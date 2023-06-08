Princess Kate & William finally offered to donate food to a foodbank

Here are more photos of Katie Keen the Rugby Machine on Wednesday, where she did a haphazard event focused on rugby, men, male emotions and fatherhood. Something something Shaping Us, something something mental health, look, Kate wore her hair in a high ponytail and posed with a rugby ball. I tried to read through her statement at the event and it was just a word salad about (what else) Early Years. And rugby.
Kensington Palace must have realized that “sending Kate out to do impromptu skits using peasants as props” wasn’t getting the job done. The job being “distract from Prince Harry’s presence in London.” As I said yesterday, the current crop of palace advisors couldn’t problem-solve their way out of a wet paper bag. Speaking of, Kensington Palace announced that William and Kate have finally “offered” to donate food to a food bank. At long last.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have offered to replace food stolen from a Welsh foodbank last week. St Thomas Church foodbank in Swansea announced it had “no food to give out” after a break-in at the weekend, but when the royal couple heard about what happened they were quick to get in touch with the church.
In a statement published on Facebook on Monday, the church said: “Over the weekend we have been broken into and all of our foodbank food has been stolen. Other items including an orange bike that had been donated for a family, our youth group tuck shop supplies and baby items have also been taken. We simply have no food to give out because every bag of food has been taken. We are here to support the most vulnerable in society and the most desperate. If you find yourself in a position where the only option is to steal food from a foodbank then please get in touch well before that. We are a forgiving bunch and would love to support you out of that situation.”
Speaking to ITV News, Reverend Steven Bunting said: “Yeh, it’s been crazy – the response. It’s been so hard to be discouraged when we’ve been surrounded by so much love and generosity. We’ve had people coming in donating £5 all the way up to the local working man’s club, the local schools and businesses, and as you said, the Prince and Princess of Wales contacted us earlier to offer their love and support as well. They would like to replace the food that was taken, they very much want to do that.”
William and Kate are famous for showing up empty-handed to food banks, baby banks, refugee centers, low-income nurseries and homeless shelters. Just this week, Kate was empty-handed at a family hub center in Windsor – she couldn’t be bothered to bring diapers or baby clothes or even a coffee cake. William and Kate have both done events where they come into contact with refugee children, kids who have fled their homes with little more than the clothes on their back… and Will and Kate still refused to bring toys or blankets or food or backpacks. So, yeah. It was nice of them to offer to replenish this foodbank’s stolen goods. I hope they get in the habit of doing that more often.
The ponytail is far too tight (cough cough)
Her forehead has that botox glow as well. Also someone posted under Kaiser’s Twitter post of that photo yesterday an example of a brow lift and that’s exactly what kate has done and why she has that wonky left brow and has the crazy eyes look more often than not.
She’s also got some pretty aggressive filler happening in her cheeks and nasolabial fold. Yikes.
Ahh, thanks, Nic919 – i’ve been wanting to ask about her eyebrows for days! They look well dodgy. She needs to ask around her celebrity friends for a recommendation for a better cosmetic. Clinic call doctor.
I think it’s time for bangs because right now she looks like a Vulcan.
I was pleased to see her hair in a high pony the day after I suggested she wear a pony tail on this site. She looks so much better with it up during the summer months.
But I swear I see pantyhose around her ankles. Is that protocol? Pantyhose if ankles are showing? I hope not.
They need to do a lot more than donate something once to change the image of being miserly greedy royals.
Not panty hose, but wrinkles?
I rarely zoom but I saw what looked liked wrinkles around her ankles. I was all, “What is the Shar Pei…?) After zooming it’s clear (to me anyway) that they’re pantyhose “socks.” They look like the try on footies you find at the shoe store. Why wouldn’t she wear regular athletic socks? Like seriously?
Yes, pretty sure those are her actual wrinkly skin ankles (immediately checks own ankles for elephant skin, all clear)
Someone has mentioned (sorry I forget who) that they suspect she’s wearing spanx or other shape wear under her trousers. Maybe it’s related to that.
So, it says they offered to replace it, the Reverend said they “very much want to” replace it, but have they actually replaced it? I’m going to hold any (faint, begrudging) praise until after the food they really, really want to donate actually makes its way to the food bank.
If they had any PR sense, both Will and Kate would roll up to that food bank wit a truckload of food and other goods and roll up their sleeves to help unpack and organize it with the locals.
At this rate, you guys on this site are like unpaid public relations help to WanK.
Don’t forget, these two are the ones who told Ukrainian refugees: “All we can offer is a smile.” I’ll believe they actually donate when I *SEE* it done.
@Sunday. We are of like minds and I could not stop my comment sorry.
This, 100%. I would love to replace it myself! But I’m not in a position to. They can afford it. Will they or won’t they?
Also is her top tucked into her leggings? Dude. Also not a good look!
And all of this to try to distract from Harry’s testimony. Kant must be exhausted, poor sausage.
@Sunday Same. The way it’s worded is shifty. So I’m not clapping for them until there is actual proof they made the donation.
From my experience, the British like to approach things in an oblique way rather than a straight-on sentence, especially when dealing with royalty. So, you get a lot of qualifiers and words that distance – plus, saying “the royals will donate” sounds like a demand. In this case, it’s enough to say that W&K have offered – it’s out there in the press and W&K will have to follow through.
Sorry, but after all the outright roughness and cruelty heaved at some members of the royal family, I just don’t buy that “obliqueness” claim. The British say exactly what they want to say in the way they want to say it. And if they wrote that WanK “offered” rather than “donated” then so far it was simply an offer and not an actual donation yet. Like others have said, I’ll wait until the deed is done.
@Debbie – my response was to the idea that the Reverend’s words were “shifty.” They’re not shifty – nowhere does it say that W&K have already donated, nor does it say that W&K have no intention of donating. Americans might think “offered” isn’t forceful enough, that it means something shifty, but British ears might hear it differently.
In any case, there’s no reason to believe that W&K won’t follow through. In the past they’ve been quite open about not helping, as in “I wish we could help, but…” Here, they’ve actually made a call and offered, which seems pretty astonishing. Of course, H&M would have made the call, made the offer and delivered the goods, all before the story hit the media – but W&K like to get their accolades in pieces. Made the call – here’s a gold star. Made the offer, here’s a gold ribbon. Actually deliver the goods – a big, honkin’ gold medal.
Exactly. Let us know when they’ve actually done it. I mean good for them if they do but not going to get too excited when the govt just spend millions on a party for Charles when someone could have read the room during a cost of living crisis. & Charles could pay inheritance tax & William proper capital gains tax on the duchy for more funds for public services.
Getting in touch on this just seems like they’ve heard SM comments about them turning up empty handed (which proves the palace was always aware of nasty SM discourse H&M & their kids) but because the palace wants a distraction from Harry’s hacking case- they are after good PR distraction.
An offer doesn’t mean they actually will do it. I’m sure they will try to do the least they could get away with and say the charity didn’t want more from them. And force the charity to support that.
This is at least an improvement and shows they’ve been reading Celebitchy.
Yeah, maybe they were hoping the charity would say thanks, but no, we’ve had all the help we need to replace what was stolen.
“Offering” isn’t the same as “doing”. This dude is spouting horseshit that we’re not buying.
@Sunday, this sounds like when someone says, I really would love to help but all I have is a $1billion note, sorry!
Why would they not just send a check or a truck load of replacement s?
So my question is now that attention was brought to the problem and other people are doing their part in donating will Can’t and Peg follow through. The reverend said they have offered. I’m very skeptical and will wait to hearof them following through.
The need for the food bank in the first place is because too many resources go to them while others suffer. And since the food was stolen it needs to be immediately replaced. Not just make vague offers.
This could have been handled in a one phone call, as in, how much food was stolen, what would it cost to replace it and then here is the money I am sending an e transfer to your account.
That this is only talk of an offer is really vague. We live in a world where things can be done instantly.
@susanCollins, yes Susan, it will be interesting to see if they follow through, but there again, it would be a drop in 20 oceans of what they take from the British people. THANK YOU EVERYONE for your kind thought and prayers today x
If they are smart, they will follow through since the church is in Wales, and they are the Prince and Princess of Wales. @Snuffles’ comment that they should bring the food themselves and unpack it is what I would suggest if I were their PR person.
@MARYPESTER
I am sending prayers for you and your family today. And a bucket load of cyber hugs as well. May all the joy you bring to others come back to you 100fold and ease your heart.
And I agree with your comment 100%!
And while the WanKs (or their crack team of PR experts) are at it, put effing links to worthy charities on your website so others can donate! Christ on a cracker it doesn’t take a PhD to figure that out!
Hope you’re having a better day @MaryPester, sending hugs and sympathy…xo
@MaryPester. Lots of prayers to you Mary always. Stay strong. 🙏🏽🙏🏽
@ Mary Pester, I am sending you virtual hugs, excellent juju and including a special prayer for you! My heart goes out to you and your family and you have a support group that live and cherish your cheeky, smart wit and your endless kindness to all!! You are never far from my mind and my heart!!
Nah, I bet it will probably be a long time before they donate again. Wouldn’t want the peasants to get use to it.
Also, how safe is it to have botox every so often? Her face is so stretch and pulled back tight.
It sounds like their typical headline language of very much wanting to do XYZ, but in the end, they are sadly unable to do more. A phone smile was communicated though! Let’s check back in a week to see if the donation actually came through.
“ Katie Keen the Rugby Machine”
**spews tea everywhere**
Dammit, Kaiser!
My uneducated guess is: cheek fillers, forehead botox, liplift, and something that pulls on her eyes. It’s not just the tight ponytail that makes her eyes look so pulled back and upwards.
Did you notice the very pretty rose on her shirt. Did she think by wearing it she would confuse Peg into tending her.
it’s the logo of england rugby.
@Michyk. I did not know that thank you.
That looks like Chris Jackson’s warm glow and boosted bosom to me.
WTF “offered to donate” FFS. A church was robbed. You just write a £10k cheque and shut TF up. Maybe, the church thanks them via their socials after the fact, but just OFFERING! 🤯 Boils my pi**
I donated because this church is in a poor part of Swansea and it’s the people dependent on their food bank I feel for, but my message read “Hope this helps a bit, on behalf of The Sussex Squad”
@HANNAH, Thank you for doing this, it’s a lovely thing to do x
Donating to more Welsh causes in the Sussexes’ name might not be a bad idea. It helps the charity and hopefully humiliates Bill and Kathy. A real twofer. Though, perhaps I’m giving them too much credit when thinking of them being capable of feeling humiliation.
I guess they’re finally realizing that they have to do more.
Where exactly does it say that they donated food? I only read that “Prince and Princess of Wales contacted us earlier to offer their love and support as well. They would like to replace the food that was taken, they very much want to do that.” ” They would like to “is quite a distance from they DID. Am I the only one suspicious? Or my reading comprehension fails me?
@First Comment, you are not the only suspicious one. My eyebrow went up (higher than Katie’s) reading that!
They are both so stupid. How do you visit people and NOT bring something? Sure in my younger years I’d arrive at a get together with other folks my age with nothing but a smile and good vibes, but Come. On. How do you not know to visit a charity with something in hand? Fools.
“Offered” to replace the stolen food?
Don’t offer… Just do it!
The reverend doesn’t actually say that they have actually donated. You don’t say that you would offer or very much like to donate. You immediately send the money or the food and let the reverend tell the world that you helped them. I wouldn’t be surprised if they don’t donate in the end because the food has already been replaced by others who did more than “offer” to donate.
At the very least, it is such a mealy mouthed action. It is obvious their isn’t a generous bone in their bodies. Are they one of the couples that always expects others to pick up the tab?
“Offer to?” Just do it, FFS. Write the check and get it done. Actions matter, words are just salad.
Eh, they offered. Call me when they’ve actually done it.
Hope they follow through with this promise. Maybe even consider a more substantial donation, one which exceeds the amount of items taken.
Such a reality slap for Karen and Bully. They’ve just come to the realization that inflation makes people steal from charities instead of simply asking for help.
This is real life ordeals, with really needy citizens, while those who were born lucky cash in on the duchy revenues. Thanks to Will and Kate for giving back they haven’t earned out of hard work or merit. It was about time they and their obscenely lavish lifestyle were confronted to real life’a dire straights.
@sugarhere the only error in your post is referencing a slap in the face and realization: you KNOW they won’t put 2 and 2 together 🙄😂
I don’t believe their promises. Donald Trump promised not to take a dime of his Presidential salary, yet he took all of it. A promise to make a PR statement and not to follow through is a lie. SHOW ME THE FOOD!
A lifelong Monarchist, what we are seeing here is an aggressive coup by the Goldsmith-Middletons. Wife-beating thug Gary has dirt on William, for sure. If these people were in any way faithful to the Windsors, sly, calculating Middleton would not have turned up to the Chelsea Flower Show when she knew that the teat she and her ferocious family feed from, Charles, would also be there.
The vicar at St Thomas Church, Swansea, said Their Royal Highnesses “made everybody feel incredibly loved and cared for.” Why ?? they visited said a few platitudes and left, how is this translated into love and caring. It is narcissistic and arrogant, the people are supposed to be grateful that they showed up for a few photo opportunities, empty handed, they are no longer feudal lords. We would love to donate does not translate into actually doing anything, except fishing for more publicity.
In the words of the indefatigable Jerry Maguire, “SHOW ME THE MONEY!”
The eye makeup is too heavy for this photo op.