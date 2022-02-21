Alice Evans wants full legal & physical custody of her kids with Ioan Gruffudd

About 13 months ago, Ioan Gruffudd left Alice Evans. I believe he had been telling her for nearly a year before then that he wasn’t happy, that they should separate, that their marriage was over. Still, Alice acted as if her husband’s unhappiness was brand new information, or worse yet, she didn’t even care about his unhappiness because she was so focused on creating a giant, public soap opera and casting herself as the wife who was abandoned, and then later, the wronged wife. For 13 months, she publicly badgered Ioan, she lied about him, she harassed him online, and a lot worse. That entire time, she also believed that by throwing such a huge melodrama publicly, she would somehow convince Ioan to come back to her? Like, she really thought that he would. Maybe it took Ioan filing for a domestic abuse restraining order against her to wake her up to the reality of the situation. Now Alice is seeking full custody of their two children.
Alice Evans is seeking custody of her two children, 12-year-old Ella and 8-year-old Elsie, after her estranged husband Ioan Gruffudd filed for a restraining order against her on Tuesday. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Evans, 53, is asking for both legal and physical custody of the couple’s children, while asking that child visitation rights be granted to Gruffudd, 48.
Additionally, the court documents state that Evans is citing irreconcilable differences in the dissolution of their marriage, and is asking for spousal support, termination of the court’s ability to award spousal support to Gruffudd, and for her attorney fees to be paid by her estranged husband. Evans also wants the court to determine the rights to their shared home in Los Angeles.
Evans’ response was filed on Feb. 15 — in which she denied the domestic violence accusations made against her — the same day Gruffudd’s restraining order against her was filed. PEOPLE has reached out to attorneys for Gruffudd and Evans for additional comment.
On Tuesday, Gruffudd filed a petition for a domestic violence restraining order against his estranged wife that requires her to stay at least 100 yards away from him and his girlfriend, Bianca Wallace, as well as not be allowed to contact them, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. A court hearing is scheduled for March 11 on Gruffudd’s request for a restraining order.
[From People]
I’m honestly surprised that she hasn’t asked for all of this before? I think this is happening now because this is a different and new phase of their divorce. Alice spoke about the attempt to have a “collaborative divorce” last year, which meant cooperation and negotiations out of court, with a mediator in the room and their lawyers. Alice also spoke about how she and Ioan were using the Our Family Wizard app to schedule things, like video-calls with the kids. Alice hated all of that – she called collaborative divorce a “scam” (it was not dramatic enough for her tastes) and she used the Our Family Wizard app to cyber-harass Ioan and crash into his time with their kids. As I said last week, before all of this is over, Ioan is probably going to request sole custody of their daughters.
She’s using her daughters as a weapon to hurt him IMO. To punish him for daring to leave her, and daring to take out the restraining order. She seems dangerously deranged.
Seriously, those relentless abusive messages said it all. She is a dangerous person and i hope Ioan gets full custody of the kids. It’s sickening reading how she is poisoning those girls and framing the whole thing as ‘daddy left us and doesnt love us’ and all the crazy stuff about the school fees. She was clearly unhinged before but with the evidence i cant see how it would be in the kids best interests to stay with her. Feel really sorry for the kids, Ian and Bianca in this whole horrible situation.
These girls will be old enough soon to read all of her unhinged texts/messages/articles about what their mother said/did to their father and their family soon enough.
I hope there is enough money set aside for good therapists.
Yes indeed. The daughters are appliances to be used as weapons. She has no actual feelings or concern for their welfare. The message about how she was badgering the younger one got info about her father until she was whimpering beside her…chilling. I hope those girls are full time with their father before she snaps and starts punishing the children for not being able to help her stop the divorce
Jemima, totally agree with you! It’s impressive that so many are excusing her emotional abuse (towards everyone, her daughters included), even in this thread.
The number of people breezing past her serious emotional abuse (especially of her daughters) and justifying it because she is mad that her husband left is disgusting.
Liz version 700, that hits a sore spot for me as my brother and I were never believed by many about my father being a physical/emotional abuser.
We suffered decades of gaslighting due to people refusing to acknowledge that, only because my mum had an attitude and was not likeable, and my father ‘did his best’ to keep her ‘around’.
When she left him (both were in their 60ies at that point), he pulled an Alice Evans.
I am not sure why Ioan would want custody of his youngish kids. He lives with a new girlfriend. His next job could be in Australia or Europe. The kids have always been with Alice. I am not saying that he doesn’t love them or he isn’t concerned about their safety and well being. I am only pointing out that they have always been with their mother while he has been away on location. Add in the fact that she is probably poisoning them against their father. It’s a sad situation. I wonder if there is a relative who can take them in.
If Alice is actively trying to turn his daughters against him, they should be with him to show them the difference. If he’s a good father and is going to step up and take full custody away from the mother, they should be with him, not some relative.
I think when this all started, he was very concerned in not uprooting the children or disrupting their lives too much, as Alice had done more day to day parenting while he worked during their marriage. Now, though…..
There is no reason why his kids cannot go live wherever his primary residence is. If he lives in the UK, they can stay with the grandmother when he travels. The damage she is doing to them daily is worse than having to relocate or change school.
Honestly, there’s no reason why the kids can’t travel with him as he’s filming. He can get nannies and an onsite tutor.
Any arrangement at all without Alice would be an improvement on the current situation. She’s dangerous and abusive, and though uprooting the kids would be hard, it would be better than leaving them at Alice’s mercy.
MF, it’s more a matter of the kids being able to have roots, make friends, do social things with friends, school events that really are necessary for their mental health (as we’ve seen with covid lockdowns and school closures).
While, yes, some kids do travel with parents and nannies/tutors, it isn’t the *ideal* situation. Nor is uprooting your child to a new place every few months for a new job in a new place.
Sadly, I *do* think the kids should not stay with their mother. She, *at most* should have *supervised* visits. There’s no easy answer for this situation. He is the sole provider; he has to move where work is.
I think any situation is more ideal than continuing to live with her primarily. Her kids might not recognise the damage she is doing now, but they would surely feel it in the long term. Today she blames him for abandoning her, tomorrow she could blame them. Hopefully, the solution Ioan or the Court come up with is the least damaging to them, but they need to be away from her daily influence.
I mentioned this in another thread but I think those kids should be with their grandparents. God knows what’s going on behind the scenes in that house but it’s clearly not a safe environment. Irreparable damage is being done to their relationship with their father out of spite.
I doubt Ioan is in a position for full time custody with his work/travel. His parents would at least provide stability away from this toxic sh*tshow. Alice would go absolutely nuts but it’s the best decision right now. I really feel for those poor kids. They need to be removed from the situation.
There is no one-size-fits-all situation. Children can have a healthy upbringing with parents who travel. What’s most important is that the children know that they are loved and supported and protected against abuse.
Having read the emails and texts and how awful there mother has been behaving? If their mother can’t get herself under control those girls will be better off with him, disruption or not. If he has to travel there are governesses/nannies/family members who can help them keep up with school work while they are travelling. Lots of children do, and not just those in or with parents in the entertainment industry. It may not be the “norm”, but it’s not unheard of in the least. There’s no good options here, only best case scenarios.
Yeah, military families do this all the time, not that it’s easy. A lot of ‘Army brats’ hate the constant moving & always being the new kid in school, others thrive on it. Anything’s got to be better than their current situation.
As someone who was left with a mom just like that, by a dad who promised not to abandon us then did just that. His excuse was he was in the military and couldn’t care for 3 children. My mom was crazy but my dad was just weak and didn’t want to deal with her craziness anymore and so just left us. He paid child support religiously but nothing else- no visits, no cards, no vacations, no presents. I would have preferred to be with him, but wasn’t given a choice. It would have been nice to know he cared to try, even if the courts didn’t give us to him.
He doesn’t seem intersted in being a full-time parent at this time.
Oh? And how do you know this? I think he’s doing the best he can as sole supporter of the family, working steadily and remaining silent for the most part in the face of Alice’s incessant public harassment and threats. Is he supposed to quit working and be with them all the time? He has lawyers to pay, and a family to support so he must work. Eventually Alice will dig herself into such a deep hole that he will likely be awarded partial if not full custody.
@Jaded If I thought my partner was dangerous and filed for a protective order against them, I would file for emergency custody. He could work in LA or make any number of sacrifices required to raise his children himself. Moms seem to figure it out.
@Court – that may be his next step but one has to move very carefully under these circumstances and let the lawyers work out an agreement. Alice has shown that she will fight obsessively against shared custody. Amidst all of this he’s been working steadily to provide for the family. He can’t just quit working overseas where the bulk of his work comes from to work in LA. He’s doing the best he can under very arduous circumstances.
Agree with this. I think he is a good father but he hasn’t been the main caregiver and seems like he has a separate life with his career that takes him all over for months at a time and a young girlfriend he is serious with. I don’t think being the sole parent for two young girls is really gonna fit into that life unless he makes some big changes. I don’t think he makes enough to take his kids with him and have Nannie’s and tutors, he is a working actor but this isn’t Angelina Jolie. Idk but their mom is toxic but I think she’ll get a least half custody.
@jaded Don’t understand why you think he has to quit working to have sole custody? Lots of us were raised by single parents who also work. And that includes actor parents. Being uprooted from an unhealthy situation sometimes has to be done and is for the better. She’s out of her mind and in no condition to raise those kids in a healthy way so I really hope he files for custody.@Luna17 They have a nanny already that was mentioned in court documents so he does make enough to have a nanny around. His relationship with his kids should take precedent over a new partner. Especially because they are in a very vulnerable state with a mother that’s spiralling ( and maybe has addiction issues? )) on top them having to deal with going through a divorce.
He will regret it the rest of his life if he doesn’t make his kids the priority. Because however bad this is for him and his new partner. It’s way worse for innocent vulnerable kids left in that situation. They will love their mother and probably be angry with him. Because if I am reading this situation right I would bet that the kids are taking care of their mother especially if she has a drinking problem ( the falls etc) that’s a very difficult situation for a young child to be left in. And I can’t see any argument be it uprooting, a new partner, or having to change it up for work that legitimises not protecting your kids from being left in that situation. I really hope he does.
He absolutely needs to have custody. His wife is poisoning their relationship with him.
Yeah. Maybe he hasn’t, but when he has some breathing room, if he didn’t get full custody, he may very well wish he did. My BIL was married to someone that was emotionally abusive, and she truly believed he was the abusive one. He was not. She just labeled anything she didn’t like as abuse. Anyway, even with him being pretty much the caretaker as far as hygiene, and feedings were concerned, she turned the kids against him so much that when the divorce came, he didn’t even request custody. Now that he’s about a year out and getting a clear head, I think he regrets that decision. I don’t know if he could see at the time how bad it could be in the long term for the kids to live with her. I definitely judge a little for that initial decision, but I don’t think he could see everything clearly as he was the sole earner on top of everything else.
Our Family Wizard is recommended for high conflict parenting communication. The conversations can be submitted as evidence, and if there’s professionals conducting reviews of each parent’s behaviour, they can log in and access the messages real time.
My boyfriend’s ex used OFW to stalk and harass him (and me, as the new girlfriend) and the social worker providing a recommendation reported the ex should not have legal custody due to her refusal and inability to co-parent.
Basically what I’m trying to say is: Alice, you in trouble, girl.
This woman is her own worst enemy. She went full on crazy on her twitter account despite all friendly entreaties and she also ran her mouth to the press. She also tried weaponising her children. Those kids are the ones I feel sorry for.
Her motivations are all about hurting him. She wants full custody with visitation rights so she can continue to have some contact/power over him. If this were about the best interests of her children, she would never have made the dissolution of her marriage about them.
At this point I wouldn’t give her custody of a paper bag nevermind 2 little girls.
100% hahahha
This woman is delusional. He has documented evidence of her verbal and emotional abuse. Oh God, I feel for those 2 girls. I don’t think they’re safe with her. Now with the restraining order, things will just escalate with her.
Yup, unfortunately this will turn up the crazy in Alice. If Gruffudd thought she was crazy before, we are all going to see another level of crazy out of Alice. Gruffudd needs to file for sole custody and he and the girls can live peacefully where ever he is. If he needs to shoot a movie somewhere, I am certain he has family that can help him in raising his daughters. During summer terms, they can travel with him too! That would be wonderful for them! As for her attorney fees, this b!tch can pay for her own. She still works though she has damaged her reputation and she has no one to blame but herself!
She has a Brad Pitt vibe.
She has a Ye vibe!
Yes!!! She is full on Yeeeing Gruffudd!!!
I worry about these two girls. The situation with mum is no good and it doesn’t seem like dad is in a position to take sole custody.
I was in that situation growing up and it was horrible.
To be fair, he did abandon her. At 53 it’s extremely difficult to find work, especially if you’ve been a stay at home Mum. He’s put her in a shitty position and betrayed her. In return, she’s behaved like a spoiled baby. If she didn’t have children I would be cheering her on, but she has got children so she has to do what’s best for them and stop being a dick.
Why are you cheering on an abuser? Because that’s exactly what she is and has been for a long time. He didn’t abandon or betray her – he just wanted out of the marriage.
He has messages from her where she states that she is going to mock up a diary of an abusive relationship and submit it as evidence he abused her, a complete fabrication to ruin his reputation and life. Try to be a cheerleader for better people.
I don’t know, of course, but I doubt she just started acting this way when they split up.
He didn’t abandon her. What an odd thing to say.
He left her, he deserted her – that is the definition of abandon. They didn’t agree to end their marriage.
Any sane person who has a partner who wants out of a marriage would deal with it. For sure she was not blindsided. It is called being a mature person, a stable adult. If my husband told me he wanted a divorce, yes it would hurt, but I am not his jail keeper. I expect the same. We are together because we want to, and the finances would be difficult, but we would have to deal. We have a child to parent, so we would have to be seeing each other, and it is better to do it in a nice way.
What I have seen of this mess, he has been paying and keeping up with most the financials, but they are paying for a VERY expensive school. That must be draining.
Nic/Malice
So who can get a divorce then ?
They live in a State where it is no fault divorce so you want it you can get one
No. She’d still be an absolutely toxic, vindictive, selfish and dangerous person if she didn’t have kids. The fact that she’s putting her kids through this just makes it worse.
People still have the right to leave a marriage……..marriage isn’t jail! If one person wants out of a marriage, there is no need to turn it into a war………..
Do you for some reason believe that her insanity just magically developed when he left her? Because I seriously doubt that’s the case. If she’s publicly exhibiting this level of toxicity, I cannot even imagine the level of abuse he’s been suffering in private during the term of their marriage. And you’re implying that he should have just continued to suffer because she chose to be a stay at home mom?? Anyone who gets themselves out of an abusive relationship is not “abandoning” the abuser.
Alice, that you? Lol
She was already a toxic person on twitter before the break up, so I can imagine what it was like living with her on a daily basis. The way she berates him in the emails and text messages, I will not be surprised if she was doing it consistently throughout their marriage. Even their engagement story was a massive red flag.
I got second hand shame from reading those texts. that person really needs to get her sh—- together. If she spouts any of all that trash to her kids, she is alienating the father.
She seems to take pride or some sick enjoyment in her behaviour. I wonder if she is typing these messages under the influence of alcohol or if it’s just her on a normal day. One moment she is completely abusive, then the next she is calling him Cogs and asking him to come by. I get whiplash just trying to make sense of her state of mind. I also get the impression, from her own texts, that Ioan is a very passive person. This marriage should have ended way sooner.
I’ve known malignant narcs like here and yeah they ENJOY it, the live for the power they have over others. I knew a women like Alice and she literally got off on inflicting emotional pain on others. She loved to put me down in front of others and would scheme ways to get back at me if I dared to cut off her supply from me. I basically had to ghost her in order to save my sanity.
I feel for everyone involved in this – she is most def making all their lives miserable.
IA, she always seemed toxic on twitter and there are stories about her being problematic from early on. So my guess is that this woman always exhibited a degree of toxic, controlling behaviour. What strikes me is that people came at Kim K ( “she knew who he was, why did she have kids with him? ” was a constant with regards to Kanyes toxic and abusive behaviour towards Kim ) with Kanye while nobody seems to make that argument in regards to Ioan. This is just a general note to those who have empathy for Ioan but not for Kim K that people get stuck in these types of abusive relationships all the time and we shouldn’t ( even if we dislike the person) victim blame anyone.
Hi Alice
People are allowed to get a divorce for any reason let alone leave a abusive marriage, it’s not abandonment . Alice can get a job, she can go work at Trader Joe’s if she has to because that what a parent does to provide for themselves and their kids .
No, stop victim blaming. People have a right to walk away from a relationship with a toxic, abusive partner. That’s not abandonment–that’s survival.
No. He asked her for a divorce and has continued to provide financial support to her, including paying the mortgage on the marital home that she lives in. From what we know he has continued to try to coparent, negotiate custody, and all the other things that go along with a divorce.
NONE of that is abandonment. None. If he had abandoned her then he would not be supporting her financially or even tried to divorce her, he would have just left. He could easily have drained their bank accounts, taken the kids to Australia or Wales, and completely screwed her over. But he didn’t.
You’re promoting a really harmful narrative by characterizing divorce as abandonment. It’s not, and people need to be able to end relationships even if- ESPECIALLY if- the other person doesn’t want to.
Exactly! Thank you! Abandonment is a legal term, which does not apply to the situation here. The dad is continuing to pay for and maintain the children. It sounds like he is even supporting the mother to some degree.
He didn’t abandon her, she drove him out because she’s batsh*t crazy. Marriages break up all the time and that’s a fact. What’s also a fact is most couples work things out equitably instead of turning into screaming, deceitful nutjobs who weaponize their young children against the other parent. He’s continued to work hard and support her and their kids in the face of Alice’s unhinged and harmful behaviour. Can you imagine the stress he’s under??? The guy deserves an award for what she’s putting him through.
What you’re saying is giving stalker / kidnapper vibes…
FYI people are allowed to break up. One party is all it takes to withdraw consent in a relationship for ANY reason – you do not need both people to agree to break up, that would mean that one person is forcing the other to stay against their will. Jeez.
He didn’t abandon her. He’s allowed to leave a relationship if he no longer wants to be married to her. She didn’t just start this abuse overnight when he left. He’s likely put up for this for a long time and just couldn’t take it any more.
Nic, if Alice was a man we would put him on a pike and be done with it.
Women can be abusers too. I’m very close to her in age, if my husband was dumping me for another woman, I’d be upset but I wouldn’t go full abuser on him because abuse is a choice, not a consequence of any behaviour or wrong that you received.
He did not abandon her, he is divorcing her. Happens all the time. She is not a child who is being abandoned, in fact she is five years older than him and had lived with another man for 8 years when she got together with him.
She has depended on men all her life to take care of her. Her problem is that she never made an effort to stand on her own two feet. There was no reason why she could not work. She had a full time nanny and a full time housekeeper when the kids were little. When the kids grew older, she had a full time housekeeper. No one is entitled to a free ride just because they got married and had kids.
Nina, I think you hit the nail on the head, she just didn’t lose her husband, she lost her meal ticket. I don’t think she wants to start working now either, I’d bet that’s why she wants full legal custody too.
In the TRO filing she’s insane in her demands. She wants the kids, the house, child support, spousal support, health insurance, car insurance, a life insurance policy on him and half of his future earnings. Then she realizes she’s fucked because she signed a prenup and can’t get any of what she is demanding. I cheered for him at that point.
I’m not sure this is entirely fair. Being a stay at home mom is a rare thing to be these days. We all have to work, she should have been trying to work. I would never want to be financially dependent on someone in that way and it isn’t as if he’s ever been this on fire actor with a ton of money. He has to work. Also, I’m not sure about her being “abandoned”. Marriages break down.
I will give her some credit she deleted twitter awhile ago and has not commented publicliy on this on intsta. Her main media platform. So this could just be the calm before the storm. Or she took her lawyers advice to heart and just STFU. And let the courts deal with it. I read the restraining order over the weekend. While Ioan was a tool for telling his daughter he couldn’t afford her school. Which probably was her only stability at that point. Alice running with it blaming it in producing a project with Bianca was even lower.
She has commented multiple times on her insta since the TRO was issued. She claims she reached out to “heal” the relationship with his girlfriend (as if) and is putting emojis (praying hands, hearts) under comments slagging him.
Also true believers continue to slate him claiming her hate campaign is justified because he won’t speak to her face to face, like an adult?! He wanted a collaborative divorce and shared custody but she responded with a tidal wave of abuse you left me for your mom/ because you are gay and then because of your GF. He left an abusive marriage and every time she tweets she proves that he was right to leave and won’t be coming back.
So he has money to fund a project with the new girlfriend but no money to pay for his daughter’s school.
Alice is behaving badly, I had hoped by now she would have gotten some help and start to pull herself together, but loan is not the saint some here think he is either.
Others have said that there is no proof that he is putting their money into this venture, but that their responsibility is also getting money to do the movie. I read somewhere that the school was very expensive and that he had given them a one year notice that he could not pay for it. I’d say that if the mom also wants that school, she could help a bit with the bill.
If you take the time to read the messages you will realize that is a narrative she told the child. Then doubled down on it.
He told her last year when she initially raised enrolling the child in that expensive school that he could not afford it, but she went ahead and did it anyway, then she put it in the child’s mind that the he doesn’t want to pay because he wants to fund the movie.
She is an abusive parent who uses her children as weapons.
her lawyer told her to delete twitter due to a “scary legal situation” (probably they got already notice that Ioan will take the DA angle), and she hasnt commented on IG because she has a TRO. Well, actually she has. She was upthumbing comments slating him, and lied about trying to make peace with his girlfriend. plus she said the RO is only temporary, pretty much implying that she will resume the abuse after this (if the judge isnt giving a permanent one)
Nope. she’s still there, using emojis to express her opinion. She thinks she’s being clever. In fact didn’t she call herself the smartest person in the room?
Indeed she did.
Private school in Southern California is typically $35,000 (lower end in elementary) then $40,000 – $50,000 per school year (middle school & high school). There are definitely other costs and expectations of donations on top of that. So tuition for two children does add up over the years. I don’t think he is being unkind here, it is a big expense for most people. And as others have pointed out, he is not making movie star money. He is being responsible here.
I hope he gets full custody because those kids shouldn’t be with her at all. He was clearly working behind the scenes for months getting receipts for the restraining order (while people wondered why he wasn’t doing anything) so I’m sure he’s doing what’s right with his lawyer.
Read the first sentence, ” about 13 months ago IG left AE. ” Left. As in walked out. Reply to Tulipworthy.
He left *after* 13 MONTHS of telling her he was unhappy and wanted to separate. Big difference than just waking up one day and walking out the door with a, “See ya, toots!”
The marriage was crumbling during those 13 months, he didn’t just wake up one morning and say “Bye…leaving you today”. Her rancid behaviour forced him to leave.
He came home from filming and lived in a separate bedroom and told her he wanted a divorce. He didn’t wake up one day and decide to bounce.
Yes, that’s how it happens. When a marriage breaks down, one day someone LEAVES. It says nothing of the lead up to that day. We really don’t know much.
I think many on this site are projecting. Ioan wanted out of the marriage & that may be all he wants. He has filed for a restraining order & that’s it. He didn’t ask for anything else. Ioan has had many reasons to request a change in custody but chose not to. Until he does so, I think he’s fine with Alice having custody.
Crazy amounts of projection happening in the comments as though some of these people were actually in the marriage themselves. Mad. I’d be interested to see what he does with the custody of his girls.
Until he actually files for custody of those kids, I’m not going to give him any credit for trying to protect them. The fact that she’s abusive doesn’t negate the probability that he’s a deadbeat who’s abandoned his children. As for “having to work”, divorced or single mothers who are actors manage, so he can too. He can either go all in on one of those cop shows that film in Los Angeles, or hire a nanny or pay a family member to follow his family around to care for his children. No one would be giving him this much benefit of the doubt if he were a woman.
Really people haven’t gone all in on Kim because she still allows Kayen to have the kids.
I don’t think he wants to take all custody and time from her. It might go the mediation route, or getting them all into therapy, although it seems they already were with no results.
he filed for joint custody a year ago
I think that doing so, reflects well on him. At least ilI think the courts will see that.
Yeah, I will also give him the side-eye for not requesting full custody. Having those girls live on location with him would be way better than continuing to live with a mentally unstable parent.
I hope he’s just waiting to gather enough evidence before he drops the hammer.
I too think he’s enjoying his freedom and new relationship. I haven’t seen anything to indicate he wants to be a full-time parent.
How do you know? He filed for joint custody, which is fair to Alice, instead of full custody with supervised visits. She’s shown again and again that she’s not mentally capable of keeping her daughters’ best interests in mind, and is, in all likelihood, f*cking them up so badly they’ll probably have to go into therapy once the dust settles.
Joint custody can mean joint legal or joint physical custody or both.
And until Gruffudd filed for the RO we hadn’t seen anything from him regarding Alice’s public behavior. He’s clearly playing the long game here. 113 pages of abusive and harassing texts and emails, it had to be very stressful to live with that level of abuse for so long but now he has overwhelming evidence to support his case.
I think he’s moving forward very carefully and in the end Alice is going to lose custody.
Of course he doesn’t want custody. He’s working and being single, how do kids fit in other than face time? Everyone here on cb is an expert, don’t even bother. Maybe all the commenters here are narcs given how well they seem to ‘know them’. Some sure sound like it. Never mind the crazy one who endlessly raves about her husband’s ex. So much projection going on.
She’s meno, has drinking issues and is angry. Everyone here says she’s been like that forever but the good looking husband gets a pass, why exactly? Oh he’s good looking. A number of you said you’d tap him. He could have done something years ago. He didn’t why, exactly? Funny how Kim gets blamed but not him. People here need to wake up to their own prejudices.
Alice has been unwell for atleast 2 years. I hope their father steps up at some point.
“ I’m honestly surprised that she hasn’t asked for all of this before?”
I think if I’ve read this correctly this is the first time she’s bothered responding to his petition for divorce…because she’s a few sandwiches short of a picnic to put it kindly and either wanted to continue to torture him, or had some sick idea that he would come crawling back. She’s a very ugly person, and I’m not talking about looks.
The girls’ wishes will be taken into account. Children are not pieces of property and these girls are old enough to make their wishes clear.
Except for the fact that clear parental alienation is also in play, which would mean the kids’ testimonies might not hold as much weight, seeing as they’ve been unduly influenced.
Aside that parental alienation obviously took place here the judges in California dont take the wishes of under 14 year olds under consideration at all
This woman is insane!
As a child of divorce (an acrimonious one, at that), I just really feel for these 2 little kids. Whatever happens, I hope that they don’t suffer because of their parents’ selfishness.
One of them might be selfish, the other is an abuser, big difference.
She’s definitely toxic, and I hope he can get the children away from her abusive, manipulative behavior.
But the more I read about this clusterf*ck, the more I wonder “how did he marry and have two children with her”? There should be more awareness about the red flags that might warn someone about their partner’s abusive/narcissist tendencies.
There shouldn’t be any victim blaming here but you are right that, generally, everyone should listen to or trust that gut feeling telling them something isn’t right. There is an interview where he talks about their relationship and engagement and there are just so many red flags, I can see how his mom never liked her.
I had a friend who married a toxic narcissist, and after the horrific divorce (they had no kids, she got pregnant before the divorce was final with someone else) he realized a lot of things. His family had sat him down a few days before their wedding and told him she was toxic, that it wasn’t a healthy relationship, etc. He had no memory of that. Narcs are extremely charming at first, and my friend liked women who “weren’t boring.”
It’s easy to see the patterns for outsiders, but very hard for the person in the relationship. My friend ended up having another marriage to a girl that seemed…. High maintenance, and that ended after just a couple years too.
I guess my main point is, it’s easy to see red flags for us, but that’s victim blaming. I hope he figures out how to get the girls into a safe, stable situation.
I don’t mean to blame the victim, and I’m sorry it came across that way. I expressed myself poorly. I meant that all the narcissist behaviors that should raise a red flag should be discussed and debated, on social media and on traditional media, and depicted negatively in romantic movies/tv/novels/songs – like we discuss the “red flag” manifestations of other illnesses. Otherwise the person who becomes the victim of a narcissist abuser can too easily be gaslighted and manipulated.
A lot of suffering could be avoided or diminished with proper awareness (and awareness that such behavior IS abuse).
People who have these kinds of personality disorders come across, at first, as exciting, charismatic, passionate and loving. They will love-bomb you and hero-worship like nobody ever has, and put you up on a pedestal. The sex will be amazing, you will be the best lover in the world, and it’s hard to resist feeling like you’re perfect. The only red flag might be that things feel too good to be true. That’s how they lure you in. Then bit by bit they start tearing you down, devaluing you and manipulating you. That’s how they control you. When the end finally comes they will turn on you like a vicious dog and make your life a living hell. They will try to turn their children, friends and family against you and ruin you any way they can. It happened to my partner, and 7 years after his wife left him she continues harassing him and me.
I don’t think he’ll contest the physical custody. I don’t think he is in a position to have those girls full time nor do I think he wants to.
Can you fight for legal custody and say you can’t handle physical custody? Bc is she wins full legal custody she’ll use it against him. He’ll have no say at all in any decisions regarding their well being.
you can, but he also can go for joint physical custody and have them less than her while they have joint legal custody.
unless you run a meth lab in your house you usually always get joint custody. If somebody is at danger to lose it, it’s her
btw her asking for sole legal custody is completely insane, at least for physical she could claim that’s what they are used to (even if she is totally ruining them), but what gives her the right to stripe him off his legal rights as a father?!
I have sole legal custody of my child. If the other parent isn’t present or involved, why would you want them making medical or education decisions?
@Court if he completely abandoned his kids and isnt paying for all of it, sure. But judging from the messages obtained in the court documents he wants to be a present father, she seems to be preventing it.
@ Court aka Alice
Why would you want a abuser/nut job like Alice making medical or education decisions?
aka Alice? ok lol. She’s the adult that knows the children. Their education/medical histories. And will be the parent dealing with the consequences of those decisions.
@ Court aka Alice
Who says he doesn’t know his children education/medical histories?
It is beyond difficult for a parent, especially a father, to get sole custody. A parent has to prove that the other is a danger to themselves or the children. I think he waited so he could make sure his custody file had merit.
To say he doesn’t want full custody is premature. He has shown remarkable restraint considering the amount of abuse he has received. Just because he has chosen not to use his children as pawns in the media, does not mean he doesn’t want them full time.
There’s nothing to indicate he wants them full time, either.
Hi Alice
We don’t know that he doesn’t.
Yeah, no I’m not Alice but nice try Coco.
Hi Alice
Agree with the commenters that I don’t think he wants to be a full time parent. His focus seems on working overseas and his two decades younger girlfriend which is gonna make the situation more complicated. I don’t really think either parent is really is a position to take care of these girls. I really hope some relatives can step up. I don’t think Ioan makes enough to take his kids with him and hire nannies and tutors. Unless he can get a local job in LA I doubt he will get custody.
I agree! He has other options. There are other jobs other than acting overseas but that means he will need to step up. He has chosen not to do so. The reality is that his estranged spouse is unwell. Yet he makes no decisive move to protect the children. He moves to protect himself, his girlfriend and his mother. Time will tell if this changes. I hope it does.
I scanned the document, and IIRC, or I n some other post, it is mentioned how the children are used to a certain standard of living. Id the mother is brainwashing the oldest kid because she won’t be in her 50k a year school and blames the father, what will she do if he gets a lower paying job? He won’t be able to maintain a large house, or not having their much much beloved housekeeper (if they had to part with her, I think Alice would cry more than when her husband left).
She wants him to be ruined, and at the same time pay for a nice lifestyle for her oh, and the kids.
It’s been mentioned in previous posts about this that Gruffud could get a family member to watch the kids. Out of curiosity, where were these kids born, does anyone know? Do they have American citizenship, UK citizenship, dual citizenship? It was mentioned somewhere in Evans’ emails that she “wasn’t going to let” Gruffud’s extended family near the kids.
They were born in LA; both parents have American citizenship. Alice was born in NJ to British parents and raised in Bristol, UK. Ioan obtained his citizenship after marrying her. She is not in touch with her father and stepmother and hasn’t been for a long time. He cut her off (there are rumors it’s because she was awful to his second wife; her mom died when she was 30 and her dad remarried when she was 33). His parents live in Wales and she has a pretty bad relationship with them. She said in the court papers she had wanted to sue his mother for ten years, and that she would never give permission for them to even visit his parents.
I’m getting “I’ll kill the children before I’ll let you have them” vibes. Hopefully I’m wrong.
She has gotten into weird Twitter spats with strangers before where she has threatened to kill herself. She’s also done it to him (when he was filming in Australia and she had the nanny call him instead of paramedics/911). So … yeah. I could see her behaviour escalating to this point.
I’ve been getting that vibe from her too. A family annihilator vibe. She’ll take herself and the kids out before losing the kids to him.
That’s how she’s coming across, scary.
Just days before he filed for the RO, his instagram was hacked, and within minutes of some horrible, racist messages, Alice had reposted the messages on her instagram. It was so obvious that she was the one who hacked him. Then, of course, she deleted it. I think that was the final straw for him. I have to say, she is making him look like a saint.
According to some of the posters from last week in the curt filling she had their daughter get into his account and post those messages.
Just because she is universally reviled, I feel some sympathy for her. She must be a very, very unhappy person.
So you have simply for racist, child molester, abusers, murders too.
She’s abusing him and their children. She deserves no sympathy.
So you’re caping for Weinstein too….
I was just looking at her IG…..my god! There are so many suckers in the world! Truly, the internet is a haven for the mentally ill. Esp those who find nothing questionable abt their behavior and others of like mind. Like Alice & her cheerleaders. Its no surprise that it appears she feels justified in her abusive behavior towards her exhusband & kids.
Tattle forum has been covering this car crash extensively over the past 6 months and I recommend it for diligent reportage of the damage done by Alice’s lack of impulse control and certain enablers who egg her on.
Alice is a middle aged, menopausal with an extreme personality who has always over shared on social media. Sadly both alcohol and social media addiction grew during the last 4 years of the marriage as he was away filming abroad and she was lonely and replaced the intimacy of marriage by sharing everything with followers. IG is a jobbing actor who goes where the work is but those separations didn’t help their marriage and Alice was the primary care giver. Both daughters deserve healthy functional parents and this is why I would suggest rehabilitation for Alice and IG to have
temporary full custody of the children to rebuild their relationship. Then eventually with a lot of therapy for everyone impacted by the divorce they can recover and move forward and keep everything private for the sake of the children.
I had no idea who either of these people were until this happened. I’ll say this – I’m glad he got the restraining order. I think she’s unstable and dangerous
I don’t know how it works over there but here in the US the judges aren’t too keen on giving full custody to the parent with a restraining order against them for DV.