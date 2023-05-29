Eden: Prince Harry is ‘home alone’ while Meghan goes to parties in California

The British media will sometimes make up stories about the Sussexes to comfort themselves. That’s what I believe – sometimes, there isn’t some conscious projection or long-term strategy at play, it’s that the British papers are sad that they’ve been cut off from the Sussexes so they’ll make up dumb stories about how, any day now, Prince Harry will leave Meghan and come running back to them. It’s pathetic more than anything else. Camilla Tominey recently tried to convince people that Harry is constantly renting hotel rooms just to get some peace and quiet… which sounds more like something William would do, but I digress. Now Richard Eden’s Mail column has this little tidbit called “Home alone Harry.”

The Duke of Sussex, who attended his father’s Coronation without his wife, Meghan, cuts an increasingly lonely figure back home in California. Or, that, at least, is the claim from well-connected journalist Petronella Wyatt, daughter of the late Queen Mother’s confidant Lord (Woodrow) Wyatt. ‘Friends of mine who live near Harry and Meghan are always bumping into Meghan at parties these days,’ Petronella says. ‘She tends to leave Harry at home.’ Saves paying for a babysitter…

[From The Daily Mail]

I’m reminded of the fact that the paparazzi believed that Meghan would attend the Ms. Foundation event in New York solo, and they were surprised when Harry joined her. Whatever they had planned that night, they planned it for Meghan. Maybe. Anyway, as I said, these people are just desperately trying to convince themselves that Harry and Meghan are having problems or that Harry will somehow “return” to the UK. Speaking of, they got some random butler to talk about how the Sussexes could “come back.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be planning a move back to the UK, a former royal butler has claimed. There are claims the couple could be looking to set up a base in Britain by buying a property so they can visit more often. King Charles’ former butler, Grant Harrold, told the New York Post: “I’d never say never, it’s always possible that one day he might want to come home, it’s possible that he might buy [a property] here if he wanted to come over [more] and Meghan didn’t want to come over. Meghan doesn’t really have any family here as such, all her family are in the States and that’s where Harry has decided he wants to set up his home.” Harry was born in raised in Britain and Grant thinks his ties to his home country will be too tough for the duke to sever. He explained: “He’ll want to have that association with Britain just in case one day he does want to come back and I don’t think Harry will want to sever ties.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

Harry has literally spoken multiple times about his desire to visit the UK with his family, so that his children can know his homeland and his side of the family. That was the whole reason why the Sussexes kept their lease on Frogmore Cottage and why they paid back the extensive renovation costs for that dilapidated shack: so they would always have a home in the UK, so they could visit family and do charity work in the UK. Then King Charles evicted them from their family home. So… yeah. Whatever, peeps.