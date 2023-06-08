The Mail: King Charles must ‘banish’ Prince Harry & make him a ‘private citizen’

In Prince Harry’s statement to the court in his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers, Harry blasted the collusion between the British media and British government, and argued that “Our country is judged globally by the state of our Press and our Government — both of which I believe are at rock bottom. Democracy fails when your Press fails to scrutinize and hold the Government accountable, and instead choose to get into bed with them so that they can ensure the status quo.” He’s right. This isn’t simply a current problem either – the British media’s largely hard-right agitprop has led to sh-t like Brexit, the brief lettuce-like tenure of Liz Truss, the catastrophe of Boris Johnson and the British media’s largely unchecked mass blackmail scheme. It’s hilarious to watch the Daily Mail’s fascist commentary on Harry’s testimony though – they knew he was talking about them. The Mail’s Stephen Glover wrote a huge column about how Harry needs to be “banished” for making such political statements. LMAO. Here are some highlights:

I’ll leave to others to write about the merits of the case, though his evidence that any phone hacking did take place has so far been in very short supply. I’m interested here in Harry’s remarkable comments about the Government. For what he wrote about it being at ‘rock bottom’ amounts to an unprecedented attack by a senior member of the Royal Family (Harry is fifth in line to the throne). No such royal broadside against elected politicians has ever before been delivered during the history of our constitutional monarchy. It is deplorable — and dangerous.

On one level his maunderings can be easily dismissed as they are so obviously wrongheaded. Yet coming as they do from someone in his position, they are bound to be taken seriously. Depressingly, some will agree with him.

The idea that Rishi Sunak and ministers are not scrutinised and held accountable is preposterous. They are put under the microscope every hour of the day and night. Where’s the evidence that the Government and the Press are in bed together? A year ago, many newspapers helped to drive Boris Johnson out of No 10. Even the Daily Telegraph, the publication for which he had worked most of his adult life, turned against him. Not so cosy.

Of course, no one better understood the importance of safeguarding this precious relationship between Crown and Parliament than our late Queen, Elizabeth II. How Harry’s coarse political invective would have grieved her.

He’s like an unguided missile, sighting enemies here and there, emitting a good deal of smoke and making lots of noise, before finally crashing to earth with an inevitable explosion — and then mysteriously taking off again, seeking some new target. In short, he’s potentially lethal. If he describes the Government today as ‘rock bottom’, next month or next year he will unearth another disobliging adjective in defiance of our constitutional traditions. Maybe — equally ill-judged — he’ll be tempted to embrace Sir Keir Starmer.

We can work on the assumption this tumultuous character isn’t suddenly going to learn how to behave. That’s never going to happen, with him 6,000 miles away in California, and Meghan by his side. Their future income depends on fomenting controversy.

Harry is the King’s number one problem. And it is not, as Charles should know and his mother certainly realised, primarily a family problem, though it’s partly that. Harry is chiefly dangerous because he is a constitutional liability. The King loves his errant younger son, despite the lack of respect he has shown to him. I’m sure he hopes Harry will one day return to the fold. But think of the damage he could do before that happens. And of course he might never return. If the two of them were still close, and spoke to each other, a way might still be found of persuading Harry to stop stirring. But he is alienated from his father, and the rift inevitably widens with every inept public intervention.

There’s only one way. It may be hard for the King as a father, but it should be easy for him as a monarch and head of state. Prince Harry must be told that if he wishes to remain a member of the Royal Family, he will have to behave as members of the Royal Family are expected to.

If he can’t accept this ultimatum — and I don’t imagine he could — Prince Harry must become a private citizen, in which role his facile declamations will soon be barely noticed, and cause no more damage to the country he once served.