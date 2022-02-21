“Justin Bieber has Covid too, there was an outbreak on his team” links

Justin Bieber has Covid, just like Queen Elizabeth. Bieber actually has been masking up & modeling good pandemic behavior though. As it turns out, there was a Covid outbreak within his team. Justin had to cancel a show. [Buzzfeed]
The Coach show was… not great. [Go Fug Yourself]
Juliette Binoche’s Valentino looks were… eh. [RCFA]
OMG, this is the dream! A V-Day gift of a winning lottery ticket. [Dlisted]
Yalitza Aparicio got a job! [LaineyGossip]
Review/analysis of The Worst Person in the World. [Gawker]
Kanye West could be arrested & charged with battery. [Towleroad]
Have you been watching the Magnolia Network? [Just Jared]
Review of Uncharted: it’s bad? [Pajiba]
I follow tennis and I have no idea who Angelina Graovac is. [Egotastic]
Oh, a show about alien abductions!! [Seriously OMG]
Regardless of how many people want this pandemic to be over, it’s not. Now that so many places like the U.S. and the U.K. are getting rid of almost all Covid precautions, we should expect more announcements like that of Justin. I can’t imagine going anywhere in public without a mask. Just the thought of it…
I didn’t go anywhere maskless and caught covid a couple weeks ago. Maybe we don’t need to act like people who catch covid are inherently reckless? None of the safety measures are 100% effective.
Even though I enjoyed some of the programs featured on whatever that network hive was that morphed into Magnolia, the excessive, nearly unavoidable ad campaign they had for it a while back really turned me off. I used to watch Fixer Upper, but after the faux-cutesy promo clips any time I see Chip or Joanna I change the channel while mouthing off “oh get a haircut” or “don’t act all aw-shucks incompetent, you run a freakin media conglomerate”
And one day I was watching Alaska’s Last Frontier (I know!) and realized that Chip and Atz-Lee are the exact. same. person. Put CG on a 4×4 in the country and point ALK at a wall that needs (crashing into) knocking down and absolutely no one could tell the difference, probably not even Jane “fish on!” Kilcher or Jo Jo “ship lap” Gaines. I don’t enjoy watching any of them now.
I think it’s part of the Discovery plus set up, but I don’t like them: more shiplap anyone?
I stick to fun stuff like the Ghost programs: Kindred Spirits, Ghost Hunters, Dead Files (some hair raising descriptions there) and so forth.
(Ghost Adventures are tiresome: everything is demonic with them sometimes.)
it’s not. Now that so many places like the U.S. and the U.K. are getting rid of almost all Covid precautions, we should expect more announcements like that of Justin. I can’t imagine going anywhere in public without a mask. Just the thought of it…
I am bummed because my provider bumped DIY network for Magnolia and it is not good. Not into the Gaines’ but the rest of it is pretty bad, too.
I am no fan of the whole fixer upper nonsense, her taste leaves me sorta cold. Having said that, there was a show on the DIY called “The Lost Kitchen” and I absolutely loved it and hope they bring it back.
Oh. and Maine Cabin Masters. Love that one too
Is Bieber vaccinated?