Carole Middleton sold Party Pieces for £180,000, still owes the bank £220K

A week ago exactly, the Princess of Wales made a big unannounced visit to the Chelsea Flower Show and posed for photos with the schoolchildren she had bused in. The photos made the covers of many of the British papers the next day, and you would have thought that she was the only royal at the Chelsea Flower Show’s MEDIA DAY. Except that King Charles and Queen Camilla were also at the show and their visit was totally overshadowed by Kate’s keenery. The rest of the week featured back-and-forth stories about Kate feuding with the king and queen, and stories about how Charles was not pleased whatsoever. We knew that Charles and Camilla would find some way to punish Kate. Well, this weekend’s papers were full of shady exclusives, and this Times piece was probably the worst one for Kate and her entire family. You know how the court had to step in and sell off the Middletons’ business because Party Pieces was on the verge of bankruptcy? Well, funny story – the Times has a wealth of information about just how broke the Middletons are and how they got a pandemic “loan” courtesy of the British taxpayers.
The Princess of Wales’s parents took out a coronavirus loan for a children’s party business that will leave the taxpayer facing a loss after the business collapsed this month. Carole and Michael Middleton received a taxpayer-backed loan from NatWest to support the company when lockdowns prevented family gatherings.
Party Pieces, which they established in 1987, has now entered an insolvency process. The bank is owed a balance of £220,000, according to documents seen by The Times. The taxpayer is liable to pay 80 per cent of any amount owed to NatWest under the terms of the government’s coronavirus business interruption loan scheme.
Party Pieces has now been sold through a so-called pre-pack administration deal to the entrepreneur James Sinclair for £180,000. The sale proceeds will therefore not be sufficient to pay off the loan in full. The lending is unsecured and will not be given priority over other unsecured creditors such as trade suppliers.
It is understood that Carole Middleton stepped back from the day-to-day running of Party Pieces in 2019. She became a brand ambassador for the business and a new management team was put in place. She remained a director and returned to help run the company’s operations this year to help secure its future. The pandemic led to a decline in sales for Party Pieces that ultimately prompted the owners to call in advisers from the restructuring firm Interpath. Revenues fell from £4.5 million to £3.2 million in 2022, and the company made a net loss before tax of £900,000.
In a report for creditors, the administrators said: “Management attributed this to the Covid-19 pandemic resulting in reduced social gatherings and a reduction in discretionary spend due to the cost-of-living crisis. This caused constraints on the company’s cash flows. The company was both loss-making and under creditor pressure. In the absence of new funding or a solvent sale, the company was insolvent on a balance sheet and cash flow basis. The existing investors of the company had injected ad hoc funds to meet critical payments and no further funds were available from this source.”
Sinclair’s company Teddy Tastic Bear bought Party Pieces after Interpath approached 175 possible buyers. Interpath received one potentially solvent offer for Party Pieces but found it could not be delivered “after significant effort”.
Party Pieces held discussions with creditors over its “tightening liquidity position” but found that there would be no support available to “defer or deal with the highest-pressure creditors”.
There’s more background at the Times about the pandemic-era loans, which seem to be similar to the PPP loans we had here in America. The government handed out billions of dollars to businesses to keep them afloat during the pandemic. I’m honestly not surprised at all that PP got a loan, but it’s hilarious to me that Party Pieces still owes the bank £220,000. I am surprised by some of the other details – Party Pieces was sold for only £180,000? That’s literally what Kate spends on fugly coatdresses in a year. It sounds like Carole and Mike are up to their eyeballs in debt and selling off Party Pieces was just a failed attempt to stop their financial bleeding. I can’t wait for Buckingham Palace to reveal even more about Kate and the Middletons as punishment for the flower show thunder-stealing.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Did Carole really think there would be no punishment from someone as petty and insecure as Charles? Or did Kate go rogue with the flower show stunt?
I also have no doubts that the tabloids have hit pieces on the Middletons written and ready to go at a moment’s notice from Charles and Co.
If their financial situation really is dire and it’s about to be public, then it also would explain the middleton fluff pieces we’ve seen recently
No doubt @ Roo!! They were obviously in financial crisis before the pandemic, IIRC, with an onslaught of horrible reviews, unfulfilled orders, etc. What actually should anger the British taxpayers is that PP was given a subsidy for the pandemic and they are left holding the bag for another Meddleton grifter. I would imagine that many, many commoner companies were denied whereas CarolE was given preferential treatment. Funny how many Drumpf corporate “buddies” were also given PPP as well and many refused to return the millions of $$$$ too!!
Maybe CarolE should have invested in t-shirts 😉
https://twitter.com/KaiseratCB/status/1662918092077268993?cn=ZmxleGlibGVfcmVjcw%3D%3D&refsrc=email
It does feel like Kate went rogue with the flower show PR stunt. Is she still without a personal press secretary? The headlines lately are inserting Kate’s name into stories unrelated to her is straight from the playbook they used to smear Meghan. Something has changed and it feels like Kate might be on the outs.
I am so here for The War of the Windsors, getting my popcorn ready
It must be really bad if Charles & Camilla are pulling that card on Kate.
Maybe now uncle Gary won’t be allowed to get to the media to praise Kate and go after the sussexes.
Eh I find it hard to get excited about this article. They’ve been reporting about trouble with the company for almost 2 years now. The amount of money it sold for was always going to be available a few weeks after the sale finalized. I think the difference between reporting now versus then is that it’s a dead period in royal reporting.
But even with her failing business the reporting still is more fact based. I haven’t seen opinion pieces denigrating the Middleton family like there would be if this were Meghan’s mom.
But you know what I’ll give the British media credit for even reporting on anything that could be viewed as negative toward Kate because that hasn’t happened much since 2018/2019.
What’s new is the coronavirus loan and the fact that the Middletons won’t be able to repay NatWest the £200,000 owing. The government is now obliged to pay NatWest 80% of any amount owing according to the terms of the coronavirus loan scheme. It seems the Middletons have learnt from the Windsors how to scrounge of the public whilst hiding their money elsewhere.
Did you catch the front page article over the weekend about how the head of one of Mrs. Wails’s charities is apparently a convicted murderer? With a big picure of her standing next to him grinning broadly? Can’t recall the paper as I saw it on someone’s twitter account who was pointing out that the media is ready to come for Mrs. Wails. Chuck and Queen Equine have the knives out.
@sid, yep read the story and laughed my little head of. Hold tight to that wiglet katey, your being pulled back either into line or out the door
It’s true but very much taken out of context. The man in question committed a horrific act when he was 16, was convicted, served his sentence, and decided to turn his life around after he was released. He retrained as a social worker and now runs a charity that helps children and young people find pathways out of crime.
The press are leaping on it because it’s an attention grabbing headline. But yes, it’s clear Kate is not being protected any more. The “Kate posing with MURDERER!!!” story has been all over the tabloids, a few years ago it would have been buried.
Yes! Saw it. It’s Knives Out for Kate and the Middleton clan.
I don’t think these reveals are only about flower show thunder stealing. I’ve been saying for years that once the Sussex well has run dry, that Kate and the Middleton would become the next scapegoats. There is also an article about James Middleton’s debts and Pippa’s moderately wealthy husband’s pandemic loans.
This is just the beginning. There was a time that this type of information would have been covered up and spun positively. And William would have payed off their debts. But not anymore.
The Middleton’s and their grifter ways are a lot for the press to feed on. Especially if the drip, drip drip is leading to an official separation of the Wales.
The Times article also notes that Pippa’s multimillionaire husband and Zara’s belland other half took advantage of the furlough scheme (government handouts to fund employee retention) during lockdown. I guess it’s good to see The Times being so thorough in its reporting.
Party Pieces could never have financed the lifestyle enjoyed by the Middletons. There had to be another source of money, whether it was Middleton family trusts, Uncle Gary or some other source.
The £220,000 owed is peanuts compared to their spending.
I assume whatever was really financing them is still in place so I’m not convinced anything will change.
Whatever financing them… probably that they never had an NDA with William of the royal family.
At £180K he still paid too much for a party tat business and given that they’ve screwed over the UK taxpayer to pay off the rest I hope that they lose it all – am fed up of us bailing out people like them. But then again this is not the first time they’ve stiffed the taxpayer for their lifestyle – lets not forget the money they got for ‘security’ upgrade to Middleton Manor that included a new driveway, converting an out building into a self contained flat for security personnel and other ‘improvements’ to the property all in the name of security because Catty can’t be away from Mummy for too long. That was nothing more than a scam by the Middletons.
The hit pieces are going to keep coming – the Middletons are out of favour with Peggy which means that an announcement about the Wails is marriage is coming. They are setting the narrative up that her family are broke ass grifters who mis managed their company into bankruptcy – next it will be they’ve taken money for access to Peggy and Buttons.
By trashing her family they are letting Catty know she’s next – it was only a matter of time before they came for her for lategate and fake tiaragate.
“They are setting the narrative up that her family are broke ass grifters who mis managed their company into bankruptcy – next it will be they’ve taken money for access to Peggy and Buttons.
By trashing her family they are letting Catty know she’s next – it was only a matter of time before they came for her for lategate and fake tiaragate.”
BINGO!!! I will add that William will be “shocked and broken hearted” over how the Middleton’s misrepresented themselves and their wealth during his courtship of Kate. How they bilked him out of his Diana inheritance. And how they emotionally manipulated his grief stricken self over the loss of Diana by presenting themselves as the ideal family when in reality they were just a group of grifters.
I wouldn’t be surprised if William’s settlement from Murdoch’s papers supported Clan Middleton.
How can they afford their lifestyle? I’m assuming Kate doesn’t have separate access to the Duchy fund. At least not to be able to pay this off.
For years we heard stories about William giving the Middletons financial assistance for their home. The amount owed £220,000 should be a drop in the bucket for William to cover so his wife’s family can dissolve their business quietly and with a bit a dignity. Some of you have been saying for years that Kate & her family are next and I had my doubts it would happen but these last few weeks are telling.
I agree. That Duchy money is Will’s money and only Will’s money.
Well well well. The Times appears to the firing the first shot here. Wonder what spin DM etc will put on this. It certainly sounds like the Middletons are up to their eyeballs in debt, which makes you wonder how they can afford their lifestyle. How much has William been supplementing their income? Or have they been living on credit for years, thinking they would get a payout when William became Duke of Cornwall?
I know some people strategize bankruptcies etc and it doesn’t mean they are personally broke. I don’t think that’s the case here though.
I think they have some cash stashed off shore somewhere but it still not going to be enough to fund their lifestyle and pay for the upkeep of their large property – it would not be surprised to find out that they are being paid for their ‘leaks’ to the Fail, after all its their mouth piece of choice and has been for years and they pay for their information. The whole family have been living beyond their means for a loooong time – the fact that William paid for their house means Uncle Gary stopped funding them a long time ago.
I suspect Mike will end up working with James on some venture and Carole will try for a royal aide role supporting Mumbles. If Mumbles is truly on her way out, Carole will want some cash for herself.
The reporting is very classist — really underlining how middle class the middletons are. I can only imagine that the Windsor’s reservation of this marriage was the family had no money. And here they are reminding Kate/Carole of that.
Didn’t Charles wanted William to marry a woman from the aristocracy?
Probably, I don’t recall a specific rumour though. It seems that really monied families, which the Windsor’s really prefer, don’t want the hassle and bother that comes with being a Royal. (As we’ve seen with Jecca Craig, Chelsea Davy etc). Also remember Harry saying Charles suggest that Megan should continue acting… which is a bizzaro thing to request… but then see Mike Tindal. I think the family’s access to money is complex – and it would be easier for them to have easier access to the spouses money.
The financial reveals have to be embarrassing to Kate. The aristos have always looked down her and her family; and the toffs are enjoying this reversal of fortune. The Middletons have always been seen as social climbing trash, the Boleyns 2.0. This and Kate’s attempt to sideline Rose are harsh reminders to Kate she, Carole and fam will never very accepted by British centuries’ old money and real power structure. If a divorce happens Kate and the Middletons will be socially finished.
Oh, I’m sure the Turnip Toff set are having a field day talking shit about the Middleton’s at their posh swingers parties.
I am genuinely curious, I was not answered last time. What will happen to their Shoprite partnership that was only signed a few months ago with Carole flying to US to ham it up!!?
So Pippa’s husband was shown to have taken a government loan out as well? So is he really just another poser or is he really wealthy? We know that the Middletons are broke and busted but I thought at least Pippa & husband were true millionaires.
They really enjoyed watching the tabs and the institution try to destroy Duchess Meghan and now she and Harry are gone, living stateside in the sun and are actual millionaires. KARMA