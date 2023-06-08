Queen Camilla was given the prestigious ‘Order of New Zealand’ honor

Here are some photos of Queen Camilla last week in Suffolk, where she visited The British Racing School and posed with equestrians and horses. It’s no secret Camilla loves horses, and she seemed to enjoy this event and even wandered inside the stables. This was her last event before she retired to Ray Mill, where she’s been staying while her husband was on vacation in Transylvania. Before King Charles left the country, he issued some new “honours.” One of those honors was for his wife and people are NOT pleased.
Queen Camilla was given the highest honor in the King’s Birthday Honors, but not everyone approves of the decision. The 75-year-old royal has been made an additional member of the Order of New Zealand, which is the nation’s most prestigious honor. Membership is limited to just 20 living persons, some of whom include film director Peter Jackson and opera singer Malvina Major. The honor was created in 1987 “to recognize outstanding service to the Crown and people of New Zealand in a civil or military capacity” and carries an extravagant insignia of an oval medallion of the country’s coat of arms.
The Queen Consort has visited New Zealand on multiple occasions during her royal career, with her most recent trip taking place in 2019. Joined by King Charles III, the mum-of-two spent six days in the country carrying out a variety of public engagements. The couple notably visited Christchurch, Northland, Auckland, and Kaikōura, and met with the former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
In an official statement released by the government, Camilla was acknowledged for her engagement “with organizations aligned with her charitable work and interests” in the Pacific Ocean nation.
The King’s decision to give the top honor to Camilla has been met with some backlash in New Zealand. Some people questioned how deserving she was of the award, which has historically been reserved for native Kiwis.
“Queen Camilla’s inclusion in today’s honours hits a bit of a bum note tbh. I’m sure she’s a perfectly fine person but her “services to New Zealand” (visiting 3 times and saying hi to some charities) don’t stack up against the other worthies on that list,” one person wrote on Twitter.
“Queen Camilla given highest honour “for services to New Zealand”?! How ridiculous!” another person complained, while one person said, “I have nothing against Queen Camilla, and I wish her and Charlie a nice life together, but there’s no way she deserved to be appointed to the Order of New Zealand.”
Yeah… I realize that royals love to give each other medals and honors, but giving Camilla a special (and prestigious) honor tied to a country she’s only visited a few times? It’s in poor form. Especially since the palace didn’t package it with anything in particular. Like, the palace still hasn’t confirmed anything about King Charles and Queen Camilla’s plans to travel to commonwealth countries now that they’re in charge. Post-coronation, that should have been priority #1 – traveling around to all of the British realms, touring the countries which still use Charles as their head of state. Instead, it’s been crickets. No plans to tour New Zealand, Australia, Canada or any of the Caribbean countries (many of which are in the process of dumping Charles and Camilla). The fact that Charles has instead prioritized trips to Germany, France and now Romania? Sucks to be a British realm, I guess.
Your choice of photos, priceless.
Sort of unfair to the horse, but it’s a really funny photo. I wonder who took it and how it wasn’t blocked by BP. Brilliant choice!
She shall be renamed Horsilla for two reasons. 1. The picture says it all. 2. Well we all know what she is so….
I would very much appreciate a similar picture of Camzilla in front of a horned cow.
Kaiser has such a brilliant and unique insight as to her photo choices that all seem to speak for themselves. The photo choices alone are enough to brighten anyone’s day!!
That top photo had me whooping with laughter first thing this morning. The placement of the horse’s ears… chef’s kiss.
That was a great catch as I didn’t see it at first until you mentioned it!! Chefs kiss indeed with a ribbon tied upon it to boot!!
@bothsidesnow, Camilla is wearing a ribbon 😂😂??
Charlie is determined to throw any and all titles and honors at his mistress wife. There such embarrassments and lack any dignity or couth. Harry and Willy ask that he not marry this person years back but he did not listen and Chuck just makes it worse.
Oh well…lipstick on a pig and all that.
I was wondering if this new honor was a sign of his love or if something else is going on. Incan’t remember a time where charles and Camilla vacationed apart.
Or maybe i am wrong and they’ve always done this.
Charles took retreats without Camilla for years
I think they largely live apart, in fact. She’s almost always at her own home.
Well, I just wanted to ask, what has she done that is so noteworthy – especially in New Zealand – that she deserves a special honour? Apart from shagging Charles, that is. I don’t think we have any such honours in Australia., thank goodness.
As far as travelling down, here is concerned, as was originally planned, they can just stay put. We have more important things to deal with than showing them a good time. Mind you, they are quite elderly now, and not as spry as what they were even three or four years ago. I don’t think they will be taking many long trips anymore.
These people really get awards just for existing, don’t they?
they really do. they all stumble through life doing more harm than good and are awarded medals for being mommy’s little grifter or being a nasty little sidepiece. the english need to wake the f up
Why is Charles handing out memberships to the Order of New Zealand? The whole thing is so weird.
I agree this is a weird decision. What has she contributed to NZ? Plus to me she “worked” more when she was Duchess of Cornwall. I guess she feels that now she’s Queen she has nothing else to prove to the public.
More things that Camilla never wanted. The spin was she never wanted anything.
Bravo to the Kiwis voicing their disgust and anger for this highly coveted award placed upon her for no other reason then being the mistress turned wife of KFC. Cruella has nothing to show to even be considered, yet alone chosen. This is an outright slap in the face to ALL of NZ and their people.
Charles looks more OOT, tone deaf and blatantly ignorant as each day passes.
If that is not a sign it’s time for new Zealand to break away. I don’t know what is. Why is this tool even choosing new Zealands honors. What does he even know about the country.
Interesting how the “working” royals give themselves awards for just existing and other organizations give H&M awards for actual actions.
It is a big difference!
What is going on inside Chuck’s head?
1. He didn’t need a coronation, and certainly not so soon.
2. Camilla will always be seen as his mistress turned consort. Her new title doesn’t hold water as most who know their story think it’s shameful.
3. His slimmed down monarchy is a disaster.
4. Adding unworthies to a prestigious list like Order of New Zealand just makes the award unworthy.
Didn’t she breeze past some maori dancers in traditional dance on commonwealth day this year? Incredibly rude. At least Charles had the courtesy of stopping by and taking notice. I hope Kiwis get super loud about this.
This! Would be nice if some news outlet picked up on that and ran with it.
My thoughts exactly. I’m a kiwi and it’s pretty clear she has no interest in Aotearoa or respect for our customs.
Charles is incredibly stupid.
Tbh @Tessa that’s all that needs to be said about this. Charles is indeed incredibly stupid.
You’re right, no-one’s happy about it. Well, not that they’ll say to my face of thunder when it was announced.
The last NZ contact she had was snubbing a Māori contingent in London. She has zero business being on the Order of New Zealand list.
Where’s the article about the latest Middleton business issues
It’s just one big circle jerk with these people. Completely oblivious.
Charles is afraid to set foot in any commonwealth country where he is still head of state. He knows it won’t go well. The backlash to this announcement underscores how sensitive people in these countries are about their status as “subjects” not citizens.
I never think of Camilla as a “mum of two”. 😆
Order shmorder. I can’t with this.
King Charles seems completely tone deaf and unaware/uninterested in current culture.
To me he seems to adore the pomp and pageant with a wistful hope for autocratic loyalty and awe.
As if more badges and medals will confirm they are loved and respected and admired and simply needed to be the anointed head. Hopeful we will bow and scrape to the working royals, separating the gold from the dirt so to speak.
I JUST CHOKED ON MY LUNCH AT THE HEADER PHOTO.
On a different note, did the description of her as a ‘mum of two’ stand out to anyone else? Is this the latest PR push and/or sign of increased focus on her family now she’s got the crown on her head? It seem a strange term to use if it’s not part of a bigger game plan (she says, adjusting her tinfoil tiara).
That struck me as sounding oddly off. “Mum of two” seems like a strange way to refer to someone with adult offspring — as though it’s her primary identity. Perhaps the writer couldn’t come up with anything else that was remotely positive or relatable to say?
The only other reason I can imagine for identifying her as a “mum of two” is that honors of some sort are in the works for her “two” kids.
The latter is what seems more likely, her two are going to be brought closer and closer into the ‘royal’ family from here on. We know she and her ex are schemers and Tom in particular seems to have been very happy to capitalise on his connections. Grifters the lot of them.
Charles is such a ridiculous and needy man. Yes, love your wife, cherish her and honor her. Good job! Using the state apparatus to make sure that others are compelled to do so as well? GTFOH.
I wish every other member of the Order of New Zealand would resign in protest
Another example of overreaching decision from Charles not grounded in reality. Remember the people’s pledge during coronation that had to be withdrawn or tone down , Charles keep pushing the envelope of goodwill that he currently enjoys.
So crowning Cams as queen is still not enough for CRex? Was Queen Elizabeth a member of this New Zealand twenty? It would tell me a lot; also explain why there is an opening. I can see CRex wanting to bestow every honor his mother held onto Cams to legitimize her.
I don’t understand why this is something Charles can confer. Doesn’t this have to come from New Zealand’s government. Technically, Charles can officially confer it, but it’s something the monarch rubber stamps.