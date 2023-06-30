Taylor Swift’s NYC street style: Free People skorts, loafers & a cute Dôen blouse

Here are some new photos of Taylor Swift out and about in New York on Thursday and Tuesday. She’s been using New York as her “home base” in-between her mostly weekend tour-schedule, and the whole thing reminds me so much of her 2014-15 vibe, where she was constantly getting pap’d in New York, the friend-collecting/Bad Blood era. But updated – she doesn’t have the same clique but Taylor’s New York summers are always interesting. All of these photos are from Taylor entering and exiting the Electric Lady recording studio too – that’s mostly where she’s been pap’d in recent months, because she’s recording an album.

I have to admit, I’m more into Taylor’s street style these days. The Bad Blood era was full of twirly miniskirts, perfect hair and heels. Taylor’s current style is more affordable and wearable – ponytails, shorts, cute tops. On Thursday, she wore a rose-print Free People tank, black shorts, Reformation loafer/slingbacks and Stella McCartney sunglasses. On Tuesday, she wore a Free People skort and a white Dôen blouse. I love that Dôen blouse, it’s super-cute.

In case you’re wondering, Taylor is still officially single. She’s been single since her split with Matt Healy. I guess she’s plotting her next move romantically. Some people think the next guy is Joe Keery, the Stranger Things actor. Keery has been seen at the Electric Lady too, arriving and exiting around the same time as Swift. Healy was also seen with Taylor at the Electric Lady. So…maybe??