“Justin Bieber has Covid too, there was an outbreak on his team” links

Justin Bieber has Covid, just like Queen Elizabeth. Bieber actually has been masking up & modeling good pandemic behavior though. As it turns out, there was a Covid outbreak within his team. Justin had to cancel a show. [Buzzfeed]

The Coach show was… not great. [Go Fug Yourself]

Juliette Binoche’s Valentino looks were… eh. [RCFA]

OMG, this is the dream! A V-Day gift of a winning lottery ticket. [Dlisted]

Yalitza Aparicio got a job! [LaineyGossip]

Review/analysis of The Worst Person in the World. [Gawker]

Kanye West could be arrested & charged with battery. [Towleroad]

Have you been watching the Magnolia Network? [Just Jared]

Review of Uncharted: it’s bad? [Pajiba]

I follow tennis and I have no idea who Angelina Graovac is. [Egotastic]

Oh, a show about alien abductions!! [Seriously OMG]