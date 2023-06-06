When was Princess Kate’s visit to Windsor Family Hub organized?

As everyone predicted, the Windsors just had to do something to “get attention” while Prince Harry is in London, testifying about the unholy alliance between tabloid media and royalty. Since King Charles is conveniently out of the country (he’s in Romania) and Queen Camilla is getting sauced at Ray Mill this week, the Princess of Wales was sent out to flap her jazz hands in an off-kilter wig. Of course!
Kate stopped by the Windsor Family Hub today, although the photo agency dated the pics for the 5th (curious). Kate and William have been on vacation, because of their kids’ school break. William did stop by a football match a few days ago, so I guess it was Kate’s turn to “do some work” during her vacation. Weirdly, I could have sworn that Will and Kate were in Norfolk this whole time, but the Windsor Family Hub is just a stone’s throw away from Windsor Castle. Hm.
Kate’s ensemble consisted of a Zara blazer which retails for £73 and Emmy London shoes retailing for £405. People assume that we’ve seen those pants and the white tee before. I actually think the ensemble and the event feel hastily thrown together, like she was only ordered, one hour beforehand, to show up somewhere and look keen. I suspect that the palace held Princess Eugenie’s baby announcement for Monday as well. These people are utterly transparent.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
This family is nothing but lies. From the questionable date of these photos to this lady’s wiglets and fake ass smiles. Gross.
The questionable dates of the pictures is something! Could she really have done this yesterday but the palace and the press are both claiming it was today? Why are they being so weird?
She did bring gifts. She must be reading these posts.
Since Harry didn’t show up yesterday, palace held onto to them. Problems is BP and KP don’t have staying power even in a 24 hour news cycle. They are forgotten so quickly
@girlninja, yep booked as soon as they knew the date Harry would start giving evidence
When she is not smiling there is a element of sadness, or full out depression. His jaws are clenched so tight he must have TMjoint pain ‘cause there is a lot of anger and aggression there. Not a happy man. Many photos remind me of Charles and Diana just before the Queen
ordered the divorce.
Hm. I don’t know what to think of this look. I guess it’s fine? One thing i hate are her shoes.
I wonder if somebody has the details on her necklace
She’s had that necklace forever, I want to say even before they got engaged.
It’s fine but her hair is a monstrosity. She really needs a cut and something more modern. Stop the wiglets and stop with the sister-wives hair.
It’s OK, but 400 pounds for those shoes??? To wear to a charity?? Not to mention the diamond earrings & necklace.
@Chloe: I think the necklace & earrings combo are Mappin & Webb. I seem to recall reading that somewhere.
I actually think that this is the nicest I’ve seen her look in ages. If this outfit was ‘thrown together’ last minute maybe she should do that more often. I can’t see an issue with the cost of the shoes either, quality shoes are expensive.
The timing of the visit & photos is laughably obvious though. They may as well have not bothered tbh. Nothing WanK or C&C do is going to distract anyone’s attention from Harry in the witness box. He’s done so well today, I’ve been following what he’s said on Twitter, so proud of him. #GoHarry 😀
I LOVE her blazer. Its not the most professional of looks, but kind of fun for summer or “I’m helping at the PTA and reminding everyone I was a lawyer before I gave it up for kids” look. I wish she would wear more of these looks to be honest, because that is totally Kate’s personality when she isn’t copykeeing everyone else. (Well, except for the being a lawyer or going to law school or being smart, since all of that implies actually working, but you catch my drift.)
They need to give up
Nobody cares
It’s one of those looks of hers that’s relatively inoffensive, so I guess its fine, but its also…..something is off. The proportions or the fit of the pants or something. When I first saw pics of her sitting down with the blazer and pants I thought “well thats not bad” but standing up its not great.
But, its professional and not pure Meghan or Diana cosplay, so its fine, lol.
@Becks1 Agree, there is definitely something off with the proportions of these pieces. And cropped trousers will always work better with a heel.
Since when kate started to sit like …. Very casual opened legs!!! For some reason why does she look so haggard?? Since coronation i feel she has gone easy on botox or is it that now her pictures are not being photoshopped like before? Like no personality or charm at all
I wondered about that, too. Did somebody advise her to loosen up? Sit cross-legged with the kids, sit knees apart on the sofa?
Won’t anyone think of the protocol!
@SarahCS: Alright, that gave me a chuckle.
Lately she’s been looking slightly off, a bit less pulled together. Also, what exactly is a family hub? I don’t know why they keep trying to do stuff when the Sussexes are doing anything, regardless of continents, because it gets completely ignored.
Photo op✔️ Touched a child✔️ maniacal smile ✔️ brought nothing✔️. Work completed ✔️.
Shoulder pads – check; head tilt to show interest – check; bad hair – check
That must have been the darkest skinned child they could find. Because she doesn’t quite hit ALL of her usual notes.
They lost my respect a long time ago. These people are shameless photo pushers!
She’s wearing…. Flats?? I don’t think I’ve ever seen this. Ever. Sounds an alarm, shit is going down. I don’t know what, but I thought her feet were like Barbie’s at this point.
Also, a gingham blazer? Gingham?? Unserious.
She wore flats to an engagement about 2 or 3 weeks ago.
@lucy, yep, boom boom, da da boom boom, da da boom boom, da da da gingham style, can’t get gamgam style out of my head looking at fake Kate 😂😂
No to the pants.
And, yeah, all meant to overshadow Harry’s testimony—or at least give the tabs something else to report on since they don’t want to report on themselves.
Yes, the pants are all wrong. As for the rest of her look, it’s fine. KKHate doesn’t strike us as ground breaking or engaging, so it’s a wash. But those pants are dreadful and she looks full on CarolE in her stance, walk, and her presentation of her self as she strives up to the center. And no announcement on The Hub et al?
Has her face ever been this wide? I see she’s developing Karole’s signature balloon head the more older she gets. She looks completely off on all levels.
There doesn’t seem to be any pictures of her flapping her hands. In fact, her hands are clasped or she’s laced her fingers together in the shots. Has she been reading about her jazz hands? It just seems she’s making a conscious effort not to flap.
No there’s video of her flapping her hands when she was greeted at this place. It was really weird.
LOL. Yesterday, my son’s gran eagerly showed me a photo of her friend with khate, excuse me catherine, her friend was part of the group who met and talked with khate when she was in her pink ensemble and her friend commented that “she looked like she hadn’t had a meal since she was 3 years old”.
My son’s gran was quick to defend khate as that she must work hard to maintain her body to stay that slim & must work out with a personal trainer and that her friend should do the same to lose weight. I immediately told her that everyone is different.
Hope khate at least showed up with some stuff to donate but I won’t hold my breath.
Oh my goodness! I would hope by the time someone is a grandmother they’ve come to learn what is really important in life & that staying skinny ain’t one of them.
Oh wow that your son’s gran told her friend that she should do the same to the lose weight is something horrible. I don’t know why people worship being so insanely skinny so much. My friends and little sister who are super skinny all hate being that thin.
Yeah, unfortunately, my son’s gran is problematic with her looking down on fat people, racist (she was worried about what my son would look like when I was pregnant, being that he’s biracial), eventually told me that I should be grateful to be accepted by her, seeing as they are all white, thinks the monarchy is the best thing ever to represent the UK. *rolls eyes.
I can only tolerate her in small doses. She must have grown up like that but didn’t do the work to expand her views, a shame since she used to be a primary teacher and has passed on some of her toxic thoughts to her daughter.
Those pants. Usually she has things tailored to fit her figure, but those pants are totally saggy-assed.
You can’t tailor cheap fabric.
It could be that she’s lost even more weight, which might be why her pants are so saggy. Are there sizes smaller than 00? 🤔
It depends on the company – each company designs to their “ideal body” and sizes from there. But yeah, I think she’s lost more weight and, for me, having saggy pants confirms what Kaiser said about this being a last minute event – Kate didn’t have time to have the pants tailored.
She looks like she had a good cry right before she went. Probably a tantrum about “working” or something.
Yes, especially in second photo, you can see the pink eyes. Looks like she is barely holding it together.
She is just going through the motions. An empty photo-op exercise. Her lips are moving but nobody’s home. The main thing is to create soundbytes, empty words are deemed good enough by herself and her PR people. What a sad waste of everyone’s time just to elevate her profile and endlessly promote the decadent house of Windsor.
She actually looks professional and this looks to be closer to her own style i.e. not cosplaying.
She needs to however lay off the eyeliner. It ruined her wedding day makeup. She needs to go for a natural darker brown or she risks looking like one of those older ladies with really thick black eye liner.
Great catch!! She has been heavy handed with her eyeliner since ‘00, at least! She should ease up on it, try a softer brown.
Why am I wasting my breathe when she refuses to cut that mop off of her head!!
I will never understand her obsession with dark eyeliner and cooler toned blush. It makes her look older and haggard.
And I get some brides like doing their own make-up, but it really wasn’t the right choice for her.
She needs to at least hire a make-up artist who will help her to work with her natural tones and not against them.
As I said in another post, Kate’s been sent out for an engagement tomorrow as well.
I don’t mind gingham in the summer, I actually like her outfit. But why must she continue with these earrings and necklaces that never never never go with what she’s wearing? A simple drop pearl earring would be so nice with gingham. And hair up, of course. A nice pony with a hair wrap tie is much more summery/gingham.
As for her flats, she looks good in flats! Modern flats. Nice. Do not go with earrings or hair.
Another kid leaning away and disinterested…
She looks haggard, I think it must be from drinking. Sometimes sheblooks so much fresher and better than others, and I don’t think it’s fillers or botox, I think it’s health. Sleep water, less alcohol…
Alcohol, for sure
Now, I’m not one to give Katie any grace, but she doesn’t look awful here. She can look worse. We’ve seen it. The only thing I take issue with are the shoes. Those flats are not worth $400. Like what the hell?!
I agree with Kaiser. I think this was thrown together to overshadow Harry’s appearance. Wasn’t going to work, but the Palaces are nothing if not predictable in their actions.
What is going on with Kate today? Those teary, bloodshot eyes tell the tale. This misery can’t be worth the titles and jewels.
I agree, she looks fine. Not excess of buttons, light summery outfit. The parting is further across than normal, reminds me of her hair when she was younger.
I know she normally goes OTT with the disinterested smiles and expressions, but something in her eyes here just looks… sad. Even her smiles look shakey. No one deserves a loveless marriage, even with how she behaved towards Meghan.
Oof! Someone has been crying recently.
For once, I like her look. She’s summery and professional, and she’s not cosplaying M or doing her usual high-status flexing. (I’m not over that pink outfit and ugly pearl belt.)
That said, she is barely connected to the environment. Touching the kid looks like “oh, sure, you get a pat” versus an effort to connect. And she always, always comes off like an old intern everyone has to educate.
Poor Kate she is becoming more robotic by the day.
What was the point of this visit?
The Windsor area must be getting more royal visits from the Waleses than any other part of the UK.
The Daily Fail as we know don’t really like Kate and if you read between the lines they were actually pointing out that she doesn’t really do much work and uses Windsor engagements just to get her work numbers up.
I can’t get over the way she’s sitting on that couch — slightly hunched over with her legs apart. She looks like she’s a coach sitting on a sideline bench.
I firmly believe women should be able to sit however is most comfortable for them, but this is a very un-princessy position for Princess Never Puts a Foot Wrong.
Oh my! I don’t know where to begin. I hate the outfit. I don’t hate gingham but this blazer, it’s material, buttons and fit look horrible on her. The pants and flats combination look horrible because she looks to have lost weight and nothing is holding her pants up properly. They look like they are just barely hanging on, especially in the back. The flats make her stand worse than she already does with her feet almost touching each other. Usually the heavy eyeliner and lack of photoshop makes her look at least ten years older than she is, but I think it’s the bloodshot eyes as if she had recently been crying and sad look on her face that makes her look older in this instance. I hope that whatever is going on in their marriage they at least protect their children and prevent them from witnessing it. I think that Will is very much his father’s son and I would hate for the cycle to continue with any of their children. I read someone’s comment somewhere else and it made me think of Kate and how in away she has been groomed to be in this marriage regardless of what it does to her. There is obviously something going on with her and Will and it’s taking a toll on her physically.