TMZ: Taylor Swift & Matt Healy didn’t break up because of his racism, okay?

It’s been so many years, I’d forgotten how much I enjoy “sources close to Taylor Swift” briefing the media about her breakups. Granted, she did the same thing a few months ago when she and Joe Alwyn broke up, but this Matt Healy split is really giving us some vintage snake drama. By all accounts, Taylor and Matt have been done for about a week, maybe more. I genuinely believe that they were seeing each other or hooking up for months before we heard about it. The timeline is important, because back in February, Healy made racist comments on The Adam Friedland Show. Some of those comments were about Ice Spice. As soon as Swealy became a thing, Taylor suddenly had a collaboration with Ice Spice, one of the most obvious and ham-fisted PR exercises I’ve ever seen. Well, Taylor is still mad that people saw through her little PR exercise, which is why we’re getting TMZ stories like this:
Matty Healy put Taylor Swift in a pretty sticky situation recently — it involved a troubling podcast appearance he’d made — but we’ve learned that controversy is NOT the reason they’re no longer dating.
A friend connected to Matty’s band, The 1975, tells TMZ … Taylor was aware of Matty’s remarks about Ice Spice on the podcast before she started dating him. While it’s true her fans applied plenty of social media pressure over it, the friend tells us Matty and Taylor were used to the noise, and simply blocked it out.
ICYMI … Matty went on the “The Adam Friedland Show” back in February, where Nick Mullen, Friedland and Matty openly laughed and made derogatory comments about Ice Spice … even mocking her with Chinese and Hawaiian accents. Amid Matty and Taylor’s romance, the clip resurfaced online last month, along with a separate interview clip of Ice expressing her love for The 1975. BTW, all of this was brewing as Taylor and Ice prepared to release their collab, “Karma (Remix).”
Awkward timing to say the least, and although Matty ultimately apologized for offending Ice, some fans felt his mea culpa lacked sincerity. The podcast episode has since been scrubbed from several platforms.
Nevertheless … we’re told all the Swiftee angst over that is not at the root of them pulling the plug on their relationshp — and, instead, it has more to do with the fact they simply don’t have time for each other.
Everyone knows Taylor’s Eras tour is packing stadiums across the U.S., and will for a few more months — and Matty’s friend points out The 1975 is in the middle of its European tour now. We’re told they still care for each other, even though things didn’t work out romantically.
What an amazing communications strategy, to argue that Taylor and Matt didn’t break up because of his racism, they broke up because of their tour schedules. Yeah… I don’t believe it. As a lot of Swifties have noted, Taylor is not responsible for Matt Healy’s bullsh-t. But she is responsible for knowingly dating a man who has a history of racist and problematic words and behavior. Which is exactly why she threw together that Ice Spice collab in the first place – some damage control to protect her own image and try to rescue Healy’s image too. It blew up in her face and here we are. “While it’s true her fans applied plenty of social media pressure over it, the friend tells us Matty and Taylor were used to the noise, and simply blocked it out.” Absolutely none of that is true.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
OMG. The reason should have been racism and she should not have f d him in the first place. She talks the talk but doesn’t walk the walk. I guess I know who she is.
Well, tbf she could have also dumped him due to antisemitism, anti-islamic, and misogynistic remarks. She didn’t choose to do that either.
I think they’re still dealing with each other and she’ll continue to see him on the DL. She has the financial means to do so, « schedules » aren’t the same for someone ultra rich like Taylor.
It certainly hasn’t stopped her so far.
She should’ve just taken the L and kept eating her salad, the more they try to bury this the bigger the body looks.
It certainly sounds as though she was forced to dump him against her will, doesn’t it? Someone as jet-happy as Taylor is fully capable of conducting a long-distance relationship, so that excuse doesn’t fly.
Out of curiosity have any of her friends “unfriended” Tatty on social media? If not, she’s probably still seeing him surreptitiously.
This was in the People article too. “No one tells Taylor what to do, she’s on top of the world!” Interesting strategy, to insist that the racism and the degrading porn and all else were not dealbreakers for Taylor. Why not say nothing, and then her fans could claim that she was just so heartbroken she couldn’t see, and once she did that’s *obviously* the reason she broke up with him?? It’s just like “for the record, we want everyone to know that Taylor is totally cool with all the sh*t he has said and laughed along with”.
Idk, It looks like he is not willing to go away quietly like her other exes, except for Calvin Harris?
He is putting it out there that she was totally aware of what kind of person he is and condoned all of his bullshit. Her PR better buckle up!
I too read it as half warning shot.
I’m sure her other exes are very much enjoying this public self-humiliation of Taylor and her exposing herself to be such an asshole, though. And yeah, Matty won’t shut up and will keep exposing Taylor, if Taylor tries to pin all the blame on him.
So we are going with “lol Taylor knew he was racist the whole time, it was just noise to her, nbd.” That is the best PR move she could manage? Or is this from his people? Yikes either way. They must still be involved or still under showmance contract or they would’ve burned each other by now. Two petty Betty spotlight lovers.
When are we going to hold people accountable for sleeping with Nazis. It’s the floor, people. Like seriously. The floor. To not associate with actual racists?
That’s just it though. It’s not the standard anymore. Nowadays we’re expected to be tolerant of racists and not oppress them with using our rational arguments against racism and be “civil” and consider both sides. There is no accountability and no responsibility because that’s the new white supremacy playbook which is basically the old one which has been allowed to grow more brazen in recent times.
Tin foil hat theory:
They’re still together but on the DL. Over the next 4-6 months, we’ll get stories about Taylor “doing more” to address prejudice. Maybe she visibly gets “involved” with charities/organizations that work for inclusivity, etc. Meanwhile, there will also be stories about Matt “working on himself” to reevaluate some of his “controversial” viewpoints and “grow”.
As we gain distance from the current backlash, snippets will drop about how they’re “still talking” accompanied by pap shots of them sighted together at restaurants, going for walks, etc. But this will all be explained away with “they’re just friends”.
Then one day, we will hear about their triumphant reunion. Love saves the day!
We must be wearing the same tinfoil hat! I just posted something very similar. Could not agree with you more– if this breakup was real, you’d think Taylor’s camp would be going scorched earth on him to salvage her image. We all know she can do a relationship on the DL if she wants to (see the first two years with Alwyn…)
All this and Taylor’s PR making sure everyone knows that Matty worked on himself all because of Taylor.
Not Tin foil this is definitely believable and has been done before by other celebrities.
Oooh, Coco, who? *gets popcorn ready*
@Shawna
Just to name two.
Goop for one who was cheating with her current husband while she was still married and so was he. Then when the divorce happened, Chris was blamed for cheating, while she and Brad F went on a DL, and then what months or almost a year later they surface as a “new couple”
J Lo fake break up with Casper when he was photographed, going into the back of gay sex shop were more happens then just shopping. ( If you catch my drift,) and she had a book to sell. Did the whole public break up while she promoted her book; while still dating on the DL. They resurfaced as a couple once she was done, with the book promotion . They rebrand his image only for it to happen again.
@ Sean, this tin foil hat theory is ringing truthfully and loudly. TS knows who he and openly accepts him added to the history that TS’s PR people are usually the first out of the gate putting out a statement. This is simply cover for her to keep banging this misogynist and racist twat in very private settings simply to quell her fans.
MH is who he is and no amount of apologies nor persuasion will change who he is, it’s imbedded into his DNA along with his compatriots as well.
I also had the same theory but another possibility is (puts on tin foil hat) is that he threatened her not to challenge or smear him in the media. Like in retaliation he’d say his own sh!t about her (possibly sexual) and him being a loose cannon troll, she would believe he’d do it. So his sources are releasing that it has nothing to do with him being a garbage POS and she won’t say anything otherwise.
His cryptic comments at his last concert did have the air of a man scorned.
I don’t understand how anyone could be intimate with someone who is a racist misogynist. Nothing turns me off faster. Gross. Taylor really showed herself here.
Right. If that isn’t a deal breaker for you then WTF is???
Her deal breaker is when her partners don’t kiss her ass all the time and have wills of their own.
That she’d rather embrace the racism of her former lover is interesting and pathetic. Maybe she and ole Marsha Washburn have more in common than Taylor would lead us to believe.
Yes, very, very true!! As they say, “birds of a feather flock together”. TS knew his entire history and still chose to openly date him. On what planet did TS think that this would not look badly on her??? TS is the master of manipulation with her songs scorching the earth of her previous partners all in the name of “art”.
Possibly stupid question, but why is everyone SO excited about Taylor Swift? Many online videos of how amazing it is to be a family that supports a child who worships her, clearing schedules for her concerts, general frenzy….is she all that? It feels like someone telling us she is fabulous without having any actual charisma.
Looking for a youngster to explain.
One of the students I mentor is a massive fan. I think for girls growing up, it’s powerful for them to see someone documenting the girl experience from the inside and not being apologetic about sharing the feelings that come with adolescence/growing up. It’s the same reason I haven’t bothered to keep up with the new music: she’s old enough to be past this shtick, but she keeps peddling it. She infantilizes herself and, by extension, her fans.
I don’t have a Taylor worshiper, but my daughter is in her mid 20s and pretty much grew up with her music. She burst onto the scene with all of these angsty-sweet teenage songs, mostly about love and boys, and just captured them at the right moment I guess.
My son’s GF is around the same age as my daughter and she’s still very into Taylor’s music. Not posting online videos about it or anything, but going to her shows, listening to all of her music, etc.
As others have said, she cultivates this para-social relationship with her fans. She tries to be a kind of “Every Girl,” blank slate, relatable type. Even as she makes a fortune and jets around the world, lol.
Wow. I wonder if this is spin from Ratty’s camp. I can’t imagine Taylor’s team would think this is a good look. Because it isn’t, at all. Come on Taylor! Everyone knows not to fsck racists!
It says in the article it’s coming from his camp.
A friend connected to Matty’s band, The 1975, tells TMZ …
Well done Joe for walking the high road through the breakup. Taylor spectacularly tanked her own ship and all it’s done is make Joe look even more like the (stable, nice, non-racist) one that got away.
Yea, Joe is gonna come out of this OK. He knew just to lay low and let Taylor shoot herself in the foot. She was so gung ho about rolling out this new relesh that all talk about Joe subsided. Now he’s not even a part of the conversation and she’s worse off for it.
Tinfoil hat time! Anyone else feel like this is entirely performative? No bridges being burned with this break up PR talk-track… and given the public reaction, if it was real, you’d think Taylor’s camp would be all “omg! Taylor had no idea he was such an awful person! She’s seeing the light and kicked him and his problematic ass to the curb!”. All this so far reads to me like they are setting it up for a “reconciliation” in a few months. Things to watch for 1) ‘TrumanBlack” not getting reactivated on social media, 2) Taylor staying single.
TMZ is the known outlet for trash men to go to & get their spin on a story out, to the detriment of women.
Yes and TMZ is also a outlet that the Kardashians and other shitty women used to put out
their story.
Let’s be real Taylor didn’t “break up” with Matt, because of his racism , anti- systemic or sexism, because she already knew about that when she started dating him.
So why Taylor dated this trash man to begin with?
“A friend connected to Matty’s band…” lmao oh you know he’s mad he got dumped because she cares about the public’s opinion. But you know, his behaviour was pretty well known and she went ahead with it in the first place, just didn’t expect her own fans to absolutely despise him and the relationship. This can turn even messier, he’s not going away quietly and we know Taylor wants her image very controlled. I’m expecting new “leaks” from team Swift soon if Matty’s “sources” keep talking.