Does Taylor Swift’s ‘You’re Losing Me’ reveal the reason for the Joe Alwyn split?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up in March/April after more than six years together. Everyone wondered what happened between them, but then Swift jumped bajingo-first into a relationship with The 1975’s Matt Healy, a Nazi-saluting British rocker with a long list of racist comments and problematic behavior. The Snake Fam has been in the trenches and Taylor’s team has been trying to downplay and ignore the backlash against Taylor for this Healy relationship. How would Taylor wiggle her way out of this one? Well, last week, Taylor released a new song from her vault on the “Til Dawn Edition” of Midnights. The song is “You’re Losing Me.” This, apparently, is Taylor’s version of what happened between her and Joe Alwyn. In-between a chorus of “Stop, you’re losing me,” she included these clues about what went down:
Every mornin’, I glared at you with storms in my eyes
How can you say that you love someone you can’t tell is dyin’?
I sent you signals and bit my nails down to the quick
My face was gray, but you wouldn’t admit that we were sick
And the air is thick with loss and indecision
I know my pain is such an imposition
Now, you’re running down the hallway
And you know what they all say
“You don’t know what you got until it’s gone”
How long could we be a sad song
‘Til we were too far gone to bring back to life?
I gave you all my best me’s, my endless empathy
And all I did was bleed as I tried to be the bravest soldier
Fighting in only your army, frontlines, don’t you ignore me
I’m the best thing at this party (You’re losing me)
And I wouldn’t marry me either
A pathological people pleaser
Who only wanted you to see her
And I’m fading, thinkin’
“Do something, babe, say something” (Say something)
“Lose something, babe, risk something” (You’re losing me)
“Choose something, babe, I got nothing” (I got nothing)
“To believe, unless you’re choosing me”
[Lyrics from Taylor Swift’s “You’re Losing Me”]
“And I wouldn’t marry me either” has apparently convinced the Snake Fam that Taylor is once again “the victim” in love, that Taylor and Joe broke up because Joe didn’t want to marry her, because he wouldn’t fight for her, because he didn’t want to fight for their relationship. Maybe that’s the case. I have no idea. But I do know that following the release of this song, no one’s talking about Matt Healy being racist anymore!
No, it doesn’t reveal anything but Taylor wanting us to believe she is the victim, once again.
This trick needs new material.
I’m not following this closely at all, but it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that after 6 years of dating Joe wouldn’t put a ring on it and Taylor is mad about it.
Well i don’t know but the fact that she moved on so quickly into a new relationship tells me she checked out of her former one a long time ago. I just feel like she was the one to end things between her and Joe.
Ha ha ha ha no
A man getting comfortable and checking out is a story as old as time.
I think Taylor wanted to get married and he wasn’t giving her a yes or no, and eventually she checked out.
If someone does not want to get married ever or at that point, thank goodness they were smart enough not to get married. In the long run it’s the best thing. You are not a victim if someone does not want to marry you, you’re just hurt for awhile, maybe a long while.
But being rejected in that way does not excuse jumping to the most racist, grossest guy ever, and it doesn’t seem like she can be that butt hurt if she hooks up with someone immediately.
Stick to one storyline, sister.
Watch Joe get a new girlfriend/wife and baby within the next year or so, while Taylor is still plumbing the depths with Matt Healey. It’s sad but sometimes you’re simply the one before The One, and it doesn’t matter how much effort or how many years you put into the relationship.
Her recent behaviour has just proved that he was right to have doubts about whether he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.
Maybe she is a victim – of her fame, of her avid fandom she has to feed, her wealth, her character (creativity can do strange things to one’s mind). I can’t imagine a man in the entertainment business who can be strong enough to bear all these things.
We know nothing about their relationship. Maybe Joe didn’t want to be just the “husband of..” and all that came with this – constant interest, constant exposure, constant gossip, speculations about the reasons he lost or got the role, etc. Of course there can be thousand other reasons.
I know one thing – I respect her for her creativity, she is talented in various fields and I have huge respect for such people. Also Folklore was a real thing to listen to. Loved it very much. This albom and a lot of her latest other songs.
Also I’m not the one to police her love life (let’s hope he is just a rebound😉 ).
Well after her public support of a mysogynist racist I wouldn’t marry her either.
Joe got a lucky escape from her.
This.
Honestly “I wouldn’t marry me either” is something that your a-hole high school boyfriend would say “you’re too good for me” “you don’t want to be in a relationship with someone like me” Also if she was upset over not getting a ring she should simmer down. Culturally marriage is veiwed differently by Brits and she should know that by know since she’s dated so many. Loads of couples in the UK live together not married in committed relationships as “partners” forever
I think she just got sick and tired of sitting home all the time.
Yeah that’s it
Lol I think this is accurate. She was also tired of acting like a mature adult and a normie.
That song sounds like loads of fun for him. Glad he got out. Dude dodged a major bullet.
The lyrics are awful. Sound like a 14 year old wrote it.
She loves to make herself a victim and her music is siren songs for white women who adore her and her catchy music and above average attractiveness. Whew. Joe dodged a bullet with that one. How he even survived under her gaze for six years is beyond me.
I feel like Taylor is what Black people and twitter call a pick me – like she’s desperate to be validated by having a guy want her. I mean, sure, maybe Joe sucked?
From the music, it sounds like he was like a lot of cis het men, like he struggled to validate emotions and have empathy for lived experiences outside of his own. Dating seems to suck for the hets right now, even celebrities.
But the problem with a woman being a pick me is it blocks you from being able to see that the worst way a man treats others is the way he will eventually treat you. So Matt Healy will talk so much crap about her someday, like he did ice spice. At best it will be light negging, a la John Mayer again. At worst it turns emotionally and physically abusive. Oh well, live and learn girl. Life’s about to hand you some sour lemons.