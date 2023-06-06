Prince Harry: The state of the British media & government ‘are at rock bottom’

Prince Harry has already been testifying – or giving his witness statement, whatever they call it in the UK – in open court for several hours. Part of his testimony is the written statement he provided to the court, and he’s being cross-examined by the lawyer for the Mirror Group Newspapers. MGN’s counsel already provided an on-the-record apology to Harry for (only) one story, which MGN admits that they got from paying off a suspicious source. Harry was unmoved, and he ripped into the British media and the British government quickly.
Prince Harry has claimed that the UK government is at “rock bottom” in an extraordinary intervention into politics during his High Court case against a newspaper. The Duke of Sussex used a witness statement in the case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over alleged phone hacking to lash out at the standard of government.
Harry blamed the tabloids for “inciting hatred and harassment” in his private life – claiming he was cast as a “playboy prince” and a “thicko” when he was younger.
Accusing the government of being too “scared” of the press, he said: “Our country is judged globally by the state of our press and our government – both of which I believe are at rock bottom.” The royal says UK democracy ‘failing’ because government is scared of ‘alienating’ the press.
Harry said in his witness statement that articles which claimed to have comments from people close to him “contributed to the general feeling of paranoia that I was so used to living with, a feeling of not being able to trust anybody… It’s bad enough at any age, but looking back, 18 years old is so young to feel constantly suspicious of everyone around you.”
The duke added that at different points he “doubted the loyalty” of people around him including his former nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke and former royal equerry Mark Dyer. He continued: “It’s only now, realising what the defendant’s journalists were doing and how they were getting their information, that I can see how much of my life was wasted on this paranoia. I’ve always heard people refer to my mother as paranoid, but she wasn’t. She was fearful of what was actually happening to her and now I know that I was the same.”
The British media – and even some American media outlets – are clutching their pearls at Harry’s “political” statement about how the British media and British government are at “rock bottom.” But… he’s right?? LOL. The British media operates like the mafia, an open blackmail scheme on royalty, politicians and celebrities. The media operates with impunity because they can (and will) destroy any politician trying to regulate them or take them to task. And the reference to Diana’s “paranoia” is certainly interesting too.
Royal Courts of Justice, London, UK. 6th June 2023.
Prince Harry arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice, ahead of his lawsuit against The Mirror Group.
Royal Courts of Justice, London, UK. 6th June 2023.
Prince Harry arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice, ahead of his lawsuit against The Mirror Group.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry arrives at the High Court, Rolls Building. Several high-profile people, including Prince Harry, have taken legal action against Mirror Group Newspapers over alleged unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking.
Pictured: Prince Harry
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince HARRY, Duke of Sussex, arrives at the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, to testify against Mirror Group Newspapers, in phone-hacking case.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince HARRY, Duke of Sussex, arrives at the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, to testify against Mirror Group Newspapers, in phone-hacking case.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince HARRY, Duke of Sussex, arrives at the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, to testify against Mirror Group Newspapers, in phone-hacking case.
He’s not wrong!
Agreed. Not a single lie told by Harry. I hope his testimony is the spark that burns it all down.
Although, given the amount of baiting of Harry the Mirror’s lawyer was allowed to engage in, in the court (Harry didn’t fall for it, he’s not as stupid as they’ve painted him), and the fact that the Judge did not intervene to put a stop to that nonsense, I’m worried the Judge is pro-media on this one.
I worry they’ll deny justice to Harry and the others.
He’s damn right
He’s absolutely right, and he is a private citizen, not a representative of the monarchy (such that it is) anymore, so the pearl clutching is absurd.
When are they going to understand that Harry is perfectly within his rights to talk about anything he wants to?
It’s not paranoia if they really are out to get you.
Also, what he says is true.
Godspeed Harry. I am so grateful for your strength. When I moved to the UK 9 years ago, I was shocked at the state of the tabloids, and it’s somehow gotten worse and more pervasive in that time. I have hope that it will get better.
Agreed. I wish they’d stop using “paranoid” to mean suspicious and afraid; that’s not what it means.
Yes Harry, call that brother of yours OUT for publicly labelling Diana as paranoid. That was so so disturbing at the time even to a bystander, so can’t imagine how Harry felt about it.
Can’t wait to hear what comes out this week…
I have to laugh at some media comments that William is following in Diana s footsteps and she would be so proud. I think Diana would be horrified at Williams behavior and be very proud of harry
OMG … can you even imagine??? Pretty sure though that if she had lived she’d have hammered the douche right out of him.
yes papi, beat their ass!
No truer words have been spoken regarding this media mess. Thanks for the smile moment.
@CHECHE
I dunno, this might be the first thing he’s said that I disagree with.
I 100% believe they have lower depths in them. 100%. They are definitely going to get worse.
“Some people called my mother ‘paranoid’ “. Like William?
Win or lose I’m so glad PH gets to tell his account. What these people (BM + RF) did to him particularly in his youth is horrible. Glad he gets his day in court.
Yep, some people…like William. And Piers Morgan publicly said William was right when he called his mom paranoid.
Win or lose I don’t care to, I am so proud of Harry, what a man he has become, standing up for something 😍
At least one of Diana’s kids is defending her from the accusation that she was “crazy”. It’s important that she be vindicated in this trial too.
As for calling out the government, they are just as much in cahoots with the media as the royals.
@Brassy Rebel
I sooooooooo agree with you!
Folks are forgetting that there is no statute of limitations on serious crimes such as murder or wrongful death in almost all jurisdictions. Princess Diana’s death has NEVER been satisfactorily investigated, with the perpetrators being identified and charged.
Can you imagine……..your loving mother has been murdered…..tracking down the perpetrators is not an impossible task…..and yet the investigation into her wrongful death is aborted. An experience like this must eat away at a dutiful, loving son or daughter.
I cant imagine what I would do if I had Harry’s experience but I hope, like Harry and UNLIKE Peggington, I would NOT pal around with the folks whom I KNOW! (i:e britshidtjournalists) had something to do with my mother’s death!!!
@Brassy Rebel. Yes this trial is also to prove that Charles and William and the evil UK media are all wrong to call Diana paranoid. Prince Harry will always be his mother’s brave defender. All praises to you Prince Harry !
This is both scathing and heartbreaking. This 18 year old boy, who had lost his mother so publicly just a few years before, and did not have real family support after that, doubted everyone around him and thought they were all going to the press about him, which just increased his feeling that he had no family support, etc. the press leaks and attacks made him feel isolated even from family and friends. 18 is so young for that, especially considering the fishbowl he lived in.
And whooo…..that comment about Diana not being paranoid….that’s directly aimed at William. I guess now we know Harry’s reaction to William’s comments last year (the year before?)
Could be a huge reason the brothers will never bridge the “space” between them.
It appears the gloves are off with Harry now, and Bulliam deserves every punch that metaphorically lands on him. Go Hazza!!
Good. Call out your brother for the paranoid comment Good for you Harry Will must be incandescent
@trssa, YES, and can’t you just hear the screams of rage coming from BULLYAM at that
Guess your little book announcement won’t get much coverage, IF ANY willy old man. Your brother has just shown the world what a media whore you are. Hope your 40 peices of silver were worth it. Harry, win or lose this case, you ARE A WINNER and have shown the world just how sick and corrupt the British media is, and just how deep the RF and the government are in their pockets
I mean did he lie lol.
We can all see how hard the UK is struggling from government on down.
Rooting for him and hoping that this case changes the needle even a little bit.
Not sure I’m too positive about any change happening but atleast Harry will have had his day in court.
I just don’t know how much more he can do from here…
So, so proud of our warrior prince. ❤️
Let ‘em have it Harry. They are all due whatever you have to take them down.
Prince Harry is fighting the good fight.
He has my total unwavering support.
Harry subtweeting William with the paranoia comment. A+, sir.
Interesting, Harry mentioned everyone by their titles and full names in his witness statement except for his wife and children, he only mentioned their first names without their “rightful” titles.
Because they’re family.
He mentioned the titles of his father, his mother, his brother, and his brother’s wife, so why did he not mention his wife and children’s titles?
Probably because he doesn’t care about the titles.
He’s addressing the rest formally as royals, not close kin, because of the distance between them.
He was probably advised to do that by his solicitors. Elsewhere he just says “my brother” or “my mother.” I think his solicitors figured it would be a bad look for Harry to roll up with a statement saying “my pa or C-Rex, as some on the internet like to call him…..”
He is separating himself from his father/brother/etc as not being family anymore by using titles. Its not a sign of respect, more like separation and distance. He is done with them after that NYC chase incident.
Only his family gets first names to show how close he is to them and to indicate they are his real family.
Then why did he call his mother “Diana, Princess of Wales”? Why didn’t he just say “my mother or my mother, Diana”?
It’s a mark of official respect (whether or not there’s personal) given that he’s in a court of law. A court of law run in the king’s name and, in the future, his brother’s. His wife and family are just that. He’d look silly saying ‘the Duchess of Sussex’ instead of ‘Meghan’ or ‘my wife’. Same with the children. I’m sure Charles or William or Edward would do the same.
But even Meghan referred to Harry in her speech at Invictus Games Opening Ceremony as “my husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.”
Is this democracy when the goverment and the monarchy are “scare” of the press
Ding ding ding! The fact that the press has that much power over the government should be the main headline everywhere. Harry’s not just fighting for himself and other celebs, he’s also fighting for democracy.
I love his comments. He point blank refutes Williams statement that Diana was paranoid and he says the truth about the government’s relationship with the press.
I love that Harry stood up for his mother when his brother Wills failed her.
AmyBee, and this is day one!
I assume the international press is following this to some degree. The spotlight the tabloids shone on him is now being used against them. I’m glad for Harry that he’s getting this all on record
To think the BM would have the public think that Harry is irrelevant! Well, just look at the cameras outside the Courthouse.
First time posting to express my support for PH. He’s so courageous to take this on… no matter the outcome, I hope he has inner peace and calm knowing he did everything he could have the change the system for the future generations.
Nothing much to add but, want it noted for the record that I am so proud of Harry for standing up for what is right. As someone posted on Twitter: “Prince William took the money, Prince Harry took to the stand.”
History will not be kind to Charles and William for what they did to Diana, Harry and Meghan. Shame of the pair of them for not doing the right thing when they had the chance. Harry warned them to leave him and Meghan alone. Now, because of their arrogance all their shady dealings with the toxic media is out there for all to see.
And just like that, regardless of the outcome of this case, Harry is my hero again. He speaks truth and I pray people truly listen and start thinking for themselves and stop letting the media and government do it for them .
“an extraordinary intervention into politics”
Um…. Harry is not required to be politically neutral. He’s a private citizen.
It’s also not an intervention into politics; he expressed his personal opinion, like many of us do.
Technically it’s his job to take inventory of the realm and report back. The politicians don’t want an ambitious monarchy but that’s what all those “orders of” and what not do. They are suppose to preserve the realm.
Harry is doing his job. The higher levels didn’t do anything so he has brought it to the peoples attention.
Vi, and that’s what Harry wants–to make sure the people know. He gets to do this again with the other lawsuit with Elton John, etc. The media is going to be laid open for all to see, and Harry has waited practically his whole life to do this. He’s incredibly courageous.
The relationship between gov’t and tabloids as it pertains to the BRF is an openly “wag the dog” situation wherein a small or unimportant part of something is becoming too important and is controlling the whole thing. Well Harry’s ripping it wide open, and even if his lawsuit isn’t successful, the very fact that he’s shining a harsh and much needed light on what amounts to a sick, despicable relationship is what’s important. No wonder Chuck bolted…I imagine there are a few others in the BRF who are sh*tting their royal panties right now.
This is the sort of statement you hear and think “well finally, someone said the bloody obvious”
“Prince Harry has already been testifying – or giving his witness statement, whatever they call it in the UK”
We call it ‘giving evidence’
He’s 100% right. They have hit rock bottom.
IMO, Even though SM is definitely not perfect and there’s still negative effects as a result of it . But in this case on another side of the spectrum, SM was used to showcase the truth of how nasty the BP and its allies really are. And for years people were brainwashed by whatever these outlets wrote about and stir public opinion to their favor . Now there’s another medium that actually presented the Truth and people are calling out(and continue to call out) on things they don’t think is right . And those who used to have that power and control are scared sh$&tless.
I wanted to stand up at my desk and cheer when I read that Harry pushed back against the claim that Diana was “paranoid.”
He really keeps his powder dry until it will have the most impact. Wow. William must be losing what’s left of his fury-addled mind.
‘UK democracy ‘failing’ ‘ uh no way no a rich boy who lives in his mansion in america can not make comments about the choosen parlement and goverment he is in no position to make comments about that.
What? You prefer the rich government officials that the people have to pay for, I suppose.