Does Taylor Swift’s ‘You’re Losing Me’ reveal the reason for the Joe Alwyn split?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up in March/April after more than six years together. Everyone wondered what happened between them, but then Swift jumped bajingo-first into a relationship with The 1975’s Matt Healy, a Nazi-saluting British rocker with a long list of racist comments and problematic behavior. The Snake Fam has been in the trenches and Taylor’s team has been trying to downplay and ignore the backlash against Taylor for this Healy relationship. How would Taylor wiggle her way out of this one? Well, last week, Taylor released a new song from her vault on the “Til Dawn Edition” of Midnights. The song is “You’re Losing Me.” This, apparently, is Taylor’s version of what happened between her and Joe Alwyn. In-between a chorus of “Stop, you’re losing me,” she included these clues about what went down:

Every mornin’, I glared at you with storms in my eyes

How can you say that you love someone you can’t tell is dyin’?

I sent you signals and bit my nails down to the quick

My face was gray, but you wouldn’t admit that we were sick And the air is thick with loss and indecision

I know my pain is such an imposition

Now, you’re running down the hallway

And you know what they all say

“You don’t know what you got until it’s gone” How long could we be a sad song

‘Til we were too far gone to bring back to life?

I gave you all my best me’s, my endless empathy

And all I did was bleed as I tried to be the bravest soldier

Fighting in only your army, frontlines, don’t you ignore me

I’m the best thing at this party (You’re losing me)

And I wouldn’t marry me either

A pathological people pleaser

Who only wanted you to see her

And I’m fading, thinkin’

“Do something, babe, say something” (Say something)

“Lose something, babe, risk something” (You’re losing me)

“Choose something, babe, I got nothing” (I got nothing)

“To believe, unless you’re choosing me”

“And I wouldn’t marry me either” has apparently convinced the Snake Fam that Taylor is once again “the victim” in love, that Taylor and Joe broke up because Joe didn’t want to marry her, because he wouldn’t fight for her, because he didn’t want to fight for their relationship. Maybe that’s the case. I have no idea. But I do know that following the release of this song, no one’s talking about Matt Healy being racist anymore!