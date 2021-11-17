“Are Irina Shayk & Bradley Cooper back together or just very friendly?” links

Are Irina Shayk & Bradley Cooper back together? It wouldn’t surprise me, but after their split, they’ve been good at co-parenting and supporting one another. [LaineyGossip]
Jury selection for Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial has begun. [Towleroad]
The RuPaul Christmas ornaments are unauthorized! [OMG Blog]
The Kyle Rittenhouse trial has been a complete catastrophe. [Pajiba]
Reese Witherspoon looked cute at the InStyle Awards. [Go Fug Yourself]
Penn Badgley reacts to that viral Laura Ingraham clip. [Just Jared]
Dlisted’s podcast this week is about Britney Spears! [Dlisted]
Is the Substack bubble about to burst? [Gawker]
The best crystals for every astrological sign. I’m suspicious of this list because I, a Virgo, would never f–k with red jasper. [Buzzfeed]
Amber Portwood has written a book? [Starcasm]
This is too much bronzer, Vanessa Hudgens. [Egotastic]
Just in time for award season! Quelle surprise, BCoop. He’s like Leo – the Rock Hudsons of this gen’s movie stars
Exactly. B Coop doing this with Irina two weeks before his next picture opens and all of the sudden addressing the Gaga rumors from way back when (he denies them, but then goes on to be overly effusive about her))….well…
I think they are now friends. The relationship didn’t work, the co parenting situation is working, and maybe they just like each other without the aspect of being romantic partners anymore.
Cheaper to be seen with Irina than to hire another beard.
So everyone is just one hundred percent sure he’s gay? Seems to me he has a famous woman hang up (in that he has to be seen with one, non famous need not apply) but I don’t think that many women (look up his long dating history) would be up for faking it.
I find the two comments about Rock Hudson and bearding harsh. I do believe that is what this relationship is about, BUT I would emphasize that there is still so much homophobia in America that some stars do prefer to stay in the closet to protect their careers/income. I think this says more about America than these particular stars. No need to be pejorative about it. A lot has changed, but a lot has not. I just watched the excellent film Passing with Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga about black women passing for white and I blame society, not the women, for not “embracing” who they are. I feel the same about closeted Hollywood stars. And again, it’s just my opinion on who is closeted and who is not (like it is for all the rest of you guys).