The bankrupt Middletons owe creditors £2.6 million after the sale of Party Pieces

We’ll probably never learn the extent of shenanigans when it comes to Party Pieces, the family-run business of Carole and Michael Middleton. For years, we heard about how wealthy and successful Carole and Mike were, how this catalog company selling mid-range party supplies was a “British heritage” brand worth $40 million. We heard repeatedly that Carole and Mike could afford all of these lavish holidays and a London apartment and they could fund Kate’s decade of waitying. I don’t think any of that was true. What I think is that the Middletons were in a financial crisis for years and they bankrupted a mildly successful party-supply business through mismanagement and scams. Well, now we know that the courts had to step in to sell PP for £180,000, and that the Middletons owe creditors a lot of money, money which those creditors will probably never get. They also took £220,000 in pandemic loans, which they still haven’t paid back. Well, now we’re learning more about the extent of the Middletons’ debt.
The party company run by the parents of the Duchess of Cambridge has gone into administration almost £2.6 million in the red. Party Pieces Holdings run by Michael and Carole Middleton owes the taxman £612,685, details published reveal. The company also owes £218,749 to RBS bank for a Coronavirus Business Interruption loan, £456,008 to other creditors and £1.4 million in unsecured loans, a statement published by administrators reveal.
Party Pieces has been sold in part to Teddy Tastic Bear Company Limited for £180,000, the document says, with the firm keeping on 12 employees and remaining at its current base in Ashampstead, Berkshire.
It adds that many owed cash will be out of pocket as a result of the business failure, saying: ‘Based on current estimates, it is uncertain whether there will be funds available to enable a distribution to preferential creditors. It is unlikely there will be funds available to enable a distribution to unsecured creditors.’
The report details how the pandemic began to cause the company problems saying that revenue contracted from £4.5 million to £3.2 million between 2021 and 2022, with the company making a loss of £900,000. It said: ‘Management attributed this to the Covid 19 pandemic resulting in reduced social gatherings and a reduction in discretionary spend due to the cost of living crisis. This caused constraints on the company’s cash flows.’
In early 2023 the CEO resigned and the Middletons and other members of the board tried to shore up the company and find a buyer. But the report said: ‘The company experienced increasing creditor pressure, including threats to present winding up petitions and other legal proceedings.’ In the face of the financial challenges the company approached 175 potential buyers and eventually settled on a deal for £180,000 which was for stock worth £120,000 and £60,000 for intellectual property, computers, contracts and other equipment. All 12 employees will transfer to the new company, the administrator report said.
Someone who understands the British bankruptcy system can probably explain this better than me. But it sounds like the Middletons really are bankrupt and they’re going to screw over their creditors to the tune of £2.6 million? I always assumed that the only reason why Teddy Tastic Bear Company Limited agreed to purchase the insolvent Party Pieces was because the court arranged it so the buyer would not have to take on any of PP’s debt. It looks like that’s the case. It also appears that the buyer not only purchased Party Pieces, but the actual land and buildings housing PP’s operations in Berkshire. That was probably the most valuable part of the purchase. Anyway, it’s just fascinating that Carole and Mike are completely broke-ass and neither of their daughters’ rich husbands stepped in to help out. Curious.
PS… there’s more to this story, which is coming up later today. Please don’t threadjack, it’s worth the wait!
If there was ever a hint that kkkhate is on her way out it’s this, although I can see chuckles and her angry boy-husband refusing to bail out the commoners, too, and her not making a fuss because that’s what she does best
Really? Because to me this sounds like a solid reason for her to hold on to her marriage and the PoW title. If William divorces her she might actually have to starts working, considering her parents are now penniless. And in those 10 years as a royal girlfriend we all know how that went.
I meant that the fact that they did not help her family perhaps suggests that Will is thinking of getting rid of her. her motivations are always going to be to hang on for dear life and i can see her letting her family go bankrupt if it meant hanging on to her pretty little do-nothing princess role
I would think it’s just the opposite. If her family is hard up and totally dependent on PW’s potential largesse, that means Kate has to take whatever William hands out. Mistresses that he doesn’t hide? Yep. Being rude and contemptuous in public to her? Definitely. Or at least that his thinking.
Now she does have some power – she is the mother of the heir – and I think all of her public appearances are an effort to remind him that she is the more popular of the two and assert herself.
“Now she does have some power – she is the mother of the heir ”
I don’t think she even has that. That didn’t help Diana. Not to mention the fact that Diana was an aristo from a family actually descended from English monarchs unlike the Windsors at the time. Mrs. Wails doesn’t even have that. Melissa Percy talked about how after her divorce from the van Straubenzee guy, their social set froze her out. Her, the daughter of the holder of one of the oldest most prestigious titles in their whole system was frozen out. Mrs. Wails has zero leverage, unless she is willing to burn the whole thing down, which she’s not because she is too desperate to be part of it.
I don’t think Kate has any power at all, and she has belatedly realised this. A former mistress is now the Queen, after all. And Kate has never had anything like the popularity that Diana did. If they split, the public will accept it.
If anything, she needs to hold on as tight as she can or start networking to set up her post royal life. I’m still not 100% they’re divorcing. Theyre separated for sure but they still need each other imo and Kate more so than Will which puts him in an advantageous position he might not have with a wife of better standing.
@S808: you and I think a like because i don’t see them divorcing either. Their current arrangement seems to be working well for them. William gets to do what he wants while is devoted husband, father son persona is fiercely protected and kate gets all the praise and the jewelry and titles.
The only way they’ll ever divorce is if William truly and deeply falls in love with someone and want to make her his wife (and if those feelings are reciprocated). And i just don’t see that happening.
Well well well. How the mighty are falling. This episode of all in the royal cult is fascinating. Cants parents are being run over by a bus. Can Can’t save them or should she start worrying about the bus coming for her? Stay tuned.
These are the grandparents of the future, future king. It’s absolutely a bad sign that the Middleton ship is sinking–in public!
This is the chief cheese toast maker, head-holding lap bearer of the current heir to the throne who has deals with the press to prop up his inner circle. The cruel accuracy of the financial failure, and the lack of sycophantic “it is thought that CarolE did the best she could” language is notable.
Those stories of Will laying his head on Carole’s lap and making him cheese sandwiches are clearly from the Middelton camp. We don’t have a single picture of Will interacting with Kate’s parents or even looking at them. He probably doesn’t even really like them.
I’ve always thought those cheese-on-toast/head in lap stories (obviously fed to the press by the Middleton camp) were a veiled threat to William. Carole knows all his secrets, kind of thing.
I do think something has happened behind the scenes though – it does look like the knives are out for the Middletons, and Kate. I suspect Kate has been told in no uncertain terms that she needs to justify her existence – which is why we’re seeing much more of her “working”. Because it’s not work ethic making her do that.
👀🍿
Yeah, very interesting that the wealthy sons-in-law haven’t intervened. Where’s Uncle Gary? Somebody shady will step forward so they can keep Middleton Manor and keep going on their Maldives vacations. Appearances are so important!
I’m thinking that this (the owed $$) has already been at least sort of worked out but it was released to embarrass them.
Neither SIL helped? What about Kate? Don’t her stans claim that she is wealthy on her own? Those lenders shouldn’t have handed out unsecured loans. Wonder what they expected. Access to royalty?
I’m guessing at least Pippa’s moderately wealthy husband is supporting their day-to-day living expenses now but I wouldn’t waste millions paying unsecured creditors in a defunct business. Take the bad headline and move on. All those debts are against the business and will go away with the bankruptcy and sale. Now they just need to cling on for living expenses and pocket change, like all the other royal adjacent beggars.
Exactly they will stomach the bad headlines and move on, probably a warning shot from Clarence House to lay low and stop briefing the tabloids! Lol
so was she in Jordan to try and negotiate for bags of cash? lol
^^ This 1000%.
St Catherine is now in a mad scramble to secure access (AKA sponsors) for her parents.
I am guessing they will become brand ambassadors for some shady middle eastern owned business.
It’s literally all down hill from here. The column inches will write themselves, especially when we shift to a labour govt in two years.
The Midds are about to go through some things.
This only the beginning of finding out what PP was really about. People will start questioning how Middleton’s were able to afford their lifestyle the past 30 years.
Will they have to sell Middleton Manor to pay off their debts?
Where I live, they can’t make you sell your prime dwelling.
They can, & should have, put liens on the mortgage so that if the midds did sell, the bank get first money, then the liens are paid out, in the order to which they were attached.
The seller gets the rest.
Are they bankrupt or is Party Pieces a limited company that has become insolvent? There is a massive difference.
If Party Pieces is a limited company (and I can’t imagine it isn’t), unless the Middletons have issued personal guarantees to company creditors, their personal money can’t be touched. They can walk away with multiple millions in their personal accounts free and clear. I’ve always said they couldn’t fund their lifestyle from the company even when it was doing well and I still think that. I suspect that whatever their other source(s) of income is/are is still available to them so it may not effect them in the slightest.
I can see why their sons-in-law haven’t helped the company – the Middletons wouldn’t benefit in the slightest (except possibly avoiding embarrassment). Now if they start selling off *personal* assets, that’s another matter.
Talia is correct. It’s doubtful they’ll have to pay off anything to sell of debts. They took on some sort of shadow partner a few years ago, didn’t they? That means they almost certainly would’ve had to have moved the company to an LLC, if it hadn’t already been one beforehand.
I can’t imagine they’d have guaranteed loans with their personal property. They’d have to be really stupid to have done that. They undoubtedly took out one of those Brexit loans, for one. And plenty of banks were probably willing to offer them unsecured loans (non-collateral-based loans) before Brexit, too. Usually, unsecured loans are based on creditworthiness and business credentials, but… well, it wouldn’t surprise me if some banks handed them to the Middletons simply because they’re royal-adjacent.
(Unsecured loans can also come from online lenders, but that’s probably not what happened here.)
This sort of thing happens all the time, and heads can roll for it. In this case, it was probably just a few million dollars worth of unsecured loans, and it will just get a shrug unless the lenders are outed and it catches fire in the media. That probably won’t happen.
An appointed Insolvency practitioners can ‘pierce the corporate veil’ if they find incidences of ‘mis-management’ in the cases of Limited Companies. PPs is a Partnership, however, I suspect that right of the Insolvency Practitioner would be enhanced for a Partnership and that Carole & Michael could be personally held liable for debts if it is found they acted negligently, criminally or recklessly. That could involve them being financially liable which would pose serious issues for them re Middleton Manor, especially as William has now co-mingled his money into the property…..
Also the fact that Carole ‘stepped down’ just as the companies fortunes were taking a nose dive (pre-pandemic) appears to in part refute the position that the pandemic was the ‘sole’ cause of their woes. Rather it indicates that there was an existing systemic issue that was worsened by the pandemic.
The one saving grace that the Midds would have is if they could show that similar businesses were similarly as affected by the pandemic, in which case the impact of the original mis-management fall into the background and they effectively have a get out of jail card they could play. Realistically the Pandemic has widely been regarded as a force majeure i.e. act of God not contemplated by anyone, so barring any HUGE red flags pre-pandemic, I think Middleton Manor is safe for now. Also Insolvency practitioners do not like making people homeless and even when they do so, it’s a long drawn out court process with lots of publicity which will be on the public record. No secret justice when creditors are involved….
I personally feel that KFC King and Burger King are ‘doing an Andrew’ on the Midds. They’ve known about these woes for some time now and have sat on the evidence until they were ready to activate Kate’s demise.
The dust has settled on Lizzies funeral and the fanfare of the Con-A-Nation is now behind them so they can now move Kate into a more background role. I don’t think Bill will divorce her yet, rather he’ll follow his father in ‘phasing her out’ (where have we heard that phrase before?).
So they will hold the embarrassment of spilling the granular details of her parents business failure over the Midds in exchange for Kate agreeing to the terms of a ‘separation agreement’.
Basically I think William wants more autonomy and freedom to live a semi-openly ‘single life’ much in the same way his father did after his parents separated.
Initially Chuckles and Bill will sell it as just a separation and not being a precursor to a divorce, but that is exactly what it will become once he finds someone he wants to re-marry (which may already have happened). For now Bill just wants the freedom to shag about and openly be seen in public with other women, without guilt and having to invoke s8 of the human rights act every 5 mins or a super-injunction. And on the flip side the tabs love the mess – especially given how much money they made during the original War of the Wales Part 1 in the 90’s.
Bill is essentially following in his fathers footsteps, but far more ‘cleanly’ without the ‘tampon tapes’ or ‘squidgy gate’.
Thank you for explaining all of that! Very interesting that the corporate veil can be pierced, but it would take the court being interested enough to investigate. I’m sure their books look just clean enough to avoid it. I wonder if we ever will know what’s going on for some of these machinations.
I’ve just googled (limited companies are public) and it’s coming up as a limited company online.
Exactly. And I think that this is an issue of a public interest (to allude to Harry’s statement) as it’s quite questionable the way they supported their lifestyle and operated at the tax payers expense .. it’s not something that interests the public. Any journalist worth his salt, should try to uncover what really went on with PP
Poor Kate, she’s having a terrible week.
Her parents are a global disaster, her husband is mia (or he’s gardening), her bil is killing it in court, but worst of all?
She’s had to work TWICE this week!
ETA: this kind of personal level report is exactly what Harry is fighting to stop. Ironic, huh?
The invisible contract works for the royals….until it doesn’t. And it seems it has stopped working for Kate. I do not think we would have seen this article 2-3 years ago.
And you know PP was in trouble 2-3 years ago, and more. And I don’t believe it was just pandemic related, I think the pandemic just exacerbated their financial problems.
Didn’t we just see them at the Jordanian wedding?
I don’t know – this bankruptcy is a matter of public record and it’s business news. But if the press starts printing behind-the-scenes gossip like, “Will and Kate’s Epic Row in Jordan! No Bailout for Bankrupt Middletons!!” then that’s the kind of thing Harry’s talking about.
That’s what I was thinking, bankruptcy is a matter of public record. I think it has to be, because you’ve got to find all the people who are owed money.
It seems that something in the air has shifted and Kate and her family are in the crosshairs. I feel like they wouldn’t have put out this story two years ago. Wiglet better watch her back.
I’ve said before that once the coronation was over Camilla was coming for Kate and others who crossed her in the past.
Meanwhile, I have invested** all my money into popcorn and wine shares so I’ll make a fortune while watching As The Windsors Turn (on each other). 😁🍷🍿
**stocked my kitchen
Mrs. Wails played herself if she thought she could square up against Chuck and Cow, two people who have been knee-deep in treachery and viciousness since before she was born. The ugly floral tiara was a dumb move, and the flower show upstaging was an even dumber move. Oh well.
So it looks like:
– administrators were appointed to the company. Administration is an insolvency process, and the administrators effectively take over all powers and duties of the board. It’s an out of court process, but administrators are officers of the court.
– the administrators arranged the sale prior to their appointment, and executed it immediately following their appointment (known as a ‘pre-pack’ sale).
– the buyer bought stock worth £120,000 and £60,000 for intellectual property, computers, contracts and other equipment. They didn’t buy any land or buildings, or the shares in the company itself, which means that they didn’t take on any of the company’s debt.
– there is significant debt which will be unpaid, and the company will go into insolvent liquidation after the administration.
Does that mean that any land or property they own could be used to pay back creditors? Their home? Cars? Etc
Or is it any land and property tied to the business only?
No, not unless they used any of their personal property or land to back loans, which they probably didn’t. I think the company is an LLC, and that they’ve been backing it up the last few years using unsecured loans.
Yes if the land was purchased in the name of the partnership and/ or with assets of the partnership.
Wow! I guess the Middletons have just found out that being close to royalty isn’t as lucrative as they thought it would be. They fell for all the nonsense about basking in the reflective glory and probably thought people would buy their goods because of the royal connection. Instead all it’s done is brought them to their knees. Not paying their creditors is making them look like “Poundland Trumps.” If William is happy for this to go public then they really are in trouble.
Their association with the lucrative enough that they most likely got either unsecured loans for a few years or some sort of other backing to keep afloat.
I don’t know that for sure, but I’m going to assume they did. There’s no way this happened overnight, simply because of Brexit. Their business model had to have been failing for years because of competition from, say, Amazon.
I’m not even convinced their business model was ever THAT successful. Enough to live a nice middle class (by American standards) lifestyle? Okay, sure. But to make them alleged millionaires? A mail order party supply company that only shipped locally in those years up against big companies like Oriental Trading Company and others? Yeah, I don’t buy it.
Curious that they’ve referred to Kate as the Duchess of Cambridge, rather than PoW…
That’s a pretty underhanded insult, right?
Ooh I just noticed that now, what an interesting slip👀
I was wondering if anyone else noticed that. Do they go back and forth on titles like that? No one is calling Charles the Duke of Lancaster as far as I know, that seemed really odd to me. Probably not a great sign if they don’t want to call you the Princess of Wales.
A very sly dig.
Sucks to be Ma Midds right about now. This must be payback from Charles and Camilla, and I don’t think calling Cameltoe at the Telegraph to run another “Kate will save the monarchy” or “King William NOW” article will help. (Good on the husbands for NOT helping. That’s not their business.)
Now, how will the Middletons make their appearances at Wimbledon? Ascot?
Depending on how much personal (non-company) money they have, this may not affect them in the slightest. The company has gone into liquidation and they’ve lost their investment. Their personal money won’t be affected.
Any sort of appearance at Wimbledon this year is a hard NO.
Carole needs to start doing pap shots at the local Waitrose – strike that TESCO.
I’m glad it’s coming out that the Middletons are scammers. If this business was as successful as the press portrayed it to be they would have opened up locations everywhere. It was always a front for “something”
Wasn’t Carole’s trip to New Jersey just earlier this year, the one where she posed next to a cut out of herself in a Shop Rite? Knowing full well the company was bankrupt? Was that wise, or was it too late to back out?
Looking at these pics of Carole – either she is copying Kate’s style or she is Kate’s stylist. Either way it is slightly creepy. I always get the feeling that Carole lives vicariously through Kate.
Yeah, also gave the strong feeling that CarolE loves vicariously through Kate, just like Kharw tries it with Meghan and will do it with her daughter Charlotte as well.
The umbilical cord is strong between these two.
I always got the feeling it went both ways, Khate dressing older as influenced by her mother and CarolE leaning in to things that would be better on Khate.
It’s interesting that the press perpetuated the myth for so many years that the Middletons were successful businesspeople when the truth was the opposite. It makes you wonder what kind of deal the Middletons made with the press.
@ Amy Bee, it’s quite glorious that their image is taking an enormous hit for all of the accolades and swooning over how “brilliant” Carol was as a business owner. As for their SIL’s refusing to step in and save them from financial ruin begs the question as to how clearly they had been duped by the Meddletons and their lifetime of scams.
Can’t wait for Kaisers later details to come out into the public view!!
My gut tells me they used the company to fund themselves and then bankrupted it after checking out. And it wouldn’t surprise me if they have other streams of income they laundered through PP until they couldn’t anymore thus emptying the company by taking in MORE debt.
The Company was used as a PR machine/ front to give legitimacy to their position as new money Sloane Rangers.
Billy and the RF really didn’t do their research…. ouch.
I wonder about the internal family dynamics, because Kate’s going to be Queen (maybe), James is the boy, and Pippa is the middle child. But Pippa is the one who married into a family with actual generational wealth. Terriblely Moderately wealthy what’s his face, actually DOES have money but is apparently smart enough with it not to bail out his in-laws.
Imagine how UTTERLY foolish Billy the Burger King must feel right now.
He was 100% lured in by a Ponzi scheme business which the Midds used as an illusion to draw him in. They essentially represented themselves as well heeled new monied Sloane Rangers and now the house of cards has come tumbling down it’s likely that uncle Gazza was bank rolling them all along, just long enough to get all three married off into money.
Pippa definitely lucked out the most as she married just the right balance of new-ish money with a slightly iffy Scottish title. By the next generation, her bambinos will be Aristos.
Kate on the other hand is in a sticky spot given how frosty are now between herself and William and this could be why we’re seeing the increase in negative headlines around her. Sad thing is the Midds no longer have a company through which to launder hefty PR payments.
Will be interesting to see how Kate survives the media onslaught from this point forward ….
What a really disgusting is this is the wealthy close to power scam people like Trump pull all of the time. Squeeze assets and cash out of banks and “friends” via “loans” and funnel it all to personal accounts before selling off what you can and declaring bankruptcy for the “business” while not paying the 2 million plus “loans” being used to enrich the scammers.
As per the article in the Daily Fail they owe the landlord of the premises PP was operating from around £56k. He is said to be a Lord somebody who is being impacted considerably by the non payment. If he was also one of those who was not invited to the Coronation- well the gossip must be Huge! 😂
“The party company run by the parents of the Duchess of Cambridge”
Is this the British aristo version of using a kid’s middle name, lol? When Kiddo is in trouble, his middle name is used. That’s when he really starts paying attention!
She still has the title of DoC, but the big push has been Princess of Wales. So by using her lesser title, is the press/whoever briefed the press using her middle name?
Given that they had to know things were going sideways, which of the boneheads decided that expanding to the US was going to save them?
I wouldn’t worry about the Middletons, and I suspect it’s a non-issue. If the company was set up properly and the company is in bankruptcy, they will be personally protected. There is nothing really to bail out.
I think they were funding their lifestyle from the business; i.e., those unsecured loans were less for the business than themselves & their homes, fancy trips, etc.