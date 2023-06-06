Taylor Swift & Matt Healy were a ‘summertime thing’ like Tay & Tom Hiddleston

Given Taylor Swift’s romantic history, I do think it was clear that Matt Healy was around for a good time and not a long time. The vibe was “summer of Tiddlebanging,” only Swealy didn’t even make it through the summer. Now, do I agree with all of the reporting that Matt Healy and Taylor were only a month-long fling? No. I think they were probably hooking up for a while, probably even during her relationship with Joe Alwyn. But Taylor’s PR is absolutely going with “this was just a minor fling,” and wouldn’t you know, Taylor is (you guessed it) a victim here, because Taylor can’t even get d–ked down by a racist dirtbag without everyone freaking out.
Taylor Swift’s fleeting romance with Matty Healy was never anything serious — and we surely won’t be getting any love songs out of it, a source tells Page Six.
“Everyone who really knows her has been saying all along that this was a fun, good time thing that would last as long as it lasted and would be no big deal once it was done,” an insider told us following news of their breakup Monday.
“It’s all stupid,” they said of the media frenzy surrounding the former couple. “She will not be writing albums about this one. It was a summertime thing. Does everyone have amnesia about Tom Hiddleston? Jesus Christ.”
The insider further noted that Swift “can’t have a good time with anyone without the press marrying her off to them. Then when she moves on, they have to basically have her file for divorce.”
Simply put, Swift was just looking for a fun time after her “stifling” relationship with Joe Alwin, whom she split from in April after six years of dating.
“She’s allowed to let off some steam and sew [sic] her oats afterwards without people claiming first that she’s ‘head over heels’ and then that she’s ‘breaking up’ with the guy. It’s not a breakup. It’s a natural evolution of a fun little thing whose moment is over.”
[From Page Six]
Wow, Taylor’s comms team is in real damage control mode. To be fair, I understand how Taylor wanted the ego-boost of a simple little fling after a six-year relationship. The problem was that Taylor and Matt both made it much more complicated. Anyway, I love how the “source” invoked Tom Hiddleston’s name. Poor Hiddles, he was never the same after the summer of 2016. Remember that sad-sack GQ interview he did months afterwards? Will we get the same from Healy?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
I wish Tom Hiddleston’s name could be kept out of this grimy mess. The comparison of him dating Taylor for the summer a few years back is mute.
Yes. It is so wrong to compare the two. Tom is a good guy and Matt is a worm. Let’s keep Tom out of this mess.
Agreed. They are not the same. Tom was a good guy and that was a sweet, if silly, romance. Matty is gross, and this whole thing was shoved in our faces. Stop talking about Tom!
Agreed, here and everywhere. Twitter is full of her fans dredging that back up & dragging him into this. Meanwhile, he has happily moved on with life, preparing for the upcoming release of Loki 2, lining up new projects, and walking his dog and baby with Zawe all over London. Leave him out of this mess.
Agree, we should mute it, as it is moot. 🙂
That’s correct.
“It is like a cows opinion. It’s Moo. It just doesn’t matter.” Joey Tribiani for the win.
😁
My bad…thanks Scrabble.
Yeah, Tom would like to be excluded from this “narrative”.
True! This GENTLEMAN is now living his best life with the woman he truly loves and is a father of a beautiful child with her. IMPHO, I’m very glad that he is not dealing with this STRESSFUL/FILLED, SCANDALOUS woman-child any longer. His personal life and career are still intact since he ended that “relationship” (if you can call their dealings with each other that word)! 👏🏽
Yeah, that dig at Tom from the source was so weird, and it came out of nowhere. What does he have to do with the Joe breakup and this mess with ratty?
Tom’s just minding his business with his partner and baby and Taylor has to drag him back into her mess.
It’s not even summer yet. She wanted racist d*ck and she’s feeling the consequences.
MrsBanjo, well said. I agree.
Honest question what consequences is she facing? The only person doing better or equal to her on streaming is bad bunny. She is the second richest female artist of all time and it’s predicted after this tour she’ll be a billionaire. She is selling out shows globally within hours and her tour is getting rave reviews.
She is preselling albums and breaking a new record every day. I know some what this to be the end for her but it clearly isn’t.
If one is so very worried about one’s image than one should do a little quick think about who one wants to do. I little research would have gone a long way. If indeed this was just I need a little lay.
Didn’t all of her friends, like Blake Lively, start following Matt on instagram? Didn’t the NYT just say that this couple was the “real deal” and he’s better suited for Taylor because he’s just as much of a star as she is? Doesn’t sound like a summer fling to me. Sounds like this rollout blew up in her face and she’s backtracking.
Exactly that.
I suspect the breaking point were the comments he made about her and her mother.
That’s what I think. Matty called her mom a pig. She found this stuff out about him after sleeping with him. Matty never made headline news until they were spotted together. It wasn’t common knowledge.
And apparently not about the fact that he admitted to watching BW being tortured in porn
I was trying to look this up but I got that the Red Scare podcast said that (and more) and he’s just friends with them (will I ever wash from my brain that Elizabeth Olsen listens to that podcast? no.)
And they paid someone from Rolling Stone to write a story to leave her alone because she has feelings too.
They’re backtracking so fast that it’s straight up gaslighting territory—they were just a fling, okay?! People can’t have flings without tabloids marrying her off and calling it true love! It’s not like she was parading him around, telling fans how happy she is in all aspects of her life, spreading the word to every tabloid, publication and blog that it’s “the real deal” and how she deserves a guy who is as famous as she is, who isn’t intimidated by her fame or scared of being seen with her. Nobody blanketed us with that nonsense—it was all in our heads! Clearly, “Tatty” was just an undercover, under the radar fling!
Girl, you’re way past the point of plausible deniability. But whatever, do you. No one was trying to marry you off—indeed, no one expected you to have such a public rollout so soon after your long term relationship—and yes, you’re allowed to have a fling with a racist dirtbag and call it love and then recall that message. Just don’t act like everyone was stupid because they called you out on your greasy bread crumbs.
This lol. She was just telling a stadium that she has never been so happy. What did she want people to do with that statement?
Yup. Ryan Renlyds wrote a glowing article about Joe just to unfollow him a month later (and use a 1975 song in his social media which was really not subtle). And Gigi and company being soooo over the top buddy/buddy with him. This was not meant to be a fling. She was doing the big boyfriend roll out and had her whole gang behind her.
Summer!
But it’s not summer yet.
😆😆😆😆😆
Matt
If you’re going to kiss people make sure it’s in private.
Publicity was terrible for her, with even some of her fans calling her out.
She was being dragged by the ones that usually argue with her fans (Gaga fans, Ariana fans etc), who were having the time of their lives, but also by people who normally don’t do the twitter arguing thing.
I think it was important for her career to end this asap.
Fling you say? Why do I recall seeing videos of her mouthing I love you from the stage to him….
Summer’s not over yet. I’d have lot more respect for Taylor and her team if they had just admitted that hooking up with Healy was a bad idea and hurt her brand.
Summer’s not even started yet! How can she have such a cheek?
Taylor is the one that tried to make this hit it and run shituatuon into the love story of the century, as she always does. it seemed she was trying to publicly get back at Joe, as who would DARE leave the snake Queen? Now it’s blown up in her face, most people are calling her on her bullshit and performative allyship, and she looks dumb as hell. I hope this continues to be a PR headache that follows her for years. I can only imagine Joe on a sunny beach, sipping a margarita and laughing to himself seeing how public sentiment is turning on Taylor after how she tried to drag him. Well played Joe, all he had to do was stay quiet, keep a low profile and wait for her to shoot herself in the foot… which she predictably did. She can’t help herself, she’s gotta repeat the same patterns. Now when Matty turns on her and starts talking shit.. which he predictably will, she is really gonna have a problem on her hands. I hope the mediocre, unwashed d!ck was worth it.. 😂
Yeah considering how he was running to the sun and mail I expect Taylor just opened her world to the mess of British tabloids. The way they will make up all kinds of stories or source stories from Matt about this whole situation. Just messy!
The fans of the artists that hate her fans (like Gaga’s and Kanye’s) will use this as a drag until 2053 at the very least.
Don’t know about the rest.
Translation – the sex was great, she was into him and he already dumped her.
Ew I refuse to believe that the sex was great with that sexist racist smarmy dude. And she definitely dumped him because of the publicity. Guy was all in now he’s going to get burnnned.
She is probably just thrilled she can turn this mess into another hit album.
And play victim again.
There’s so many inaccuracies – or outright lies – in this PR comms. First, Tom is NOTHING like this dirtbag. Second, she DID write a song about Tom, Getaway Car, so I expect one for this guy too. Three, SHE was the one advertising this as a great love that made her happier than she’s ever been, and that they’d moved in together, and being so public with him – when she has already proved that when she wants to keep a romance private, she sure can (like she did with Joe). So this is all BS. She tried rubbing this all on Joe’s face to show herself as the very desired “winner” of their breakup, and when it blew up in her face big time, she backtracked. It’d be better to be quiet about this and hope people forget about it. Breakup or no, fling or no, she’s still an awful human being for so publicly and proudly showing this peace of trash off as her partner, however momentarily. We see you, TayTay.
All of this. Thank you. Weren’t they madly in love last week?
Simply put, she’s is just the worst and now everybody knows. Her idiot fans can’t even deny it anymore. She will never wipe the stench of this tool off her because it’s her own, too.
And to throw TH’s name out there again is a new low, even for the 🐍. Disgusting garbage person.
PS Drew Barrymore called her a role model on IG and got called out for it. I unfollowed. Anyone that holds TS in high esteem needs to examine their life choices.
If let her live means don’t mention her new public relationship with a racist, we would prefer to mention it, actually. She didn’t have to make this public facing, that was her choice, and we are free to dislike that out of billions of options she chose a racist edge lord.
Damn, Taylor. Your ego is so bruised, Joe must have dumped you HARD.
The simple fact that Taylor Pr is trying to drag Tom into her mess when he has a long time seriously girlfriend and a new baby . Is just wrong on so many levels last time Taylor can never ever just admit she was wrong she always has to blame someone else I know her fans loves to baby her she a grown woman at 33 years old she decided to get into a Relationship with a racist vile disgusting subhuman. And typically Taylor try to used her influences to clean up Matty image . Taylor is typical white woman she only cares about herself she parades Matty around and had all her friends unfollow joe she Use ice spice to calm down the backlash for her being involved with Matty . I hope this follows her too she should not be able to get ways with this one she knowing and willing choices to date a racist man she doesn’t get to unring that bell and called all the backlash nonsense and try to use her typical white feminist woman playbook .
It’s not only Tom. The full article also takes shots at Joe. Like it’s his fault she decided to hook up with an unwashed racist.
I am sure both of them would like to be excluded from this narrative.
@Vanessa
+1. Hopefully, she will have a harder time digging herself out of this self made mess.
What is a typical white man like?
Poor Tom being dragged into this shit 6 years down the line.
In this article she’s kinda blaming Joe because she just had to let off steam with a “ fun” racist because the relationship with Joe was so stifling.
It looks more and more like this was a revenge rebound because Joe dumped her.
She basically showed this rs in our faces like some grand love and now she’s like it wasn’t serious isn’t a girl allowed to have some fun.
I wouldn’t call myself a Swiftie but I liked a lot of her music. Racism may not have been a deal breaker for her but overlooking it is one for me. Bye, Tay.
Taylor needs to be called out everything she does is performances she not a ally for black woman and young black girls . She shown her true character when she choose to knowingly date a racist man who watches the most most degrading porn out there and then he had a whole newspaper article where he called black woman who were angry and disgusting about this situation called us mental and bit crazy . Taylor still continue to date him so yes Taylor will continue to get called out for trying to normalize Matty . If you are not a racist or least care about woman who don’t look like you you don’t date a known racist . You Taylor fans need to stop babying her she need to be called out for her behavior she doesn’t get to use her typically white feminist book play this time around she not a a freaking victim she a grown ass woman .
Total damage control once his racism became the talking point of the story. Do better, Taylor.
Leave Tom Hiddleston out of all this mess. It was years ago. Years.
OMG, some days I think poor Tom could drop dead and the headlines from TS camp would be
“Taylors ex-bf Tom Hiddleston drops dead”
Can this woman ever grow up?
I say she was enjoying this awful Matty bc she was driving the PR to “I have replaced you Joe!”
And then her Team noticed that Matty is a pos, and not good for her brand.
Her Brand is her true love.
Oh please. At a time when speculation about her love life was at fever pitch she stood up on a stage in front of thousands of people and gushed about how she was the happiest she had ever been. She knew how people would interpret that. Now she’s acting like it’s annoying to have people talk about her private life. Well, I guess it is when your boyfriend is a racist and a misogynist and your PR team can’t change the narrative fast enough. Too bad.
Summer doesn’t even start for two more weeks. This was fully Springtime for Hitler.
😄😄 you win the comments section today
OMG SLOW CLAP
Utter excellence. Thank you.
Typical memory being what it is, Tree is betting on no one remembering the onstage “I love you” and the “happiest ever” declaration, and the multiple public date nights, and leaked *cough* stories of true love and compatibility. And tbf it’s not a bad bet. Historical revisionism isn’t a difficult game and most of the fans would love nothing better than to forget this never happened. Lower than low to drag Tom into this tho. He moved on to a drama free adult relationship, happy with his lady and their baby. Too bad Tay couldn’t manage the same .
She’s a nauseating creep and so is this dingy Healy dude. FFS, why can’t he manage to even clean his glasses? And leave Tom Hiddeston out of it! Thankfully, both he and Joe Alwyn escaped with their lives!
Summer lovin’, had me a blast
Summer lovin’, happened so fast
But he was racist and skeevy it seems
No, he wasn’t guy the guy of my dreams! (*pinky swear!*)
Look away now, let’s all move along
How the Hell do I sell THIS as a song?
I think she only dumped him because he went on tour and she’s going to be “alone” again. Or because her master plan to make Joe jealous completely backfired. Joe truly dodged a bullet. Regardless, I’m sure she will have a new man by the end of the week.