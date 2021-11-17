Duchess Meghan taped an in-person interview with Ellen DeGeneres!!

I’ve been sitting here all morning, thinking about how there’s not a lot of Sussex news this week and how that’s kind of a bummer. And then this happened!! The Duchess of Sussex made an appearance – live, in studio – on Ellen DeGeneres’ show! It’s already been taped and the episode will air tomorrow, Thursday November 18th. Here’s the clip:
A lot has changed since the last time Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was on the Warner Brothers lot. Don’t miss the rest of our interview tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/pBihJLf0um
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 17, 2021
The clip is just Meghan telling a story about her old actress days, when she used to drive into the studio lot where Ellen films because she (Meg) was constantly auditioning. She used to drive a beat-up car and she used to have to get into the driver’s seat via the trunk. It’s very cute and she looks beautiful! I wonder if she’s there to promote The Bench, or perhaps some kind of charitable initiative or something. We will see TOMORROW! I’m so excited. (Ellen’s site mentions The Bench, so this probably is more book promo.)
Anyway, I love that Meghan is now free to do these kinds of things, like drop by Ellen’s show unexpectedly or do the NYT Dealbook summit. She’s in charge of her own image now, she’s in charge of her own PR. It’s nice to see her embrace a lighter interview too. Ellen was probably trying to get her on the show for a while.
Great that she’s doing an interview, but did it have to be Ellen?!
I like Meghan a lot, but not even she can make me watch Ellen.
Yeah, I really side eye this. Ellen’s reputation is obviously very well known by now – and unkind, bully. It’s not a secret, it’s not even an open secret. It’s a bit disappointing!
My first thought. Lining up the salty ‘bully meghan chooses bully ellen for exclusive hollywood interview!’
They are neighbors as Ellen lives in Montecito too, so it was probably an easy gig. Don’t most of the other daytime talk shows film in NYC?
I love how meghan’s appearance will be on the same day as another certain someone’s 😂😂
The cheap tactics Tweedledim and tweedledee try to use on Meghan and Harry seem to be turning back on them and these lot dont even do it intentionally. Perfect!
Well, if anyone is going to make me watch Ellen… But, I do appreciate the room to just be light and have fun. I really need it these days and an excuse to sneak watch TV during the day. Which always gives me such guilt – I need to get over that.
She is just full of light and joy, my goodness! Too good for Salt Isle. Waaaaay tooo good.
I have said for a while that they will be following the “Obama” path….yes they are not Michelle or Barack but they are clearly being advised by similar people!
I am looking forward to have her promote Pearl as well….
She is the most charming and radiant!
I guarantee the Mail is going to try to pass this off as “rich Meghan pretends to be poor” or something like that. She is not trying to act relatable- she’s just being herself. And the BRF can’t deal that this ambitious American woman is so successful and enterprising and well-known when she didn’t grow up with a silver spoon up her ass.
They’re going to be so mad on that island. They’ll talk more about this more than their future king’s tour. And I’m LIVING (like Meghan’s living rent-free in their heads.)
Wait, what? Why are we pretending that being on Ellen’s show is awesome? Ellen is trash and this is all part of her strategic campaign to change her image. Wake up people.
Oh I’m definitely not pretending Ellen is awesome just because it’s Megan. I don’t get it.
People can like her or love her but let’s not everyone on a pedestal for everything. Humans are flawed. Just liking someone doesn’t mean all their decisions are great.
Ellen was a very toxic boss. I wouldn’t be anywhere near her show until ot unless she fully “got” it.
I’m open for people to grow but this feels like a weird choice. It’s like they’re just going wherever they think they’ll get the audience.
Humans gonna human.
She looks gorgeous and relieved. I’m hoping they’re happy and starting to relax, I’m sure even though this was obviously the best choice, that it has been a lot to deal with.
Cute! I won’t tune-in because I can’t stomach Ellen, but I know Celebitchy will cover it thoroughly.
More Meghan, what a nice surprise! I wished she hadn’t gone on Ellen though, I think they’re neighbors. Supposedly Ellen was at the dog shelter the day Meghan went in to rescue her dog Bogart (who she rehomed before she moved to the UK because I think he was too old to travel there) and encouraged her to adopt him, so they probably connected over their love of rescuing animals too. I don’t love the shirt she’s wearing, the sleeves are a bit extra for my taste but it’s nice to see her doing whatever the heck she wants, whenever she wants, however she wants.
I love this clip! Reminds me so much of her interviews from her pre-Duchess days! So relaxed and bubbly yet poised and articulate at the same time. I care for Ellen all that much but I’m excited to watch the rest of the interview.