to take away her account for awhile. All she is doing is creating more misery for her kids. She thinks if she is loud enough and digs in deep enough. He will break and come back. It seems she thought she was the funny zany one and Ioan was the quiet rock in the marriage and she was happy in that false narrative. The guy clearly was miserable for a long time. Like Betty Broederick she doesn’t love him but wants to stay married to not “lose”. Cut your losses girl and move on. Happiness is on the other side of life.
Just because you like a post from 2018 doesn’t mean you liked it IN 2018.
Could someone please tell me how his name is pronounced? All I can see is “loan” as in “loan shark” with a lower case “l” at the beginning. I realize it is a capital “I” as in “I have the right to divorce my batshit spouse,” but I still can’t figure out the pronunciation. Is it “Ian” like Ian Ziering?