Taylor Swift’s NYC street style: Free People skorts, loafers & a cute Dôen blouse

Here are some new photos of Taylor Swift out and about in New York on Thursday and Tuesday. She’s been using New York as her “home base” in-between her mostly weekend tour-schedule, and the whole thing reminds me so much of her 2014-15 vibe, where she was constantly getting pap’d in New York, the friend-collecting/Bad Blood era. But updated – she doesn’t have the same clique but Taylor’s New York summers are always interesting. All of these photos are from Taylor entering and exiting the Electric Lady recording studio too – that’s mostly where she’s been pap’d in recent months, because she’s recording an album.

I have to admit, I’m more into Taylor’s street style these days. The Bad Blood era was full of twirly miniskirts, perfect hair and heels. Taylor’s current style is more affordable and wearable – ponytails, shorts, cute tops. On Thursday, she wore a rose-print Free People tank, black shorts, Reformation loafer/slingbacks and Stella McCartney sunglasses. On Tuesday, she wore a Free People skort and a white Dôen blouse. I love that Dôen blouse, it’s super-cute.

In case you’re wondering, Taylor is still officially single. She’s been single since her split with Matt Healy. I guess she’s plotting her next move romantically. Some people think the next guy is Joe Keery, the Stranger Things actor. Keery has been seen at the Electric Lady too, arriving and exiting around the same time as Swift. Healy was also seen with Taylor at the Electric Lady. So…maybe??

  1. Emily says:
    June 30, 2023 at 7:59 am

    Joe Keery has a band, so possible collab? He’s American, so not Taylor’s type lol.

  2. Haus of Cats says:
    June 30, 2023 at 8:03 am

    Her shoe choices mystify me.

    • Sass says:
      June 30, 2023 at 8:13 am

      Thank you bc my god, they are ugly!!

    • manda says:
      June 30, 2023 at 8:36 am

      YES, omg they are terrible! I also don’t really care for the entire black short outfit, but I think the skort outfit is cute

    • Jais says:
      June 30, 2023 at 8:46 am

      I must be an ugly shoe person cuz I’m into them.

    • Ameerah M says:
      June 30, 2023 at 9:15 am

      Her whole aesthetic mystifies me. I think her street style is kinda terrible.

    • Taytanish says:
      June 30, 2023 at 11:53 am

      LOL, I want these shoes and would buy ALL them pairs if I could afford them.

    • teecee says:
      June 30, 2023 at 2:09 pm

      They’re very on trend.

    • Tara says:
      June 30, 2023 at 2:19 pm

      I wore almost that exact same outfit in 1997/98 when I was in middle school going into high school. It has not aged well, and is over the top twee for a 30 year old woman.

      • MipMip says:
        June 30, 2023 at 3:29 pm

        This. I hate everything about both of these outfits. They’re straight out of a mid-90s junior high and that is not a good thing.

    • filledelettres says:
      June 30, 2023 at 5:32 pm

      I think that, in general, her choice in shoes is pretty decent, but I’m really not a fan of these. Although I think that part of it is also that I’m not used to seeing her in shoes that not only emphasise, but outright exaggerate, how her legs are a little bit on the shorter side and her torso a little bit on the longer side relative to height. She usually opts for shoes that have the opposite effect, so in this case, she actually looks slightly off to me.

    • filledelettres says:
      June 30, 2023 at 5:42 pm

      I think that, in general, her choice in shoes is pretty decent, but I’m really not a fan of these. Although I think that part of it is also that I’m not used to seeing her in shoes that not only emphasise, but outright exaggerate, how her legs are a little bit on the shorter side and her torso a little bit on the longer side relative to height. She usually opts for shoes that have the opposite effect, so in this case, it actually looks slightly off to me.

  3. Vanessa says:
    June 30, 2023 at 8:07 am

    Joe is in a long term relationship I don’t think it’s him I think Taylor team is just floating this rumor. I think she with Matty and keeping their Relationship under cover she just wants the world to think that she has all this men chasing after her .

  4. Nubia says:
    June 30, 2023 at 8:21 am

    Am i the only one that finds it completely absurd for these fans to be camping outside someones apartment building or work place ? They should not encourage them with the barricades either.

    • Tee says:
      June 30, 2023 at 9:25 am

      The barricades represent the call to action for fans and photographers to show up… it’s ALL performative to feed her ego.

      • Spillthattea says:
        June 30, 2023 at 12:43 pm

        Literally everything she does is performative.

      • teecee says:
        June 30, 2023 at 2:12 pm

        The barricades are set up by the city and the NYPD. Her people might have requested them, but getting them requires a needs assessment from the city.

    • Sof says:
      June 30, 2023 at 12:50 pm

      I agree, but camping seems to be huge with the younger generation (Gen Z? I always confuse the names), they film the whole experience to share on Tiktok. It’s perceived as a status thing: if you camped outside their hotel/venue and endured the elements (if it rained you get bonus points) you are a better fan. A few weeks ago a girl went viral because she camped outside the venue but could’t get a spot at the barricade during the show, somehow she felt entitled to it!
      Taylor is giving three concerts in Argentina in November, can you believe her fans are already camping? They have their own rules and schedules, it’s very serious.

      • Tee says:
        June 30, 2023 at 4:25 pm

        @SOF, I had No idea about this as status symbol! I’m a younger Gen Xer, and closest comparison I experienced was long lines at the mall for like, NKOTB, Tyson Beckford. Sigh, simpler times 😄

  5. SAS says:
    June 30, 2023 at 8:26 am

    There is no way Taylors jet is not being used to zip over to Europe or Matt back to the US for secret visits while he is on tour.

    Joe Keery is mega cute and talented though. I’m curious what she’s recording, something new? A re-record?

    • MipMip says:
      June 30, 2023 at 3:33 pm

      That’s assuming MH wasn’t a PR relationship. Which it was, planned to a T. Except for the part where everyone on her PR team ignored his nazi saluting and GG-watching.

    • Bee says:
      June 30, 2023 at 4:14 pm

      I would imagine that her fans track her jet. They are bonkers!

  6. Polly says:
    June 30, 2023 at 8:45 am

    I’m disappointed you didn’t include the picture of her dressed like Spongebob Squarepants. That really made me laugh when I saw it on twitter.

  7. K says:
    June 30, 2023 at 8:55 am

    I despise half shoes. I love Joe Keery.

  8. Southern Fried says:
    June 30, 2023 at 8:57 am

    A++ on her street style including her pony, hoops, and tan summer bag. The shoes are so cute although I couldn’t wear them. Her red lips always so just right with anything.

  9. Ameerah M says:
    June 30, 2023 at 9:03 am

    The twee style is still in full affect I see…even at the ripe old age of 33.

    Reply
      June 30, 2023 at 12:42 pm

      lol that you think those shoes are twee

    • Sof says:
      June 30, 2023 at 12:56 pm

      Lol, you remind of Carolina Herrera, she recently said women over 30 shouldn’t wear jeans! There is nothing more old fashioned than telling women to dress according to their age, that concept doesn’t exist.

      • Ameerah M says:
        June 30, 2023 at 1:21 pm

        LOL – hun none of what you said has anything to do with why I feel she dresses twee. Have fun with that assumption. You tried.

  10. AnneL says:
    June 30, 2023 at 10:07 am

    I really like the outfit with the denim skort and white blouse. The other is cute too, and I like that it looks fairly accessible and affordable. But the classic denim and white with a twist is more flattering on her, IMO. And she accessorized it well. I love the bag and earrings and I even like the chunky shoes!

  11. antipodean says:
    June 30, 2023 at 10:15 am

    I cannot get with her shoe game I’m afraid. I got whiffs of “Jennifer Garner” from these monstrosities. How do her feet not sweat buckets in these things?

  12. girl_ninja says:
    June 30, 2023 at 11:27 am

    It took me awhile because for whatever reason I wanted to like her, but I just don’t. I don’t respect certain things she’s allowed and think that she is like Sarah Jessica Parker a spoiled brat.

  13. Spillthattea says:
    June 30, 2023 at 12:45 pm

    She looks like an overgrown toddler with an overbite.

  14. Coffee Champ says:
    June 30, 2023 at 3:18 pm

    For the pro ugly shoe crew (myself included), I found them! Amira Loafer Slingback.

  15. Barrett says:
    June 30, 2023 at 3:19 pm

    I always think of her boob job and I wish i could unsee it but she went from teen in twee princess dresses to full cleavage. It was weird..Her mom is a curvy lady. I always wonder if in time w gaining weight she really would have needed that boob job but I guess the pressure to be perfect is unreal.

