Taylor Swift & Matt Healy were seen kissing at Zero Bond in New York

If you ask me, “Karma” is not the strongest single from Taylor Swift’s Midnights, so it’s interesting that Taylor chose that song to remix and get another artist to do a drop-in. We’ll probably never know the exact timeline on exactly when Taylor asked Ice Spice to appear on the remix, but I bet it was AFTER Matt Healy said a bunch of racist sh-t about Ice Spice and BEFORE everyone knew that Taylor had started something with Healy while she was still technically with Joe Alwyn. Well, the remix was released last night. Enjoy:

As I said, it was never the strongest song and it’s curious that Taylor would choose this one for the Ice Spice drop-in and remix. Taylor’s PR is in the trenches but I also get the feeling that Taylor’s people can’t talk sense to her right now because she’s so dickmatized by Healy. Speaking of:

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are continuing to spend time together. The fledgling couple was spotted engaging in some PDA at the members-only venue Zero Bond in downtown New York City on Wednesday, an onlooker tells PEOPLE. On her day off from tour, Swift, 33, and Healy, 34, spent time with a group of pals, including Zoë Kravitz, Margaret Qualley and her fiancé, Jack Antonoff — one of Swift’s longtime collaborators. “Taylor and Matty were kissing,” adds the source. Reps for Swift and Healy’s band The 1975 have not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

[From People]

It’s hilarious that these official sightings continue to treat Taylor like an 18-year-old doing something scandalous with her boyfriend, like making out at a club. I believe they infantilize Taylor so much because A) she’s white and immature and B) because a big chunk of her fanbase is so young. Tay is 33 years old – she’s doing more than making out with a dude who casually did a Nazi salute on stage THIS YEAR. Also: I continue to love the narrative that Taylor had “a day off” from her tour – she schedules her tours so that she has weekdays off and basically only has shows on the weekend. She returns to New York in-between concerts and Healy has been staying with her, in her big Tribeca apartment, where they do more than make out.

Karma is her boyfriend.