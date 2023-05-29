Eden: Prince Harry is ‘home alone’ while Meghan goes to parties in California

The British media will sometimes make up stories about the Sussexes to comfort themselves. That’s what I believe – sometimes, there isn’t some conscious projection or long-term strategy at play, it’s that the British papers are sad that they’ve been cut off from the Sussexes so they’ll make up dumb stories about how, any day now, Prince Harry will leave Meghan and come running back to them. It’s pathetic more than anything else. Camilla Tominey recently tried to convince people that Harry is constantly renting hotel rooms just to get some peace and quiet… which sounds more like something William would do, but I digress. Now Richard Eden’s Mail column has this little tidbit called “Home alone Harry.”
The Duke of Sussex, who attended his father’s Coronation without his wife, Meghan, cuts an increasingly lonely figure back home in California. Or, that, at least, is the claim from well-connected journalist Petronella Wyatt, daughter of the late Queen Mother’s confidant Lord (Woodrow) Wyatt.
‘Friends of mine who live near Harry and Meghan are always bumping into Meghan at parties these days,’ Petronella says.
‘She tends to leave Harry at home.’ Saves paying for a babysitter…
I’m reminded of the fact that the paparazzi believed that Meghan would attend the Ms. Foundation event in New York solo, and they were surprised when Harry joined her. Whatever they had planned that night, they planned it for Meghan. Maybe. Anyway, as I said, these people are just desperately trying to convince themselves that Harry and Meghan are having problems or that Harry will somehow “return” to the UK. Speaking of, they got some random butler to talk about how the Sussexes could “come back.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be planning a move back to the UK, a former royal butler has claimed. There are claims the couple could be looking to set up a base in Britain by buying a property so they can visit more often.
King Charles’ former butler, Grant Harrold, told the New York Post: “I’d never say never, it’s always possible that one day he might want to come home, it’s possible that he might buy [a property] here if he wanted to come over [more] and Meghan didn’t want to come over. Meghan doesn’t really have any family here as such, all her family are in the States and that’s where Harry has decided he wants to set up his home.”
Harry was born in raised in Britain and Grant thinks his ties to his home country will be too tough for the duke to sever. He explained: “He’ll want to have that association with Britain just in case one day he does want to come back and I don’t think Harry will want to sever ties.”
Harry has literally spoken multiple times about his desire to visit the UK with his family, so that his children can know his homeland and his side of the family. That was the whole reason why the Sussexes kept their lease on Frogmore Cottage and why they paid back the extensive renovation costs for that dilapidated shack: so they would always have a home in the UK, so they could visit family and do charity work in the UK. Then King Charles evicted them from their family home. So… yeah. Whatever, peeps.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The butler needs to get a life. He’s trying to get 15 minutes of fame. Charles severed ties by taking away the sussexes home. Thus harry is unhappy spin us getting annoying. Yet it is not asked where William is when Kate is doing solo appearances
The other butler, Paul Burrell, was on GBNews to say that Harry has finally seen the light about Meghan, but he won’t be moving back to the UK yet because he wants to see his children grow up and they live in California. This is the butler whose name Prince Harry refused to use in his memoir. Burrell is still seething about that slight.
William and harry were said to be upset with Burrell because of his books about their mother. Diana was said not to be all that happy about Burrell. Burrell seems desperate to try to get in with people who disparage harry and.meghan.
And Burrell would and SHOULD have been in prison if the Queen hadn’t stepped in.
They’re redirecting from the real trouble in paradise, William and Kate.
Exactly. The separation (or divorcing) stories about H&M are a distraction from:
1)The revelations in Harry’s current and upcoming phone hacking court cases; Harry is suing almost the whole the UK tabloid industry.
2) What’s really going on with the Waleses. Pure projection.
And a third reason, distracted from the second one, might be, an apposing narrative – possibly planted by derangers, royalist and RRs – from what the sussex supporters have been saying about the Waleses for quite some time now, being; they are living apart and are on the brink of separating/ getting divorced.
So, take all those stories for what they are; gossip, projection and wishful thinking.
Yeah, I wud just thinking: someone in the royal family stays home while their spouse goes to parties. But it ain’t Harry.
I guess since they can’t report about Wills and his issues in his marriage, they go about making up this crap about H&M. Imagine how bad it would be if H&M were on Salty Island working for the firm – they are here in the US and they still can’t leave them alone.
Things must really be bad for the Waleses because they’ve swapped stories before. Meg made kate cry comes to mind…
Yeah, somebody on twitter pointed out that there were stories about Harry dancing with girls in a club in Europe when the real story was that it was William who was there not Harry.
Apparently, William is still using Harry as his deflector. William is trash.
I’m surpised that they didn’t go for a “reduced to being a babysitter” headline since these rejects are too stupid to think that a man taking care of his children is just a father, something Willie probably never does. The obsession is really troubling – the entire journalism corps needs an intervention and some counseling.
They pretend that Harry has nothing going on. When in reality is that Harry is in the homestretch of planning for the next Invictus games, still working for BetterUp, Travelyst is moving into its next phase and eleventy billion other projects he has going on. Some he does with Meghan and some he does independently. He’s not sitting at home twiddling his thumbs waiting for Meghan to return from her latest “Hollywood party”.
From the show, In Living Color, Harry is no lazy Lima Bean, the man has 7 jobs.
He’s also a very active and involved father. The British media can’t stand it that Harry is so happy.
They are truly showing their misogyny with that one. Mothers take care of their kids, but fathers just babysit. Seriously, stop it.
Wait, Harry is from Britain? Meghan’s family is in the States? What thrilling journalism!
As the first ever Brit to live in the US and marry an American, this is unprecedented and therefore wildly confusing. As everyone knows, Brits are basically homing pigeons who instinctively desire to return home.
Also, man stays home sometimes, news at 11!
This is the same thing that happened last summer or spring. In between reporting about Harry shouldn’t write about Camilla.
I remember Ny Post writing about Harry driving Meghan around and what will he do with his life. Then we had Angela Levin going wherever she could to do the same thing.
Anytime there’s a quiet period we get these rumors all started by royal reporters until they release their next project.
Not sure what Harry and Meghan can do since these people have an agenda that will continue….
My God, the implications about that car chase are horrifying. The pure evil. As for the rest of this? We are moving into US Enquirer “I had Alien Elvis’ Baby” territory. H&M have broken them. The idea that they could actually want to leave this chess pool and the “perks” of their Royally Abused Lives behind and make healthy choices has actually broken them.
Harry admitted he was naive in thinking that if they removed themselves as working royals, that the rabid press interest would wane. But not only did it not wane, it’s gotten worse.
But even the most jaded couldn’t even imagine the depths the British tabloids would plumb and the utter lows they would go to to keep the gravy train going,
Since being cut off, they resorted to flat out lies in a desperate attempt to get a response and engagement from the Sussexes; attempted to manufacture stories (I believe the pap chase in NY was a manufacture a story), filed nuisance lawsuits in an attempt to force discovery to mine new stories, to trying to get Harry deported.
Just when you think they can’t go lower they find a way. My only consolation is that they will eventually turn on each other and destroy themselves in the process.
ETA: An example of how desperate they are for Sussex stories, I just saw Richard Eden post a story about their property tax bill and how, if they stated in England, they wouldn’t have to pay property tax. Da fuq!?
Good Lord Snuffles. They pay taxed because they actually own their property! I hope Eden is one of the Rota in Karma’s sight.
Property taxes?! Eden is really scraping the bottom of the barrel here, JFC.
My God! Maureen better receive the journalist of the year award for his breaking news story that the Sussexes pay property tax! Is he also telling us royals don’t have to pay council tax? hmmm
CA property tax bills don’t come out until October (I believe-quick google). The bill could be even more, Rchard, with property values going up. Get thee self some smelling salts.
VF is really getting messy taking an article from that witch Campbell. Of course no evidence to back it up; no one from the Sussex camp would talk to the rats. They are not getting Intel from the royal households so they cook this up. The Sussexes won’t sue because it would draw attention, which, like Bower, is what Campbell wants.
Well, Lady Colin Campbell is about to get a letter from lawyers.
I already see the play. They want to say that now that Meghan has signed with WME, all she cares about is Hollywood and her career and is leaving poor little Harry behind. And that Harry is homesick for England and desperate to come back.
They are so desperate for Sussex news and information that they will print blatant, salacious lies in order to force a response from the Sussexes.
I think Kaiser is right and they were expecting a solo trip from Meghan and were planning to use that to feed into their story that Meghan and Harry are drifting apart. Like how they tried it when Harry did his book tour solo.
They are desperate to say if Harry and Meghan aren’t joined at the hip in every endeavor, it must mean trouble in paradise.
I think the press’s heads exploded when Meghan signed with WME and it took them a moment to come up with a response. The response is they will spin everything Meghan does from now on as a woman who is too ambitious and leaving Harry behind for her new Hollywood life. And that it was her nefarious plan all along.
By the way, Meghan is most likely networking like everyone else in the entertainment business. A recent example being is her (and Harry!) having lunch with Gwyneth and her TV producer husband, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden and that Bumble lady.
Yup it’s also about flooding the zone with the same propaganda until people start to believe it. This all started with Sarah vine (who is friends with most of these people) pushing that Meghan isn’t helping Harry do press for HIS book means something. After that Camilla jumped on the bandwagon then spectator and so on.
Then when Meghan signed to WME they did it again. They’ll keep repeating it every-time Harry or Meghan step outside by themselves because they are the only couple not allowed to be individuals.
It’s like it just dawned on these people that Harry and Meghan are gone and never coming back. It’s been 3 years! All of them worked in concert to drive them out and they’re never coming back. The Sussexes are thriving and are madly in love. And the Royals are left with a group of just dire people with no valid selling points such as work ethic, personality, creativity and drive (the list is endless). Stay hurt Royal Rota and Britain, stay hurt. Forever.
@Nikki, exactly, they have no credible insight, so they make up rubbish, all the while muttering under their breath “we must talk about harry and meghan, we must give our deranged their daily fix”, it’s sad really to see grown adults forgetting how to report news, but spend their time wallowing in the gutter of the sht they created. Positive note though, it made me smile this weekend to see one columnist describe princess wiglet as Princess Barbie 😂
That Campbell Woman,I refuse to call her a lady, wouldn’t know the truth if it came up and bit her on the nose. She wants everyone to think she has all the inside information about Harry and Meghan. Sorry, Cookie, it just doesn’t wash. I read one of your books and and it was so full.of suppositions and misinformation that I quit reading it. Take anything she says or write with a grain of salt. For me, that’s about what its worth.
The gaslighting this couple endured after the media frenzy in NYC is astounding.
The misinformation and disinformation flooding Twitter and other platforms is so rampant it can only be paid trolls.
It really feels targeted, intended and directed to whip up hatred. The timing of when it happens is fascinating.
The reasons for the anger argue against themselves but no one cares as long as the anger is there.
You aren’t wrong. You’ve perfectly summed up the reciprocal relationship between the royal family and the British media.
Funny how when there are actually pictures and credible sources that H&M are out together. It is possible that they go to parties without the spouse. There are all types of parties that women attend and men usually do not. PH traveled to a big time party in the UK without Meghan and she wasn’t described as sitting home as the “babysitter”. What breaking news.
Seriously. I went to a Valentine’s Day party without my husband…..because it was a “GALentine’s Day” party and gift swap to which only women were invited. My friends’ husband did the cooking then said his good-nights, lol.
Happy couples do things separately sometimes. Heck, the British Toffs are known for that, aren’t they? Charles and Cam have/had separate residences and no one in the BM was saying their marriage was on the rocks.
I am so having a galentines day party next year! What an awesome idea
I call bs on Petronella’s tall tale. If they’re friends of Petronella, I’m pretty sure Meghan isn’t attending KKK parties.
I could see Meghan belonging to a book club. I could also see Bono’s mistress, the one he didn’t marry, hearing of Meghan at a book club or something similar and devising another wild lie. Karma will catch up with these hateful liars have no fear. In case anyone is counting, it’s the ninth commandment they keep breaking. (Thou shall not bear false witness.)
A month ago the British media was saying how much Harry and Meghan are hated and nobody wants to be around them. Now Meghan is partying all the time and Harry is home crying for England. It’s funny and bizarre that they keep changing the narrative, especially in a days time.
Please, don’t put the word Lady, in front of Collin Campbell. They married days after meeting each other, he was drunk back then and he divorced her after a couple of months. She has used that title ever since to grift money and has NO connections within the Royal households. But, she does get people to pay to attend T parties in her garden
Nasty, nasty old, well I won’t say what, but please go look at her history 😂😂
Say it Mary Pester — nasty old “beyotch”. And Colin Campbell sounds like a real prize. He was a louche, drunken lout who was physically abusive and dumped her when someone told him she’d been born a man, despite the fact it’s on record she just had deformed lady bits that her parents wouldn’t have fixed and raised her as a boy. When it finally became apparent she was a girl she had the necessary surgery done in New York as her rich aunt gave her the money to have it done by the best surgeon in town.
Seriously? I didn’t know that. Well, her aunt was nice to help her. Lady CC is a nasty piece of work but that had to have been difficult for her, growing up. Quite a story all around.
Too bad Campbell did not learn to be compassionate from her own experiences. But she says vile things about diana,harry and Meghan
IIRC all the of the stories about physical abusiveness of Colin Campbell come from the mouth of fake lady Colin Campbell. Grain of salt.
So William is out every night partying while Kate stays home with the kids, right? That’s how I’m reading this.
Don’t ding ding I think you summarized it nicely Becks1
You nailed it.
It will be wild when the Wailses’ separation is eventually announced.
They are going HARD at the Sussexes are separating rumors. Pair that with the negatively slanted articles about Kate and Party Pieces, it feels like the rollout has begun for bringing the public around to the news that the Keens are not so happy anymore.
Twitter is flooded with articles that Harry is living alone. Once KP gets its target audience convinced that Harry and Meghan were over first, then they can start breaking the news slowly about how destructive Meghan was to everyone–and the Wails’ marriage failure will be laid in her lap as well.
This can’t be done since this is rumor spreading not reality. It is just a distraction tactic to avoid talk about wails problems. Where is William these days.
So many people in Britain are going to be very surprised when the Waleses’ marriage cracks up.
My first thought when I read it. Same with the hotel story. The RR’s projection is obvious.
William is in that phase of separation called I will make you so miserable you’ll beg for a divorce.
@FLOWER – wow that’s a pithy summary. Makes my heart ache a little cause I’ve seen it happen.
Too bad K can’t initiate a divorce from him. He/pops have to do it.
Yup. We’ve seen William leaving that club in London enough times, as well as attending recent weddings alone. It’s also interesting to see how he and Kate have shifted back to doing mostly solo engagements post-Coronation. The fact that the British press are going so hard with this nonsense about the Sussexes indicates that things between the Wailses have probably accelerated and gotten worse.
You can see sign of it in Kate already with her far too thin body. No way she’s happy, she’s litterally killing herself by not eating.
We all saw Harry and Meghan at the awards ceremony recently and nothing suggests separation. Meanwhile we all saw another couple glare or ignore each other in public during the coronation.
Harry can’t hide his feelings either. We all saw he wanted to murder someone at that commonwealth service. Or when he iced out Kate at the funeral.
The gaslighting and projection is wild.
I agree with Kaiser, the British press is trying to console themselves with these made up stories because they’ve realised that there’s no reason for the Harry and Meghan to come back now that the coronation is over. They desperately live in hope that Harry will one day return to the UK for good.
Yes! They are simply feeding the public their bitterness and anger that Harry is not coming back, ever!!!! Harry and Meghan have left Salty Island with no interest in coming back to the royal fold nor for any other reason except to visit Harry’s home country. The RR’s are the prime example of “he who is dumped” and they simply refuse to believe it or accept it. It’s time for them to move on.
These stories are sickening. The worst is that Charles has custody and will take the children
As if. There is such desperation . Harry and Meghan would have stayed had his family behaved halfway decently and put a stop to the media slamming them
How convenient that the source of this story is Petronella Wyatt, former mistress of Boris Johnson who has been trying to rebrand as some Harry & Meghan insider for a while now. All of a sudden, these roaches have close friends in Montecito dishing out dirt, after having previously mentioned that it’s a billionaires enclave well known for complete privacy/secrecy and it being a place they couldn’t afford to live in.
Also, which is it this time? Is Harry regularly booking a hotel room to stay away from his family but also too poor to book one for their NY trip, or is Meghan who is so unpopular and who everyone in Hollywood hates, out partying all the time, leaving Harry to look after the kids at home? They just can’t keep their stories straight, it’s embarrassing,
I also think they’re mad, they were expecting pictures of the Sussexes celebrating their 5th year anniversary with new snapshots of the children included and they got nothing. Hence this bullshit.
Petronella Wyatt is also one of Camilla’s friends.
Thanks, I forgot to put that in my comment. All roads always lead back to Camilla. She lays low, while getting her minions to do her dirty work.
I should have read the comments here first: I had just looked up Petronella Wyatt to find out who in Hollywood this woman is friends with and essentially what comes up: 1. She was BoJo’s mistress, 2. She’s a close friend of Camzilla’s, and 3. She’s often raging about H&M. She’s also always lived in England and I couldn’t find anything on her close American friends…
Exactly. Who’s gonna believe that this broke, dumped side piece, with her £ 400,- commentary gigs, has friends in an exclusive
Californian enclave of very private billionares and multi millionaires who protect eachother?
Note: haven’t y’all noticed that suddenly all the hack writers, like Tomeney, Vine, Eden, Kay, Nichole, Moir, platell, Nikkhah and this worn-out chick, have contacts in montecito/California, to friends of and ppl close to H&M, etc., who are leaking and telling them what they do, plan and, forbid, think?😂
They can keep making sh*t up to pay your bills, but this won’t last much longer for a lot of them, if the reported of the downward status of the finances of many orgs in the (royal) gossping industry are correct.
I’ll add a 4th, Petronella feels sorry for Ghislaine Maxwell. I’m sure she is just such a source of credible info. /s Petro may know Richard Mineards or Robert Eringer that live in the area. Meghan isn’t partying in those royalist circles. She’s not out at parties on the regular. Her most important title is MOM.
Exactly 💯
All the royal reporter rats do is lie. They know nothing and people in Montecito value their privacy and would not violate others for Brit tabloids. Meghan was not a partier when single but became one now she has the husband and kids she always wanted. As a working , Beautiful actress on a successful show she would have been invited to a lot of parties before she met Harry. 🙄🙄🙄
There you go making sense again.
@TheWigletOfWails
Perhaps they would have gotten some anniversary snapshots if the hasn’t terrorized the Sussexes earlier that week. Glad they were deprived of that revenue source and the hateful articles it would have generated.
Even YouTube Sussex haters are heavily promoting the “Harry and Meghan divorce” propaganda. The narrative has been declared/orders given and will be repeated until the Wails’ official separation is declared. No articles about how the Wails’ anniversaries have been downplayed or ignored over the past several years though…
Petronella Wyatt, wasn’t she Boris Johnson’s mistress for several years? Yet another Tory making up stories about Meghan and Harry.
Yes, she was BoJo’s mistress.
Damn, an “ex-mistress of Boris Johnson’s. That reminds me of something I scraped off the bottom of my shoe once.
The gossip writers are trying to deflect all attention away from the BRF. There is a lot happening. The grifter Midds and some of the BRF have been receiving COVID relief payments and COVID bank loans, then there are the stories about the yacht girls being prostitutes, Saint Kate was a yacht girl, Kate and William are doing their best to undermine C&C. One moment the Midds are declared to be multi millionaires, their business went bankrupt and was sold for 180k pounds, some stories claim they just sold the business and it was not taken from them. My head is spinning I cant keep up with it all. Which stories wil they make up next ? The BRF and the british media are atttacking Harry and Meghan with such extraordinary and irrational venom. They probably believe, that the majority of people will concentrate on their disgusting and over the top cruel lies and ignore the disastrous soap opera called the BRF.
Why aren’t Scottish, N. Ireland and Wales newspapers not printing anything about it? Or French, Spanish or German papers? Can the garbage that passes for the royals/press on that island really shut up every other newspaper in Europe? It’s probably more likely they don’t care.
And how far-reaching is William’s super-injunction? Is it so broad that it covers everything to do with William in perpetuity? He’s completely untouchable and always will be? Ridiculous
The projecting continues. Peg is always away from Can’t tending rose bushes.
This young man is completely in love with his wife and she with him. All this noise is because they have no clue about this couple. I really find it hilarious because if you look at Meghan or Harry, they are constantly touching are looking at each other as if they are both in awe of the other. When you have nothing else keep you project your hopes on a couple who pay you dust.
Carry on gossiping and making up stories Richard Eden whilst Meghan and Harry move from strength to strength. Already , Harry’s actions against the press is being reported as his legacy.
It always amazes me how everyone forgets that the Sussexes do have a nanny! It was literally in the Cut article. So whoever is lying to PetrolEella needs to come up with better lies and if this is all just her imagination, she needs to seek help immediately.
A good reminder about the Nanny, unless they left the children along while they were in NYC.
Fathers never babysit, it’s called taking care of their children.
Seeing Harry on that water slide with Archie, I don’t know who was enjoying it more.
Which was another reason for the chase.
The paps got wind of the fact that Archie and Lili were in NY so they wanted a location so they could get pictures of them the next morning.
If people recall, an intruder was also found to be loitering in Montecito around the same time, which is how they would have known that Archie and Lili were not in Montecito.
The press later framed the story as H&M being too cheap to stay in a hotel, when really they were protecting their children.
This has become totally insane. The BRF and the british media are out of control, what is the purpose of this relentless war of hate. Are the secrets that the royals are so vehemently protecting about themselves, vile ,monstrous and evil beyond belief. There has to be much more that they are trying to hide, other than, the history of the social climber, mattress stalker/yacht prostitute. They must be absolutely terrified of the truth being told about them .
It’s very simple. Charles (& Camilla) have always been jealous, first of Diana and now her son and DIL.
Charles has never understood why he is not popular with the people, which just illustrates how much of a bubble and echo chamber he lives in. Camilla always helped maintain that echo chamber as a motherly figure.
So now their only plan is to tear down any one who is a threat to their imaginary shine.
This, Flower.
Camilla is a vindictive witch and Charles is a spineless jerk, and they’ll continue to try to undermine the strong and luminous H&M because they know, deep down, that H&M are the real deal — and they never were.
But, last week, weren’t they just telling us that Harry has a secret hotel room he stays in to get away from Meghan and the kids? But now he’s stuck at home with the kids while Meghan is out partying? The stories would be a little more believable if they didn’t contradict each other in a matter of days
Yup! These idiots can’t even be consistent with their lies. But from the way they regularly project the Wailses’ shit onto the Sussexes, let say that the truth is this.
1) William regularly stays away from Kate and the kids, but that’s been obvious for a while now. He definitely ain’t living at Adelaide with them. Maybe he stays in hotels for some of his flings because of how both he and Kate hate being ‘overlooked’/observed too much at KP (one of the reasons cited for moving to Windsor).
2) With this newest piece from Eden, it seems that Will’s a party hound and Kate’s a homebody (again, nothing new to those who’ve observed them). She’s never with him at those outings to Oswald in London, nor does she attend weddings with him (the most recent one being Rose Farquhar’s wedding I think).
This is stuff we’ve already known before, so why are the press stirring up this distraction so stubbornly? I have to imagine it’s because things are getting nastier behind the scenes in Camp Wales, especially with the steady escalation in articles shading Kate and the Middletons.
Someone posted footage of William using the helicopter at KP last week. More confirmation he wasn’t at Adelaide cottage.
These people like to forget that Harry’s family IS in the US. His wife and children.
Next headline: They might buy a house on a remote island, a yacht or in antarctica.
And since I have tickets for the Invictus Closing Ceremony and will see Harry (and hopefully Meghan) from afar, I am at least as reliable as all those other “sources” the daily fail has.
Why is some UK bound person who has never met them writing as though she knows anything? Didn’t we get a sighting of both Sussexes at Ellen’s party and a Lakers game? Didn’t Harry’s ghostwriter mention that his friends held a book party for him? Is it ok for a woman to go out without her husband? Didn’t the press lament the fact Harry was promoting his book without his wife, but now it’s Harry who’s home alone? Ok then. I think as others mentioned, the Sussexes have no incentive to return to the UK anytime soon (apart from court cases), and the press has seen the royal future and it’s bleak for their bottom line. These stories are very contradictory, based on nothing because the Sussexes are giving them nothing. They tried to give them a few nice photos but they decided to chase them around Manhattan so no more Sussexes again. They may be “public figures”, but they don’t work for the public nor have to make appearances until they feel like it. Oh well.
Spy on Willy renting hotel rooms with good company and attending parties. Then, change the names to Harry and Meghan at one’s convenience. Edit. Cash in on the delusional psycho script. 🎊 👏🏻 !!!
The British gutter press’ methodology is hard to fathom for a rational person. It’s not about reporting. It boils down to selling a sensational narrative.
It kills me that these useless people — Eden, Campbell, Burrell, some random butler — all think they have the inside scoop on the Sussexes. They don’t and they need to get over themselves and stop spreading these idiotic and mendacious stories. We all know the Sussexes keep their stuff locked tighter than a new jar of pickles and nothing factual is released unless it’s by their PR and comms people. They’d get far more eyeballs and clicks if they actually started printing the truth about the Wails…oh yeah, the invisible contract.
Please don’t forget Angela Levin and Dan Wooten. The worst of the worst of the worst on Twitter
It’s projection 101. What I take from this is: William is somewhere partying without his wife and children.
Somewhere in Africa, perhaps? Who knows. But he sure as hell isn’t home, and there’s nothing Carole can do about it.
You guys are playing into the hands of the tabloids. They do not care what they say, they want traffic on their site. I would suggest few of you go to the site and share. It seems their circulations are down. Do not give them the hornor. Celebitchy is a good site that summarises their filths, that is enough. They know how to rile up people. I have not gone to any of theis sites in 4 years.
Who’s clicking on their pages? Not I. I stay on Celebitchy and talk shit here.
Just because you aren’t doesn’t mean it’s the same for others. Just today I’ve seen people linking negative stories about Meghan! Some just don’t know better others love the attention they get from people being outraged on Meghan’s behalf.
That’s what I’ve been trying to tell people for so long.
even a screenshot of their awful headlines helps drive traffic to these people. I just saw someone reposting emman Holmes saying something negative about Meghan…WHY?! Meghan has nothing to do with what’s happening at ITV but guess what. You’ll make Meghan the story and again it will be about something negative.
People get triggered into spreading negativity and British media talking points about Harry and Meghan.
Fans have to be smarter.
@Chantale
Most true fans of the Sussexes don’t give the tabloids clicks. Its why many of us come to this site. We can’t control what other people do, regardless of whether they are well meaning of not. And the Sussex Squad won’t even click on articles about Will and Kate, so they definitely won’t click on hateful ones about the Sussexes. Just bc someone says they’re a Sussex supporter doesn’t mean it’s true. There are a lot of wolves in sheep’s clothing when it comes to this couple but they always give themselves away.
You say you don’t give tabloid any clicks. Yet, you are on are on a tabloid side given them clicks and gossiping about the British royals. Hypocritical of you, isn’t?
Harry was alone at home like I was alone at home at a convention centre full of 30,000 ppl. Ok fine I get it Will will divorce Kate for reals soon
Oh, the desperation! I’m fairly certain that Meghan and Harry are not consulting with any of the royal rota, but least of all Eden who is a particular odious toadie. But for sure they would recognize this as what it is: a plea to get the Sussexes back in to the papers so the tabloids can make more money off of them.
They are hoping that Meghan will feel the need to “prove” that she’s not clubbing, but working and that Harry would somehow feel the need to prove that he’s not “just” a parent. Of course, the Wails never need to send proof that they are “hands- on parents”. But the Wails don’t sell papers like the Sussexes do!
I think Eden and others are realizing that it’s going to be a long ass summer indeed without that H and M magic.
Exactly! They are trying to smoke them out to come out of “hiding” and do something public again that they can talk about.
BRAKING NEWS: “Former Butler Has Gas”
—LOL they’re really scraping bottom.
This is so ridiculous. I mean…we all saw those pictures from the Lakers game. We all wanted to tell them to get a room. They are solid. They are soulmates. And even if they divorced, Harry isn’t coming back to the UK. What part of this is the happiest he’s ever been do UK people not understand?
Petronella and Charles’ ex butler don’t know a damn thing.
Lady Colin should be sued, but that would make her happy because it would give relevance to her vitriol.
True, but I think this story line has been planned for a while. They go months not being seen. Especially, Meghan and it leaves a vacuum that gets filled with tabloid garbage. I’m sure it was in the works the moment they learned that Meghan wasn’t coming to the coronation.
They had plans. Like inviting Harry to stay for the luncheon at the last minute with the family but he dipped with the quickness. Then they were spotted at the Lakers game looking loved up and like they were about to jump each other. Then spotted on a couples date with A-Listers. Then Harry showed up at the Ms awards looking like a proud as hell husband and number one body guard.
That’s the problem, they plot these stories which get easily scuppered because they never know when and where the Sussexes pop up. That doesn’t stop them from trying but their stories never gain traction because there is always ample evidence to disprove them
I absolutely believe that Harry and Mehan will purchase or lease a private property in the UK one day because they want to visit comfortably and safely. Once security issues are settled to their satisfaction, I can’t see why anyone would be surprised by their visits to the UK.
The kids and Meghan will not be safe in the UK and will not live in peace there. This is a fact that everyone should accept, including Harry.
Harry going by himself may not be the best ideas either. I don’t think Charles and/or William will magically change.
After what happened in NYC and the way the British press reacted, you just know that Harry is going, “NOPE” to ever going back.
What a load of baloney. The British press are so pathetic and so laughably transparent.
Zero-credibility messy drunk Petronella Wyatt? LOL.
By being quiet and out-of-sight, Harry and Meghan has forced their adversaries in the tabloid media to show their limited range whether it be projection of other people’s woes(case in point) or simply bad fiction.
The number of stories about the state of their marriage; can have an interpretation of another marriage imploding…
Just interchange the names with WandK and there lies one probability……..
The other possibility lies in wishful thinking… There is no need to dignify any of these ‘rumors’ with an answer.
On the other hand what William wants, William gets……
LRob, I don’t see how they can visit the UK if the cannot pay the British police to coordinate with their own security team. As Harry has very clearly laid out in the past, the British Metropolitan police will have intel that is invaluable to his out-of-country protectors, including credible threats (besides his own blood family).
Ever since it became obvious to me that the deadbeat, inept, pathetic old whiner, chuckyDaTURD, doesnt believe the UK is big enough to hold both him and the Sussexes at the same time, Ive felt that there was only one route left for H to protect himself and his family from the real and present threat to their lives which, I believe, is posed by the RF and elements of the uk govt.:
And that is, for him to place himself/family under the close protection of the US govt.
We all know that the US, unlike most other countries, is very vigilant when it comes to protecting its citizens wherever in the world they might be. So while I dont know whether or not H’s current (visa) status as an American resident would be enough for him to petition the govt for close protection whenever he visits the UK, in particular, I do believe that based on his ties to the Invictus Foundation & Games, WHICH HE FOUNDED, and which has international recognition and status and ties to the governments of the over 20 nations that participate in the Games via their Defence Departments, a case could definitely be made that H is an IPP American resident and, therefore, he/his security team could quite likely get the kind of high level security clearance which could mean cooperation between his security team and the DoF.
In other words, H could very likely get the top level security info that he wants from the UK govt/Met Police when he wishes to visit that country, via the US govt/Dept of Defence.
I can’t even read past the headline – every single person that lives where they don’t have family has time where they they take turn going to parties. That’s just an aspect of life.
Harry would rather sit at home either alone than attend the grandest occasion in Britain. And they just can’t get over it.