Prince Harry sued MGN to ‘stop the abuse, intrusion & hate’ on Meghan

Prince Harry’s testimony in his lawsuit against the Mirror Group Newspapers ended yesterday, Wednesday, June 7th. He was on the stand for about a day and a half and he faced hours of cross-examination by MGN’s lawyers, and he was even asked some direct questions by the judge. The way this case is being reported and commented on many in the American and British media, many have gotten the impression that the case hinges solely on Harry’s word, or that Harry is responsible for providing incontrovertible proof of MGN’s phone hacking. None of that is accurate – Harry is one of several plaintiffs, and the court is already hearing for Mirror journalists and editors about their sourcing for various stories. This is far from the first legal action taken against MGN as well. Plus, as Harry noted in his testimony, MGN destroyed evidence of the paper’s criminal activity. In any case, in the final day of Harry’s testimony, he spoke about why he began to pursue legal action against MGN and other newspapers:
The Duke of Sussex has revealed that he was motivated to sue the tabloid newspapers over phone hacking in order to protect his wife. Prince Harry, 38, told the High Court he had been thinking about how he could defend Meghan without involving the Royal family’s own legal team.
“I think it was a discussion on how to somehow find a way to stop the abuse, intrusion and hate that was directed towards me and my wife,” he said. “And to see if there was any way to find a different course of action without relying on the institution’s lawyers.”
The Duke is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over 148 articles he alleges came from illegal activity, including phone hacking. As he took to the witness stand for a second consecutive day, it emerged that he had been introduced to his barrister, David Sherborne, by Sir Elton John. The Duke has suggested that it was Mr Sherborne’s idea to pursue legal action.
You have to remember, Harry believed that his only legal recourse was to do whatever the royal-affiliated lawyers told him to do. Those lawyers never represented Harry solo – they represented the interest of the Firm, and the Firm’s position was to never directly sue the tabloids, but to work out deals behind the scenes. Harry didn’t realize or understand that he could simply hire his own lawyer and pursue justice outside of the royal-affiliated legal team until 2019.
Anyway, even the most conservative British outlets had to admit that Harry performed well, that he didn’t lose his temper or have a breakdown on the stand. He didn’t pretend to have all the answers and he was seemingly well-prepared by his legal team. When he left the court building, fans cheered for him.
The press and the Royal Family should have just left Harry and Meghan alone.
Exactly, but they’ll continue pushing the Sussexes and helping end the monarchy faster. These people are genuinely stupid and don’t understand the way the world perceives them.
Agreed, there is a difference between their baseline cattiness and bitchiness and the full on 24/7 hate campaign that to this day puts their lives in danger.
The way these outlets are impressed with how well Harry did while testifying is pathetic. This man has not only gone through therapy but has had to deal with his rage monster brother physically attacking him. He’s stronger than they realize.
Ugh, these “news” outlets have been reporting on a supposedly hot-tempered, ginger-haired, thicko. Unfortunately for them, this image was very useful when it came to selling tabloid stories, but is inaccurate, and now that Harry has begun to use his own voice, this is coming back to haunt them. Even The Daily Beast writer was impressed.
I have come to realize that they project what Will and Kate are onto Harry and Meghan. It’s pretty clear that Will is the hot tempered thicko. Harry is very intelligent and did a wonderful job in court. Proud of him.
Yup even on the BBC and Sky they had legal analysts say they were impressed with Harry and that they think he will win.
I don’t wanna jinx it though…but yesterdays testimony by Kerr might have sealed it if it wasn’t already.
Now the abuse towards them has only gotten worse with litigation but I’ve noticed a lot more public support since this court case started. It helps that they’re tons of reputable British blue ticks pointing out the involvement of journalists and papers in the lawsuits.
Happy he got his day in court and I’m sure he’s relieved it’s over.
Who Tom Skyes?? William’s mouthpiece? The guy always writing about how incandescent with rage William is and how much he hates Harry and “fcking hates Meghan”? Harry is a grown ass man with the ability to control himself, he isn’t his lazy perpetually angry ugly brother.
Even the RoyalArjan guy said that Prince Harry had a point! Something like “I don’t like him but he’s right.”
@girl_nina: what annoys me is that they always act as if he’s stupid. It doesn’t matter that he wasn’t the top of his class or that he had to do a year over, the man still graduated from Eton College— one of the top institutions in the country. On top of that he’s an apache pilot, something that isn’t for dumb people either. He’s got some brains on him.
Being good at school doesn’t correlate to intelligence as much as people think. It just means that you are good at one particular kind of skill, not all skills. People learn outside of school very effectively. (Or so I learned in my Education higher degrees :’D )
Henry Winkler said something on the Kelly Clarkson show that stuck with me. He said “How you learn does not determine how brilliant you are”. He is right. Not everyone is “book smart” but that doesn’t mean you are stupid. Harry may struggle to take tests behind a desk but he is an Apache pilot and one of the best. He is clearly very intelligent.
They portrayed him as stupid for years, because that sold papers and covered up for TOB’s mistakes. I fully agree with you @Acha and @Ginger. I don’t have to go further than my brother and I to see the difference. When we were young I mostly learned by reading, while my brother mostly learned by doing. I loved reading, while he didn’t have the patience for it. He loved to takes thing apart and put them back together again. We had (and have) different interests and that resulted in different career paths, but non of us are stupid. We just know different things.
Harry has really high emotional intelligence, from his mother, but I also think he has really high logistical intelligence, probably from Prince Philip. I read an older staff bio once that said Philip was noticeably good at being presented with a problem, gathering information, and coming up with a sensible way forward. And that the courtiers hated him for it.
Harry seems to have that.
He’s always been stronger than they realised. He must have been to survive, and eventually combat, the continual underlying, insidious abuse they collectively put him through his whole life. He’s superior to his brother and father by every single measure possible.
@jojo and there in lies the problem with the Royal family and the British press. They thought that because they portrayed Harry as “thick”, then it must be true. They never took into account ALL of Harry’s action’s that proved them wrong on every count. From setting up Sentebale in his teens to his job as a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan and founding invictus. They ignored everything because they weren’t used to having a royal who could plough his own field
Cheering crowds and no eggs or signs? Is YouGov certain that it’s Harry’s popularity that is going down? Or do they flip results around? I’m sure his lawyers have other witnesses lined up. Maybe even some from inside the operation. There may be more explosive testimony yet to come.
Yes – there maybe other witness who are happy to exposes the practices and what they did to get information.
Harry has 33 counts against them, he only has to win one to prove his case.
Piss Morgan is sh!tting bricks – if Harry wins any of his counts that opens him up for Harry to come after him directly.
I don’t think Harry has plans to sue piers. It’s not worth it.
Piers should be shitting bricks, one of the editors got on the stand and literally said HE would bring back information to include in articles about Harry, including information that didn’t come from the palace but from listening to voicemails. No wonder why he’s suddenly silent.
@ equality, I was very happy to see so many people out to cheer him on and show their support. I think that you may be on to the YouGov polls which was evident when he left court. It’s quite evident that as as the trial progresses, the attorneys will have lined up witnesses that will cement the case stupendously.
Who is looking enlightened now?
Isn’t YouGov asking a hand picked group of royalists when they’re doing their poll?
Harry was VERY VERY well prepped and didn’t rise to the baiting that was coming from the other lawyer – he did very well.
Have been reading the responses from the Mirror’s witness who was the royal reporter/editor a the time – she is doing everything she can to avoid incriminating herself, she knew what was going on and that is obvious in the way she is obscuring her answers.
I’m glad to hear it went well for Harry, and I hope that the other plaintiffs do well also. It’s never easy taking on powerful organizations and people.
How old is David Sherbourne? They say he repped Diana in the 90s. He still looks pretty young. He looked like a proud father leaving the courtroom with Harry yesterday.
“You have to remember, Harry believed that his only legal recourse was to do whatever the royal-affiliated lawyers told him to do.”
One can only imagine the level of brainwashing Harry endured while growing up in the system. Believing everything they told him. Never thinking he deserved better or could find better. Every day he’s lived outside the system must be a revelation for him and an enormous sense of freedom.
@Snuffles and that is probably why he doesn’t trust them now. I know I wouldn’t.
@ Snuffles, we also have to remember that Harry didn’t have the funds to hire outside counsel as well. The Firm kept his allowance at a bare bones minimum which is well documented over the years which was highlighted when it came time to furnish FC.
I support your theory that Harry was brainwashed and was lead to believe that this is just how “his” life as a Royal would be treated. Thankfully now that Harry, and his family, is out from under their thumb, Harry can take action on his own. No more of the “never complain, never explain” when it simply suited those who were benefiting the entire time. Heat on Harry, and especially Meghan, kept them protected with their invisible alliances with the Britshidmedia.
@bothsidesnow
That’s true. They kept the purse strings tight on him. Financial abuse. They rued the day Meghan rolled up in there with her own millions.
Like escaping a cult, every new freedom is a revelation.
I don’t understand why people thought that Harry would throw a fit of temper when on the stand. In Spare he explained in detail the training he received in the army on how to react if captured. The guy has flown Apache helicopters in a war zone. Harry knows how to keep calm under pressure. Added to that he’s gone under therapy to release the anger he’s felt over the appalling treatment he’s endured in the name of “family” and “duty.” This case was far too important to him to have blown it by losing his rag. Anyone thinking that he would have given the press their “Harry loses it under pressure” obviously hasn’t been following him over the past few years or once again are confusing him with TOB.
Why these so-called journalists are surprised that he went to court to protect his wife and children, is beyond me. It’s not as if he didn’t warn them. Time and time again he told them to leave him (and them) alone but, they refused to listen. With the help of TOB, Charles, William, Ma Middleton, Toxic Tom and Scammy the media doubled down on their lies and misinformation. So, if Harry’s participation in these lawsuits brings it all down around their ears they only have themselves to blame.
#IstandwithHarry
They think he’s William.
It’s so clear that Harry was well-loved and well-cared-for by Diana when he was little. He missed her the most, but also benefitted from her the most. I wonder if William has resented that, all this time?
If all you knew about him was what you’d read in the press you might well have that impression. There has been a concerted effort to create this character for him since he was a boy. Maybe they started believing their own lies at some point?
It’s because they are assuming he’ll react like other royals such as William, Charles, and Andrew, who could never have kept their cool while being questioned. They have been also been pushing out “Harry is fragile” stories for years now, so to see him cool, collected, and calm must have been an eye opener.
Harry is the best thing to come out of the Royal cult. He is by far a person of integrity, strength and perseverance. Harry will continue to well in his lifetime and bring good things to others. Good King Harry.
Yes Susan, and that is why, no matter what the courts decide, Harry has WON because now people have seen the REAL Harry and not only has it proved the media Lies about him, it’s proved how twisted and spineless the other Royals are. WELL DONE HARRY
Really makes me look at the NYC chase differently. The RF/British Government has lots of reasons to want him shut up for good. 🤔
Not at all surprised he did well on the stand or that he did this for his wife and children. Harry is protecting what’s his. Even if he loses, he’s won imo.
This’ll explain why Sherborne looked like a proud dad when Harry emerged from Court House with him. The Elton connection… I love how much he has Harry’s back.
I was thinking much the same, Elton is definitely one of the people who has been there for him when he needed it. H&M can build an amazing amount of loyalty in their friends and given the attacks against them it’s wonderful to see.
Harry just comes across so good in all of this. Cheering crowds yelling we love you Prince Harry as he leaves court. Press breathlessly covering every detail. Bravely taking the stand while his father and brother essentially hide away and make secret deals. Staying cool and confident through interrogation. Harry wins regardless of the outcome but still hope the judge finds in his favor.
“… while his father and brother essentially hide away and make secret deals”
They are such cowards and losers. I hope they are eaten up with shame.
These people know no shame. The Word is not a part of their vocabulary. Sadly.
I just want to say that the link to Hollywood Life links to dailyfail and I inadvertently gave them a click. I avoid them like the plague. I really hope people avoid that useless and harmful rag and not give them any oxygen at all.
My love and respect for Harry went up a notch this week.
He would have been an amazing King ,such a man of principal.
How he survived all the abuse and turned turned out so wonderful is a credit to him..
Harry did a fantastic job and is hopefully already at home with Meghan and the little ones or almost there. Now he can breathe a sigh of relief as his work on this case is done. The derangers got nothing out of this trial as the defense failed to provide that gotcha! moment they needed for the front pages. Meanwhile, the Mirror’s witnesses are giving the judge total amnesia and not helping their own defense at all.
Notice how William hid while Harry was in town?
William and Charles and Camilla.
Cowards, all of them.
The overdrive on social media bots and trolls against the Sussexes tells just how well he did. He was articulate and intelligent; it drove them bonkers. So their best is some silly drivel about divorce, non-existent children because there aren’t recent photos and talking about Chelsey Davy means he owned and longs for her while married now.
I wish them peace from the wine bags and media Queens howling now.
Really hoping that the judge is not some corrupt royalist.
What are the chances of them hacking other people’s phones but not Harry’s??
And yet The Economist saw it fit to state that Prince Harry is complaining again; this time in court. How the media trivialise the issue to suit their agenda. The Economist is owed by wealthy families including the Rothschild.
I’ve not seen it mentioned on here but, it’s worth noting that “Rent a Gob” was flown back from the states to heckle Harry as he left the court. Instead of his usual mantra of “Meghan how do feel about breaking up the royal family?” He was shouting “Harry why are you ignoring Thomas Markle?” It’s interesting that he shouts out these questions surrounded by photographers but, we’ve yet to see one picture of him and not one paper has run a story on him. The guy is singing from their hymn sheet and the rags have chosen to ignore him? Call me cynical but, I firmly believe the heckler is a paid plant.
#IstandwithHarry
No press followed up with that heckler because they know the answer: Toxic Tom has a two year restraining order for threatening the head of the pap agency he sued for the press wedding pictures. That would invite more scrutiny of how the media weaponized Meghan’s resentful relatives to smear her. It would invite more scrutiny on the Markles themselves, calling into question did the media vet those idiots.
The next time he does this H or M should stop, directly go up to the guy so that all the cameras are on him and say ‘sorry I didn’t catch that, what did you ask’. When he repeats the inane question, with the world’s press watching & identifying him, they should then smile, say, no comment and walk away. He’d get all the SM attention from thousands of H&M fans that he could ever want from that point on.
I’m nervous for him; I don’t know if I’m reading too much into the tabloids narrative but he’s being so ridiculed and I’m afraid that he will lose. Then the criticism and ridicule will be heightened x1000
He gets a lot of support and encouragement, Meghan didn’t get the same grace when she was suing the daily fail.
The same tabloids being sued? Yeah they are pushing a narrative and some royal correspondents in a couple American papers are doing the same. But if you watched any of the live streams of the court case legal analysis said they made a good case. Not everyone is against him. They only have to prove 1 of the articles and I feel like they did.
i’m glad harry is standing up for Meghan and showing that these tabloids need to be checked. but I am worried that if he doesn’t win, standing up to the tabloids will only intensify their attack on them too…i’m glad he’s highlighting the issue and starting a larger conversation, which is brave of him. change is going to be slow i suspect and i really don’t want them to bare the brunt of the attack after this. i just can’t imagine the tabloids going easy on them at all after this. they’re already putting out nasty narratives of him bf the trial is over!
I think it’s a legitimate concern even if he does win honestly.
Also Meghan tends to get more of the abuse or blame which feels so unfair.
I do sometimes wonder if the cost is worth it as he even said in court they want to harm his family. Is it worth it if it’s gotten that dangerous? Idk
Then I think of all those who’ve paid a high price to bring change in this world and I say keep going Harry. So I just don’t know.
Only Harry and meghan know their limits..for now all I can offer is my prayers and support.
I would think that this trial is more widely reported than the Inquiry. More of the world knows about the criminality of the British Press. The horrifying thing is they will make money from the Sussexes no matter what. Look at how they’re still making money off Diana.
Harry is trying to bring about massive change by holding what is now an apparently lawless press to some accountability. Right now it appears that the Press has all the power, and they blackmail and exploit the royal family and the government and create an unholy alliance between all three bodies to the harm of the people and to democracy. It doesn’t help that a journalist became a prime minister.
I know Harry still has his hearing against the mail in July but I truly hope they go have fun somewhere on some tropical island.
I would also love to see something light and fun from them next (I know it’s not about me)… but something low stakes.
I think Meghan’s recording her podcasts right now so looking forward to that.
I’m guessing Invictus doc isn’t out until around August leading up to the start of the games.
I just hope they are go on a fun vacation though technically we would never really know unless they get papped.
Now I want to see something done about Facebook and the amount of hate it allows on there. Surely to god there must be a body somewhere that can tell them enough or your going to court. Not just the hatred they spread against Harry and Megan, but all the hate they spread about everyone. It beggars belief the amount of fake pages there are on there
So proud of Harry!
I wonder if Harry ever looked into making a complaint to whatever the UK equivalent is of the bar that the palace lawyers belong to. They acted in a conflict of interest when they advised Harry there was nothing that could be done.