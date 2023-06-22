VF: The Sussexes’ Netflix deal ‘is in better shape than it ever has been’

As I said yesterday, I’m more interested in hearing what the trade papers and industry sources are saying about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Spotify mess, as opposed to hearing whatever hysterical and deeply unserious sh-t is coming out of the British media. This week, the Hollywood Reporter did a lot to lower the temperature around the Sussex/Spotify story, putting the whole thing in a much bigger context of what Spotify has done wrong, what market adjustments the company is making and how there are lots of high-profile people fleeing Spotify too, they just don’t have the bright, white, hot spotlight of the Sussexes. Well, Vanity Fair has also done an interesting piece called “Is the Air Coming Out of Harry and Meghan’s Content Balloon?” It was written by Joe Pompeo, one of VF’s journalists on the media/streamer beat. Meaning, his sources are within WME, Spotify and Netflix, not Camilla Tominey’s ass. Some highlights:
Whether Meghan conducted interviews for Archetypes: A source familiar with the Archewell deals said Meghan conducted all of the primary-guest interviews, like those with the Mariah Careys and Mindy Kalings of the world; interviews with secondary voices for certain episodes were handled by a producer, which is not an unheard-of practice.
The Sussexes pitched plenty of other projects: I’m told Harry and Meghan pitched show concepts and acquisitions that Spotify didn’t move forward with; the Obamas, as I previously reported, shared a similar frustration before they left Spotify for Audible.
The state of the Sussexes’ Netflix contract, according to the UK papers: The end of Spotify’s Sussex experiment has of course kicked up speculation about the future of Harry and Meghan’s $100 million deal with Netflix. The Sun’s US website says the deal is “unlikely” to be renewed, with a source suggesting, “The feeling is that the lemon has been fully squeezed.” Of course it was only weeks ago that The Sun’s UK newsroom suggested Harry and Meghan were set to produce more content from “behind the Netflix cameras” now that the tell-all “period of their life is over—as there is nothing left to say,” in the words of an “insider.” Which is it?
The reality of the Sussexes’ Netflix deal: “The Netflix deal is in better shape than it ever has been,” according to my source familiar with the Archewell deals, who said Harry’s Heart of Invictus documentary is slated for later this summer, and that there are “various projects in development that haven’t been announced that all parties are really excited about.” (Requisite caveat: Anything can happen.)
Again, they’ve got WME on their side: To be fair to Harry and Meghan, their haters are legion and the schadenfreude runs deep. It’s also not as if they’re chugging along without capable representation to negotiate future contracts. On the contrary, Meghan and Archewell Productions are, as of April, represented by WME, the powerhouse talent firm that will now explore “film and television production, brand partnerships, and overall business-building” with the Sussexes, according to Variety. Responding to the Spotify news, a WME rep told the Journal, “Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform.” (WME had nothing to add.)
The future of Brand Sussex: And yet, the $100 million question remains: Does the world really want any more content from Harry and Meghan, let alone content that isn’t about them? I found one possible answer to that question in a Tuesday column from The Guardian’s Marina Hyde. “Experience and ratings continue to reveal that where the Sussexes are concerned, people want to watch them complain about their lives and their treatment by the royal family,” she wrote. “That is the sole genre in which Meghan and Harry truly pull in the eyeballs—which, considering they are literally the only people working in it, still feels like theirs to dominate.”
“The Netflix deal is in better shape than it ever has been… [there are] various projects in development that haven’t been announced that all parties are really excited about.” Well, that’s good. There’s so much “but what have you done for us lately” about the past week of gloom and doom – the Sussexes delivered a popular podcast, a hit Netflix docu-series and a massive bestseller memoir, and all of those successful projects came out within a six months time-frame, a period which also saw Harry’s grandmother keel over right after she met Liz Truss. It’s been… a lot. Anyway, looking forward to Heart of Invictus and looking forward to what feels like the Sussexes signing on to Audible or some other podcasting platform.
Look an outlet that can research intelligently and write an unbiased article. How refreshing. A lot of people may just like the royal gossip from H&M, but that doesn’t explain Archetypes success. It had nothing to do with the royals. And, I think, IG documentary will go over well. I hope it will, because the veterans deserve the attention.
Harry & especially Meghan are the draw. You don’t need to hear tea about Meghan’s in laws to be interested in what she has to say. It’s why Archetypes was a smash hit & hiking boots sell out.
To say the only reason people are interested in the Sussexes is because “[…. where the Sussexes are concerned], people want to watch them [Sussexes] complain about their lives and their treatment by the royal family,” is a foolish concept IMVHO. There’s much more to the Sussexes than their experience and horrible treatment from the BRF and their stooges the BM. I mean, it’s a fact that those experiences shape a part of the Sussexes’ lives, there’s no way to escape that given the fact that Harry is a prince of the realm, but brand Sussex is interesting in and of itself not because of the people Meghan and Harry are and have become over the years. Harry has been a very popular and interesting person for as long as I can recall despite all the sh!t the BM has been chugging out about him in their papers. And Meghan had a huge fan base (and her own money) before she ever met Harry. The union of these two just amplified/enhanced their and brand, if I can put it that way for luck of a better way to say it. I mean, consider William, Edward and/or all other princes of other kingdoms including the Jordanian newlywed guy (forgotten his name). They all married and are still in unions with their partners, but you don’t see this huge interest and intrigue surrounding them at all as it is with the Sussexes. So, no WE (that is me and millions other people) are NOT still interested in the Sussexes because they talk about the BRF.
Some of us couldn’t care less what M-H say about BRFCo because we were Meghan fans before she met Harry. Then Harry proved interesting because of his own initiatives: Sentebale, Invictus, Travalyst. Sometimes Harry makes cringey statements (Susan Hussey), but overall I’m willing to give him benefit of doubt.
Those outfits from the “coulda had a bad bitch” tour continue to stun in all their glorious vibrance.
Wasn’t the idea that people will only watch content from them that complains about their lives disproven by Archetypes? Even the guardian’s coverage of the Sussexes is disappointing.
It did and it’s lazy journalism, but I’ve never been enthralled with the Guardian the way others here are, they frequently are shady they just aren’t hysterical. Also the BM spends all their time connecting any innocuous statement to them ” slamming” someone in that family. As if you can talk about huge swaths of your life without ever mentioning people in your family.
The Guardian is liberal right which means they’re no better than the right wing papers.
Marina Hyde is a columnist, rather than a journalist, who started out writing an entertainment column for years (Lost in Showbiz) which was great – very much not taking its subjects seriously. She now mostly writes about politics and tends to make serious points through humour – so whether you like her or not depends a lot on whether you find her funny.
The Guardian is *definitely* better than the right-wing papers: it’s not owned by a media mogul, its journalism is generally well-researched and it frequently breaks stories which are not favourable to the establishment – Wikileaks, the Panama Papers. However, it does have an editorial stance, which not everyone is going to agree with. This is generally republican, so it doesn’t report on the royals with the same breathless reverence/virulent hatred as the Mail, Telegraph and Times and again, whether you like its coverage or not will depend partly on where you stand on the BRF yourself.
@waitwhat I think you still have an obligation to be accurate in what you put your name to regardless of where you started in your career or the style of writing you do. That said I think some give too much leeway to the Guardian because they aren’t sycophantic like the broadsheets and tabloids. But as I’ve said in criticizing the New York Times here as well being better than someone terrible doesn’t mean that you’re automatically the best either. They often fall into the same lazy media tropes about the Sussexes and write as if they are above all this “trifle” because so much more important things are going on. Maybe that’s just my read, maybe not.
“Experience and ratings continue to reveal that where the Sussexes are concerned, people want to watch them complain about their lives and their treatment by the royal family,” she wrote. “That is the sole genre in which Meghan and Harry truly pull in the eyeballs—which, considering they are literally the only people working in it, still feels like theirs to dominate”
People don’t just want to watch them complain. But I do think people want to watch/hear them. I think their most successful projects will always be ones where they’re front and center because they are stars. Period.
Can’t disagree. But I also think that a lot of the British media seriously underestimate how much people like myself detest the royal family. H&M can complain about their treatment at their hands forever as far as I am concerned.
@brassyrebel, me, I look at it this way, let the rags tie themselves up in knots, Harry and Megan will continue to do what they want when they want and be successful. One day the British press will be begging them for an interview and pictures of the children, and Harry will tell them to Foxtrot Oscar!, but I find it really amusing that Morgan the mouth is suddenly very quiet, and a lot of people are asking him why he didn’t attend court! “the judge said”, I find it very strange that Mr Morgan had a lot to say outside of the courtroom, but has failed to attend here today to give evidence “, so Morgan isn’t just a mouth on steroids, but is also a coward
I like Martina Hyde and have read her for years because she’s funny and acerbic, but she’s a one-trick pony who built her reputation on making people laugh about the Tories. Her analyses are as of the past year or so thimble-deep, particularly when it comes to anything outside of London politics. She’s not so funny anymore IMO.
She apparently has jumped on the anti-Harry and Meghan train to get the requisite clicks but she knows next to nothing about Hollywood nor brand marketing, so it’s wise to put her “take” where it belongs, which is, part of the cacophony of voices trying to make bank on criticising H&M.
Hyde is an aristo. Nuff said. She may make fun of the Tories but she’s allowed to because she’s one of them.
Back in the day Marina Hyde worked in tabloids and had an affair with Piers Morgan, so she’s probably got things to hide from that time, and certainly a vested interest.
Is really interesting to read a write up that points out the hypocrisy and constant changing narratives in the BM. And I wish that a lot of these news aggregators in the US would pay attention to that before just regurgitating stories. I don’t have much hope for the British media, but when soft publications here just publish without thinking about the fact that they published something else the day before that is completely contradictory it does have an impact on how people view the Sussexes. I hope this article and the THR article are evidence of what having an agent like WME means. Cautiously optimistic.
Slightly off topic, but Meghan is so beautiful.
I fundamentally disagree that people are only interested in them talking about royal life. But I DO think people will be more interested in seeing THEM in whatever project they do. I enjoyed Archetypes because I enjoyed listening to Meghan having fascinating conversations, on fascinating subjects with fascinating women. I love watching Harry engage with people because he’s so damn good at it.
That’s not to say projects where they don’t feature can’t be successful but, for me, the bar will be much higher. Although I would love to see Meghan produce a rom com, I can’t tell you how many cheesy Netflix rom coms I’ve watched. Especially Christmas ones.
I think Archetypes can easily be turned into a Netflix show. I think The Tig could be a Netflix show too.
Heart of Invictus will be the third series produced by Archewell for Netflix in under a year. I’m what world is that not considered a success? I’m so confused about people questioning the contract with Netflix.
Next, are podcasts free on Audible?
It’s just their continued bias. Kate can spend 11 years coming up with pie charts and a claymation video and it’s her life’s work, they completely change the environment they’re working in, have children , deal with a global pandemic and still manage to release two books, Three docuseries, a podcast, and they aren’t doing enough. And some podcasts are free on Audible but I doubt Archetypes would be one.
“Their haters are legion”. Why is that? Let’s point a finger at the people who sowed the seeds of hatred and stood by as the tabloids did their dirty work for them.
I had a feeling that Meghan and Harry had pitched various other projects to Spotify and been shot down. Given Meghan’s work ethic, I knew there had to be another reason Archewell Audio had only produced the one podcast.
They also had experienced employees to help. So, yes, I’m sure there were other viable ideas, but they didn’t fit in with Spotify’s (not-so-great) culture.
So obviously people (haters and supporters both) DO want to hear about their lives in the royal bubble. There is a huge interest for more of that, despite how many times the detractors (cough Kelly Osbourne cough) say that they’re tired of hearing them talk about that bubble.
But that’s not all it is. I think a lot of people who have only paid attention the headlines were really caught off guard by Spare, because they were expecting salacious details and insider gossip, and they got some of that (including William’s violent assault on Harry….) but they also got a look into a very cold, dysfunctional family, a man struggling with grief, PTSD, denial over the death of his mother, how military experiences shaped him, how love changed him. It was so much more than just “hey my father knd of sucks and my brother is an ahole” and I think that’s where the bigger interest in it came from. Royal gossip alone would have made it a bestseller. But I think the other aspects are what are keeping it on the bestseller list.
Archetypes obviously did not deal with the royal family at all, even if Meghan did sometimes draw on her experiences over the past few years to make a point (especially in the one about ambition with Serena). And that was obviously a success.
I do think part of the issue now is that people WANT them to keep talking about the royals, we want them to spill EVERYTHING and they want to move on.
The Royalists talk more about Harry and Meghan than their beloved Royal Family.
Yes, this exactly. It’s disingenuous to ignore the fact that people have always been interested in the RF and, especially so when the anthill gets kicked over. However painful the story has been for H&M, it’s been fascinating to a world-wide audience and people want to know what happens next.
Exactly. I was interested in reading “Spare” because I wanted to hear Harry’s side of the story and get a glimpse of his inner journey. I also wanted to get the details on the Royal family and their peculiar brand of disfunction.
I have never been interested in the Royals. I didn’t even really follow Diana. But I have always had a soft spot for Harry. He and Meghan got me looking and listening. They are interesting in part because of their links to the House of Windsor, but also because they are just charismatic and compelling. And, TBH, beautiful.
Does it ever occur to British people working in media that the Sussexes have…fans? That we just want to enjoy them and whatever they produce because…we like them? That it’s not at all contingent on describing two years of their lives, but actually their charisma and beauty, like you know, other celebrities?
Like…Meghan had fans before she started dating Prince Harry. Those fans haven’t left her and she’s gained more. Prince Harry is Princess Diana’s son. He’s had fans since he was an infant. An infant.
I…why are British media folks so hateful towards these celebrities whose brand is vanilla and earnestness? As if given the choice, they—and I’m only talking about those working at the non-tabloids—would EVER vote to abolish the monarchy?
Get bent, The Guardian.
I hope this puts a pause on the hysteria of the past week. Deals come and go in business all the time, especially in entertainment.
Harry has announced his life’s work as destroying the corrupt UK tabloid media and bringing the UK government to account for its failure to deal with press corruption.
He says as much in his published statement to the High Court.
The current case against the Mirror Group has concluded taking evidence from Prince Harry and the other Plaintiffs. The outcome is not expected until later this year however the Judge has released a statement criticising Piers Morgan for his failure to give evidence. Mirror Group provided no witnesses but one witness was ordered by the judge to attend court and give evidence. This was a former junior editor during Piers Morgan’s reign. She had been responsible for authorising payments for investigators who specialised in obtaining private information. She claimed to have made no enquiries about the legality of their methods. She also confirmed that Piers Morgan often inserted information into her stories based on unnamed Palace sources.
@anotherlily Thank you for bringing the focus back to where it belongs – Harry and the others in the lawsuit revealing the lies and illegal practices of the British press. Consequently, the entire UK press/media and government are very threatened and UK media are completely unhinged with hate and fear. Their habitual hate stories against H&M are a deflection.
VF writer Joe Pompeo pulled back from the truth in this article, ending with supplicating to the British press with that lazy Marina Hyde Guardian quote. Pompeo and VF are likely scared of Murdoch, Rothermere, etc. and – who knows? – may need to beg for a job in the future.
I’ve been astonished at the ramping up of the smear campaign in the past few weeks and I think it’s a convergence of several lines of attack. Chuck has obviously abandoned the late Queen’s “Harry and Meghan are much loved family members” message and the press see that as a not so subtle nod to go full throttle, which they are. Cam is free to settle scores, which she is. William is still a c**t but now a c**t with access to Duchy funds. The press and government are furious about Harry’s legal cases and the print, online, commentary and news orgs are deliberately offering misleading reporting and fuelling anti Sussex rhetoric. The mutual agreement to terminate the Spotify contract at this time is a coincidence but plays into the narrative set by the institution that H&M are nothing without their royal association. No matter how successful they really are with Archetypes, Invictus, Netflix content, Better Up, Travelyst, books or the myriad of new deals on the horizon through WME it will be drowned out with the constant stream of negativity in the UK. I know it’s defeatist but there’s as much of a chance getting positive H&M press in the UK as burning your a*se on a snowball.
It’s been well established how shit the British press is. Just because they go against H&M doesn’t mean that UK citizens can’t see for themselves what’s going on and the work H&M are doing and draw their own conclusions. The Netflix documentary and Spare have gone a long way in changing minds.
I agree about the positive impact from the Netflix documentary and “Spare” insomuch it changed a lot of perspectives globally and, to an extent, here in the UK. However, we live in a country dominated by a media of which 80% is owned by 4 conglomerates and Harry is suing 3 of them. A majority of the public doesn’t understand that The Sun, The Times and Sky News are Murdoch stablemates. They might dismiss stories in the first but see the latter two as legitimate news sources. We have the BBC fearful of the government. When two major pillars of the establishment want to denigrate Harry and Meghan and have the backing of the media in directing client journalism in maliciously aiding that agenda, a few hundred thousand sensible members in society do get drowned out. I’ve lost friends over my support of Harry and Meghan; intelligent people swayed by biased reporting in The Times etc. It’s crazy.
It’s good to see sane and sombre analysis of the situation after the hysteria of the British press. Harry and Meghan are fine, them signing to WME is an indication of that.
Whoever said above that Meghan could do a show based on the Tig – she could name it the Barefoot Duchess! Though Ina Garten might not love it.
Why are we so interested in them “complaining” about the Royal Family? Because we’re watching a monarchy self-destruct in real time. It’s fascinating. Meghan happened to insert a gorgeous face and beautiful soul into the drama, as well as all the irony that a mixed-race American divorcee could bring into it. It’s just too bad that racism and xenophobia got in the way of Meghan saving the entire monarchy for them, which she could and would have done.
I’m also glad to see some accurate reporting on the Sussexes. Bill Simmons can suck it.
Bench – fathers
The Me you can’t see- anxiety/therapy
The Christmas special- reflections for the new year
Archetypes – Ur stereotypes of women
I swear these two say 5 words about the royal family and British media turn that into 5 million articles and ignore everything else.
Harry: “I love my mum”
BM:”There goes prince Harry moaning and whinging about his mother again like he’s the only human to ever suffer the loss of a loved one. While the public understandably still grieves the passing of the beautiful princess Diana it’s a bit rich for the sixth in line to the throne to harp on it so much, peddling a bottomless font of woe-is-me misery for filthy American lucre. Of course he needs the money, the 24 bedroom 68 bathroom house in montecito needs to be paid for, as well as Megan’s lavish wardrobe of $276 Ani bing shirts and $678 Caroline Herrera pants and $80 catbird kitten mittens and$2230 designer strathberry handbags and $659 altuzzara shoes! The former Suits actress would need to sell a LOT of lemon olive cakes to pay for all that!”
There are always people interested in salacious gossip but personally I love the things and people they introduce us to that I would not otherwise have known about. I’m looking forward to see what else they can do. I don’t care about the royal family. They can kick rocks.
H&M are fine.
They are both bright, hard workers and I’m certain they will continue to go forward.
No need for the constant stirring and inventing problems.
Maybe, they just want Harry to stop being the sole narrator of his life so they can go back to make up fictitious stories with help from slander and innuendos so they will be making money.
Good luck on that.