Taylor Swift & Matt Healy were seen kissing at Zero Bond in New York

If you ask me, “Karma” is not the strongest single from Taylor Swift’s Midnights, so it’s interesting that Taylor chose that song to remix and get another artist to do a drop-in. We’ll probably never know the exact timeline on exactly when Taylor asked Ice Spice to appear on the remix, but I bet it was AFTER Matt Healy said a bunch of racist sh-t about Ice Spice and BEFORE everyone knew that Taylor had started something with Healy while she was still technically with Joe Alwyn. Well, the remix was released last night. Enjoy:
As I said, it was never the strongest song and it’s curious that Taylor would choose this one for the Ice Spice drop-in and remix. Taylor’s PR is in the trenches but I also get the feeling that Taylor’s people can’t talk sense to her right now because she’s so dickmatized by Healy. Speaking of:
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are continuing to spend time together. The fledgling couple was spotted engaging in some PDA at the members-only venue Zero Bond in downtown New York City on Wednesday, an onlooker tells PEOPLE.
On her day off from tour, Swift, 33, and Healy, 34, spent time with a group of pals, including Zoë Kravitz, Margaret Qualley and her fiancé, Jack Antonoff — one of Swift’s longtime collaborators. “Taylor and Matty were kissing,” adds the source.
Reps for Swift and Healy’s band The 1975 have not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.
It’s hilarious that these official sightings continue to treat Taylor like an 18-year-old doing something scandalous with her boyfriend, like making out at a club. I believe they infantilize Taylor so much because A) she’s white and immature and B) because a big chunk of her fanbase is so young. Tay is 33 years old – she’s doing more than making out with a dude who casually did a Nazi salute on stage THIS YEAR. Also: I continue to love the narrative that Taylor had “a day off” from her tour – she schedules her tours so that she has weekdays off and basically only has shows on the weekend. She returns to New York in-between concerts and Healy has been staying with her, in her big Tribeca apartment, where they do more than make out.
Karma is her boyfriend.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
This latest “phase” of hers is some next-level bullshirt. I’d say at some point she has to address the looooong list of problematic stuff Healy has done, but I’m sure she’s written it all off in her head as him being misunderstood and bullied “just like she was” (in her victim narrative).
Karma is going to be her next boyfriend, and I will be watching the downfall with no pity whatsoever. And possibly with popcorn. 🍿
If she does ever address the criticism it’ll probably only be to accuse the people criticising her of being sexist. I would put money on it. I’ve already seen her stans make comments like that to deflect because they don’t seem to understand that she isn’t being held responsible for Healy’s behaviour, she’s being held responsible for her decision to ignore it and date him anyway.
I don’t know if Taylor has made an album yet about how “men promise they’ll change, but most never do”. But if she drops one of these albums in her late 30s, I’m sure I’m going to love it because she is a talented musician. Taylor is being worshiped right now (after a really hard break up; and from a guy she super liked 10 years ago). Hopefully she’ll come out without him and date other people and write good music.
Karma is her boyfriend.
If that’s the case, she has some bad karma.
A love child for Taylor and Matty would be the “chef’s kiss” to this deeply effed up sitch.
F*ck no we are not bringing a baby into this mess.
That girl is too tightly wound up to not plan her child down to the zodiac sign (and also she likely doesnt want such a long break from work just yet).
Omg, is that something people do??
Something is seriously wrong with Zoe Kravitz. She is Black and Jewish and this is who she’s hanging around with?
Is Zoe Kravitz a known member of the squad? I’m willing to give her a pass unless there are additional sightings because they may have just been in the same area of the same club with friends in common. Repeated sightings though 😒
Zoe was in Taylor’s Covid bubble. They are very good friends.
The real question is: does she consider herself Black?
I’m thinking she doesn’t.
Zoe doesn’t “claim” being Black though. Zoe would rather ignore that aspect of her heritage and she has said some pretty f-cked up things in regards to being seen as Black. She famously turned down the cover of Essence magazine because that wasn’t her “demographic”, i.e., Black people.
Taylor PR team put Zoë name out there to show how they are not racist see they are hanging around a mix woman.
Ugh this is so such a bad look for both Taylor and Zoe. I think less of Ryan Reynolds for the little bit of splash back he got for indirectly supporting the 1975, let alone those who are directly promoting and hanging out with this greasy unrepentant racist. I guess this is a golden opportunity for everyone to show exactly who they really are.
He doesn’t even look clean. And he’s not nice.
The heart truly is a mystery.
I don’t think it’s her heart that she is following- for the life of me, I don’t get it, but still- she’s making a career damaging choice here.
He looks like his downstairs is covered in geni tal warts
I’m such a cynic that I genuinely believe that she’s only dating him so her next album has some angry “everyone told me not to trust you and now I see why” bullshirt songs.
🎵🎵
they said you saluted Hilter,
but I wanted you as my Mr.
You’re trouble and strife,
make me your first wife,
the heart wants what it wants,
and mine wants youuuu.
you watch g****o grabbers,
my reputation is in tatters,
you mocked her as Asian,
my reaction is brazen,
the heart wants what it wants,
and mine wants youuuu.
I never learn,
I throw it away,
I will blame you,
watch it crash and burn,
ask Tom, ask Joe, ask John,
they all know, they did me wrong,
the heart wants what it wants,
and mine wants youuuu.
🎵🎵
You just know this crash and burn will be epic, does anyone know if Healy is the type to drag her to filth if she tries to blame him?
Well done! LOL.
Brilliant! You deserve a million dollar paycheck too.
Is everything they do going to be a headline? Maybe because I have no clue who Matt is but I have zero interest in this relationship, even though he’s extremely problematic. I’m more interested that Taylor never gets blowback from cheating/moving on quickly. There’s just quiet noise about Matt.
Someone had a theory that because of all the booze and drugs Healy did that it’s easier for him to ‘other’ things with with/to Taylor. And I agree. She’s happy to receive. Maybe they watch the same adult entertainment 🙄
I have a sneaking suspicion that Taytay doesn’t like Black women either (unless she can use them as shields against criticism) so…probably
These updates are coming straight from her publicist. And while they are cringe and juvenile, two mid 30s people are spotted kissing shock horror.
The real aim from her PR team is to saturate the market with puff pieces to drown out the negative stories about Taylor and Healy aka the couple known as Sweaty. So that when you search her/him puff pieces come up instead of the anti blackness and misogyny. They are strategically trying to bury MH controversies.
Huff post just called her out for her cynical collab with ice spice and buzz feed won’t let go of his controversies.
If she needed a jump-off, why not Pete Davidson rather than this awful human?
RIGHT? The Kim/Kanye connection would be interesting, but he seems like he’d be fun, and he’d treat her well.
There are so many men out there (and women!) that she could have dated. I have been a fan of Taylor for a long time, but it is like watching a train wreck. And I’m sick of the play by play of their dating adventures.
Karma is her boyfriend… this will not end well.
Pete doesn’t deserve that. He comes across as vulnerable and a decent person.And he appears to be happy in his own relationship right now.
Actually I don’t get why people don’t think Taylor fits with this guy. They are both immature, self involved, and attention whores. And both seem to lack empathy for anything but their own Uber privileged white asses. Water seeks water.
Pete isn’t British – she has a type, no?
This is all just so gross.
My son’s girlfriend is 27 and a big Taylor Swift fan, in the sense that she just really likes her music and is impressed by her success and savvy. She hasn’t ever been interested or invested in her personal life. But like many people, she’s shaking her head over this new guy/relationship and wondering WTH Taylor is thinking. He just seems gross on so many levels.
I’m enjoying how the usual glow-up Taylor’s boyfriends get in the media is not sticking to this slimeball. That HuffPo headline was brutal. I think if anything is gonna make her break this off it’ll be her slow realization that her shiny new toy is not the coveted item she thought it was when she bought it. Taylor thought she nabbed herself a bad boy to make Joe jealous and instead people are mocking her for making out with this rabid raccoon looking fool, she’ll sink herself a little more trying to clean him up but eventually she’ll cut her losses. I just hope her image doesn’t rehab too quickly this time.
Yup I’m sure she already has buyer’s remorse but she’ll continue to double down for a while. It’s gonna be brutal for Matty when she cuts her losses.
I see an extended trip to rehab in her future.
Did she do something with her face? It gives uncanny valley
Are there any # or other ways to help keep the collective pedals to the metal to not allow puff pieces to cover up these vile pos?
Wow, real grown-up sleepovers with Matt? 😂 Naughty!
Matt comes from money + Taylor comes from money.They both are into music and clout.Both are spoiled,rich,white privileged people who think everyone is beneath them.Mean girl + mean boy.One is overt about it and one covert.If this blows up,it will be totally different than her previous breakups.In that he’s going t o drag her back.
Know what? When this ends badly, I don’t wanna hear nuthin’ about how she was hoodwinked by him, etc. Not in her thirties.
When I saw this guy, I was unpleasantly surprised………….Before he was exposed that is. Physically he’s unattractive when compared to her EX BF. I guess he’s pretty ugly on the inside to. But if that’s what Taylor likes, I guess they compliment each other.
She was ALWAYS the one to play victim in all her songs. I guess she’ll have a song about this one WHEN they break up LOL!!! Someone said that they suspect she does NOT like black women. Hum who knows? She definitely does not give a damn about BW since I doubt the majority of her fanbase consists of WOC (in general).