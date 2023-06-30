Taylor Swift’s NYC street style: Free People skorts, loafers & a cute Dôen blouse

Here are some new photos of Taylor Swift out and about in New York on Thursday and Tuesday. She’s been using New York as her “home base” in-between her mostly weekend tour-schedule, and the whole thing reminds me so much of her 2014-15 vibe, where she was constantly getting pap’d in New York, the friend-collecting/Bad Blood era. But updated – she doesn’t have the same clique but Taylor’s New York summers are always interesting. All of these photos are from Taylor entering and exiting the Electric Lady recording studio too – that’s mostly where she’s been pap’d in recent months, because she’s recording an album.
I have to admit, I’m more into Taylor’s street style these days. The Bad Blood era was full of twirly miniskirts, perfect hair and heels. Taylor’s current style is more affordable and wearable – ponytails, shorts, cute tops. On Thursday, she wore a rose-print Free People tank, black shorts, Reformation loafer/slingbacks and Stella McCartney sunglasses. On Tuesday, she wore a Free People skort and a white Dôen blouse. I love that Dôen blouse, it’s super-cute.
In case you’re wondering, Taylor is still officially single. She’s been single since her split with Matt Healy. I guess she’s plotting her next move romantically. Some people think the next guy is Joe Keery, the Stranger Things actor. Keery has been seen at the Electric Lady too, arriving and exiting around the same time as Swift. Healy was also seen with Taylor at the Electric Lady. So…maybe??
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
New York, NY – Taylor Swift dons black denim shorts, corset top and a smile as she arrives at Electric Lady Studios in New York City. The singer has been hitting the studios presumably to work on some new music this week and it hasn't taken long for word to get out to fans.
Hundreds of Swifties were seen packing the street behind barricades and even a few NYPD officers were on the scene.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: TatianaK / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Joe Keery has a band, so possible collab? He’s American, so not Taylor’s type lol.
Her shoe choices mystify me.
Thank you bc my god, they are ugly!!
YES, omg they are terrible! I also don’t really care for the entire black short outfit, but I think the skort outfit is cute
I must be an ugly shoe person cuz I’m into them.
Me too! I love the black ones.
I love them too! Chunky shoes are pretty much all I wear, and 95% of one brand. Mine are funky colours and patterns, but more importantly, they are very. very comfortable..
Right?! My first thought was “who makes the black shoes, I want them!”
Nah, you’re just stylish.
Me, too. They look comfortable for walking.
Her whole aesthetic mystifies me. I think her street style is kinda terrible.
LOL, I want these shoes and would buy ALL them pairs if I could afford them.
They’re very on trend.
I wore almost that exact same outfit in 1997/98 when I was in middle school going into high school. It has not aged well, and is over the top twee for a 30 year old woman.
This. I hate everything about both of these outfits. They’re straight out of a mid-90s junior high and that is not a good thing.
I think that, in general, her choice in shoes is pretty decent, but I’m really not a fan of these. Although I think that part of it is also that I’m not used to seeing her in shoes that not only emphasise, but outright exaggerate, how her legs are a little bit on the shorter side and her torso a little bit on the longer side relative to height. She usually opts for shoes that have the opposite effect, so in this case, she actually looks slightly off to me.
I think that, in general, her choice in shoes is pretty decent, but I’m really not a fan of these. Although I think that part of it is also that I’m not used to seeing her in shoes that not only emphasise, but outright exaggerate, how her legs are a little bit on the shorter side and her torso a little bit on the longer side relative to height. She usually opts for shoes that have the opposite effect, so in this case, it actually looks slightly off to me.
Joe is in a long term relationship I don’t think it’s him I think Taylor team is just floating this rumor. I think she with Matty and keeping their Relationship under cover she just wants the world to think that she has all this men chasing after her .
Am i the only one that finds it completely absurd for these fans to be camping outside someones apartment building or work place ? They should not encourage them with the barricades either.
The barricades represent the call to action for fans and photographers to show up… it’s ALL performative to feed her ego.
Literally everything she does is performative.
The barricades are set up by the city and the NYPD. Her people might have requested them, but getting them requires a needs assessment from the city.
I agree, but camping seems to be huge with the younger generation (Gen Z? I always confuse the names), they film the whole experience to share on Tiktok. It’s perceived as a status thing: if you camped outside their hotel/venue and endured the elements (if it rained you get bonus points) you are a better fan. A few weeks ago a girl went viral because she camped outside the venue but could’t get a spot at the barricade during the show, somehow she felt entitled to it!
Taylor is giving three concerts in Argentina in November, can you believe her fans are already camping? They have their own rules and schedules, it’s very serious.
@SOF, I had No idea about this as status symbol! I’m a younger Gen Xer, and closest comparison I experienced was long lines at the mall for like, NKOTB, Tyson Beckford. Sigh, simpler times 😄
There is no way Taylors jet is not being used to zip over to Europe or Matt back to the US for secret visits while he is on tour.
Joe Keery is mega cute and talented though. I’m curious what she’s recording, something new? A re-record?
That’s assuming MH wasn’t a PR relationship. Which it was, planned to a T. Except for the part where everyone on her PR team ignored his nazi saluting and GG-watching.
I would imagine that her fans track her jet. They are bonkers!
I’m disappointed you didn’t include the picture of her dressed like Spongebob Squarepants. That really made me laugh when I saw it on twitter.
I despise half shoes. I love Joe Keery.
Lol I love slides! Slide in, slide out. (except crocs)
For me, the “slide out” happens while I’m walking.
A++ on her street style including her pony, hoops, and tan summer bag. The shoes are so cute although I couldn’t wear them. Her red lips always so just right with anything.
I love her street style. It’s chic and not over the top like Rihanna.
The twee style is still in full affect I see…even at the ripe old age of 33.
lol that you think those shoes are twee
LOL that you think I was talking about the shoes…
Lol, you remind of Carolina Herrera, she recently said women over 30 shouldn’t wear jeans! There is nothing more old fashioned than telling women to dress according to their age, that concept doesn’t exist.
LOL – hun none of what you said has anything to do with why I feel she dresses twee. Have fun with that assumption. You tried.
I really like the outfit with the denim skort and white blouse. The other is cute too, and I like that it looks fairly accessible and affordable. But the classic denim and white with a twist is more flattering on her, IMO. And she accessorized it well. I love the bag and earrings and I even like the chunky shoes!
I cannot get with her shoe game I’m afraid. I got whiffs of “Jennifer Garner” from these monstrosities. How do her feet not sweat buckets in these things?
It took me awhile because for whatever reason I wanted to like her, but I just don’t. I don’t respect certain things she’s allowed and think that she is like Sarah Jessica Parker a spoiled brat.
She looks like an overgrown toddler with an overbite.
For the pro ugly shoe crew (myself included), I found them! Amira Loafer Slingback.
I always think of her boob job and I wish i could unsee it but she went from teen in twee princess dresses to full cleavage. It was weird..Her mom is a curvy lady. I always wonder if in time w gaining weight she really would have needed that boob job but I guess the pressure to be perfect is unreal.