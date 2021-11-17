Duchess Meghan taped an in-person interview with Ellen DeGeneres!!

I’ve been sitting here all morning, thinking about how there’s not a lot of Sussex news this week and how that’s kind of a bummer. And then this happened!! The Duchess of Sussex made an appearance – live, in studio – on Ellen DeGeneres’ show! It’s already been taped and the episode will air tomorrow, Thursday November 18th. Here’s the clip:

A lot has changed since the last time Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was on the Warner Brothers lot. Don’t miss the rest of our interview tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/pBihJLf0um — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 17, 2021

The clip is just Meghan telling a story about her old actress days, when she used to drive into the studio lot where Ellen films because she (Meg) was constantly auditioning. She used to drive a beat-up car and she used to have to get into the driver’s seat via the trunk. It’s very cute and she looks beautiful! I wonder if she’s there to promote The Bench, or perhaps some kind of charitable initiative or something. We will see TOMORROW! I’m so excited. (Ellen’s site mentions The Bench, so this probably is more book promo.)

Anyway, I love that Meghan is now free to do these kinds of things, like drop by Ellen’s show unexpectedly or do the NYT Dealbook summit. She’s in charge of her own image now, she’s in charge of her own PR. It’s nice to see her embrace a lighter interview too. Ellen was probably trying to get her on the show for a while.